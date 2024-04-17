Legal Public Notices 4/17/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated May 7th 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Krista Denoff: shelving,boxes,toys. Shaquantia Lingard: Furniture,Boxes,misc. items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 9, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, (407) 208-9257: Robert Katz: Boxes, totes, toolboxes, office chair weights; Antameina Graham: boxes, wall art, chairs, dresser, dolly, tool cart, washer, dryer, arcade machine, TV; Barbara Butler: toolbox, ladder, bags, office chair, gas can, vacuum, S550 Mercedes (NOT INCLUDED IN SALE); Earl Rigdon: boxes, bags, wall art, bedding, suitcase, toolbox; Makayla Miranda: boxes, bags, totes, clothing, toys, baby seat, lamp, jewelry stand, rug, stroller, arm chair The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4370: Jeneffer Breedy: Beauty Equipment, Mirrors, Boxes, Beauty Salon Furniture and folding tables. Jose Medina: Boxes, Health and Wellness Equipment, Grills, Mattress, Chairs, tools and some Heavy Equipment. Darius Melton: Boxes, Lamps, TV, Rugs Wall Art, Mattress, Bedding, End Tables and a Convection Oven. Donna Kaltenecker: Lamps, Household goods, Furniture, Tools, Guitar, Bins, Grill, Vanity Make Up, CD Collection, a Computer Part. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Clark Birkett- Xpand stroller, crib, hoverboards, saw, palm sander, tools, wine cooler, microwave, washer & dryer, cricut, ladder, totes, boxes, wheelchair, beauty supplies. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 407777-2278: Donavan J Fields: Wheel barrel, pallet jack, stroller, suit cases, lamp, hanging light, fake plants, pressure washer, power tools, hand tools, boxes, totes, stereo, tv, table mattress, entertainment center, dresser, couch and chair; Matthew Thompson: clothes, and luggage. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Gabrielle Small: Bed, table, wall art, car seat, clothing, boxes, bags. Shamari Weeks: Mattress, dresser, TV, shoes, table, shelves, toys, totes, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: John Lent- Taxidermy, Household Items, Fish Tank; Heidi Miethke- Houshold Items, Boxes; Garfield Watts- Bench Press, Boxes, Paper Trimmer; Jose Martinez- Boxes, Totes; Andrea Beasley- Household Items; Edwin Santana- 4-Motorcyclescycles (not included in sale), Household Items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jenny Joseph household goods; Berisha Williams mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Farah Petion: Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Howard Harrison, chairs sound equipment 4 freezers 2 fridges TVs; Cami Johnson, couch, Christmas tree, rug; Tzhone Crowelle, 9 boxes, entertainment center, coffee table, instruments cases The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: David Furman-Boxes and plastic shelving.The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home.; Johanna Velazquez, Boxes, bins, furniture, washer, dryer. Items for a family of 5; Erica Galarza Fraticelli, furniture and boxes; Yesenia Quinones Bed, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on May 7th, 2024 at 12:00pm Heather Raincrow: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P23-DP-0025 IN THE INTEREST OF: P. D. DOB: 7/18/2022, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Maurisha Downey, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. at 8:30 AM. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 20th day of March, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. B19-DP-0038 Juvenile Division: B. IN THE INTEREST OF: B.H. minor child, Date of Birth 01/18/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kayla Haney, address unknown, last known address 2402 s. Cedar Ave., Sanford, Florida 32771. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Melissa Souto on April 23, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida, 32773, Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(i), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined by Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 18th day of March, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samantha Gordon, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 106950. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP22-377, IN THE INTEREST OF C.M. DOB: 6/22/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Valarie Malloch, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.M. born on 6/22/2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 10, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten Juna Pulayya at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: PEYTON BIANCA THOMAS, Petitioner/Mother, vs SHAUN GEORGE HUDSON-WHITE, Respondent/Father. