What to watch this week: Tig Notaro directs Dakota Johnson in coming-out comedy 'Am I OK?'

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Sundance Institute/Emily Knecht Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno in 'Am I OK?'

Premieres Wednesday:

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial — Documentary legend Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost) takes a six-episode stroll through the history of the Third Reich, with the Nuremberg Trials as a framing device. If you’re unfamiliar with that aspect of the story, the Nazis all had their convictions overturned on appeal because the judge hadn’t allowed them to tweet smack about the Allies. (Netflix)

How to Rob a Bank — Explore the methodology of the late Scott Scurlock, who got dubbed “The Hollywood Bandit” for wearing theatrical disguises while holding up 17 banks in the Seattle area. Fun fact: The Unknown Comic tried something similar after falling on hard times, but drawing a new face on the bag for each heist didn’t fool anybody. (Netflix)

Under Paris — Remember when Bérénice Bejo was nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Artist? Now she’s starring in a Netflix movie as a scientist who discovers a giant, bloodthirsty shark lurking in the river Seine. And that’s all it is: just a shark. If the woman’s going to wave the white flag on her whole-ass career, the least they could do is make it half kraken or something. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Am I OK? — Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne direct Dakota Johnson as a woman who has to confront the real reason she can’t form successful relationships with men. Personally, I’m guessing it’s because they aren’t bears. (Max)

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura — Characters from the two hit manga series meet in a contest of martial-arts prowess. It’s kind of like RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, but with a slightly lesser possibility of violence. (Netflix)

Basma — Writer/director/star Fatima Al-Banawi drew on her degree in psychology to compile this dramatic portrait of a young woman who returns to her native Saudi Arabia after completing her academic studies in the U.S.A., just in time to discover that her father has become a delusional paranoiac. Gosh, a guy really has to be crazy if he still seems off to you after you’ve been living with Americans. (Netflix)

Counsel Culture — Get a better understanding of the mental-health issues facing today’s men in this series hosted by Nick Cannon and adapted from his podcast of the same name. Because “Nick Cannon” and “podcasting” are two things that always go together perfectly smoothly, as your rabbi well knows. (Prime Video Freevee)

Criminal Minds: Evolution — As Season 2 dawns, the members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit are shocked to learn that last season’s big bad — serial killer Elias Voit — has been transferred to their own neck of the woods by the feds. It seems like this shouldn’t be too much of a concern unless you don’t trust the feds. So count me in, because boy do I not trust the feds! (Paramount+)

Kübra — The Turkish thriller series has cooked up even more trouble for protagonist Gokhan Sahinoglu, whose acceptance of his role as a modern-day prophet threatens to put him at odds with just about everybody in Season 2. Yeah, people just naturally resent a prophet. Look at what Britney has to deal with every day. (Netflix)

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money — Fresh out of prison for her involvement in one of Brazil’s most infamous corruption cases, the black-market money trader sits down with interviewers to paint herself as a mere stooge to an all-powerful criminal network. Smart move, Nelma. Everybody hates Ticketmaster. (Netflix)

Queer Planet — The next time somebody insists to you that heteronormativity is the natural order of things, plunk them down in front of this documentary about the fluidity of sexuality that exists throughout the animal world. Just make sure they’re wearing pants, because you never know what’s going to turn those people’s crank. (Peacock)

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán — Go straight to the horse’s mouth to learn about the highs and lows in the life of the great Mexican defender. “Ooh, a defender! Like a crusading public defender?” No. “OK, maybe an Aztec soldier with a nifty golden sword?” Nope, defender as in soccer. “Goddammit, hasn’t the UN’s Human Rights Council outlawed that yet?” (Netflix)

Sweet Tooth — The third and final season takes the action to Alaska, where human/deer hybrid Gus is pursued by forces dedicated to the cause of human supremacy. On the plus side, I think Marisa Tomei has finally convinced Joe Pesci not to shoot him. (Netflix)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Disney+/Hulu Daniel Brühl and Théodore Pellerin in 'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld'

Premieres Friday:

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld — Daniel Brühl plays the title role in a French-made period piece that shows the legendary designer battling rival Yves Saint-Laurent (Arnaud Valois) to define fashion in the ’70s. Interestingly, the series only came about because the French government announced it was willing to fund “somezing like ze Ryain Murph-AY.” (Hulu)

Hierarchy — Just when they’ve fully accustomed themselves to their school’s rigid social order, the students at a Korean private academy have to cope with a whole bunch of unfamiliar phenomena, like untimely death and the arrival of a new pupil who’s there on a scholarship. I mean, the occasional corpse is something every kid should learn to deal with, but a full-rider? Ewwwww! (Netflix)

Perfect Match — Season 2 brings together past contestants from shows like Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum and Too Hot to Handle to find a pairing that might actually stick this time — and to vote on one another’s prospects while they’re at it. Here’s hoping Season 3 adds the Baby Reindeer chick, to really spice things up. (Netflix)

Queenie — Author Candice Carty-Williams is executive producer and showrunner of this series adaptation of her 2019 novel, with Dionne Brown in the title role of a 20-something Jamaican British woman who reacts to being dumped by making some questionable choices. Hey, getting dumped is when you get to make all the questionable choices you want. Sleep around! Share needles! Become a showrunner! This is your mulligan! (Hulu)

Transformers: EarthSpark — The first nine episodes of Season 2 feature guest voice-over work from Richard Ayoade, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Flea. Not to be outdone, Luther Campbell is lobbying hard for a part in the next He-Man show. (Paramount+)

Premieres Tuesday:

How Music Got Free — Yes, that title is meant to be ironic. Because what we have here is an industry-sponsored excoriation of the file-sharing explosion of the early 21st century, with the tech innovators of the time denounced as “thieves” who ruined music for everybody. But seriously, if that were true, the recording artists of today wouldn’t be able to make a single penny for their … oh, shit. ShitshitSHIT. (Paramount+)

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes — Get a humorous lesson in perseverance from comic Robinson, who suffered life-threatening strokes in both 2016 and 2020. But that’s what’s gonna happen when a guy’s refreshing fivethirtyeight.com every 10 seconds. (Netflix)

Love Island — Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules replaces Sarah Hyland as host in Season 6, with the action now set in Fiji. Meanwhile, herpes replaces hepatitis C as the pathogen you’re most likely to contract from just watching. (Peacock)

Tour de France: Unchained — Season 2 invites us to relive the thrills of the 2023 race, through every one of its 21 nail-biting stages. (Is anybody else a little weirded out that that’s three times as many stages as grief gets?) (Netflix)