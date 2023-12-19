New on Netflix: Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro,' a prosthetic-assisted biopic of Leonard Bernstein

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Netflix 'Maestro,' Bradley Cooper's prosthetic-assisted biopic of Leonard Bernstein, premieres on Netflix Wednesday

Premieres Wednesday:

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star — Major events in the career of the K-pop phenomenon will be revisited one episode at a time for eight consecutive weeks. It’s kind of like an advent calendar, except it lasts past Christmas. And instead of candy, you get crap! (Disney+)

Chip ’n’ Dale: Park Life Special Christmas Episode — Pluto and Donald are among the guest stars as the approach of the holiday season finds the irrepressible ’munks wishing for more acorns. Remember the time you told Santa “I wanna nut?” Now you’re barred from the Toys “R” Us boutique at Macy’s. (Disney+)

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years — A Mexican teen transfers to an elite school and discovers her worldview is incompatible with that of the rich bigots who go there. Since this is a series and not just a movie, their prejudices must be legion. But it’s also a comedy, which means they’re at least trying to be funny about it. Hateful but amusing? You’ll never get a Netflix stand-up special that way, kids. (Netflix)

Maestro — Is it just me, or does that guy look kind of Italian to you? (Netflix)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians — The film franchise may have been aborted a decade ago after only two installments, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from re-adapting Rick Riordan’s source novels into a streaming series that’s hoped to cover all five volumes. Hey, go for it, guys! Max is devoting 10 years to doing the same thing with Harry Potter. (Just don’t ask your boy if he has any hot takes on current events.) (Disney+)

Premieres Thursday:

Dr. Death — Season 2 of the anthology series about medical miscreants casts Mandy Moore as a journalist who begins to suspect that the surgeon she’s been profiling (Édgar Ramírez) isn’t on the up-and-up. Of course, she only tumbles to that possibility after she’s started sleeping with him. Because that’s what female reporters do in shows and movies. (In real life, the only thing they f*** is their own chances of ever making a living wage.) (Peacock)

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire — His pitch for a more “mature” Star Wars movie got the thumbs-down, so Zack Snyder has rehabbed the concept into an “original” science-fiction franchise. The question now is if he can divide his own fanbase into bitterly warring factions, the same way he’s done with everybody else’s IPs. I for one certainly hope so, because I can’t wait to see some confused incel on X threatening to rape and murder himself. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

Gyeongseong Creature (Season One Part 1) — Don’t count on there being a second season of this drama set during the dark colonial period of 1945 Seoul: Now that the strikes are over, we don’t have to pretend to care about other countries anymore. From here on in, it’s nothing but hillbilly elegies to Nikki Haley voters. (Netflix)

Marvel’s What If — Nebula, Hera and Happy Hogan are among the stars of Season 2 as Marvel again ponders what might have happened had key moments in its mythology played out differently. You know, as in “What if our boss hadn’t told the world these shows should never have been made?” (Disney+)

Premieres Sunday:

The Manny — Mexico jumps on the “reverse Pygmalion” bandwagon with a sitcom that pairs an anal-retentive lady exec and the rancher she’s hired to look after her kids. But in a clever twist Lifetime and Hallmark would never dare attempt, the life lessons he teaches her involve selling the children to human traffickers. (Netflix)

A Vampire in the Family — A retired soccer player from Brazil has to save the world from his brother-in-law, who happens to be an undead bloodsucker. Which happens to be Portuguese for “team owner.” (Netflix)

Premieres Monday:

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road — This year’s Christmas extravaganza marks the debut of Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and his companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). A Black guy and a white woman going anywhere in space and time they want to? That’s totally the future Jack Johnson was fighting for. Can’t wait for next season, when the Daleks decide their best weapon is the Mann Act. (Disney+)

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon — Pricky Ricky’s latest stand-up special has him inveighing against the hypersensitivity he believes is hastening the downfall of humanity. Personally, I thought we had already reached that point when we started worrying if the guy in the next stall over was packing a front butt. But I clearly don’t have my finger on the pulse. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Letterkenny — The beloved comedy’s 12th and final season promises such nail-biting plot points as the opening of a new nightclub in town. Listen, it’s Canada. How much excitement do you expect? They can’t have a canceled KISS concert that leads to a bogus terrorism scare every week. (Hulu)

Thank You, I’m Sorry — An unexpected reunion with her sister might be a gift from heaven to a pregnant Swedish woman who’s otherwise been left to her own devices in her final trimester. See, in America, you never have to spend your final trimester alone. Because you’re in prison! (Netflix)