Florida police officer under investigation after telling Black driver 'this is how you guys get killed'

By on Mon, Jun 27, 2022 at 1:55 pm

@giliam509 #Being ♬ original sound - Bab9

A Miami-Dade cop has been put on desk duty and is under investigation after a video of him telling a Black man “this is how you guys get killed” went viral.

Last Wednesday, driver Gerdason Nicolas, was driving to work without a seatbelt when he was stopped by a police officer. 

In the video, you can hear the officer saying “Give me your driver’s license, registration and insurance. If not you will not be going to work today. Simple thing, man. This is how you guys get killed out here man.”

Nicolas told local news outlets that he feared his life. 

“I was scared, I was scared. I didn’t think my life was going to make it. When he asked me for my license, open the door, I started recording. I was looking for my stuff, my license because I didn’t see my wallet," he told NBC 6.

Miami Dade Police Interim Director, George A. Perez started an internal affairs investigation after the clip went viral.

"Rest assured we are committed to transparency and community, trust and will address all matters of public concern equitably, fairly, and in accordance with applicable laws," the department shared in a statement.

