BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs anti-immigration bill into law, requiring E-Verfiy and funding migrant transport

'The Florida Legislature is punishing the wrong people for that and, in the process, dehumanizing their existence'

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 5:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed an immigration bill during an appearance in Jacksonville. - Photo via Tom Urban/NSF
Photo via Tom Urban/NSF
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed an immigration bill during an appearance in Jacksonville.
With a federal change expected to lead to a surge in migrants crossing the country’s southern border, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a controversial bill that targets illegal immigration.

The bill (SB 1718), which the Republican-controlled Legislature passed during the session that ended last week, includes stepping up requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of workers, cracking down on people who bring undocumented immigrants into Florida and collecting data about whether hospital patients are in the country legally.

It is part of a series of steps that DeSantis and other Republican leaders have taken in recent years aimed at undocumented immigrants. It also comes as DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024, blasts federal border policies.

“This is just chaos,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing event in Jacksonville. “We are supposed to be the world’s leading superpower, and yet we can’t even maintain control of our own southern border. The Mexican drug cartels have more to say about what goes on at the southern border than our own U.S. government does.”

But the bill drew heavy opposition from Democratic lawmakers and other groups that said it would hurt migrants and people who provide assistance. As an example, opponents said migrants might not seek needed hospital care because of concerns about being questioned about their immigration status.

Hope CommUnity Center, an Apopka organization that provides services to immigrants, issued a statement Wednesday expressing concerns about the hospital requirement and other parts of the bill.

Related
Florida groups urge DeSantis to veto bills that would weaken renter protections

Florida groups urge DeSantis to veto bills that would weaken renter protections: HB 1417 and HB 133 would wipe out local renter protections and allow landlords to charge nonrefundable ‘junk fees’


“Mr. DeSantis and his legislators are willfully ignorant of our immigration system,” Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, the center’s executive director, said in the statement. “Undocumented immigrants want nothing more than to come out of the shadows. But the system is a dysfunctional maze that Washington refuses to fix. The Florida Legislature is punishing the wrong people for that and, in the process, dehumanizing their existence.”

The bill includes:

— Requiring all businesses with 25 or more employees to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of workers. Since 2021, such businesses have been required to use E-Verify or what are known as I-9 forms.

— Toughening criminal penalties for transporting undocumented immigrants into Florida. While the bill indicates the changes are aimed at curbing human smuggling, opponents raised the prospect of family members and groups such as churches being prosecuted for transporting immigrants into the state.

— Requiring hospitals to ask patients about whether they are U.S. citizens or are in the country legally. Hospitals would be required to submit reports about the responses to the state.

— Requiring law-enforcement agencies to take DNA samples from people being held on federal immigration detainers. The samples would be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

— Providing $12 million to the state Division of Emergency Management for the “Unauthorized Alien Transport” program, which could transport undocumented immigrants to other states. The program would be similar to the DeSantis administration’s controversial flights last year of 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

DeSantis signed the bill the day before the Biden administration plans to end what is known as a “Title 42” public-health order. That order, which stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, provided a way to help expel migrants.

But with the end of the order, officials are preparing for a surge of migrants crossing the border.

— News Service Assignment Manager Tom Urban contributed to this report.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs anti-union bill into law, calling it ‘paycheck protection’

By McKenna Schueler

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs into law multiple education bills, including a bill targeting teachers unions, on May 9, 2023.

Disney expands lawsuit against DeSantis, using the governor’s own words against him

By Chloe Greenberg

Disney expands lawsuit against DeSantis, using the governor’s own words against him

Orlando attorney John Morgan wants NBA stars Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade to run for Senate in Florida

By Chloe Greenberg

Former Orlando Magic player Grant Hill

Florida bill that allows use of radioactive toxic waste for roads heads to Gov. DeSantis

By News Service of Florida

Florida bill that allows use of radioactive toxic waste for roads heads to Gov. DeSantis

Also in News

Near Orlando, HCA Osceola hospital staff warn of understaffing and unsafe conditions for patients

By McKenna Schueler

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital employees and community allies rally in support of safe staffing to help protect patient care and safety.

Orlando attorney John Morgan wants NBA stars Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade to run for Senate in Florida

By Chloe Greenberg

Former Orlando Magic player Grant Hill

Disney expands lawsuit against DeSantis, using the governor’s own words against him

By Chloe Greenberg

Disney expands lawsuit against DeSantis, using the governor’s own words against him

Orlando photographer offers gender-affirming portraits to trans community this summer

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando photographer offers gender-affirming portraits to trans community this summer
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us