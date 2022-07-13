VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Even with district abolishment drama, Disney World’s Reedy Creek firefighters throw support behind Ron DeSantis

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 1:44 pm

click to enlarge DAVE DECKER
Dave Decker

On Tuesday night, Disney World’s Reedy Creek firefighters joined other unions in endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis in his reelection campaign.

Yes, the same DeSantis that signed a bill in dissolving the special district the Reedy Creek firefighters protect. The dissolution  will begin in June 2023 and there is currently no plan on what will happen to the employees of this district.

The governor battled the House of Mouse after they criticized the state's  “Don’t Say Gay” bill. This recently passed controversial law, is pretty vague but diminishes the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

Even if this corporate conglomerate shouldn’t have the power to self govern a huge chunk of Central Florida, it's hard to cheer the removal of that power over petty, political fights.  However, the Union President of the Disney firefighters, Jon Shirey said he trusts DeSantis to take care of them during this squabble.

“He has been the most pro-first responder governor that I have seen in my entire 37 years in Florida,” Shirey said, per the Orlando Sentinel. “We’re pretty confident that no matter how this thing shakes out with Reedy Creek that we’re going to be fine.”

