Abortion rights rally happening this afternoon in Orlando in wake of SCOTUS overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando-area reproductive-rights advocates and sundry sane people are holding a last-minute "Emergency Rally to Protect Abortion Access" later Friday afternoon in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade earlier today.
"Emergency Rally to Protect Abortion Access" will be happening indoors (due to likely weather complications) at the Renaissance Theatre Company on Princeton Street at 5 p.m.
"This is not the time to shrink, or surrender. The antidote to despair is action. We are in a fight to make sure everyone has the power to control their own bodies, lives, and futures and regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, we cannot give up now," said event organizers in a press statement.
Find out more information about the event or RSVP through Mobilize.Us.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.