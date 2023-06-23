Florida deputies save an ‘exhausted’ manatee during red tide in Pinellas County

They held the manatee’s head above water to prevent it from drowning as they waited for help

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 2:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida deputies save an ‘exhausted’ manatee during red tide in Pinellas County
Photo via Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Two Florida deputies held a distressed manatee’s head above water for two hours last month after getting calls about a manatee in the Intercoastal Waterway, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Tuesday.

Deputy Jill Constant arrived on the scene with a Marine and Environmental Lands Unit deputy after she received a call from a concerned woman, according to the release. They noticed the manatee was struggling to swim during a red tide.

“We’re watching it, and it will not go underwater. It just stayed at the surface with labored breathing," Constant said.

The mammal was thought to be trying to beach itself on the rocks of the Shell Key Preserve, just 11 miles away from St. Petersburg.

Constant and another deputy took turns holding the manatee's head above water to prevent it from drowning as they waited for help in the rescue.

The manatee appeared too exhausted to fight back at first, but by the end of the process, it began to thrash around.

"I thought I was going to drown — a martyr for the cause," Constant said.

FWC believes the sea cow’s distress and exhaustion were likely caused by the effects of toxins produced by red tide, a common term used for a harmful algal bloom. FWC biologists said it's believed the manatee will make a full recovery.

In the release, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that manatees are gentle, friendly animals that often approach swimmers or boaters. But even if they seek you out, touching them is against the law. So keep your distance, and let the sea cows wade in peace.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Winter Park couple Marc and Sharon Hagle sued missing OceanGate CEO for fraud

By Matthew Moyer

Winter Park couple have connection to OceanGate, owners of the deep-sea exploration sub

Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando theme parks ranked most visited in the world in 2022

By Chelsea Zukowski

Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando theme parks ranked most visited in the world in 2022

Orlando man finds invasive tegu lizard in his backyard

By Sarah Castillo

Orlando man finds invasive tegu lizard in his backyard

Brightline celebrates finish of high-speed train route connecting Orlando to South Florida

By Sarah Castillo

Brightline celebrates finish of high-speed train route connecting Orlando to South Florida

Also in News

University officials postpone plan to increase tuition for out-of-state students in Florida

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

University officials postpone plan to increase tuition for out-of-state students in Florida

Judge strikes down Florida's ban on Medicaid funding for transgender care

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Judge strikes down Florida's ban on Medicaid funding for transgender care

Florida professors and students urge federal appeals court to uphold injunction on ‘Stop WOKE Act’

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida professors and students urge federal appeals court to uphold injunction on ‘Stop WOKE Act’

Parts of South Florida city under quarantine due to giant African land snails

By Matthew Moyer

Miramar is under quarantine due to a Giant African Land Snail incursion
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us