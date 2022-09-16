ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Maitland's Enzian to screen a double-header of punk-rock docs on Monday

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 4:50 pm

Poison Ivy of the Cramps playing Max's Kansas City - Screen capture courtesy Youtube/Chip BakerFilms
Screen capture courtesy Youtube/Chip BakerFilms
Poison Ivy of the Cramps playing Max's Kansas City

Oi! The Enzian Theater in Maitland is putting on a double-feature of punk-themed music documentaries next week for one night only.

The evening's bill of fare will consist of Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC and the short film Sid: The Final Curtain. Nightclubbing focuses in on that "other" NYC punk hotspot, Max's Kansas City, which fostered an arguably even more freewheeling scene of weirdos and musicians than CBGBs. Think the Stooges, Suicide, New York Dolls, Jayne County, the Cramps. Sid looks at the last solo performance from Sex Pistols Sid Vicious shortly before his passing.

Punk Rock Movie Night goes down at the Enzian on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are still available through the Enzian.