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-013958-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PATERNITY CASE. TO: SHAUN GEORGE HUDSON WHITE 10064 Marguex Dr., Orlando, FL 32825 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity and Parental Responsibility has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before 5/17/2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/9/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: KHALIL GHALAMI, Petitioner, and MEHRY AZARIRAD, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2024-DR-001589 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MEHRY AZARIRAD 17712 Lily Blossom Lane, Orlando, FL 32820 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before May 17, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/9/2024 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7 CASE NO.: DP20-185 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M.L DOB: 01/18/2013 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: Josefa Lopez Jimenez, address unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: M.M.L., born on January 18th, 2013. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 20, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 6, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2nd day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Jennifer Giles, Deputy Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7 CASE NO.: DP20-185 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M.L DOB: 01/18/2013 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: Arnulfo Chanay, address unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: M.M.L., born on January 18th, 2013. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 20, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 6, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2nd day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Jennifer Giles, Deputy Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE DP18-283 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. R. DOB: 01/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARMEN RIVERA (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K. R., born on January 12, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2021-DP-106 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C. S. R. DOB: 06/03/2018, C. R. DOB: 04/01/2020, I. R. DOB: 07/05/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JENUEL SIERRA QUINONES (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: C. S. R., born on June 3, 2018; C. R., born on April 1, 2020; & I. R., born on July 5, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2021-DP-106 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C. S. R. DOB: 06/03/2018, C. R. DOB: 04/01/2020, I. R. DOB: 07/05/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARMEN RIVERA (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: C. S. R., born on June 3, 2018; C. R., born on April 1, 2020; & I. R., born on July 5, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2023-DP-95 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G. S. DOB: 07/11/2011, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARISSA SWIERCZYNSKI (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G. S., born on July 11, 2011. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 6th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP23-056 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.W. DOB: 01/25/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Rina Gonzalez Last known address: 2807 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32805. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on May 20, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of March, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP22-461 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: E.B. DOB: 09/25/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Sierra Jane Briggs, Last known address: 8344 Silver Star Rd Orlando, FL 32818. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION NUCORP PROPERTIES, Plaintiff, vs. YHRISTINA HAWKINS and MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP. Defendants. CASE NO.: 2023-CC-011120. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP c/o DENNISE J. WEST, REGISTERED AGENT 4307 LAKE RICHMOND DRIVE, 680723, ORLANDO, FL 32811 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for damages for breach of contract relating to a 12’x 24’ premanufactured side lofted utility cabin, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Matthew G. Davis, Esq., counsel for Plaintiff, NuCorp Properties, whose address is 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 3700, Tampa, FL 33602, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s counsel or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 17th day of January, 2024. JODY PHILLIPS Clerk & Comptroller. By /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal.)
