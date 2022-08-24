Legal Public Notices 8/24/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Efrain Lugo Vs. Iris Lugo in the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Iris Lugo, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Efrain Lugo plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: September 13, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221Altoria Pope - Computer, Books. Altoria Pope - TV, Mattress. Cheryl Osberg - Boxes, Books, TV. Patrick Laster - Household Goods. Robert Pullen - TV, Tools, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 9, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Brittney Washington: luggage, tablet, personal items, bags, clothes, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: James Rivers- bed, chairs, mattress, table, computer, TV, bags, clothes, shoes, totes, lamps, ironing board, tool box; Kiy Pratt- bed, mattress, dryer, washer, bags, bicycle, boxes, toys, mirror, headboard, toddler bed; Shelby Semidey- chairs, bicycles, boxes, totes, shelves, statue, propane tanks, tool chest, 2 bikes, car grill, shovel, rake, machete, slot machine, table; Floyd Adams-collectibles, bicycle, boxes, totes, shelves, side table, wall art, electronics The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Justin David Johnson- books, clothes electronics; Xiomara Semidei -home goods; Jonathon English- 4 bedroom home fully furnished tool, tables, bedrooms set boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612: Shannon Brockway-Household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Pamela Harris: Dining set, mattress, chairs, dresser; Tasha Simmonds: Mattress, Chair, Vacuum, lamp, Rugs, bedding, totes, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Edrey Frias-vegetable barrels. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 9th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Michell HardenÐHouseholds Good, Susan Gant- Household Goods, Juan Cales- Household Goods, Totes, Computers, Brandon Smith- Household Goods and Tools and fishing gear. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 13, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Carla Pitter- furniture, clothing. Kiera Sade Wright- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 13th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Marcus Whitaker-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 9, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Hector Kirkland-household goods, boxes.-Andre Massanga-queen bed, air bags, latter. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 9/13/2022 @ 12:00PM: Geovanni Mcghee- Couch. Summer Valisek- Bird cage. Martin Wilson- Washing Machine. Vanesa Vera- Stroller. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 13 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Diana Morisseau-household items, Castalavet Turner-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, September 9th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Jahriam Butler:household items, Monica Ewen: totes, Juliam illiams: household items, Paula Holmes:household items, Nathanael Rivera: boxes & mini fridge, Susan Euliano: furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 13, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Kevin Appel Jr.- Household Goods; Byron Mack- Toolds, Household goods; Tynese Rainey- Bed, Couch; Jamaal Lampley- Boxes, Bags, Clothes, Weights; Mark Rappaport- Parts for a Children's playground; Lynnecia Christian-Tables, Glasswares, Business supplies; The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complte the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MONIQUE CARLOCK, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00a.m.., before the Honorable Judge Craig McCarthy, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: The Marriage of: MELISSA ROLDAN, Petitioner, and, JOHN MARTINEZ, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2021-DR-9579 NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: John Martinez, Address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed for your and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on DAVID DIAZ, ESQUIRE, Diaz Family Law Firm, P.A., 411 North Donnelly Street, Suite #302, Mount Dora, Florida 32757, on or before September 30th, 2022, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. Dated: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /s/ clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 18-DP-78. