ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him

By on Wed, Aug 31, 2022 at 11:24 am

click to enlarge Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him
OCSO

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of one of their deputies killing a man in parking lot of the Heritage Hotel on S Orange Blossom Trail.

Cops were called to the scene at midday on August 6 after shots had been fired between two men. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Dylan Michael Jimenez suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground. A bystander was helping to treat Jimenez and identified himself as a paramedic before describing his injuries.


Jimenez's brother, 28-year-old Bryan Matthew Richardson, was standing nearby holding a handgun that was pointed at the ground. When bystanders alerted the deputies to Richardson's gun, two deputies ran toward him. He extended his arm out to create space between himself and one OCSO deputy while keeping the gun pointed out the ground. The deputies yelled at him to drop the weapon. The video shows Richardson's gun being taken by an OCSO deputy.

Immediately after he is unarmed, the deputy whose bodycam footage was shared by OCSO fired his weapon eight times at Richardson from mere feet away. Two seconds elapsed between Richardson being told to drop the gun and the shooting.

Both Richardson and his brother later died of their injuries. A third man involved in the altercation with the brothers was shot but survived. The deputy who killed Richardson was placed on paid temporary administrative leave, according to a statement released with the body camera footage by OCSO Sheriff John Mina. 

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million
This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million
This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million
This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

Trending

Ousted Orlando Museum of Art trustees say they were misled in months before Basquiat raid

By Alex Galbraith

Ousted Orlando Museum of Art trustees say they were misled in months before Basquiat raid

Seminole County Judge Wayne Culver to undergo full disciplinary hearing following alleged misconduct

By News Service of Florida

Seminole County Judge Wayne Culver to undergo full disciplinary hearing following alleged misconduct

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida is at the vanguard of states giving teachers the finger

By Jeffrey C. Billman

The law requires university instruction to be “objective.” Considering that DeSantis calls his law the Stop WOKE Act, you can imagine what counts as “objective.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

Also in News

Savage Love: Of mindgames and monkeypox

By Dan Savage

Savage Love!

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida is at the vanguard of states giving teachers the finger

By Jeffrey C. Billman

The law requires university instruction to be “objective.” Considering that DeSantis calls his law the Stop WOKE Act, you can imagine what counts as “objective.”

Florida abortion providers take case against 15-week ban to state Supreme Court

By News Service of Florida

Young protestors in Orlando speak out against the ban.

Appeals court tosses injunction against Florida's 15-week abortion ban

By News Service of Florida

Appeals court tosses injunction against Florida's 15-week abortion ban
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us