DeSantis expands police presence at popular vacation spots ahead of Florida spring break ‘mayhem’

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

Governor DeSantis Hosts a Press Conference in Miami Beach https://t.co/4WcAZOExlT — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 5, 2024

Spring break, something Florida does maybe a little too well, is right around the corner. And Central Floridians looking to make the trip to Daytona Beach or South Florida can now expect to be greeted with amped-up police presence.Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday warned spring breakers that breaking the law in Florida will lead to “paying the price.”DeSantis announced in a news conference he has requested assistance for spring break from 17 different local law enforcement agencies, along with more than 60 state troopers in South Florida, mostly in Miami Beach. Other popular spring break hot spots, including Daytona Beach and Panama City, will see more police presence as well.“We’re a law-and-order state,” DeSantis said. “You are going to pay the price and be held accountable if you’re coming for reasons other than to have fun. That is not gonna fly in the Sunshine State.”Florida Highway Patrol will be stationed across Bay, Volusia, Broward and Miami-Dade counties with drones and mobile command vehicles monitoring traffic, using automated license plate readers and manning DUI checkpoints. Law enforcement may also be stationed in these highly populated area in plain clothes, DeSantis said.“Expect curfews, security searches and bag checks at beach access points, early beach entrance closures, DUI checkpoints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures and arrests for drug possession and violence,” Miami Beach’s website reads.Last year’s spring break in Miami Beach led to more than 400 arrests and 7,000 traffic citations as well as emergency curfews being implemented.“We don’t welcome mayhem,” DeSantis said.