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, CARLOS BENITEZ BARBER, LLC, of 2334 S SEMORAN BLVD STE. 2366, ORLANDO, FL 32822, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
THE LEGEND BARBER
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"THE LEGEND BARBER"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/11/2024
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl. 34744 05/03/2024: 2081 Felix Narvaez, 1305 Jasonn Gama, 1212 Latoya Lewis, 2362 Robinson Moreno, 3112 John Perry, 3308 C.J Watson, 2096 David Burns, 3117 Meghna King. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 05/03/2024: 3000 Vance Whitaker, 1159 Irma Crawford, 1287 Jeff Joachim, 2252 Namivia Villasmil Camarillo, 1088 Sammy Romero, 2189 Amiee Tice, 2033 Destiny Etienne, 3025 Jesus Mosquera Lopez, 2158 Steven Bross, 1259 Guleed Jama, 1279 Jerard Jackson, 1270 Keith Dixon. 1292 Nicole Dunn, 2388 Paula Cardenas, 2385 Steven Bross. U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 05/03/2024: 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 3132 Denise Santana, 2148 Shelby Wroboeskie, 2251 Renee Stansell, 2042 jeanette Kinnitt. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 05/03/2024: 556 Caled Maxie, 1103 Jackeline Marrero, 527 Michael Zurita, 241 Marlyn Mcnair, 962 Jessica Santiago, 710 Reggie Santoni, 297 Cesarina Lluberes.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Haines City, 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W. Haines City, FL 33844 05/07/2024: G0799 Linda Maddy, F0654 Alexis Ortiz, A0116 Daniel Tanner. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 05/07/2024: 5015 Yusef Abdul, 2106 Vorry Robinson, 3077 Kadieja Francois, 1120 Behrooz Abdolmajid Gabrany, AA8845Q Sonja Anley, 8008 Jayla Boyd, 8012 Larry McGee, 2053 Pheona Battiste, 3112 Jeanette Martinz, 3105 Magno Nascimento, 4041 Aanand Persad, 5038 Aanand Persad, 1003 Tyrone Haynes, 3055 Robert Kasten, 1006 Tyrone Haynes, 3083 Precious Snell, 6040 Ivonette Ferreira. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Clermont, 13650 Granville Ave. Clermont, Fl 34711 05/07/2024: 1135 Marc Velez, 3012 Jason Boone, 1012 Lynda Daniels, 3238 Sheila Quinn, 2210 Coleen Pastular, AB2999A Angelo Lopes, 3252 Alexis Ortiz, 2113 Joshua Gomez, 3067 Alexis Ortiz, AA2988T Pete Fowler. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 05/07/2024: 2213 Waverly Robinson, 3391 Scott Bliege, 3515 Marietta Sala, 3325 Labreisha Thomas, 1028 Jerel Tomlinson, 1719 Brenda Smith, 2315 Linda Barden, 1546 Daniel Hines, 3521 Kristin Abbott. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Four Corners, 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl 34747 05/07/2024: 1316 Michelle Tyler, 1730 Augusto Lewis, 2443 Christian Andino, 2397 Tamika Lyles, 2034 Gustavo Dalrymple Figueroa, 1828 Hazel Matos, 1022 Cassandra Johnson, 2113 Charmaine Oneal, 1741 Gilbert Rufat, 1650 Mitch Winterberg, 1790 Lucas Barros, 2226 Sherrita Smalley, 1225 Gabriel Colon, 2485 Christopher Deloatch, 1812 Aruano Lipian, 2146 Eric Strassberger, 1925 Carlos Pagan, 1867 Jasmine Freeman, 1438 Carlos Wiggins, 2394 Seyra Nieves, 1903 Josha Garcia.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 70 Paul M Evans 130 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 407 Shaila Jimenez 537 Jeff Santos Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 15 Williams Clayton Lamar 27 Lay Kevin 132 Gardner Gracita Ann 138 Loiseau Yves-Antoine 139 Duval Timothy Jr 161 Jones Yolanda 191 Jefferson Antjuan John Henry 383 Tokatli Volkan 472 Henderson Christopher 530 Freeman Tylia 533 Collins Adrain Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0006 Brian Norman 0324 Eulalee Clarke 0328 William Hampton 0362 Rob Carter 0930 Natalie Washington 0993 David Borrero Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 101 Precious McGee 614 Jean Brown 618 Jacorey Bush 843 Donna Arroyo 937 Michelle Rosales, 2005 Yamaha Zuma Scooter, VIN LPRSA20A95A61830 1025 Elvanise Ponder 1230 Deborah Hodge 1329 Brian Guzman 1421 Denetria Barnes Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1024 Nathaniel Pharel 1055 Catherine Thomas 1088 Frederick Cooper 1113 Donald Watts, Jr. 2049 Joseph Worme, Jr. 3006 Horonadis Tillman, Jr. 3099 Kevin Manning 4018 Larry Quinn, Jr. 4025 Kamesh Liafortune 4087 Darnell Montgomery 5053 Cynthia Clayton.