Enzian presents 1960s German feminist film 'The Cat Has Nine Lives' this weekend

The film, set In the summer of 1967, "looks at the lives and friendships of four women (a fifth one is a fantasy of one of the characters) who yearn for freedom and appreciation yet find themselves disillusioned in their current situations." The Cat Has Nine Lives is considered the first feminist film to come out of Germany.
The Guardian called The Cat a "gorgeous, essayistic and often melancholic movie."
Kicking off the event is the short film Ula, an appreciation of the life and work of the filmmaker, Ula Stöckl. Stöckl herself will be in attendance at the event, participating in a moderated discussion with Rachel Braaten after the film screening, which is quite a get.
The Cat Has Nine Lives screens at Enzian at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Tickets are still available through the theater box office.
