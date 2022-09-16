Maitland's Enzian to screen a double-header of punk-rock docs on Monday

Screen capture courtesy Youtube/Chip BakerFilms
Poison Ivy of the Cramps playing Max's Kansas City
Oi! The Enzian Theater in Maitland is putting on a double-feature of punk-themed music documentaries next week for one night only.
The evening's bill of fare will consist of Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC
and the short film Sid: The Final Curtain
. Nightclubbing
focuses in on that "other" NYC punk hotspot, Max's Kansas City, which fostered an arguably even more freewheeling scene of weirdos and musicians than CBGBs. Think the Stooges, Suicide, New York Dolls, Jayne County, the Cramps. Sid
looks at the last solo performance from Sex Pistols Sid Vicious shortly before his passing.
Punk Rock Movie Night goes down at the Enzian on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets
are still available through the Enzian.
–