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. H., DOB: 06/26/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: FELICIA RHOADES, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on October 17th, 2022, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
August 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Jewelry 5600 Blk Gatlin Ave
Safe 3300 Blk Berridge Ln
Phones/Tools 40 Blk N Orange Ave
Jewelry 120 Blk E Robinson St
Cell Phones 40 Blk W Washington St
Phone 40 Blk W Washington St
Tool 6500 Blk Interna'l Dr
Jewelry 200 Blk Eola Pkwy
Cell Phone 500 Blk E Washington St
Bike 1300 Blk W Colonial Dr
Currency 120 Blk W Pine St
Currency 1300 Blk W Princeton St
Currency S Kirkman Rd/Valencia College Dr
Currency 5400 Blk Millenia Lakes Bv
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on September 8th, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done.U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; 0172 Ashley Cobbs $922.22, 1103 James Gibson $384.20, 1385 Alixandra Gruvis $1,286.30, 1303 Charles Sanders $604.84, 1534 TYESHA BOUIE $743.50, 1372 DAWN DUVALL $437.40, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,448.80, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,448.80, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,661.10, 1353 Sheldrina Richards $607.80, AA5395N steven johnson $1,352.45, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $977.59, 1932 Joeseph Holden $370.75, 1754 Imuran Charlemagne $607.80, 1280 Sylvester Branford $879.20, 0119 Tony Posey $799.52, 1366 DANIEL PEREZ ACEVEDO $842.08, AA8897K sandra Benda $920.50, 1634 Adam Whiteside $831.50, 0107 Devante Greer $799.52, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,348.40, 1064 Angel Jurado $530.50, 1872 ronny neal $1,248.62, AA0770B steven johnson $1,352.45, 1461 Johnny Rice $623.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1299 Hannah McGrath $1,258.40, 1296 Zachery Rainwater $1,021.08, 1315 Brandy Martinez $1,497.40, 1139 tamera harris $768.75, 1170 Miguel Hernandez $1,023.20, 1184 TERENCE MCCLAIN $989.25, 1336 Juana Rodriguez $524.90, 1189 christoper rhiner $906.50, 1108 ESTEBAN FELICIANO $980.75, 1250 JOSE SANTANA $1,100.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C132 Marqueshia Dean $1,104.60, B136 Marie Suffrena $1,309.52, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,053.05, C116 carlos Abad $1,104.60, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,427.30, C106 Jennifer Sweeney $921.00, C127 Decinia Williams $1,309.52, A100 ANTHONY GUENTHER $1,131.25, E108 Sophia Roberson $1,309.52, B109 Marisol Lozada $1,064.85, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $1,982.80, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,699.75, A110 Weinfrid Lundor $921.00, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,004.50, AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,427.30, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,699.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2472 daniel jackson $816.82, 2452 nikita lewis $569.04, 2612 jackenson janvier $729.22, 1309 SAMANO AESTHETICS $1,423.86, 2328 Julio Bermudez $1,064.82, 2049 Akeem George $855.84, 1674 Mystery Room $835.79, 1691 XIOMARA SANCHEZ $431.08, 1233 roxanne razzani $1,248.82, 2002 Mystery Room $644.18, 1683 Micah talley $488.24, 1116 LEONARDO SANTANA $662.64, 1673 Candice Buchanan $682.16, 1183 AMMON POWELL $743.15, 1074 Trinity Torres $622.89, 1008 MILTON MONTESDEOCA $807.52, 1248 LEONARDO SANTANA $662.64, 2454 johnny core $429.51, 1601 Mark Owens $383.32, 1006-09 MILTON SMITH $1,326.