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on April 25, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1208 - Alfaro, Rosa; 1209 - Johnson, Earnett; 1410 - Brathwaite, stephanie; 1503 - White, Sheron; 2110 - Santiago, Vayas; 2114 - Camacho, Rosanna; 2206 - JONES, JAMALE; 2327 - Sands, Timothy; 2416 - Love, Vincent; 3512 - Mccaskill, Kelly; 3524 - Johnson, William; 3708 - Tolbert, Lakeshia; 4102 - Jandik, Dawn; 4107 - Engram, Jshone; 4120 - Tillman, Tiana; 4212 - Manigat, Gregory; 4217 - Cygul, Rob; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 5114 - Lewis, Tanyele; 8115 - Outing, Rosa; P004 - Joseph, Khallel. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1328 - Torres, Alexis; 1331 - Torres, Alexis; 1607 - Brown, Chelsea; 2231 - Dees, Julie; 2414 - ovalles, David; 2431 - Simpson, Langston; 2531 - Henderson, Christine; 3103 - CROCKETT, BRITTNEY; 3617 - Baker, Terroy; 3620 - Lopez, Jonathan; 3727 - Jimenez, Luis. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0033 - Fagains, 0041 - Pascal, Fafane; Gloria; 0080 - Mars, Jaylen; 0090 - wesley, mark; 0129 - Marco, Artur; 0157 - smith, Toshiba; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0233 - Edwards, Shakeva; 0240 - Miller, Andre; 0315 - Merchant, Michael Grant; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0397 - Brunice, Stanley; 0418 - Robinson, Althea; 0426 - CAVALCANTE, CARLA; 0458 - Armstrong, Kyra; 0464 - willis, Bianca; 0470 - Denson, Tyronda; 0471 - Sanchez, Camilo; 0473 - Brinson, Eddie; 0500 - Boone, Darryl; 0508 - Dale, Valana; 0510 - Nipaver, Jennifer. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0335 - Brown, Iesha; 0506 - Ross, Jenneil. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0112 - WALDEN, JEANNELL; 0116 - Griffin, Steven; 0128 - Gaines, Deionte; 0302 - Walden, Jeannell; 0313 - Walden, Jeannell; 0502 - Johnson, William; 0504 - Walden, Jeannell; 0604 - Higgs, Shirley; 0706 - Salazar Builders - Hernandez, Emilce; 0911 - Cruz, Becky; 1007 - Ricardi, Berton; 1130 - Rawls- graham, Dequicia; 1136 - Ortiz, Anthony; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane; 1322 - Mitchell, Elizabeth; 1330 - Reid, Jessica. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1010 - Ironlife Athletics conway, Aaron ; 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1052 - Battle, Josan; 1084 - Gadsden, Ginger; 1102 - smith, Aneshai; 2005 - Paul, Ryan; 2151 - Crombie, David; 3032 - Freeman, Cornelius; 3051 - Freeman, Cornelius; 4147 - Farewell, Alex. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - brown, Tyron; 2062 - Pachot, Faith; 2130 - Radcliffe, Dorothy Kim; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3054 - Radcliffe, dorothy; 3083 - Coleman, Parris; 3188 - Parra, Luis; 4002 - Schisani, Christopher. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1061 - Otto, Christopher; 1064 - Poling, Heather; 2117 - Terry, Kathy; 3038 - Brown, Orlando; 3048 - Watts, Christina; 3132 - Polk, Danija. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A011 - Green-Darcuiel, Toni; A030 – Chukes, Amariah; A046 - Johnson, Howard; B012 - Frederick, Judy; B035 - Jarrett, Lauriston; B072 - Davis, Jacob; C005 - Cuyler, Tykeirah; C025 - Young, April; C033 - lampkin, jeffery; C034 - Darby, Jerome; D002 - Oracuis, Marie; D047 - Dauzacker, Sheillon; D061 - Mccullough, Jody; D070 - Maiden, Darnell Asante; D087 - Hope, Cameron; D102 - Gaskill, Cade; D126 - fenderson, kalah; D137 - Key, Jacquese; E005 - Blackman, Daphne; F030 - Ramirez, Ruben; P003 - Timby, Peter; P010 - Johnson, Reggie. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22128, 12446 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787, (407) 614-2842 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1133 - Jacquet, Samuel; 1146 - Mitchell, Chrystal; 2001 - Almodovar-Nieves, Irma; 2002 - Egleton Leroy, Woodside; 2026 - Barthole Rosario, Jean; 2064 - Fraser, Shakeim; 2101 - Butterley, Roger; 3008 - philip, Empress; 3026 - Singh, Sabrina; 3127 - Roman, William; 3188 - Akins, Shamel; 3198 - Duncan, Cameron; D102 - Carter, Jordan. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5010 - Maschinot, Tyler; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5312 - Millar, Lucretia c; 5401 - Jones, Sarita; 6110 - Hohmann, Daniel; 6316 - Austin, April; 6323 - Jordan, Cameron; 6331 - rodriguez, Jazmin; 6434 - cooper, Erika; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6523 - Jirau, Evan; 6630 - kammermann, sean. PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B003 - Hinkin, Sydney; B029 - Bell, Marquelle; B041 - Aime, Madeleine Fils; C052 - Davis, Susan; D015 - Fleury, Paul; E024 - Colon, Jorge; E030 - Gomez, Wilfredo; E055 - STEPHENS, Brenda; E060 - Lopez, Enrique; E088 - Ryan, Robert; E139 - Schmidt, Garrett. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A011 - Stackpoole, Megan; C065 - Kendrick, Joshua; D062 - Felder, Pereisha; E028 - Evelyn-Raveneau, Angus M; E034 - Torrez, Gailord; E078 - Prissel, Steven; F049 - Eash,
