Disney World increases price for annual passes and parking

Walt Disney World has raised the price of annual passes and parking passes, effectively immediately.Depending on the level of tickets purchased, Disney annual passes are now $30 to $50 more expensive. The park also raised its parking fees; there was an increase of $5 or more, depending on the season and the size of vehicle, though parking remains free for hotel guests. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando also recently upped their parking rates.

Disney World date-based day passes, which are considered the park's standard tickets, will not be affected. The price of one-day passes ranges from $109 to $159.

