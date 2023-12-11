'Florida Joker' says new Grand Theft Auto stole his likeness, and he wants millions

'Y'all took my likeness, y'all took my life.'

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 4:03 pm

click to enlarge 'Florida Joker' says new Grand Theft Auto stole his likeness, and he wants millions
Photo via Rockstar Games/Youtube
Lawrence Sullivan, also known as the "Florida Joker" for his viral 2017 mugshot resembling a Batman character, is claiming Rockstar Games stole his likeness. And he's demanding $1 million — "or two."

Sullivan took to TikTok to  share his frustration over Rockstar Games using an animated mugshot resembling his own in the Grand Theft Auto IV trailer, which was released last week.

"For everybody saying I'm hallucinating, that I'm not the Joker from GTA 6, you're out of your god-damn nuggets."

The highly anticipated game's trailer is filled with 90 seconds of Florida chaos, from a woman on top of a car twerking to neighbors threatening one another with hammers to alligators being dragged out of pools and more.

There are also odes to Central Florida and references to Florida news stories, like the 6-foot-long alligator that wreaked havoc in an Apopka Walmart in 2013 and the tattoo-faced mugshot.

"We gotta talk, GTA," Sullivan said. "Or not, you gotta give me like $1 million or two."

The trailer gained more than 122.4 million views, breaking YouTube’s record for the most views in 24 hours.

"Florida Joker ain't having that. Y'all took my likeness, y'all took my life."

The newest Grand Theft Auto, which will feature the series’ first female protagonist, will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2025.

@lawrence.sullivan0 #gta6 #gta6new #gtaonline #gta6joker #florida #maimijoker #gta6 #floridajoker #miami #305 #727 #gta6trailer #thejoker #facetattoos #jokersmile #dc #fyp #joker ♬ original sound - Lawrence Sullivan

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
