New on Netflix: Jerry Seinfeld flakes out in 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story'

Premieres Wednesday:

Acapulco — Season 3 of the bilingual comedy series shows us more of how Maximo parlayed his early experiences as a cabana boy into running the Las Colinas resort, and what he may have sacrificed in the process. Let me guess: They wouldn't make him GM until he gave back all the towels he swiped. (Apple TV+)

Behind the Music — Season 2 features profiles of Bell Biv DeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen, plus "remastered" episodes about 50 Cent, Bobby Brown, Ice-T, Milli Vanilli, the Notorious B.I.G. and Sinead O'Connor. See, this is why the music industry is dying: You have to go back at least 20 years to find somebody with a good drug problem. (Paramount+)

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar — The era of British rule in India is the setting for a Hindi-language drama series that uses the rivalry between competing courtesans to symbolize social and political upheaval. Gee, I hope the analogy between governments and whores doesn't come off as too strained. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Beautiful Rebel — The biopic treatment gets lavished on Italian pop star Gianna Nannini, who has been scoring hits in Europe since the late '70s but has strangely never meant a thing here. In the lead is Letizia Toni, who despite having made seven pictures back home is likewise unknown in the States. Boy, talk about Method! (Netflix)

The Contestant — Return to the crazy days of 1998 in a documentary about a Japanese wannabe comic named Nasubi, who was kept naked in a room and forced to fill out magazine coupons to survive — all for the entertainment of a TV audience he didn't know was watching. Meanwhile, back home, we were horrified that Jim Carrey had to live in Seaside. (Hulu)

Hacks — Season 3 picks up a year after Deborah (Jean Smart) responded to the success of her stand-up special by firing her writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). If you think that's a funny way to incentivize a writer, listen: We're just happy to be noticed out here. (Max)

Anne Hathaway dates a boy-band pop star in 'The Idea of You'

The Idea of You — As she turns 40, single mom Anne Hathaway strikes up an entanglement with the lead singer of a top boy band. Oh, sure, but when Lou Pearlman did it, we sent him to jail. (Prime Video)

A Man in Full — Jeff Daniels, Lucy Liu and Diane Lane are in the cast as David E. Kelley and Regina King team up to adapt Tom Wolfe's 1998 novel about a real-estate tycoon who suddenly goes bankrupt. All of that talent in one place, and they couldn't find subject matter more relevant to the modern audience? (Netflix)

Secrets of the Neanderthals — Patrick Stewart narrates an archaeological documentary that attempts to explain why a once-thriving archaic subspecies could become extinct. The strongest theory is that they drastically overestimated the popularity of abortion restrictions. (Netflix)

The Tattooist of Auschwitz — This limited-series adaptation of the 2018 bestseller has Harvey Keitel as a concentration-camp survivor moved to recall the unlikely love he found there with a fellow prisoner. Some Holocaust historians have criticized the book for its alleged inaccuracies, but just try to keep that lump out of your throat when you see Keitel close his eyes in prayer and toss the Heart of the Ocean into the sea. (Peacock)

T•P Bon — What we have here is the first-ever anime adaptation of the classic '80s manga, in which an ordinary teen is enlisted into herodom by a time-traveling creature named ... Ream Stream. Yeeeeeeah, I can't top that. I think I'm gonna go grab a beer. Everybody just lock up for me when you're done here, OK? (Netflix)

Turtles All the Way Down — John Green's 2017 novel about teen anxiety becomes a timely feature film. Or it could be the first porno flick starring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Roll the dice and find out! (Max)

Premieres Friday:

Clarkson's Farm — All right, just a few more. clears throat In Season 3, former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson is still trying to make a go of his new business, an embattled commercial farm called ... Diddly Squat. thrums fingers impatiently, sighs ALL RIGHT, WHO'S BEEN MESSING WITH MY CUE CARDS?? (Prime Video)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. — Now that we all apparently like John again, he's kicking off a run of six livestreams that will feature surprise guests and field reports from the City of Angels. And since it's all going on in real time, there's a good chance we could see somebody like Bill Hader get shot. (Sorry, I think I may have just spoiled one of the surprises.) (Netflix)

Postcards — Cultures collide when a Nigerian woman travels all the way to India for needed healthcare. Makes you proud to live in America, where we only have to hop a Greyhound to the next state to miscarry. (Netflix)

Selling the OC — The Oppenheim Group is looking at potential record profits in Season 3, if the horny realtors can manage to keep their hands off one another. Now there's a switch: people who sell houses fucking each other. (Netflix)

STHLM Blackout — A mass calamity that may have sinister origins complicates things for a Swedish news producer and a true-crime fan who are on their first date together. See, this is why you should always opt for "Forensic Files and chill." (Prime Video)

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story — Jerry Seinfeld directed, co-wrote and stars in a pop-historical period piece about the race to create the first toaster pastry. Which of course paved the way for toaster strudel. Which means I'm really worried we're going to have to put up with Lacey Chabert somewhere in here. (Netflix)

Premieres Saturday:

Katt Williams: Woke Foke — Boo-boo's 12th comedy special will be streamed live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles as part of this year's Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Hey, I think we may have just figured out who's going to shoot Bill Hader. (Netflix)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire — This six-episode animated series straddles twin timelines as it shows us the moral choices that have to be made under Imperial rule. You'll be amazed by the historical parallels between "standing up to George Lucas" and "standing up to Kathleen Kennedy." (Disney+)

Premieres Sunday:

The Roast of Tom Brady — Expect the NFL legend to endure only mild punishment in the first installment of a new Netflix series, Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT. A series that just happens to be executive-produced by ... Tom Brady. Jeez, it's so out of character for him to game the system. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Kiss the Future — Return to the glory days of the early '90s, when U2 used their Zoo TV tour to highlight the crisis in Sarajevo. Apologies if you saw the title and thought we'd be getting the first performance by the KISS avatars. (Paramount+)

Super Rich in Korea — Peer into the lavish lifestyles of international 1 percenters who have emigrated from places like Singapore, Pakistan and Italy to live it up in South Korea. Listen, it's all fun and games until somebody tries to join NATO. (Netflix)