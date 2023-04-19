'Greetings From Queertown: Orlando' screens as part of Florida Film Festival this weekeend

click to enlarge Courtesy image Florida Film Festival screens 'Greetings From Queertown" Saturday



One of the many local-centric premieres at this year's ongoing Florida Film Festival includes this essential new documentary.





, produced by local newspaper

, aims to tell the story of Orlando's LGBTQ+ community from the 1970s through the present day, taking in milestones like Disney Gay Day, Orlando Pride celebrations, the heyday of Parliament House and the Pulse tragedy.



Interviewees include Michael Wanzie, Sam Ewing, Patty Sheehan and Tom Dyer. There's such a rich tapestry of stories to tell and unforgettable voices, here's hoping this is the first of many such projects.

12:45 p.m., Saturday, April, 22, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, floridafilmfestival.com, on standby.