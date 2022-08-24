Jason Momoa returns to 'See' for the show's third and final season

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Apple TV+ Jason Momoa features in the third season of 'See,' premiering Friday on Apple TV+

Everything new on Netflix, Shudder, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Disney+ and Hulu this week.A combination of live action and computer animation tells the tale of a stuffed bunny who’s desperate to be reunited with his young owner. Look, I’m just going to admit up front that this is the sort of thing that makes me collapse into an inconsolable ball of sobs. And then we can get on with finding spurious reasons to make fun of Joel Greenberg like always, OK? (Netflix)Comedian Mo Amer used his own background as the foundation for this sitcom about a Palestinian refugee who’s in the process of becoming a U.S. citizen so he can remain in Texas. Hey, Mo: Make up your mind! Do you want to be an American, or do you want to live in Texas? (Netflix)Can’t get enough of those tech-sector fall-from-grace stories? Here’s a documentary about the inventor of the notorious antivirus software and the time he ran from the cops rather than face questioning about the death of his neighbor. Makes the occasional annoying popuplook rather tame in comparison, don’t it? (Netflix)gets a spinoff series with a slightly different coverage area. Among the new cast of real-estate professionals, a full three are said to be named Alexandra. Gosh, if they had wanted to thumb their nose at diversity, they could have just let the board of the Garden Theatre cast the thing. (Netflix)In a six-part docuseries, Bill Nye the Science Guy shows how humanity could avoid a bunch of looming disasters. And he clearly knows a thing or two about dodging disaster, because his show isn’t on Netflix or HBO Max. (Peacock)The tight bond between four London galpals is tested when one of them lands a boyfriend. If that premise doesn’t sound like enough to sustain a seven-episode miniseries, don’t discount the quaintness factor of this period piece set in ...... 2012. Hang on, I’m going to go renew the tight bond between my skull and a hammer. (Peacock)— Folks who devour the minutiae of international sporting intrigue are the obvious target audience for a feature-length documentary about Portuguese player Luis Figo’s highly controversial switch from FC Barcelona to Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the rest of us are still pissed about Buckethead getting traded to Atlanta from Real Radio. (Netflix)Season 2 of the reality series about well-off Vietnamese-Americans introduces us to a bunch of heretofore-unseen romantic partners and family members, including cousins Bella Ho and Kim Ho. And if John Paragon hadn’t died, we might be getting a visit from their magical uncle, Meka Leka Hi Meka Hiney Ho. (If you can figure out who should be the most insulted by that joke, I’ll apologize to them right away.) (HBO Max)This docuseries explores the international crisis that ensued when Frenchwoman Cassez was prosecuted in Mexico on charges of participating in a kidnapping ring, only to be released when it was proved the police had staged her arrest for TV. “But Ghislaine Maxwell was definitely there, right?” worries Brian Kilmeade. (Netflix)Season 3 picks up on Season 2’s breathtaking cliffhanger, which saw Captain Freeman under arrest on charges of colluding with the Klingons. Lucky for her, the Federation hasn’t actually prosecuted anybody for collusion since the presidency of that notoriously timid Andorian, B’ob Mu’eller! (Paramount+)Meet the Maloofs, a family that specializes in building high-performance auto engines and then applying them to fantastic flights of stunt driving. In other words, they’re just like your neighbor Luther, except the engine parts occasionally make it off their front lawn. (Netflix)Let’s say you’re Kevin Hart and your wife and kids are out of town.You want to reconnect with an old pal for some manly hijinks. Whom do you call? Well, the answer Hollywood has come up with is “Mark Wahlberg,” which I guess is somebody’s idea of a good time. But I’m not gonna lie, my first choice was totally Ezra Miller. (Netflix)Boundary-breaking drama is in the offing as a Chinese-American law-yer shoots for a position of unprecedented prominence at her firm. And if she can swing that, maybe the empanada vendor outside their building will even stop blaming her for the coronavirus. (Netflix)A fearsome new weapon threatens all remaining life on Earth in the third and final season of the sci-fi series about a human race that’s largely gone blind. Meanwhile, star Jason Momoa would like to keep the motif going by assuring you that he absolutely has not seen Ezra Miller. (Apple TV+)In the run-up to the 1988 Summer Olympics, a team of expert drivers puts the pedal to the metal to shut down a crime ring that’s distributing slush-fund money all over Seoul. Yes, this is what we did before Maloofs. (Netflix)An American actress working in Bucharest is initially unnerved when she realizes a stranger is spying on her in her apartment. But she relaxes a bit when she learns he might simply be a serial killer and not something really dangerous, like a director of community theater. (Shudder)Season 3 offers more jailhouse interviews with convicted murderers. Get this: One of these guys even pushed his ex-wife down the stairs and buried her on his own golf course! (Netflix)In a new series from the makers of, a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson) takes his therapist (Steve Carell) hostage and demands to be cured. Wow, and my shrink acted like I was being unreasonable when I said I just wanted to stop having unhealthy thoughts about BTS. (FX on Hulu)What everybody wants to see Sylvester Stallone do right now is thatspinoff they teased us with five years ago. Instead, we’re getting this original story about a superhero who’s brought out of seclusion by his teenage neighbor to get their city’s crime rate under control. Throw in a few jabs about absentee senators, and what you’ll have is basically a Val Demings campaign ad that runs 101 minutes. (Amazon Prime)Three episodes into its current season, the sports- scandal docuseries turns its attention to Tim Donaghy, the NBA ref who was caught betting on his own games in 2007. Well, what did they expect him to do? Bet on someone else’s games? You don’t have any control over those, silly! (Netflix)Learn all about the Atlanta-bred Grammy winner, who was saved from a life of crime by rap stardom. God, how I’d like to see just one documentary about somebody who was saved from rap stardom by a life of crime. (Amazon Prime)