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A095 Joshua Fox $484.48, A096 CHARLES PARRISH $702.50, B035 Carlos Perez $495.00, A055 linda mccrea $835.74, E015 Joseph Barbosa $399.28, B057-58 Eboni Carty $654.88 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 0001 Angele Torres $825.15, 2719 cedric robinson $1,097.74, 1274 Jorge Vargas $457.86, 1414 haley pryor $654.03, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $672.34, 1288 darrell coffee $458.77, 1564 Christine Velasquez $1,076.44, 1061 Mark Denis $914.03, 2502 Micheal Mendez $554.03, 5046 Alexander Bankert $900.76, 1152 Orlando Pagan $900.20, 1635 Shanoel Roberts $995.53, 1563 vernetta walker $458.77, 1130 riddick bowe $1,119.90, 1245 Damian Brown $854.91, 1447 brandon hughes $362.01, 2221 JESSICA HARRIS $740.08, 1282 MARCIA JONES $527.94, 1645 jasmine jackson $676.20, 1290 rodrasha taylor $429.01, 1627 GONZALO CALOMARDE $865.00, 1549 michele crandall $524.08 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 0172 Ashley Cobbs $922.22, 1103 James Gibson $384.20, 1385 Alixandra Gruvis $1,286.30, 1303 Charles Sanders $604.84, 1534 TYESHA BOUIE $743.50, 1372 DAWN DUVALL $437.40, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,448.80, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,448.80, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,661.10, 1353 Sheldrina Richards $607.80, AA5395N steven johnson $1,352.45, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $977.59, 1932 Joeseph Holden $370.75, 1754 Imuran Charlemagne $607.80, 1280 Sylvester Branford $879.20, 0119 Tony Posey $799.52, 1366 DANIEL PEREZ ACEVEDO $842.08, AA8897K sandra Benda $920.50, 1634 Adam Whiteside $831.50, 0107 Devante Greer $799.52, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,348.40, 1064 Angel Jurado $530.50, 1872 ronny neal $1,248.62, AA0770B steven johnson $1,352.45, 1461 Johnny Rice $623.60, 1224 Handel Dormus $541.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 1067 Lomicia Whitaker $660.57, 4037 Sean and hawa Roberts $993.00, 2070 Aaron Burrell $921.04, 3081 Cory Tischler $922.84.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. Uhaul at Gatorland: 14651 Gatorland dr Orlando FL, 32837 09/12/2022 720 Olga Galvez, 275 Lydiaris Morales, 223 Kiana Figueroa, 556 caleb maxie, 935 Angel Roman, 1023 Stefany Ayala, 368 JOHN EUSTACE, 693 JANET BAKER, 316 Jeff Zellerkraut, 527 Michael Zurita, 914 Jennifer Mata, 459 ANASTASIA HACKETT, 1106 BRIAN DUPUIS, 879 Christian Roux, 691 JANET BAKER, 887 MAYRA SANTIAGO, 210 Jorge Merced, 865 Biljanis Diaz Uhaul at Kissimmee: 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial hwy Kissimmee FL, 34747 09/12/2022 1748 Emilio/Yullie velez, 2407 fidela torres, 2376 Kaylea Nicholas, 2111 derrick campbell, 1903 Atnia Avila, 1546 Amy Quisenberry Faustine, 2023 Tynnel phillips, 2284 Travis Kollman, 2329 Manny Velez, 2178 Christopher Hay, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2256 Natalya Willis, 1520 Laquesha DuBose, 1605 STEVEN GINDLESBERGER, 2397 Brian Paulino Uhaul at Orange Blossom tr: 13301 S Orange Blossom Trl Orlando FL, 32837 09/12/2022 2512 theresa schage, 2058 corey spect, 1726 SOSTRE MIGUEL, 2040 Tiffany Parker, 3511 George Hernandez, 1601 Adrian Valdez, 1205 matt thomas, 2023 Andrea Griffith, 1231 gustavo CELLI, 3311 Jesus Diaz, 3322 JOSE CRUZ COLLAZO, 2225 Alisa Martin, 3021 TIMOTHY ERICKSON, 3080 Jaquan Clendeeing, 2021 Natalie Ruiz, 3168 Star Breedlove-Biggers, 1033 BRYON WARD, 1620 Gloria Casey, 2519 Allan Umphrey, 2030 Donald Jones, 2146 JULIAN GOMEZ, 3012 STAR BREEDLOVE, 2111 Luis Caraballo, 1510 Sara Cascio, 3503 gustavo CELLI, 3086 genny dixon, 3331 JOSELYN RIOS RIVERA, 2618 Jonathan Fisher, 1708 Massiel Matias, 2409 Keiko Mendarozqueta, 1020 Alfredyna Rojas, 3052 NTD SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS, 2313 ALEXIS TOVAR, 1048 Massiel Matias, 3412 RICELIZ MARRERO. Uhaul at Haines City: 3307 US-17 N Haines City FL, 33844 09/12/2022 F0624 Allen Moore, F0676 jeanne sheriff, H0905 Einezre Jones, F0606 Shanita Brown, E0522 Allen Moore, G0799 JOSE SANCHEZ, G0781 Takijah Rasheed, A0134 Martin Reid, F0616 James or janice Copeland, G0703 Luz Tores, G0733 Ingrid Torres.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A159- Diva Pardorani A212- Coy Dotson A281- Ryan Snow C106- Heather Lunsford.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 9th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1HGCM71214A004778
