Enzian presents 1960s German feminist film 'The Cat Has Nine Lives' this weekend

Filmmaker Ula Stöckl will be there to answer your questions.

By on Thu, May 16, 2024 at 5:06 pm

Enzian's Meet the Filmmaker presents 'The Cat Has Nine Lives'
Courtesy photo
Enzian's Meet the Filmmaker presents 'The Cat Has Nine Lives'
Enzian Theater in Maitland revives their Meet the Filmmaker series this weekend, when a Saturday event spotlights the 1968 German film The Cat Has Nine Lives.

The film, set In the summer of 1967, "looks at the lives and friendships of four women (a fifth one is a fantasy of one of the characters) who yearn for freedom and appreciation yet find themselves disillusioned in their current situations." The Cat Has Nine Lives is considered the first feminist film to come out of Germany.

The Guardian called The Cat a "gorgeous, essayistic and often melancholic movie."

Kicking off the event is the short film Ula, an appreciation of the life and work of the filmmaker, Ula Stöckl. Stöckl herself will be in attendance at the event, participating in a moderated discussion with Rachel Braaten  after the film screening, which is quite a get.

The Cat Has Nine Lives screens at Enzian at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Tickets are still available through the theater box office.

Event Details
Meet the Filmmaker: "The Cat Has Nine Lives"

Meet the Filmmaker: "The Cat Has Nine Lives"

Sat., May 18, 11 a.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland

Buy Tickets

$12.50
Location Details

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-629-0054

enzian.org

Enzian Theater

May 15, 2024

