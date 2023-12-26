New on Netflix: 'Society of the Snow' is a new take on an old story of cannibalism in the Andes

click to enlarge courtesy photo/Netflix Society of the Snow, a dramatization of the 1972 Andean plane crash that stranded a rugby team in the mountains, premieres on Netflix Jan. 4.

Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 27:

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare — A British documentary crew platforms a bunch of troubled American kids who got sent to a Utah reconditioning camp, where they were subjected to all manner of horrific abuses. Don’t oversell it, Colin: You already had me at “Utah.” (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday, Dec. 28:

Pokémon Concierge — This lighthearted new series follows the adventures of a friendly concierge as he caters to the needs of Pokémon critters staying at a secluded resort. And in the post-show talkback, he’ll tell us which of them were on the Epstein client list. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday, Dec. 29:

Berlin — The first Money Heist prequel series focuses on the salad days of Pedro Alonso’s title character, when he was on a freewheeling crime spree across the European continent. The show is said to lean heavily on humor, so maybe he was helping Matt Rife punch out waitresses and stuff? (Netflix)

Premieres Monday, Jan. 1:

Bitconned — For some reason, Centra Tech co-founder Ray Trapani is getting to tell his own story in a documentary about the first big fraud case of the crypto era. Given that the doc allegedly also trumpets the upside of blockchain, the operative philosophy here seems to be “The glass is half full, so trust me that you actually own it.” (Netflix)

Death and Other Details — Violett Beane and Mandy Patinkin get caught up in a shipboard murder mystery in which absolutely everyone is a suspect. It’s like a Disney cruise, only with homicide instead of diarrhea. (Hulu)

Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once — In the latest limited series adapted from a Coben literary joint, a woman who’s still getting over the supposed death of her husband is dealt a further whammy when he inexplicably shows up on their nanny cam. We probably shouldn’t expect a really cool explanation, like a zombie virus that makes you inordinately concerned about crib death. (Netflix)

One Piece: Marineford — The live-action One Piece adaptation was a big hit, which should attract a record number of eyeballs to this 20th season of the enduring anime series about the Straw Hat Pirates. So why aren’t they the Satin Hat Pirates by now? (Netflix)

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Scientists feed wildly divergent diets to pairs of identical twins, just to see what’ll happen. Oh, absolutely: If you want to put yourself on the path to wellness, you should totally trust researchers whose methods put them somewhere between Josef Mengele and David Cronenberg. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday, Jan. 4:

The Brothers Sun — The ubiquitous Michelle Yeoh is the headline star of a crime series in which a Thai gangster has to travel to Los Angeles to keep his mom and kid brother out of danger. At this very minute, Gavin Newsom is preparing a PowerPoint presentation about why they’re perfectly safe there, thanks. (Netflix)

Society of the Snow — For his first Spanish-language film since 2007’s The Orphanage, director J.A. Bayona has chosen to dramatize the 1972 Andean plane crash that came to symbolize the question “What would you do to stay alive?” Deadline’s Pete Hammond calls it “a story of how humanity comes together for each other in the worst of circumstances” — which is an awfully nice way to describe eating your buddy’s corpse. Keep thinkin’ outside the bun, Pete! (Netflix)

click to enlarge courtesy photo/Prime Video In FOE, debuting on Prime Video Jan. 5, Saoirse Ronan plays a woman in the care of a robot.

Premieres Friday, Jan. 5:

FOE — Saoirse Ronan plays a woman who learns that her husband is about to be dispatched to a space station, leaving her in the care of a robot. And now you know how Elon keeps getting dates. (Prime Video)

Good Grief — Dan Levy serves as writer, director, producer and star of this ruminative drama, in which an artist copes with the death of his husband by escaping to Paris with his two best friends. Talk about your first-world remedies; when the rest of us suffer a loss, we have to drown our sorrows at the Sonic off Semoran and Underhill. (Netflix)

James May: Our Man in India — His third special sends the intrepid anthropologist from one end of India to the other, seeking to unlock its greatest cultural mysteries. You know, like “Why do Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy hate each other so much?” (Prime Video)

LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec — The hit franchise heads to Canada, keeping its central conceit that laughing is bad and making someone else laugh is good. But in this edition, you have to apologize afterward, because polite! (Prime Video)