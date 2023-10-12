Disney World increases price for annual passes and parking

Depending on the level of tickets purchased, Disney annual passes are now $30 to $50 more expensive

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 3:16 pm

click to enlarge Disney World increases price for annual passes and parking
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Walt Disney World has raised the price of annual passes and parking passes, effectively immediately.

Depending on the level of tickets purchased, Disney annual passes are now $30 to $50 more expensive. The park also raised its parking fees; there was an increase of $5 or more, depending on the season and the size of vehicle, though parking remains free for hotel guests. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando also recently upped their parking rates.

Disney World date-based day passes, which are considered the park's standard tickets, will not be affected. The price of one-day passes ranges from $109 to $159.

Related
Tourism District employees to get $3k stipend instead of free park tickets

Central Florida Tourism District employees will get $3k annual stipend after DeSantis-appointed board nixes free park passes: Spend that money however you like!

The park's most expensive annual pass, Incredi-Pass, which includes access to Disney's four theme parks and has no block-out dates, is now $1,449, according to Disney World's site — that's up from $1,399.

The Sorcerer Pass, intended for Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members with block-out days around Thanksgiving and Christmas, is now $999, up from $969.

The Pirate Pass, with even more block-out dates, is now $799, up from $749. The Pixie Dust Pass, intended only for weekday admission, is now $439, up from $399.

The pass price increases come weeks after the DeSantis-appointed board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District voted to nix free park pass perks for district employees. This vote came after the board faced significant blowback from employees (including some District first responders)  over their elimination of the decades-old tradition of free passes as a fringe benefit earlier this summer.

