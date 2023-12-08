Next Grand Theft Auto will feature 'Florida Man,' alligators in Walmarts and car-top twerking

If it happened in the Sunshine State and it was super weird, it’s probably in the new game

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 3:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Next Grand Theft Auto will feature 'Florida Man,' alligators in Walmarts and car-top twerking
Screengrab via Rockstar Games/YouTube
If you have ever wanted to feel what it’s like to live the life of a typical “Florida Man,” the new Grand Theft Auto VI just might be the closest simulation.

The trailer for Rockstar Games’ latest video game was officially released (after being leaked) to YouTube Monday, revealing that the highly anticipated game would be filled with Florida chaos. 

Viral Florida Man moments and Floridian weirdness consume the trailer, from a woman on top of a car twerking to neighbors threatening one another with hammers to alligators being dragged out of pools and more. (No word yet on face-eating!) If it happened in the Sunshine State, it’s probably in the new game. 

The 90-second trailer shows easily recognizable parts of Miami, like the city’s skyline and notable buildings. There are also several odes to Central Florida, like the 6-foot-long alligator that wreaked havoc in an Apopka Walmart in 2013. 

The trailer gained more than 122.4 million views, breaking YouTube’s record for the most views in 24 hours.

The newest Grand Theft Auto, which will feature the series’ first female protagonist, will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2025.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Aquatica Orlando unveils new immersive waterslide opening next year

By Grayson Keglovic

Tassie’s Underwater Twist opens at Aquatica in the spring

'Tis the SEAson for the Winter Park Christmas Cruise starting Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise is back for another year

Nana's revenge: Grandma Party is back at Audubon Park for another slightly skewed take on holiday shopping

By Matthew Moyer

Grandma Party returns to Stardust Video on Sunday

Broadway in Orlando review: In 'Funny Girl,' Katerina McCrimmon is a star in the making

By Seth Kubersky

Katerina McCrimmon and Stephen Mark Lukas in the national touring production of "Funny Girl"

Also in Arts + Culture

Upcoming Holiday Market at The Heavy in Winter Park features vendors, live music and more

By Chloe Greenberg

The Heavy hosts a holiday market Saturday, Dec. 16

Aquatica Orlando unveils new immersive waterslide opening next year

By Grayson Keglovic

Tassie’s Underwater Twist opens at Aquatica in the spring

'Tis the SEAson for the Winter Park Christmas Cruise starting Wednesday

By Grayson Keglovic

The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise is back for another year

Nana's revenge: Grandma Party is back at Audubon Park for another slightly skewed take on holiday shopping

By Matthew Moyer

Grandma Party returns to Stardust Video on Sunday
More

Digital Issue

December 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us