Far-right conspiracy theory network OAN will now broadcast for free in Orlando

So far, the embattled company has been dropped by DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon.

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 1:17 pm

click to enlarge Far-right conspiracy theory network OAN will now broadcast for free in Orlando
Screengrab via OAN

After DirecTV dropped former president Donald Trump's favorite news network, One America News, last spring, the far-right outlet will now broadcast for free into local television antennas after signing a deal with a company apparently willing to host conspiracy theories.

This morning, OAN announced a new agreement with sub-channel provider Major Market Broadcast to launch its new variant, OAN Plus, on the over-the-air channel WSWF in Orlando,  as well as WTBT in Tampa.

Besides these stations, OAN will also broadcast across 18 other low-power channels owned by Major Market Broadcast, which claims its network of stations reaches over 15 million viewers nationally.

"The Major Market Broadcasting portfolio of broadcast stations is robust and it provides us with some exciting new and powerful market coverage," said Alex Kopacz, EVP of Content Distribution and Strategy at OAN, in a statement. "The OAN brand will clearly resonate strongly in 2023 around the presidential election cycle, so launching the channel in these top markets now truly offers a major boost to our voice."

During the last election cycle, OAN and hosts Chanel Rion and Christina Bobb were sued by voting machine companies Dominion and Smartmatic in a series of defamation lawsuits.

The company, which is owned by Herring Network, Inc, was “in a race to the bottom with Fox and other outlets such as Newsmax to spread false and manufactured stories about election fraud,” stated the lawsuit.

OAN was later dropped by DirecTV on April 4, after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol resulted in pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to stop carrying the network.

The embattled company was also later dropped by Frontier and Verizon.

Besides verifiably false election-based conspiracy theories, OAN has also dabbled in climate change denial, Christian Nationalist propaganda, Russian propaganda and transphobia, to name a few.

This story was first published at our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Related
Florida's new Congressional District map

If the November races go as forecast, more than half of Florida's House delegation will consist of election deniers: Denial of service

Tags:

About The Author

ColinWolf

Colin Wolf

Read More about Colin Wolf
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land

By Jim Turner, NSF

Reedy Creek Improvement District office building

Florida Attorney General contends in federal court that CDC air travel mask order ‘does nothing’

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida Attorney General contends in federal court that CDC air travel mask order ‘does nothing’

Disney's best offer for union employees falls short, according to the workers' unions

By McKenna Schueler

Disney's best offer for union employees falls short, according to the workers' unions

Sunshine Flyer introduces direct private transport from MCO to Walt Disney World resorts

By Chloe Greenberg

The Sunshine Flyer shuttle

Also in News

Florida judge will consider whether to toss out a lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

By The News Service of Florida

Florida judge will consider whether to toss out a lawsuit over Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

Florida’s ‘intellectual freedom’ college surveys are ‘highly problematic,’ says witness

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida’s ‘intellectual freedom’ college surveys are ‘highly problematic,’ says witness

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz denies that Florida is now a red state and resigns

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Less than a week after the election, the People’s Progressive Caucus of Miami-Dade also issued a statement calling on Manny Diaz to resign.

Florida Attorney General contends in federal court that CDC air travel mask order ‘does nothing’

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida Attorney General contends in federal court that CDC air travel mask order ‘does nothing’
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us