VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida Democrats blast Gov. Ron DeSantis over Mar-a-Lago raid comments

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 10:22 am

click to enlarge Florida Democrats blast Gov. Ron DeSantis over Mar-a-Lago raid comments
photo courtesy Governor's Press Office

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for comments he made after an unprecedented FBI raid Monday at the Palm Beach home of former President Donald Trump.

During a news conference Tuesday morning outside the governor’s mansion, Democratic candidate Nikki Fried said both political parties should tone down inflammatory rhetoric about the raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and that the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice should be allowed to conduct their investigation.

“We are all waiting for lots of answers from yesterday, and we all deserve them,” Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, said. “But we need steady leadership who uphold the American values, including the rule of law and civil discourse.”

The search was reportedly tied to Trump’s retention of classified material amid investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. It came as speculation swirls about Trump and DeSantis running for the White House in 2024.

Slideshow

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
16 slides
The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.&mdash; Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022 DeSantis weaponized nearly every state agency and department against LGBTQ Floridians. The parents + families of transgender youth are quite literally fleeing Florida to escape persecution from his REGIME. Pure projection from an authoritarian leader and master propagandist. 🔽 https://t.co/xrgXvYrNJy&mdash; Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 9, 2022 Watching Republicans rally behind a criminal former President who tried to overthrow our republic is simply astonishing.&mdash; Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 9, 2022 Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react They needed probable cause that Trump committed a crime before sending the FBI to search Mar-A-Lago.Hopefully next time, they’ll leave with him in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/przcbe9nMF&mdash; Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 8, 2022 I thought all of these Republican politicians cared about “law &amp; order” 🙄&mdash; Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) August 9, 2022
Click to View 16 slides

DeSantis went on Twitter after Monday’s raid and said President Joe Biden’s White House had “weaponized” federal agencies.

“The raid of MAL (Mar-a-Lago) is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” DeSantis tweeted, referring to the president’s son. “Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

A Biden-backed bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, includes funding for 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, a congressman from St. Petersburg, issued a statement Monday night saying that “no one is above the law, not even a former president.”

“Gov. DeSantis’s knee-jerk partisan response to this law enforcement action proves yet again he is more interested in playing politics than seeking justice or the rule of law,” Crist said in the statement.

Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to prosecute people who receive abortions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to prosecute people who receive abortions: Warren was elected in 2016 and then reelected by a large margin in November of 2020.

“Healing and uniting our state and nation starts with respecting the rule of law. If Ron DeSantis can’t understand that, or refuses to, he’s not qualified to be governor of Florida.”

But DeSantis was joined by other Florida Republicans in condemning the raid.

In a Twitter post, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., compared the raid to “something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Tuesday tweeted that when Republicans have a majority in the Senate, there will be “thorough & aggressive investigation into the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.”

“Everything needs to be on the table for (U.S. Attorney General Merrick) Garland, including impeachment, if he doesn't come out today and explain what happened,” tweeted Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is leading efforts to elect GOP Senate candidates.

But Fried criticized DeSantis, as he and many other Republicans have kept quiet about the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“He (DeSantis) won't condemn January 6. But he has no problem attacking the FBI,” Fried said. “An FBI that is run by a director that was appointed by Donald Trump. Attacking our institutions and making threats about revenge if they gain power is un-American. We should always seek truth and justice.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

Trending

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years

By Alex Galbraith

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years

Judge places Tampa Bay congressional candidate who did not qualify back on primary ballot

By News Service of Florida

Judge places Tampa Bay congressional candidate who did not qualify back on primary ballot

Judge hears arguments in case looking to block Florida's Stop WOKE Act

By News Service of Florida

Judge hears arguments in case looking to block Florida's Stop WOKE Act

Florida officials ask people to stop messing with mating manatees

By Colin Wolf

Florida officials ask people to stop messing with mating manatees

Also in News

Did a patent dispute squash Orlando's early-2000s tech industry — or was it all a pipe dream?

By Eric Tegethoff

Did a patent dispute squash Orlando's early-2000s tech industry — or was it all a pipe dream?

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years

By Alex Galbraith

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years

Judge places Tampa Bay congressional candidate who did not qualify back on primary ballot

By News Service of Florida

Judge places Tampa Bay congressional candidate who did not qualify back on primary ballot

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to declare state of emergency over monkeypox

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to declare state of emergency over monkeypox
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us