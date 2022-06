Abortion rights rally happening this afternoon in Orlando in wake of SCOTUS overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Orlando-area reproductive-rights advocates and sundry sane people are holding a last-minute " Emergency Rally to Protect Abortion Access " later Friday afternoon in response to the Supreme Court overturningearlier today."Emergency Rally to Protect Abortion Access" will be happening indoors (due to likely weather complications) at the Renaissance Theatre Company on Princeton Street at 5 p.m."This is not the time to shrink, or surrender. The antidote to despair is action. We are in a fight to make sure everyone has the power to control their own bodies, lives, and futures and regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, we cannot give up now," said event organizers in a press statement.Find out more information about the event or RSVP through Mobilize.Us