The Brits are pissed that U.S. gets new 'Doctor Who' before they do

Premieres Wednesday:

Dark Matter — Joel Edgerton stars as a Chicago physicist who gets whisked into an alternate reality and has to make it back home before his evil doppelgänger can hurt his family. The series is an official adaptation of the 2016 sci-fi novel by Blake Crouch, and an unofficial adaptation of an episode of Lost in Space I had seen 14 times before I turned 10. (Apple TV+)

The Final: Attack on Wembley — Revisit the debacle that was the Euro 2020 soccer final, which saw the grounds of London's Wembley Stadium stormed by thousands of drunk fans without tickets. Hey, City of Orlando: I think we may have hit on the solution to downtown gridlock. (Netflix)

Hollywood Con Queen — Documentarian Chris Smith (Tiger King, Fyre) offers a three-part exposé of a catfish who impersonated some of the most powerful women in entertainment in order to lure her unsuspecting marks into human trafficking. Meanwhile, posing as Melissa McCarthy won't even get you a discount at Fairvilla. (Apple TV+)

Let It Be — Peter Jackson took eight hours to disprove the myth that the Beatles' Let It Be sessions were a grim slog of dysfunction. Now Disney re-releases the original 1970 doc to reinforce that yes, they totally were. Damn, way to eat your own. It's like if Netflix dropped a six-hour director's cut of Rebel Moon that proved Zack Snyder has even less taste and restraint than we thought. OH, WAIT. (Disney+)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Apple TV+ Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in 'Dark Matter'

Premieres Thursday:

Black Twitter: A People's History — An article in Wired sparked this three-part retrospective of the Black social-media subculture, without which we yt folk would have no idea what we need to do to get invited to the cookout. Or who Frankie Beverly is. (Hulu)

Bodkin — Taking a turn toward the eerie, Will Forte plays one of a trio of American podcasters who learn the bizarre truths beneath the surface of a quiet Irish village. Listen, that's nothing compared to what goes on in those borderline-comatose Welsh hamlets. (Netflix)

The Guardian of the Monarchs — Nature lovers suspected something sinister was afoot when Mexican activist Homero Gómez, who had been fighting to protect the Michoacán forests and their millions of monarch butterflies, simply disappeared. But did they consider the possibility he might simply have turned into a caterpillar? (Netflix)

Love Undercover — Five star soccer players from around the world adopt fake identities to find women who will love them for themselves. As if being able to recognize any soccer player isn't a huge red flag to begin with. (Peacock)

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us — A bunch of German actors play British private-school kids in an adaptation of Mona Kasten's 2018 novel Save Me, which concerned itself with forbidden love between schoolmates of very different class backgrounds. "Wie geht's, fellow kids?" (Prime Video)

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School — The latest season of the teen mystery (which is actually Season 2 of the Original Sin spinoff) finds our heroines pursued by a new tormentor in a story that's said to take its cues from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Midsommar. And to think, our biggest worry used to be that the girls we went to high school with had seen Carrie. (Max)

Thank You, Next — A Turkish lawyer relies on the help of her friends when she decides to put her heartbreak aside and start dating again. Their first bit of advice: Don't ask a guy what he thinks of prenups before the salad arrives. (Netflix)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix Will Forte gets macabre in 'Bodkin'

Premieres Friday:

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román — Delve into the shocking case of a Spanish chef who killed and dismembered his girlfriend, then got a restaurant job in a different community under an assumed name. That name: "Guy Fieri." (Netflix)

Doctor Who — The British are pissed that America now gets to watch the beloved sci-fi series — with Ncuti Gatwa fresh to the title role — the night before episodes drop in their own country. Engadget senior editor Daniel Cooper even fulminated that the arrangement was simply "mad," given that "the bulk of the series' funding comes from the license fee paid by the majority of TV owners in the U.K." Gosh, it's almost as if they've decided taxation without representation is bad or something. (Disney+)

Living With Leopards — Cub siblings grow to adulthood in a nature documentary narrated by wildlife expert Brad Bestelink. Given that Meerkat Manor is now being turned into a feature-length cartoon, how long until we see this particular couple of cats ripping out Bluey's throat in a Christmas special? (Netflix)

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 — Liko and Roy continue their adventures with Pokémon pals Sprigatito and Fuecoco, proving nobody needs Pikachu to have a good time. (Unless, of course, "Pikachu" is a flavor at your local dispensary.) (Netflix)

The Ultimatum: South Africa — Following in the footsteps of the U.S. and France, our pals in Mzansi mount their own experiment in high-pressure relationship dynamics, offering contestants a glimpse of their potential futures with two different partners. Plans for a Somalian version are on hold until they work out that whole genital-mutilation thing. (Netflix)

Premieres Saturday:

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart — See everything that went down at the Kennedy Center last March, when honoree Hart and an all-star cast of comics and musicians gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the most prestigious award in American humor. By saying "bitch" a lot. (Netflix)

Premieres Monday:

Princess Power — Princesses Kiwi, Blueberry, Raspberry and Pineapple are back for a third season of teaching preschoolers how to be good to others while staying true to yourself. Princess Peach would like to help, but she has a whole land opening up at Epic Universe, so LATER, LOSERS! (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Pillowcase Murders — Venture down the lesser-traveled avenues of true crime in a three-part documentary about a relatively obscure serial killer who targeted senior citizens. What a monster! Every member of the Chamber of Commerce knows you're supposed to wait for COVID to take Grandma out and then just shrug that it was her time anyway. (Paramount+)