Florida prisons could use winter months to install AC in prisons — if lawmakers allow it

Florida lawmakers are being asked to use the winter months to swiftly install air conditioning in prison housing units before the return of scorching summer temperatures.

Ricky Dixon, secretary of the Department of Corrections, told a Senate committee 75% of Florida prison housing currently lacks air conditioning.

Dixon seemed to endorse the urgency for air conditioning. A consultant's report to senators on Nov. 15 estimated the cost at about $582 million.



However, Sen. Jonathan Martin (R-Lee County) questioned whether the investment is worth it.

As earlier reported, Martin said, “It’s a lot of money,” adding that corrections officials reported no deaths or injuries from this summer’s record-high temperatures.



“Is it worth the investment, if there’s literally been zero injuries, zero deaths in Florida?”



Denise Rock, executive director of the advocacy group Florida Cares Charity Corp., a nonprofit working with people who are incarcerated and their families, said she is convinced the sweltering conditions in state facilities ultimately are unsafe.