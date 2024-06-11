Highly anticipated Audubon Park restaurant Coro soft opens this week

Coro will open its doors to Central Florida foodies for the first time on Friday, June 14. Reservations can be made online.
The new business is located at 3022 Corrine Drive — the Audubon Park space formerly occupied by Bikes, Beans + Bordeaux Cafe, which closed in November 2022.
Coro’s menu features small plates with Italian and Japanese influences. A sample menu on the restaurant's website includes dishes ranging from potato naan to zenn porkchops to clam toast.
“It’s happening … we are *finally* opening!” the restaurant shared on its Instagram in announcement of the soft opening. Previously, the restaurant shared that getting the Corrine spot was a “dream come true” and said it couldn’t wait to join the Audubon Park community.
Founder and chef Tim Lovero has worked as a chef at many Orlando-area restos including Prato, Luma on Park and, most recently, Luke’s Kitchen & Bar in Maitland.
Lovero told Orlando Weekly back in September he plans to combine his experience making pasta at Prato with the Japanese techniques he picked up in California. He also plans to highlight local produce through a vegetable-focused, seasonally adaptive menu.
This week’s reservation-based opening is the first time patrons can indulge in Coro's cuisine at its Audubon Park space.