Sierra; G042 - Snead, Cynthia; G051 - Martinez, Derwin. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1131 - Hudson, Brittany; 1144 - Romero, Daniel; 2226 - Price, Tyrone; 2233 - DeLaRosa, Rodrigo; 2267 - Evans, Devon; 2281 - Berneau, Belle- Gride; 2290 - Lang, Jazmin; 2292 - Salley, Deborah; 2317 - Fils, Ronisha; 2330 - Johnson-Bell, Daralle Ylice. PUBLIC STORAGE # 77690, 8550 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32835, (321) 325-6576 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0013 - Nodal, Jorge; 0041 - Vanhorn, Blair; 1057 - Munoz, Yvette; 1059 - John Cunningham LLC Ulysse, Lauryn; 1068 - Bettini, Paul; 2039 - Santiago, Lila; 2134 - Mayers, Irmina; 2165 - Gillens, Dana; 2176 - Lewis, Cassandra; 2200 - Hart, Tyrone; 2239 - Leach, TImothy; 3016 - lewis, Adaria; 3058 - Latson, Latrice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on April 25, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1208 - Loblack, Paula; 1311 - Neita, Dapsie; 1400 - McCalla, Khristoffe Dewight; 1402 - Brillanvil, Charles; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1831 - gibbs, turnell; 2110 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2112 - Betancourt, Zaira; 2117B - reeves, glenn; 2205 - Blount, Maya; 2313 - Bronze Kingdom Museum Bennett, Rawlvan; 2402 - COLE, LILLIAN; 2423 - Chavers, Jamelia; 2502 - Noah, Tracey; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2601 - Dunn, Catherine; 2609 - Gage, Felicia; 2714 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2723 - Febe, Faye; 2724 - Dewitt, Inga; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris; 2804 - Williams, Sheri. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0085 - Wilson, Briana; 0127 - Cowart, Denishea; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0256 - Powell, Terry; 0354 - Billingsley, David; 0356 - Meyer, Theresa; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0471 - williams, anton; 0510 - scatliffe, Chae; 1007 - tribeca roofing clavizzao, victor; 2036 - Snow, Amahle; 4070 - Acosta, Bayron; 5011 - Cabisca, Robert. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3035 - Lakhonia, Kostiantyn; 4046 - Rosa, Edgar; 5010 - moon, donald; 5047 - PKC Morris, Carole; 5091 - Henderson, Sonjay; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6005 - Craig, Charity; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6227 - Sabin, Page; 6227 - SABIN, DIXIE; 6227 – Sabin, Paige; 6227 – Pittman, Paige. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1010 - Vazquez Rodriguez, Luis; 1018 - Brodie, Vincent; 5080 - Samuels, Knakeesha; 5081 - IHUNWO, NORA; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 6011 - Singer, Cathy; 6021 - Hunt, Charisma; 6033 - Baptiste, Pertrice; 6092 - Kirkland, Latrice; 6128 - Downer-Garnette, Merys; 8004 - Baez, Gil. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326- 6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B009 - Jerome, Maneka; B048 - Scott, Stefanie; B099 - Rivera, Joancy; B133 - Galloway, Simon; B172 - Goodenough, Robert; B192 - Klamborowski, Russell; C009 - Willoughby, Kevin; C042 - ii, Arthur young; C063 - Brown, Corrin; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D048 - Wagner, Justin; D081 - Connelly, Helen. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A1018 - BARHATKOV, ALEXANDER; C1004 - Gallant, Christie; C1017 - Durrance, Brian; C1039 - Sassaman, Chris; C1110 - Hannah, Ben; C1131 - Hendley, Cortlind; C2053 - Thornton, Elizabeth; D1028 - Faines, Jessica; D2024 - Roberts, Qia; D2031 - Hollins, Gary; D2110 - Torres, Tiffany; D2177 - Snipes, Candy; D2192 - Moise, Keyline; E1012 - Montes, Melissa; E1067 - Rodriguez, Mercedes; E1129 - Cicilian, Bibiana; E1145 - Keatts, Jacob; Q0106 - Vasquez, Anselmo. