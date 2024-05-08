Gimme Shelter: 4-year-old Dodger is a sociable snuggler waiting to be adopted

click to enlarge photo courtesy OCAS Dodger (A543435)

Meet Dodger!

From the moment he arrived, Dodger (A543435) has been calm and sociable with people. Our vets estimate his age to be about 4 years old, but he carries himself like a much older dog. He is gentle with people, taking treats softly, and loves the praise and attention he gets from our staff. Dodger is not a small dog at 70 pounds, but unlike some dogs, he actually knows his size and strength, and rarely pulls on a leash. He will stand up on two legs to get hugs and take treats, but is careful not to knock our staff over. Mostly though, Dodger wants to sit and snuggle. He's not shy about getting close; Dodger is the kind of a dog that is going to want to share your sofa and your bed. He has been at the shelter now for over 50 days.

As a small token of appreciation, Orange County Animal Services hopes to bring joy to local heroes by waiving animal adoption fees. First Responders are defined as police officers (federal, state or local), sheriff's deputies, state troopers, career firefighters, emergency medical technicians, correctional officers, corrections health staff, paramedics and 911 dispatchers. Those seeking to qualify for this promotion will need to present proof of occupation.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.