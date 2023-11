Florida Democrats who voted to censure Rashida Tlaib received nearly $300K from pro-Israel lobbying group

click to enlarge Photo via Rashida Tlaib/Facebook

Earlier this week nearly two dozen congressional Democrats joined Republicans to censure Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her comments on the Israel-Hamas war.In total, 22 Democrats and nearly all Republicans voted in favor of censuring Tlaib. Five of these Dems are from Florida: Darren Soto, Jared Moskowitz, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Frederica Wilson and Lois Frankel.Coincidentally, according to campaign finance records, all five of these Florida Democrats have received significant donations from the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).Between 2022 and 2023, AIPAC donated at least $17,716 to Rep. Darren Soto, $69,450 to Rep. Jared Moskowitz, $100,110 to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, $11,630 to Rep. Frederica Wilson and $100,440 to Rep. Lois Frankel.Collectively, the donations come to $299,346."AIPAC is one of the most fearsome entities in American politics," wrote Alexander Sammon for Slate . "A multimillion-dollar influence machine at the heart of Washington politics, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee is a lobbying firm that can single-handedly make or break political careers and turn elections.While AIPAC claims to be a bipartisan group, records show that its money usually flows to far-right candidates, and to pretty much anyone running against a critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.Mike Johnson, the newly minted House Speaker who doesn't seem to have a bank account , lists AIPAC among his top donors, for example."AIPAC at least pretended to be bipartisan when I first got [to Congress]. Now they’re basically a wholly-owned subsidiary of the GOP,” said Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan to the publication. “It’s time to call them out for what they are — a front group for conservative policy here in the U.S. — instead of being afraid of them.”The vote to censure Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, came after she referred to Israel as an "apartheid" state, and accused President Joe Biden of supporting the "genocide" of Palestinians.