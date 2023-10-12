Disney World increases price for annual passes and parking

Depending on the level of tickets purchased, Disney annual passes are now $30 to $50 more expensive. The park also raised its parking fees; there was an increase of $5 or more, depending on the season and the size of vehicle, though parking remains free for hotel guests. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando also recently upped their parking rates.
Disney World date-based day passes, which are considered the park's standard tickets, will not be affected. The price of one-day passes ranges from $109 to $159.
The Sorcerer Pass, intended for Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members with block-out days around Thanksgiving and Christmas, is now $999, up from $969.
The Pirate Pass, with even more block-out dates, is now $799, up from $749. The Pixie Dust Pass, intended only for weekday admission, is now $439, up from $399.
The pass price increases come weeks after the DeSantis-appointed board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District voted to nix free park pass perks for district employees. This vote came after the board faced significant blowback from employees (including some District first responders) over their elimination of the decades-old tradition of free passes as a fringe benefit earlier this summer.
