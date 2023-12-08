Next Grand Theft Auto will feature 'Florida Man,' alligators in Walmarts and car-top twerking

If you have ever wanted to feel what it’s like to live the life of a typical “Florida Man,” the new Grand Theft Auto VI just might be the closest simulation.
The trailer for Rockstar Games’ latest video game was officially released (after being leaked) to YouTube Monday, revealing that the highly anticipated game would be filled with Florida chaos.
Viral Florida Man moments and Floridian weirdness consume the trailer, from a woman on top of a car twerking to neighbors threatening one another with hammers to alligators being dragged out of pools and more. (No word yet on face-eating!) If it happened in the Sunshine State, it’s probably in the new game.
The 90-second trailer shows easily recognizable parts of Miami, like the city’s skyline and notable buildings. There are also several odes to Central Florida, like the 6-foot-long alligator that wreaked havoc in an Apopka Walmart in 2013.
The trailer gained more than 122.4 million views, breaking YouTube’s record for the most views in 24 hours.
The newest Grand Theft Auto, which will feature the series’ first female protagonist, will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2025.