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A130 - Atwell, Akina; A132 - Moore, Jaylen; A140 - VAUGHN, ELIZABETH Ashley; A155 - Eller, Scott; B202 - Taylor, Dave; B250 - McGee, Natasha; C304 - Anthony, Jamela; C316 - Samuels, Sam; C345 - Moreira, Saulo; C353 - Pickett, DeMarcus; C360 - Dasta, Roberto; E006 - Mcwhite, Audrey; E010 - Toussaint, Alexander; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E017 - Johnson, James; E053 - Mansfield, Latonya; E054 - REED, CHERIE; E075 - Fuller, Stephanie; E084 - Vega, Natasha; E096 - Ellington, Kemani; E098 - taylor, Katarina; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; E111 - Galloway, Kathryn; F611 - Jeanbaptiste, Angelot; F613 - Francois, Francis; F614 - Bennett, Connor; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; G721 - Washington, Kaniyah; G739 - Baker, Tonia; J917 - Ashley, Brenda; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P053 - Salazar, Juan. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1323 - Richards, Nadia; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1430 - Limburg, Bunny; 1517 - Sampaio, Marcio; 1523 - Benson, Dynaia; 1603 - Flanders, Donald ; 1703 - Dowson, Angel; 2003 - Hill, Devon; 2005 - Lagree, Andrea; 2006 - Jarrett, Shakiya; 2020 - Thomas, Ken; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2035 - Henry, Willie; 2038 - Mitchell, Charles; 2106 - Wooten, Bianca; 2166 - Cole, Alexia; 2200 - CINE, PIERRE; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2268 - Jones, Kahlil; 2269 - morales, Hector; 2271 - White, Velita; 2272 - Mobley, Kelvin; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2436 - Johnson, Dmonai; 2448 - Freeman, Cynthia; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2476 - Reachback Foundation Inc. Henry, Sandra. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B010 - Thomas, Latoria; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B081B - Diemer, Lauren; B084 - Bwgm exp llc Lambert, Falasha; B085A - Sales, Michael; C002 - Cason, Stephen; C004 - Hossain, Joairia; C031 - White, Paul; C040 - Garcia, Isabella; C045 - Wonn, Herard; C046 - Evans, Norma; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C082 - almonor, ernest; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D058 - Starkweather, Owen; D071 - Turner, Elijah; D093 - MARTIN, Ebony DAVIS; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D124 - bingham, nick; D134 - Black, Kendre; D135 - garcia, evelyn; E010 - Rayfield, Donna; E026 - Cason, Johnny; E084 - Johnson, Bernard; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F036 - Murphy, Brittany; F062 - joseph, Wislyne; F075 - Wilson, Desiree; F086 - Gambles, Justin; G001 - Merine, Leon; O016 - Young, James. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0034 - Rodney, Claudin; 0109 - Arocond, Stacey; 0114 - Beauford, Sade; 0119 - Jean-Baptiste, Jack; 0131 - Louis, Merline; 0135 - Bouie, Shantoria; 0157 - Fulton, Stevie; 0173 - JDW Homes & Design MASSEY, KIMBERLY; 0252 - Venant, Ann; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0266 - Green, Sanyiah; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0305 - Key, Larry; 0310 - Munoz Acosta, Sonia Yamileth; 0311 - Gorman, Charles; 0341 - johnson, Jonis; 0369 - hall, Tiffany carter; 0374 - Hanson, Barbara; 0404 - nelson, Deborah; 0412 - Wright, Savoie; 0432 - Rither, Diana; 0471 - Lafleur, Berry; 0472 - Louis-Jeune, Amanda; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0508 - Davis, Ivan; 0545 - Aristil, Brown; 0550 - Brown, Candace; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0622 - Mene, Enuel; 0634 - James, Vanessa; 0644 - Downer, Derrick; 0646 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0666 - Daley, Raymond; 0668 - Daley, Raymond; 0794 - Williams, Noni; 0897 - Mclean, Ashley. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542- 9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Fling, Vivian; 0508 - Farnqui, Norberto; 0603 - Castillo, Ashley; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0901 - Jenkins, Michael; 0923 - Morse, Tangela M; 1108 - Perreault, Jordan; 1110 - Wilcox-Christian, Zakarria; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1302 - Morris, Monique; 1412T - Newsome, Jeromy; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1524 - Davis, Willie; 1775 - Alexaner, Karen. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0326 - Quintana, Juan; 0432 - Dunn, Aivry; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0486 - Sabina, Melinda; 0732 - Montoya, Annia; 0766 - Holley, Antonio; 0789 - Sprung, David; 0838 - Valadez, Michael; 0842 - Hayes, Brian; 0858 - Cooper, Catherine; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Valadez, Idallas; 1063 - Lewis, Christopher; 1073 - petty, Calvin; 1079 - Matthew, Chamara; 1096 - Layton, Brenda; 1130 - Miller, Arthur; 1169 - Robinson, Natasha; 1259 - Hermanns, Veronique; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1325 - Smith, Heather; 1352 - Robinson, Ivan; 1381 - Butler, Tiffany; B033 - Davis, Constantine; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C032 - Viola, Tammy; C036 - Spivey, Michael; D045 - Dukleski, Elizabeth; D050 - Williams, Stephanie; D094 - Vernon, George; E016 - GOHN, CARL; G002 - Tanner, Shameka Johnson; G025 - Robinson, Rebecca; H010 - Baker, Gwendalyn; NB05 - Burks, Aspen; NB10 - Casper, Angel; NB17 - Lewis, Bridget; NC04 - Holling, Brian; S010 - Shorter, Khan; T002 - Coates, Kristi; T004 - James, Majorie; T016 - Cancel, Keila; U019 - Rios, Daisy; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, May 7, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Angel Lopez- Household Goods/Furniture Michelle Sanders- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO THE FLORIDA SELF-SERVICE STORAGE FACILITY ACT, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FACILITIES LISTED BELOW D/B/A VALUE STORE IT SELF STORAGE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION (TO SATISFY A LIEN PLACED ON THE CONTENTS PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 83 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES). THE PERSONAL PROPERTY IN THE BELOW-LISTED OCCUPANTS’ LEASED SPACES TO SATISFY THE OWNER’S LIEN. THE PERSONAL PROPERTY STORED THEREIN BY THE FOLLOWING OCCUPANTS MAY INCLUDE BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO GENERAL HOUSEHOLD, OFFICE AND PERSONAL ITEMS, FURNITURE, BOXES, CLOTHES, AND APPLIANCES. THE UNIT(S) WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION THROUGH ONLINE AUCTION SERVICES OF WWW.STORAGETREASURES.COM. THE SALE TIME AND DATE IS AT 11AM ON APRIL 25, 2024. VALUE STORE IT CELEBRATION, LLC - 1700 CELEBRATION BLVD CELEBRATION, FL, 34747: 1020- MARCO ANTONIO FIGEIREDO GERALDES; 1044- JOHN WALTER DRAUGHON/JOH WALTER DRAUGHON; 1046- MARGARET TORRES; 1061- FRANK ERDODY MONTERO III/FRANK MONTERO; 1076-PABLO SEVILLA/PABLO PATRICIO SEVILLA JARRIN; 1089-MICHAEL LASTER; 2052-YVONNE LISA ROSSETTI; 3008-TUCKER RICHARD MCDONALD/TUCKER MCDONALD; 3047-KARINA CONESA/KARINA INES CONESA; 3112-CHRIS MCELWAIN; 3116- CHRIS MCELWAIN; 3125- MAURICE MARTIN /MAURICE KRISTOPHER MARTIN; 3129- EMILY CIESZYNSKI; 4022- CHRIS MCELWAIN; 5045- FELIX GARCIA /FELIX OMAR GARCIA; 5048-TAYLOR JOHNSON; 6038- RAMON LUIS MACHUCA RIVERA /RAMON LUIS MARCHUCA RIVERA; 6075- CHRISTOPHER ANTIE /CHRISTOPHER LEE ANTIE; 6079- LATONJA MARIE THOMPSON /LATONJA THOMPSON VALUE STORE IT OCOEE, LLC - 1251 FOUNTAINS WEST BOULEVARD OCOEE, FL, 34761: A010-GLENDA FERDINAND; A011 -GLENDA FERDINAND; A035- HOLLY MCCALL/ HOLLY LIAN MCCALL; A083- TAMMY SUE BICKEL; A099 -TAMMY SUE BICKEL; B069- DENRY BERNARDO BROWN; C017 -PERCY LEROY JOHNSON; C051- MADELINE SANCHEZ; C057- CHAD ARTHUR SCANLON; C111- CABRINA JENA STEPHENS; C146- GLORIA GILLIAM/ GLORIA RENE GILLIAM; C217- JEFF ROBINSON III; C259- CLEVELAND CLARENCE LAMBERT VALUE STORE IT - 1480 CELEBRATION LLC - 1480 CELEBRATION BLVD CELEBRATION, FL 34747: 2203 JULIANA BOURLAND/JULIANA MARIE BOURLAND; 3050 CATINA ESANDRA ASOSHA’L EVANS; 2119 JANON GERMAN; 2198 RICHARD HIDALGO; 2057 CECILIA ANN KNIGHTON; 3240 MARLA LARROY; 2240 ELIZABETH ANN LOGUE; 2079 JUAN ARGUELLO/ JUAN PABLO ARGUELLO; 2001 DEVON CLIFTON MANIGAULT; 1124 JOHN DRAPER; 3230 MIGUEL FERNANDEZ; 3002 KRISS FOLLETTE/ KRISS ANN FOLLETTE; 2243 FELICIA ANTOINETTE FRASIER; 2024 EDWARD MADERA/ EDWARD A. MADERA; 2186 JEREMY RYAN PHIPPS
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 3rd, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19XFC1F30ME010565
2021 HOND
1GNCS13WXW2264652
1998 CHEV
1J4PS4GK7AC102347
2010 JEEP
1UYVS2533J2198482
2018 UTILITY
2FALP74W1VX148446
1997 FORD
3AKJHHDRXKSKB1169
2019 FREIGHTLINER
3D7ML48A08G186102
2008 DODG
3H3V532C6KR211113
2019 HYTR
4T1BG22K7YU985993
2000 TOYOTA
5NMSG13DX7H081902
2007 HYUN
5XXG64J28MG028170
2021 KIA
JNKBF01A53M101710
2003 INFI
WAUAUGFF7J1029971
2018 AUDI
WBABJ7339WEA17377
1998 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 4, 2024
14HU122006PAT1521
2006 UHAUL
1NXBR32E57Z804222
2007 TOYT
MAY 5, 2024
2G1WT57K591172654
2009 CHEVROLET
MAY 6, 2024
1N6BA07A56N567155
2006 NISS
MAY 9, 2024
1HGCG22502A037139
2002 HOND
WDCTG4EB1FJ126438
2015 MERZ
MAY 10, 2024
1C3CCBBB7EN191266
2014 CHRY
4T1BF3EKXAU055435
2010 TOYT
4T1CA38P94U005463
2004 TOYT
JN8AZ08T17W505405
2007 NISS
JTHBK262585077628
2008 LEXS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 4, 2024
5N1AZ2MG8JN202940
2018 NISS
MAY 10, 2024
WBAVA33587KX79896