2004 / HOND
3GNBAADB4AS594746
2010 / CHEV
WBAGN63414DS45533
2004 / BMW
KMHWF25S05A112020
2005 / HYUN
ZAPM340W975002233
2007 / PIAG
4U69K9H461804
1979 / BUIC
1N4AL11D83C317245
2003 / NISS
1GYS4DKJ0GR293490
2016 / CADILLAC
3VWC57BU4KM202022
2019 / VW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/9/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2FUPCSEB5WA935483
1998 FRHT
JHMCG5643XC005300
1999 HOND
1HGCG56752A139811
2002 HOND
1HGCP36719A043902
2009 HOND
3N1BC1APXAL353872
2010 NISS
1G1PE5SC9C7366631
2012 CHEVROLET
1G1PG5SB1D7133183
2013 CHEV
13N148201P1552174
2023 FONA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
1FTEX1C88GFB71000
2016 FORD
SEPTEMBER 10, 2022
1GKFG15T231170314
2003 GMC
2FMHK6DC2ABA90347
2010 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 8, 2022
1G6DP577870196182
2007 CADI
1N4BL4BV2LC206879
2020 NISS
SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
1FTRE14241HB56409
2001 FORD
1N4AL21E37C236691
2007 NISS
SEPTEMBER 10, 2022
1N4AL21E37C236691
2007 NISS
JS1NP41AX72102494
2007 SUZI
2GTEG25C0J4515178
1988 GMC
SEPTEMBER 11, 2022
3VWDD21C81M467978
2001 VOLK
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0001 Ð Richard Jones0003 Ð Richard Jones 0014 Ð Richard Jones 0479 Ð Richard Jones 0543 Ð Richard Jones 0545 Ð Howard Wiltsey 148A Ð Diaz Castro.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 203 Neighborhood Market Rd Orlando, FL 32825 on September 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. 114 - Felix Gonzalez 2054 - Kendyl Vermeulen 2108 - Bree Seidemann
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on September 9th, 2022 at 11:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1325- Denny Ewing # 1220- Patrick Sidhom # 2512- Melanie Gomez.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
9/17/2022
KMHE24L18GA014871
2016 HYUN
1FMEU63E26ZA28824
2006 FORD
2C3CDYAG8DH614358
2013 DODG
9/18/2022
1NXBR32E26Z691098
2006 TOYT
1N4BL2AP7AN472374
2010 NISS
4T1BF1FK4CU128126
2012 TOYT
9/19/2022
WBA4W7C50JAB87591
2018 BMW
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 13, 2022 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2003 NISS
3N1CB51A33L557409
2004 FORD
1FTYR44E54PA66062.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2019 HYUNDAI
VIN: KMHC85LC1KU119238
2021 MITS
VIN: JA4APUAU0MU030682
2013 DODGE
VIN: 1C3CDZAB8DN540490
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on September 14, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of JENNIFER JANELL KIMBLE-KING, deceased, whose date of death was March 17, 2022, and whose social security number is xxx-xx-5756, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’ estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court within the later of THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER the time of the first publication of this notice OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER the date of service of a copy of this notice on them. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court within THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER the date of the first publication of this notice. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS FOREVER BARRED. Personal Representative: JAMES KIMBLE 2650 Alex Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103 Attorney for the Estate: Tanya White Esq., TW Law Group, PLLC 7530 Citrus Ave Winter Park, Florida 32792 Published in the Orlando Weekly in the 8/24 and 8/31 issues.