Premieres Wednesday:

The Green Glove Gang 2 — The Polish lady thieves come out of retirement to protect one of their sons from a dangerous criminal. And just you watch, he still isn't going to help them program the remote. (Netflix)

Simone Biles Rising — The controversial gymnast is seen readying for this year's Olympics in four documentary episodes. Or maybe fewer, because you know how she rolls! (Netflix)

T • P BON Season 2 — Bon became an official Time Patrol agent at the end of Season 1, so expect to see him taking on all the standard responsibilities now. Like making sure Deadpool picks up River Song's laundry and stuff. (Netflix)

UnPrisoned — In Season 2, the members of the Alexander family try to solve their dysfunction once and for all by hiring a professional healing coach. Maybe they should have just waited for society to catch up, because being a convicted felon like their Dad is apparently the key to upward mobility now. (Hulu)

Premieres Thursday:

Cobra Kai — Part I of the show's sixth and final season shows the Miyagi Do crew wondering if they'll even compete in the upcoming Sekai Taikai International Karate Tournament, since their enemies have essentially been neutralized on the Valley scene. Well, they could always take up lacrosse. (Netflix)

How I Caught My Killer Season 2 — Ten new episodes tell the amazing stories of victims who managed to leave a record of their own murder. But I still say televised debates are essential to a functioning democracy. (Hulu)

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! — The first spin-off from the irreverent Harley Quinn shows the addle-brained title character and his wife running a dive bar that's pitched as "Cheers for supervillains." At least now we know where the old Wally's crowd went after the place got gentrified. (Max)

Master of the House — The death of a Thai diamond magnate inspires some consternation on the part of his greedy heirs, particularly as one of his final acts was to marry his housekeeper. Hey, it's not like he left everything to his pet capybara or something. (Although what a Disney+ show that would make!) (Netflix)

Those About to Die — Roland Emmerich directs a sword-and-sandal series set in the days of the Roman gladiators, with Sir Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian, founder of the Flavian dynasty. I wanna see Chris Redd cameo as his comic hype man, Flavia Flav. (Peacock)

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper — Creator and showrunner Paneet Krishna (Mirzapur) brings us a wacky comedy series that pits an ordinary accountant against gangsters posing as confectioners. And believe me, you don't wanna mess with those guys, because they take the cannoli and the gun. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

Betty la Fea, The Story Continues — Ana María Orozco is back as Betty in a sequel series to the telenovela that gave birth to ABC's Ugly Betty. Twenty years later, Betty has a strained relationship with her teenage daughter and is starting to regret marrying her boss. Like Mika Brzezinski wasn't enough of a cautionary tale? (Prime Video)

Find Me Falling — Harry Connick Jr. plays a faded rock star whose desire to lick his wounds in private after a failed comeback attempt is trampled on by unexpected visitors to his island home. Ooh, unexpected visitors! Such a tragedy! Do you know what Garth Brooks would have given to have somebody drop by and check on him after Chris Gaines? (Netflix)

[image-3]

Lady in the Lake — The novel by Laura Lippman yields a limited series set in the Baltimore of 1966, where a crusading journalist sacrifices her personal life to investigate an unsolved murder. The adaptation delves into several controversial subject areas, like race relations and how much Natalie Portman it's fair to make an audience put up with. (Apple TV+)

LALIGA: All Access — Spain's first sports docuseries takes us behind the scenes of the top professional men's division in that country's football system. Issues explored include mental health, ageism and what the hell Natalie Portman is doing in here too. (Netflix)

Omnivore — Chef René Redzepi examines the eight ingredients that are most common to the world's diet. At least it was eight before we lost those Cheddar Bay Biscuits. (Apple TV+)

Skywalkers: A Love Story — A Russian couple whose hobby is climbing the world's tallest buildings are the central figures in a documentary that's certain to exacerbate your two biggest fears: heights and commitment. (Netflix)

Sweet Home — The third and final season of the Korean apocalypse drama has us wondering if humanity can even survive, what with "monsterization" coming for just about everybody — right on down to our hero Hyun-su (Song Kang). Listen, that's nothing: I once had a perfectly normal roommate who got into Phish. (Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle — Season 6 makes major changes to the game's format, with the contestants now fully forewarned they'll be expected to abstain from sex if they want to win. Expect a gripping, pitched battle between Mormons who aren't married and Jewish women who are. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Dress My Tour — Kate Upton hosts a kind of Project Runway for the Pollstar set, with 11 designers creating roadworthy fashions for the likes of JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton and Ty Dolla $ign. Meanwhile, whoever was hired to do wardrobe for J.Lo's tour is trying to return 4,000 bolts of chiffon to Jo-Ann's. (Hulu)