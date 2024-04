Legal Public Notices 4/17/24

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below.Krista Denoff: shelving,boxes,toys. Shaquantia Lingard: Furniture,Boxes,misc. items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Robert Katz: Boxes, totes, toolboxes, office chair weights; Antameina Graham: boxes, wall art, chairs, dresser, dolly, tool cart, washer, dryer, arcade machine, TV; Barbara Butler: toolbox, ladder, bags, office chair, gas can, vacuum, S550 Mercedes (NOT INCLUDED IN SALE); Earl Rigdon: boxes, bags, wall art, bedding, suitcase, toolbox; Makayla Miranda: boxes, bags, totes, clothing, toys, baby seat, lamp, jewelry stand, rug, stroller, arm chair The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jeneffer Breedy: Beauty Equipment, Mirrors, Boxes, Beauty Salon Furniture and folding tables. Jose Medina: Boxes, Health and Wellness Equipment, Grills, Mattress, Chairs, tools and some Heavy Equipment. Darius Melton: Boxes, Lamps, TV, Rugs Wall Art, Mattress, Bedding, End Tables and a Convection Oven. Donna Kaltenecker: Lamps, Household goods, Furniture, Tools, Guitar, Bins, Grill, Vanity Make Up, CD Collection, a Computer Part. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Clark Birkett- Xpand stroller, crib, hoverboards, saw, palm sander, tools, wine cooler, microwave, washer & dryer, cricut, ladder, totes, boxes, wheelchair, beauty supplies. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Donavan J Fields: Wheel barrel, pallet jack, stroller, suit cases, lamp, hanging light, fake plants, pressure washer, power tools, hand tools, boxes, totes, stereo, tv, table mattress, entertainment center, dresser, couch and chair; Matthew Thompson: clothes, and luggage. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Gabrielle Small: Bed, table, wall art, car seat, clothing, boxes, bags. Shamari Weeks: Mattress, dresser, TV, shoes, table, shelves, toys, totes, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following:John Lent- Taxidermy, Household Items, Fish Tank; Heidi Miethke- Houshold Items, Boxes; Garfield Watts- Bench Press, Boxes, Paper Trimmer; Jose Martinez- Boxes, Totes; Andrea Beasley- Household Items; Edwin Santana- 4-Motorcyclescycles (not included in sale), Household Items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jenny Joseph household goods; Berisha Williams mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Farah Petion: Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Howard Harrison, chairs sound equipment 4 freezers 2 fridges TVs; Cami Johnson, couch, Christmas tree, rug; Tzhone Crowelle, 9 boxes, entertainment center, coffee table, instruments cases The personal goods stored therein by the following:: David Furman-Boxes and plastic shelving.The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home.; Johanna Velazquez, Boxes, bins, furniture, washer, dryer. Items for a family of 5; Erica Galarza Fraticelli, furniture and boxes; Yesenia Quinones Bed, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Heather Raincrow: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P23-DP-0025 IN THE INTEREST OF: P. D. DOB: 7/18/2022, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. at 8:30 AM. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 20th day of March, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA,Juvenile Division: B. IN THE INTEREST OF: B.H. minor child, Date of Birth 01/18/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kayla Haney, address unknown, last known address 2402 s. Cedar Ave., Sanford, Florida 32771. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Melissa Souto on April 23, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida, 32773, Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON.Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(i), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined by Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 18th day of March, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samantha Gordon, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 106950. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF C.M. DOB: 6/22/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.M. born on 6/22/2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 10, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten Juna Pulayya at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: PEYTON BIANCA THOMAS, Petitioner/Mother, vs SHAUN GEORGE HUDSON-WHITE, Respondent/Father. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-013958-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PATERNITY CASE. TO:10064 Marguex Dr., Orlando, FL 32825 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity and Parental Responsibility has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before 5/17/2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/9/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: KHALIL GHALAMI, Petitioner, and MEHRY AZARIRAD, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2024-DR-001589 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO:17712 Lily Blossom Lane, Orlando, FL 32820 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before May 17, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/9/2024 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7 CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M.L DOB: 01/18/2013 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: M.M.L., born on January 18th, 2013. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 20, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 6, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2nd day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Jennifer Giles, Deputy Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7 CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M.L DOB: 01/18/2013 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: M.M.L., born on January 18th, 2013. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 20, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 6, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2nd day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Jennifer Giles, Deputy Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. R. DOB: 01/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K. R., born on January 12, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C. S. R. DOB: 06/03/2018, C. R. DOB: 04/01/2020, I. R. DOB: 07/05/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: C. S. R., born on June 3, 2018; C. R., born on April 1, 2020; & I. R., born on July 5, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C. S. R. DOB: 06/03/2018, C. R. DOB: 04/01/2020, I. R. DOB: 07/05/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: C. S. R., born on June 3, 2018; C. R., born on April 1, 2020; & I. R., born on July 5, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G. S. DOB: 07/11/2011, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G. S., born on July 11, 2011. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 6th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.W. DOB: 01/25/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: RLast known address: 2807 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32805. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on May 20, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of March, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: E.B. DOB: 09/25/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:, Last known address: 8344 Silver Star Rd Orlando, FL 32818. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION NUCORP PROPERTIES, Plaintiff, vs. YHRISTINA HAWKINS and MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP. Defendants. CASE NO.: 2023-CC-011120. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP c/o DENNISE J. WEST, REGISTERED AGENT 4307 LAKE RICHMOND DRIVE, 680723, ORLANDO, FL 32811 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for damages for breach of contract relating to a 12’x 24’ premanufactured side lofted utility cabin, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Matthew G. Davis, Esq., counsel for Plaintiff, NuCorp Properties, whose address is 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 3700, Tampa, FL 33602, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s counsel or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 17th day of January, 2024. JODY PHILLIPS Clerk & Comptroller. By /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal.)is hereby given that the undersigned, CARLOS BENITEZ BARBER, LLC, of 2334 S SEMORAN BLVD STE. 2366, ORLANDO, FL 32822, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/11/2024NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 2081 Felix Narvaez, 1305 Jasonn Gama, 1212 Latoya Lewis, 2362 Robinson Moreno, 3112 John Perry, 3308 C.J Watson, 2096 David Burns, 3117 Meghna King.3000 Vance Whitaker, 1159 Irma Crawford, 1287 Jeff Joachim, 2252 Namivia Villasmil Camarillo, 1088 Sammy Romero, 2189 Amiee Tice, 2033 Destiny Etienne, 3025 Jesus Mosquera Lopez, 2158 Steven Bross, 1259 Guleed Jama, 1279 Jerard Jackson, 1270 Keith Dixon. 1292 Nicole Dunn, 2388 Paula Cardenas, 2385 Steven Bross.1615 Amalissa Accilien, 3132 Denise Santana, 2148 Shelby Wroboeskie, 2251 Renee Stansell, 2042 jeanette Kinnitt.: 556 Caled Maxie, 1103 Jackeline Marrero, 527 Michael Zurita, 241 Marlyn Mcnair, 962 Jessica Santiago, 710 Reggie Santoni, 297 Cesarina Lluberes.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807,