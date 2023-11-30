Bill to repeal DeSantis' takeover of Disney district supported by lawmakers, until walkout derails vote

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

A bill to restore Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District was to be considered Wednesday at Orange County's legislative delegation meeting, but a GOP walkout derailed the vote.The bill, filed by Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, would repeal Gov. Ron DeSantis' takeover of the once self-governing district, which he dismantled earlier this year amid a legal feud with the entertainment giant. The governor wiped the district's board and replaced them with his handpicked appointees, mostly consisting of political allies, and renamed the area the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.Stewart's bill would re-establish Reedy Creek and its self-governing powers.The legislative delegation, chaired by Rep. Anna Eskamani, voted 7-0 in favor of the bill, only after three Republican lawmakers walked out of the meeting in protest of delegation rules concerning who can run for chair. Between those who walked out and those who were absent from the meeting, only seven lawmakers were in place to vote on Stewart's bill, but delegation rules require at least eight present to hold a binding vote.Sen. Jason Brodeur, Sen. Dennis Baxley and Rep. Doug Bankson walked out of the meeting after Brodeur voiced concerns over a rule that requires the delegation's chair to have a majority of precincts in their districts lying within Orange County. Those without a majority in Orange County are ineligible to run for chair, which means, effectively only lawmakers in the Democratic-leaning districts can serve.Brodeur, R-Lake Mary, called for the rule to be reviewed, arguing it compromises political participation. He called the discussion a "kangaroo court" and likened the restriction on county lawmakers who represent neighboring counties to the three-fifths compromise, a 1787 congressional agreement that counted a slave as three-fifths of a person,reports.Brodeur, Baxley and Bankson did not indicate the Disney district discussion played a part in their walkout.Despite the walkout, Stewart plans to bring up the bill again at next week's meeting.Orange Country's legislative delegation is Democrat-led, but Republicans continue to hold supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate, where the bill would likely face political opposition.Florida's 2024 legislative session begins Jan. 9.

