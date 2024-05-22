New on Netflix: Jennifer Lopez and AI star in 'Atlas' — who's to say where one stops and the other begins?

Premieres Wednesday:

Buying London — The latest real-estate reality series is set in England's capital, where the agents of DORE Global broker the swankiest properties for industry kingpin David Daggers. With a name like that, I wouldn't be surprised if the big reveal here is that the show is actually a stealth entry in the Benoit Blanc mysteries. (Netflix)

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life — The second half of Season 2 brings more misadventures of the beloved chipmunk pals, whose charming larceny is (in this iteration at least) rendered entirely nonverbally. But hey, you try talking with somebody else's nuts in your mouth. (Disney+)

Toughest Forces on Earth — Get up close and personal with special-ops soldiers from around the globe in a docuseries brought to us by the same folks who made Inside The World's Toughest Prisons. Up next: a trip into the kitchen at Outback Steakhouse, The Toughest Steak on the Planet. (Netflix)

Trying — Season 4 of the British comedy shuttles us forward six years, to rendezvous with parents Nikki and Jason just as they're learning their adopted daughter wants to get closer to her birth mother. But if they lose her, at least they've got a spare. (Which seems to be the modus operandi over there.) (Apple TV+)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Apple TV+ The new season of Brit comedy 'Trying' takes up six years later

Premieres Thursday:

The 1% Club — Ordinary, mundane trivia is out the window in a game that emphasizes logic and reasoning, with as much as $100,000 awaiting the contestant who aces a question only 1 percent of Americans can answer. From what we see around us every day, that question appears to be "What is the difference between 'lie' and 'lay'?" (Prime Video)

Evil — A supersized Season 4 is the swan song for our cast of supernatural detectives, who will finally learn what happened to the baby that was bred from Kristen's stolen eggs. Let's hope our side is carrying a whole bunch of holy water, because this sort of thing never ends well for Foghorn Leghorn. (Paramount+)

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf — A fugitive is blackmailed into competing in an underground martial-arts tournament in an anime series that's built on the scanned movements of real-life fighters. How about that! I wonder what all they had to be blackmailed with. (Netflix)

Illusions for Sale: The Rise and Fall of Generación Zoe — The very existence of this investigative documentary equals sweet revenge to all the poor suckers who lost their shirt to Leonardo Cositorto, Argentina's disgraced "crypto pastor." Gosh, if only there were a single word in that designation that guaranteed you were about to be taken for a ride by an utterly unscrupulous scam artist. (And to be honest, "crypto" doesn't fill me with confidence either.) (Netflix)

The Kardashians — Season 5 is expected to cover the arrival of Rocky Barker, who was born last fall to Kourtney K. and her husband, Travis Barker. In real life, this metabolic wonder of a kid is already 15 years old, 6 foot 2 and negotiating a crossover appearance on Physical: 100. (Hulu)

Romário: The Guy — Brazilian football great Romário de Souza Faria is getting an entire docuseries to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his victory in the 1994 World Cup — a feat that's all the more remarkable when you consider his father had been kidnapped mere weeks before. Intense athletic focus? "Nah, I can't stand the son of a bitch," clarifies Romário. (Max)

Tires — The scion of an auto-repair magnate tries to keep the family business afloat in a new series from twice-disgraced sorta-SNLer Shane Gillis. Jesus, if he keeps failing upward like this, they're going to make him Speaker of the House. (Netflix)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix Jennifer Lopez and AI star in 'Atlas' — who's to say where on

Premieres Friday:

Atlas — Marooned on a distant planet, Jennifer Lopez realizes her only chance of saving Earth from robot marauders hinges on embracing the AI she's always shunned. I don't know what's more offensive: the obvious propaganda on behalf of job-killing technology, or the fact they thought JLo was the one who could sell this con to us. What's next, Diddy advocating for relaxed child-labor laws? (Netflix)

The Beach Boys — Desperate to not be accused of favoritism by whoever's controlling Brian Wilson's credit cards now, Disney follows up its recent Beatles bonanza with a documentary about the group some people feel was actually better. (Mostly, rock critics over 50 and 'Nam vets who stood too close to loud artillery.) I sure hope this doesn't mean Peter Jackson is planning on subjecting us to six hours of Mike Love. (Disney+)

DOM — The third and final season of the Brazilian crime drama finds its harried protagonists struggling to stave off the fearsome effects of lung cancer and gang violence. Capitalize those last two, and you could convince me they're substitute hypemen for the Wu-Tang Clan. (Prime Video)

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man — The Mexican comic revisits his teenage dating history, mining big laughs from every time his romantic aspirations crashed and burned. Yeeeeeah, thank God that's all over by the time we hit 30. (Netflix)

Mulligan — In Part 2 of the post-apocalyptic animated comedy, Matty and his fellow survivors face fresh challenges to rebuilding America, including power outages and general ineptitude. I don't know, that sounds pretty much like everything's back to normal to me. (Netflix)

My Oni Girl — Japan's Studio Colorido offers a feature-length anime in which a high-school outcast meets a young girl who happens to be a demon — the first clue being that as soon as she appears, snow magically begins to fall. Yeah, I had heard Lindsay Lohan was making a comeback. (Netflix)

The Test — Season 3 of the sports docuseries follows the Australian men's cricket team to England, to go up against that country's fierce Ashes squad and an equally combative crew from India. Because if you think soccer is exciting, you can be entertained by anything. (Prime Video)