2007 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, MAY 7,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Christina E Holmes, Angela Remea Holley, Wanda K. Watts, Cynthia Bryant, Madisynne T Liberti, Brian Polanco NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, MAY 7,2024 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Jessica Childress, Gloria Marina Cortes, Wanda Enio Lugo Sureda, Crystal Phelps, Jasmine McCleod, Mercedes Yasmel Sosa Veles, Susan Figueroa. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, MAY 7,2024 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Chelsea Nicole Belcher, Ciara Torres NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, MAY 7,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Khaled Ghoneim, Rafaela Tavarez, Karen Raikes, Carmen Julia Santiago Miranda, Jonathan Soto, Nathaniel Smith Jr, Norma Abud. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, MAY 8,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Jillian Drake, Megan Leigh Thompson, Britney Diane Henderson, Bryan Olson, Susan Addison Stewart / Susan Stewart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, MAY 8,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Albert James, Rose Petit Frere Stinfil, Edylin Mercado, Khorian A Moore, Khorian Augustus Moore, Antwan Jones, Casey, Casey Evener Fenelon, Terrance Dewayne Walton, Terrance, Malcolm Risquez, Frisnel Mauvais, EN, Joshua Bailey, J Bailey, Rasheda Saunders, RS, Jerome Hill NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, MAY 8,2024, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Derrick David Dillon, Jerald Denard Stringfield Jr, Emmanuel Nwoye, KAREN BROWN, Lundi Sharron Pinder Campbell, Craig Fox NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, MAY 8,2024 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Ricardo Belardo, Samantha Dort, TAWANIAHA Reed, Blaise Sterwins NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, MAY 9,2024, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Michele Patterson, Alejandro Gonzalez, Christopher Lamb, Carelys K. Morales Medina, Robin Nicole Robertson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 0351 –10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, MAY 9,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Carol Campbell, Jose Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, MAY 9,2024, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sarah Dawson, devohn ynoa, Tiffany Rodriguez, Sanjay Suresh Raja, Jocelyn Shivers, Yamina Strickland, Tyrone Carson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, MAY 9,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Valenecia Fortune, Chris Sassaman, Jeremiah Tyrone Donaldson, Kamiya Denaye Davis, QUENTIN ROMAN, Kevin Jean Isme, Jamie Antonio Silva Luna, Randy Griffin, Kaytora Vinson. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, MAY 9,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Dominic Clintondeshea Jones.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5/10/2024
1D8GT28K98W115343
DODG 2008
JTKKT624160145410
TOYT 2006
JTHBK1GG7G2227968
LEXS 2016
KNDJT2A68D7599236
KIA 2013
1G1YY36W495113466
CHEV 2009
KMHDU46D17U075229
HYUN 2007
1N6BF0KL1DN108695
NISS 2013
KNDPB3A2XB7023841
KIA 2011
5YFBURHE6JP783477
TOYT 2018
5UXFB93562LN79432
BMW 2002
1NXBR32E26Z611203
TOYT 2006
5YFEPRAE8LP121689
TOYT 2020
5/11/2024
1C4RDHDG2KC645168
DODG 2019
5/14/2024
JHMEG8648SS029892
HONDA 1995
3GNKBBRA6MS510790
CHEV 2021
5/15/2024
2HGFB2F9XCH579909
HOND 2012
5/23/2024
KM8R24GE6PU498083
HYUN 2023
5/26/2024
KNAE35LD3N6113208
KIA 2022
5/27/2024
3GNAXHEG8PL145862
CHEV 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5/10/2024
JA4LX31F36U018307
MITS 2006
3MZBM1V7XFM219947
MAZD 2015
5/13/2024
KNDJT2A57C7446739
KIA 2012
5/14/2024
2D8HN44H18R112983
DODG 2008
3C6UR5FL0MG591462
RAM 2021
5/15/2024
JS2RC41HX35200732
SUZI 2003
5/28/2024
1HFVE05K1P4400384
HOND 2023
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Hyundai
VIN: 5NPEU46F06H085818
2006 Saturn
VIN: 1G8AL55F66Z167192
1999 Jetski See Doo
VIN: ZZN40751A999
1999 Yamaha
VIN: YAMA2530B393
1999 Boat Jo Boat
VIN: NONE
2004 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BE32K64U284786
2010 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL2AP7AN487128
2007 Lincoln
VIN: 1LNHM81V67Y630354
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on May 5, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 26th day of April, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Alexia Correa ; Amanda Griffin ; CaMaya Williams ; Dustin Coates ; Irish Wimbush ; Jazmi Smith ; Mohan Kumar Masilamani ; Ruben Luis Suarez ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Angel Rodriguez ; Brandi Lane ; Craig Coffin ; Craig Coffin ; Craig Coffin ; Gregory Williams ; Jessica Schnittker ; Latyrien Bradford ; Marshal L Taylor ; Michael Shepherd ; Michael Shepherd ; Milagros Gonzalez ; Mitchell Hall ; Nicole Alawdi ; Penny Barber ; Scottie Ramirez.