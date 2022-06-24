VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Abortion rights rally happening this afternoon in Orlando in wake of SCOTUS overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 3:12 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATT KELLER LEHMAN
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Orlando-area reproductive-rights advocates and sundry sane people are holding a last-minute "Emergency Rally to Protect Abortion Access" later Friday afternoon in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade earlier today.

"Emergency Rally to Protect Abortion Access" will be happening indoors (due to likely weather complications) at the Renaissance Theatre Company on Princeton Street at 5 p.m.

"This is not the time to shrink, or surrender. The antidote to despair is action. We are in a fight to make sure everyone has the power to control their own bodies, lives, and futures and regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, we cannot give up now," said event organizers in a press statement.

Find out more information about the event or RSVP through Mobilize.Us.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick
Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo
New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion

News Slideshows

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick
Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo
New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion

News Slideshows

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick
Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo
New Slideshow

Florida sheriff's office seeking ~200 teens who threw party, held boxing matches in waterfront mansion

Trending

Donald Trump shares poll that shows him beating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in primary as 2024 rumors continue

By Patricia Tolley

Donald Trump shares poll that shows him beating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in primary as 2024 rumors continue

Florida man charged with bringing concealed handgun to Disney Springs

By Patricia Tolley

The M&M's store at Disney Springs

Trackers catch Florida's largest Burmese python ever

By Colin Wolf

Trackers catch Florida's largest Burmese python ever

That viral video of a man hitting a croc with a pan is not from Florida

By Colin Wolf

That viral video of a man hitting a croc with a pan is not from Florida

Also in News

States with highest numbers of abortion-restricting laws also have the highest levels of maternal mortality

By Jeffrey C. Billman

States with highest numbers of abortion-restricting laws also have the highest levels of maternal mortality

Mailer attacks Rep. Anthony Sabatini for Joel Greenberg associations: 'He's cozy with pedophiles'

By Alex Galbraith

Both Sabatini and Matt Gaetz have ties to former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

Today's SCOTUS rulings show that the majority doesn’t care about torching its legitimacy, only about pushing its radical agenda

By Jeffrey C. Billman

United States Supreme Court Building

Donald Trump shares poll that shows him beating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in primary as 2024 rumors continue

By Patricia Tolley

Donald Trump shares poll that shows him beating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in primary as 2024 rumors continue
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us