Adopt calm, gentle, senior Marnie ... she's the perfect couch companion dog for your TV binges

Meet Marnie!

We at OCAS are all very excited about the new season of Stranger Things! So for our May promotion, in honor of our favorite character, all adoptions for all animals will be $11. As always, the adoption fee will include rabies vaccination, spay/neuter surgery and a microchip. Now is the time to find yourself a furry friend to help you binge-watch the series!

Marnie (A481376) is the face of our May promotion. When we were trying to decide which dog would be perfect for our Stranger Things promotion, she was the first one that came to mind. Calm, gentle, and always ready for the camera: That's Marnie. We think Marnie is an absolutely amazing dog, and at 10 years old, she shouldn't be spending her senior years here in a kennel. She still has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give. And we know, for the right adopter, she is just an amazing happy tale waiting to happen.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.