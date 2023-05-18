Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Disney cancels Lake Nona campus plans amid grueling power feud with Florida Gov. DeSantis

The plan would have moved more than 2,000 workers from California to Florida

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 3:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Disney cancels Lake Nona campus plans amid grueling power feud with Florida Gov. DeSantis
Photo via Disney
Disney once planned to introduce its Imagineers to the Sunshine State with an employee campus located in Lake Nona. Now, the entertainment company has canceled the project in the midst of a development feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The campus project would have relocated more than 2,000 employees, including consumer product workers and Imagineers (theme park designers), to Florida. Disney first announced the project in 2021 as an opportunity for the Californian workers to relocate to the Orlando-area community and revel in nearly $570 million worth of tax breaks.

Disney employees received an email Thursday from chairman of Disney parks Josh D'Amaro saying the project is no longer happening. D'Amaro cited “new leadership and changing business conditions.”

"Given the considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to move forward with construction of the campus," D’Amaro wrote. "This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one."

While some employees have already made the cross-country move, Disney has said it will be offering to move workers back to California.
Related
Disney expands lawsuit against DeSantis, using the governor’s own words against him

Disney expands lawsuit against DeSantis, using the governor’s own words against him: Disney fights back after DeSantis signs bill targeting the entertainment company


Disney also said in a statement Thursday it currently plans to invest $17 billion in Walt Disney World over the next 10 years, creating 13,000 new jobs and continuing to do "our part as a leading employer in the hospitality and themed entertainment industry."

When the Lake Nona project was first announced, it was projected to be completed in 18 months. Then, after citing major construction delays, Disney promised a 2026 expected opening.

Today's news comes amid a raging feud between Disney and DeSantis over what was once the entertainment giant's self-governing power and the park's development deal with the state.

For more than a year, Disney has been fighting the DeSantis administration after it openly stated opposition to the state's anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, including the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

Disney most recently sued DeSantis for his "campaign of government retaliation."

"While today’s decision was not easy, we remain committed to our Cast Members as well as you and our wonderful community," Disney said in its Thursday statement.

_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

cgreenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Investigation underway as Lake Nona traffic sign flashes violent anti-gay hate speech

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando police are investigating anti-gay hate speech flashed on a road sign Wednesday

Disney World photo op turns into multi-family brawl at Magic Kingdom

By Chloe Greenberg

Disney World photo op turns into multi-family brawl at Magic Kingdom

Orange County school board reluctantly approves book ban policies, with hands tied by the state

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County school board reluctantly approves book ban policies, with hands tied by the state

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to ban students from using phones and TikTok in schools

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to ban students from using phones and TikTok in schools

Also in News

Tampa Bay’s Caladesi Island State Park is once again among nation’s best beaches, according to Dr. Beach

By Colin Wolf

Tampa Bay’s Caladesi Island State Park is once again among nation’s best beaches, according to Dr. Beach

Here are some of the more than 1,500 projects included in Florida's record $117 budget

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Here are some of the more than 1,500 projects included in Florida's record $117 budget

Florida advocates denounce DeSantis signing anti-LGBTQ ‘slate of hate’ bills into law

By McKenna Schueler

Florida advocates denounce DeSantis signing anti-LGBTQ ‘slate of hate’ bills into law

Gov. DeSantis wants to send Florida troops, officers to 'stand ready' at Texas border

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis wants to send Florida troops, officers to 'stand ready' at Texas border
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us