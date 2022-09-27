Central Florida public schools to close for Hurricane Ian

click to enlarge Adobe

School districts across Central Florida are closing as Hurricane Ian nears a likely landfall in the region.Orange County Public Schools have called off Tuesday extracurricular activities and will close on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola County closed their schools today and will keep them closed through Thursday.Seminole County schools will close tomorrow and stay closed through Friday. Lake County schools will do the same.Marion County schools will close Wednesday and Thursday. Polk County schools are closed today and Wednesday. Volusia County schools will close Wednesday and Thursday.On the college front, most Orlando schools have opted to close for the week. University of Central Florida and FAMU's law campus plan to close Wednesday through Friday. Rollins College is closing on Wednesday afternoon and will remain closed through Friday.