New on Netflix: Penelope and Colin finally hook up in Season Three of 'Bridgerton'

Premieres Wednesday:

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal — Revisit the devastating blow that was dealt to the adulterers' dating site when hackers divulged the identities of millions of users. Just think: The next time Netflix fails to protect your own data, you'll now be able to put everything in perspective. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 — They used to be just an obsessed gossipmonger and her pined-for crush, but Penelope and Colin make the move to being an actual couple in the first four episodes of Season 3. The second four episodes drop a month from now, at which time we'll learn how many Scaramuccis this thing actually lasted. (Netflix)

Bronx Zoo '90: Crime, Chaos and Baseball — Go back 34 years to a fraught moment in New York Yankees history, when their owner was bounced from baseball and one of their outfielders laid the groundwork for a future rape conviction by taking up with a 15-year-old. Or as the Mets have always referred to it, "Tuesday." (Peacock)

Home Sweet Rome! — Michael Poryes, creator of Hannah Montana and That's So Raven, is once again aiming for the heart of American girls with a series about a 13-year-old whose life is turned upside down when her family moves to Italy. But don't feel too sorry for her, because they warmed her up for it by ordering Domino's every week for a year. (Max)

Maestro in Blue — The second season of Netflix' only Greek drama takes us from the obscure isle of Paxos to teeming Athens, to show us how far the story's web of murder and deceit extends. The final season is coming this fall, at which time we'll learn if the reverberations have even reached those little diners where they put Greek columns on the coffee cups. (Netflix)

Outer Range Season 2 — Star Josh Brolin directed one of the seven new episodes of this series set at a Wyoming ranch that's situated on the cusp of a space/time anomaly. The worst thing about being directed by the guy is that he hasn't kicked the habit of snapping his fingers when he wants someone to bring him a cappuccino. (Prime Video)

Premieres Friday:

The 8 Show — Still searching for the next Squid Game, South Korea sends us a dramedy series in which impoverished contestants have to spend 100 days in a building where everything costs 1,000 times what it should. Wow, so they're living in a Publix? (Netflix)

99 — David Beckham is among the star players interviewed in a three-part docuseries that celebrates the 25th anniversary of Manchester United winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, all in the same season. Even better, they saved a bunch of money on their car insurance by switching to Geico. (Prime Video)

Bellator Champions Series Paris — Coming to us live from the City of Light, the latest MMA spectacular is headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Patchy Mix and Magomed Magovedov. Seems to me the last time a patchy mix was a big deal on streaming, it was because Rick Rubin had a show. (Max)

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Apple TV+ Don Cheadle directs historically based drama series 'The Big Cigar'

The Big Cigar — Don Cheadle directed the first two episodes of this historically based drama series, which shows Easy Rider producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola) helping the Black Panthers' Huey P. Newton (André Holland) flee to Cuba to dodge a murder rap. Yes, the guy The Monkees named their mannequin after was the A.C. Cowlings of his day. (If neither of those references rings a bell, just know that people like you are the reason we can't have HQ anymore.) (Apple TV+)

Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever — Thirty years later, the Danish cult horror flick finally gets a sequel. This time, the murderous Inspector Wörmer is after the daughter of the night watchman who interfered with his crazed plans in the original. Hey, I don't blame him. I hate those nepo babies too. (Shudder)

Power — From the first slave patrols to the gestapo tactics on display at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, follow the long and checkered history of American policing in a documentary that'll make you think twice about the trust we place in our cops. Well, not you and me personally, but I'm sure there's somebody. (Netflix)

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Netflix 'Power' follows the long and checkered history of American policing

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked — Season 9 may prove the third time's the charm for Orlando's own Roxxxy Andrews — if she can fend off the other seven returnees, including Vanessa Vanjie, Plastique Tiara and Marcia Gay Hard-on. OK, I made that last one up, but you had to Google it! (Paramount+)

Thelma the Unicorn — Voice actors Brittany Howard and Will Forte tell the story of a humble pony who becomes a famous singing unicorn, in a kids'-book adaptation penned by Jared and Jerusha Hess of Napoleon Dynamite fame. You can tell it's their work, because suddenly Thelma's manager is a liger. (Netflix)

Premieres Sunday:

Golden Kamuy — In a live-action adaptation of the popular manga, soldiers discover that the map to a hidden treasure is tattooed onto the bodies of a bunch of prison inmates. You gotta love the Japanese alphabet, because it can even make something beautiful out of "Walk three paces east from the hepatitis." (Netflix)

Premieres Monday:

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — Strap in for a fourth season of watching the Kretz family sell high-end dwellings in France and beyond. ("Beyond" being defined as "Wherevair ze peegs live.") (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

LOLLA: The Story of Lollapalooza — Did you know the seminal alternative-music festival grew out of plans for a Jane's Addiction farewell tour? That's just one of the fun facts you'll learn in this retrospective docuseries. (In a rare case of cultural symmetry, Lilith Fair evolved into a farewell tour for all those dogs in the ASPCA commercials.) (Paramount+)

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy — The comic's latest stand-up special takes its title from her routine about nicknames you should never give your wife. OK, Rachel: How do you feel about "Boner Garage"? (Netflix)