Dunkin' Donuts sued over exploding toilet at Winter Park location

The word Dunkin' will never sound the same
Dunkin' Donuts is being sued over an exploding toilet at their Winter Park location that allegedly injured a customer.
According to reporting by the Associated Press
, Paul Kerouac filed a criminal negligence lawsuit against the doughnut chain this week, claiming that he suffered “severe and long term injuries” when a toilet exploded in this restaurant's restroom back in 2022. The plaintiff also claims to have required mental health counseling in the wake of this incident. (Frankly, who wouldn't?)
To wit, the toilet blast covered the plaintiff in "human feces, urine and debris" — we're imaging the toilet bomb scene from Lethal Weapon 2
, just more unfortunate — and when he emerged from the restroom seeking assistance from staff he was informed that there had been previous incidents with that same toilet.
The plaintiff is seeking $100,000 in damages from Dunkin'.
