'Greetings From Queertown: Orlando' screens as part of Florida Film Festival this weekeend

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 3:30 pm

Florida Film Festival screens 'Greetings From Queertown" Saturday
Courtesy image
Florida Film Festival screens 'Greetings From Queertown" Saturday

One of the many local-centric premieres at this year's ongoing Florida Film Festival includes this essential new documentary.

Greetings From Queertown, produced by local newspaper Watermark, aims to tell the story of Orlando's LGBTQ+ community from the 1970s through the present day, taking in milestones like Disney Gay Day, Orlando Pride celebrations, the heyday of Parliament House and the Pulse tragedy.

Interviewees include Michael Wanzie, Sam Ewing, Patty Sheehan and Tom Dyer. There's such a rich tapestry of stories to tell and unforgettable voices, here's hoping this is the first of many such projects.

12:45 p.m., Saturday, April, 22, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, floridafilmfestival.com, on standby.

"Greetings From Queertown"

Sat., April 22, 12:45 p.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area


Matthew Moyer

April 19, 2023

