Central Florida Tourism District employees will get $3k annual stipend after DeSantis-appointed board nixes free park passes

Spend that money however you like!

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 4:17 pm

Dinsey employees to get $3k stipend instead of free park tickets
Photo via Disney
Dinsey employees to get $3k stipend instead of free park tickets
The contentious matter of free park passes has finally been settled: Employees of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will now see their actual tickets and discounts replaced by a yearly stipend.

The DeSantis-appointed board members of the Tourism Oversight District — who replaced the previous Reedy Creek Improvement District — voted unanimously on Wednesday evening to award employees of the District $3,000 a year in place of the passes, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

This vote came after the board faced significant blowback from employees (including some District first responders)  over their elimination of the decades-old tradition of free passes as a fringe benefit earlier this summer.

The stipend is something the board of the Tourism Oversight District has been considering for most of September, with the initial number bandied around landing at about $1,400.

“We heard you and have worked to respond accordingly,” gamely said board member Ron Peri — who, please remember, thinks tap water can make you gay — during the board meeting.
Ed. note: This story was updated after publication to correct inaccuracies in the original version. The stipend will be paid to employees of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, not Disney employees. We regret the error.


