Enzian hosts Orlando-area screening of 'Louder Than You Think' about wildcard Pavement drummer Gary Young

So it was with “unhinged alcoholic weirdo” Gary Young. After a youth spent in punk bands, Young opened a studio in Stockton, California, where indie-rock princelings Pavement made their first recordings, free of charge. Young played drums on those records; his substance-fueled antics and extra decades made him the odd man out among the other languid, literary, ice-cool members.
That tension may have made their songs more interesting — it definitely made the shows more interesting — but Young was booted from the band before they broke big. Jed Rosenberg’s film explores the history of a weird elder who catalyzed a cultural moment, from how his recordings of Pavement created their early lo-fi aesthetic to his eventual “crash landing” — using puppets to retell the tough moments.
As this documentary is almost impossible to stream, you’ve got a non-negotiable date on Monday.
9:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, Enzian Theater, $12.50.
