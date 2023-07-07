2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Biden Administration points to Supreme Court ruling to argue against Florida immigration challenge

U.S. Department of Justice attorneys filed a 41-page brief that focused, in part, on a June 23 Supreme Court decision

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 12:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Biden Administration points to Supreme Court ruling to argue against Florida immigration challenge
Image via Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Armed with a new U.S. Supreme Court opinion, the Biden administration this week argued that an appeals court should reject a Florida legal challenge to federal immigration policies.

U.S. Department of Justice attorneys Wednesday filed a 41-page brief that focused, in part, on a June 23 Supreme Court decision that tossed out a challenge by Texas and Louisiana to immigration policies. The Supreme Court said Texas and Louisiana did not have legal standing — a key initial test that must be met in lawsuits.

Wednesday’s brief said the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should similarly find that Florida does not have standing to challenge policies that Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Attorney General Ashley Moody contend have led to migrants improperly being released from detention.

“In United States v. Texas, the Supreme Court held that two states lacked standing to challenge DHS’s (the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s) immigration enforcement policies because they lacked ‘a legally and judicially cognizable’ injury where their alleged injury were costs associated with having more noncitizens in their states. Florida similarly fails to satisfy the ‘bedrock constitutional requirement’ of standing,” the brief said.

But in a June 26 brief, lawyers in Moody’s office tried to draw distinctions with the Texas and Louisiana case. As an example, they said the Texas and Louisiana case involved policies related to arresting and starting removal proceedings against migrants who crossed the U.S. border, while the Florida case involves “parole” policies that involve releasing people.
Related
Florida pushes back against challenge to new property ownership law

Florida pushes back against challenge to new property ownership law: The law restricts people from China and six other countries from owning property in Florida

“Because the parole policies are not enforcement policies — because they both concern only detention and grant affirmative legal benefits — Florida has a judicially cognizable interest in remedying the sovereign and financial injuries they cause,” the state’s lawyers wrote.

The Biden administration went to the Atlanta-based appeals court in May to fight two rulings by Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell. The rulings, issued in March and May, said immigration policies known as “Parole Plus Alternatives to Detention” and “Parole with Conditions” violated federal law.

Wetherell, a former state appellate judge appointed to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, vacated the Parole Plus Alternatives to Detention policy, also known as “Parole+ATD,” and issued a preliminary injunction against the Parole with Conditions policy.

Moody and DeSantis have long criticized federal immigration policies, with the state filing a lawsuit in September 2021 alleging that the Biden administration violated laws through “catch-and-release” policies that led to people being released from detention after crossing the border. The state has contended that undocumented immigrants move to Florida and create costs for such things as the education, health-care and prison systems.

The 2021 lawsuit ultimately led to Wetherell’s rulings. But the Biden administration has disputed allegations about violating federal laws and said the policies were needed to address issues such as overcrowding in detention facilities.

“The district court’s orders are overbroad, coercively interfere with DHS’s discretion to manage the border and far exceed the scope of Florida’s alleged injury,” Justice Department lawyers wrote in Wednesday’s brief.

While the two sides are battling about such issues at the appeals court, the Supreme Court’s 8-1 decision in the Texas and Louisiana case added another element to the case.

In the Supreme Court’s main opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that the court’s “precedents and longstanding historical practice establish that the states’ suit here is not the kind redressable by a federal court.”

“The states’ novel standing argument, if accepted, would entail expansive judicial direction of the department’s arrest policies,” Kavanaugh wrote in an opinion joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. “If the (Supreme) Court green-lighted this suit, we could anticipate complaints in future years about alleged executive branch under-enforcement of any similarly worded laws — whether they be drug laws, gun laws, obstruction of justice laws, or the like. We decline to start the federal judiciary down that uncharted path.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch, in a concurring opinion joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett, took a different tack, writing that Texas and Louisiana didn’t have standing because of a lack of redressability.
Related
Gov. DeSantis releases list of invalid out-of-state driver’s licenses under new Florida immigration law

Gov. DeSantis releases list of invalid out-of-state driver’s licenses under new Florida immigration law: The prohibited licenses mostly offer limited driving privileges to undocumented immigrants while not being considered valid identification


“The (immigration enforcement) guidelines merely advise federal officials about how to exercise their prosecutorial discretion when it comes to deciding which aliens to prioritize for arrest and removal,” Gorsuch wrote. “A judicial decree rendering the guidelines a nullity does nothing to change the fact that federal officials possess the same underlying prosecutorial discretion. Nor does such a decree require federal officials to change how they exercise that discretion in the guidelines’ absence.”

Justice Samuel Alito dissented, saying the states had met legal tests for standing.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

Florida pushes back against challenge to new property ownership law

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida pushes back against challenge to new property ownership law

Gov. DeSantis releases list of invalid out-of-state driver’s licenses under new Florida immigration law

By News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis releases list of invalid out-of-state driver’s licenses under new Florida immigration law

Prop comic Carrot Top says he was on the July 4 flight to Orlando delayed by viral passenger tirade

By Matthew Moyer

Carrot Top witnessed 'phantom passenger' tirade on July 4

Also in News

Orange County sees tourism tax dollars tumble for another month

By Matthew Moyer

Orange County sees tourism tax dollars tumble for another month

Prop comic Carrot Top says he was on the July 4 flight to Orlando delayed by viral passenger tirade

By Matthew Moyer

Carrot Top witnessed 'phantom passenger' tirade on July 4

New Buc-Ee’s coming to Central Florida now touted as ‘world’s largest’ for the already oversized chain

By Matthew Moyer

The world's largest Buc-Ee's is coming to Ocala

New pregnancy care center in Kissimmee aims to offer ‘choices’ – just not abortion

By McKenna Schueler

New pregnancy care center in Kissimmee aims to offer ‘choices’ – just not abortion
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us