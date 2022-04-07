City of Orlando giving away trees for Earth Day

click to enlarge
Arbor Day Foundation
The city of Orlando is giving away free trees to residents for Earth Day through the Energy-Saving Trees Program in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation.
Orlando residents can order up to two free trees from the city of Orlando in honor of Earth Day, April 22.
Residents who live within the city limits can order here
through the Energy-Saving Trees Program and can select Eastern red cedar, lacebark elm, maple or tulip poplar.
Orlando residents just need to enter their address, outline their home in the gray box, select a tree and pinpoint where they would like to plant the tree.
The program is part of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's Green Works Orlando initiative. If every resident planted a tree in the city, its tree canopy would increase from 25% to 40%, which is equivalent to taking about 40,000 cars off the road, according to the program's website.
The program also helps residents understand the best place to plant their trees to clean the air, increase property value, lower energy bills and shade homes.
