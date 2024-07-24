Watch this week: A serial reboot of '80s cult classic 'Time Bandits,' an 8-episode take on plague tale 'The Decameron,' and more

Premieres Wednesday:

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam — Orlando once again shows its best face to the world, in a docuseries that details the rise and fall of the notorious Lou Pearlman. Getting the last word are the artists he preyed upon but who ultimately turned out fine, like ... checks notes ... Justin Timberlake. (Netflix)

Resurrected Rides — The folks who brought us Pimp My Ride reanimate the concept for the new generation, with host Chris Redd bringing the funny as broken-down jalopies are transformed into slick street machines. Not sure why they didn't call it Pimp My Redd, but maybe once you're ex-SNL that's a little too on-the-nose. (Netflix)

Time Bandits — You might be wondering who in their right mind would try to reboot Terry Gilliam's classic 1981 feature as a series. The answer is Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris, with Lisa Kudrow on board as lead performer. The first order of business for her and her crew is to travel back in time five years, when we would have felt totally optimistic about all of this. (Apple TV+)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix Zosia Mamet, Tony Hale and many more star in plague tale "The Decameron"

Premieres Thursday:

The Decameron — Tony Hale headlines an eight-episode dark comedy about a bunch of rich folks of the 14th century whose insulated debauchery descends into chaos as the Black Plague looms ever closer. But really, what's a little bit of shared infection among friends? It never stopped a key party in The Villages. (Netflix)

Kleo — In Season 2, our East German ex-spy is more desperate than ever to find the red suitcase and learn its secrets before either America or Russia can get to it first. Oh God, please tell me this isn't going to be about Hunter's laptop again, because I don't think I can take another schwanz pic. (Netflix)

Tokyo Swindlers — A bunch of Japanese con artists attempt a real-estate scam that will net them 10 billion yen if they can pull it off. But I don't know how much sympathy we're supposed to have for their victims, if they're willing to spend that much money on property Godzilla is just going to destroy again in six months. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos — Betrayal and revenge are major themes of Season 6, as our cast of anime magi and ordinary mortals steel themselves for a looming war against The Cosmic Order. If they really want to do us a favor, they'll take on the Cosmic Random Clutter. Because my place is so overflowing with mailings from those magus reelection campaigns that I can't even find my keys anymore. (Netflix)

Élite — The eighth and final season of the Spanish private-school drama brings danger in the form of a couple of deep-pocketed alumni who can take down anything that gets in their way. But that's sort of what alumni do, isn't it? That and get racquetball courts named after them? (Netflix)

House of Ga'a — Nollywood offers us its take on the life of Bashorun Gaa, the 18th-century West African war hero who became more powerful and influential than the kings he supposedly served, until he was practically calling the shots for the entire Oyo Empire. In other words, he was like Frank Underwood, but without the embarrassing "You're going to want me back" videos. (Netflix)

Non Negotiable — A Mexican hostage negotiator tasked with rescuing their president from a kidnapper learns he'll have to save the guy's marriage as well. Too bad the Mexicans don't have their own version of the National Enquirer to handle that kind of stuff. (Netflix)

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson — With the threat of a fascist takeover narrowly averted, one of America's most beloved comics is free to head to Paris to supply commentary on the key moments of the Summer Games. What's more, he's taking Kenan Thompson with him! (Peacock)

Premieres Saturday:

Gold Zone — Get daily Olympic highlights from commentators Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila. At the end of each segment, Tucupita Marcano will come on and give us the betting line on the next day's events. (Peacock)

Premieres Sunday:

Watch With Alex Cooper — The wildly popular podcaster and her crew break down the Olympic accomplishments of 2024's Team U.S.A. Geez, who isn't doing armchair analysis for this thing? The "hawk tuah" chick? (Peacock)

Premieres Monday:

Futurama Season 12 — Ten new episodes see Fry, Bender and company joined by a cast of A.I. friends and enemies. Or as you'll see them referred to the following day on Facebook, "A.I. friends." (Hulu)

Premieres Tuesday:

Betrayal: A Father's Secret — Season 2 of the true-crime docuseries tells the sad story of Ashley Lytton, a Salt Lake City wife and mother who found disturbing material on her husband's computer. If you haven't listened to the podcast the show is based on, I won't tell you what that material was. Let's just say it was worse than what you'd expect, which is GIFs of a shirtless Mitt Romney doing a military press. (Hulu)