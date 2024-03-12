13-year-old boy arrested during protest over vegan milk in a Winter Garden Starbucks

The boy is still in police custody

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 4:30 pm

13-year-old boy arrested during protest over vegan milk in a Winter Garden Starbucks
Image via Google Maps
A 13-year-old boy protesting Starbucks’ extra charge for vegan milk was arrested last week after he allegedly battered a deputy in a Winter Garden Starbucks.

Deputies told Fox 35 the boy was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and trespassing after a warning. The boy’s mother, Shannon Blair, and her boyfriend, Wesley Hucker, also allegedly trespassed after a warning and Hucker was also arrested.

About 15 people protested in the store, located at 16065 New Independence Parkway, seen in a video shared with Orlando Weekly by PETA. Protesters are seen holding various signs, such as one that read "Starbucks: Stop Vegan Upcharge." Starbucks called the sheriff's office to have the protesters removed after they refused to leave the store.

The video shows the boy being restrained by a deputy and allegedly shoving into him, which led to a drink being spilled on both of them. The officer is then seen pushing the boy onto a table and putting him into handcuffs. Throughout the video, the boy’s mother is heard repeating, “Don’t touch my child … Oh my god, oh my god,” and “What are you doing to my child?"

In a press release, PETA wrote that the sit-in was held by supporters of the animal rights organization.

“Despite publicly admitting that dairy is the biggest contributor to its carbon footprint and acknowledging the positive impact that dairy-free milk options have in furthering its environmental goals, Starbucks continues to charge as much as 90 cents more for them, lagging far behind its many competitors that offer vegan milk at no additional charge,” PETA wrote.

The boy is still in police custody and Hucker is being held at an adult facility. Blair is trying to secure her son’s release, according to PETA.

Alexandra Sullivan

March 6, 2024

