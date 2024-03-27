Legal Public Notices 3/27/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 5th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Lynn Carey - household goods. Jimmy Dorvilus - doors. Dale Graffuis- household goods. Dale Graffuis - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Eric Rojas-Clothes, TV, Boxes, Mary Pelmantier-Event Supplies, Decor, Personal Items, MORRELL BYRD-GOODS. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 5, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Yvonne Saddler- Smith- luggage, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on April 5th, 2024 12:00PM Micayla Vincent-Household items, Brenda Drinnan-Household items, Diane Thomas-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on April 5th, 2024 12:00PM. Ashley Coles- boxes, furniture; Clifford Hughley- boxes, clothes, appliances; leonardo lopes- boxes; clacema william-boxes clothes bed sheets; Farah Davids-bags , clothes, bedroom items; Nika Santonino-furniture, dresser, desk, clothes, appliances'; Gregory Campbell-office chairs, desks, clothes boxes; Julian Williams-chairs, clothes, dresser; Haja Jabba-bags, totes, lamps; Joy Taffani-clothes, baskets, children's toys; Noel Edwards-luggage, breifcases, bags, boxes; Resheena Mccray-atv, mattresses, clothes, boxes, toys; Brianna Parramore-dresser, fans, vacuum, mattresses; Nancy Wilkins-boxes, toys, electronics, clothes, games. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 5, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Cheryl Chung-Household Items, Bre'auna Mabury-Household Items, Moses Predestin-Memorabilia, Myrtha Francios-Household Items, Kiana Neal-Clothes, Ansey Jacques-Louis-Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated April 9th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Diannoria Gatlin: furniture, appliances. Branden Hoffman: toys, totes, misc. Deshawn Jackson: clothes, kitchen items, misc. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on April 5, 2024 Benjamin Mehlan: Household goods, Furniture, Clothes, Boxes, Home Decor Kimiko Santos-Morris: Household Goods/Furniture Pam Davis: Stove, Refrigerator, Furniture, Boxes Jamel Mobley: Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 April 5th, 2024, 11:00AM Lashawn Merritt - Household Items, Boxes, Electronics Agata Doniec - Boxes, Electronics, clothes, shoes Miguel Martinez - Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 11, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Betty Wannamaker: boxes, clothes, household goods; Patricia Rose: Boxes, wall decor, household goods; Evelyn G Perez: boxes, totes, pressure washer, fabric; Carla Perez: Grill, household Goods, Boxes; Marina Vidal: household goods, bicycle, skateboard, holiday decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, (407) 208-9257: Edmond Paul: boxes, totes, shelf, workout equipment, TVs The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4293: Hermisoel Serrano-Boxes, Bags, Mattress, Dressers, Household gds. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765,(407) 930-4370: Jenna Jones: Boxes, Furniture, Bins, shoes. Angelis Rosa: Plastic Bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 407777-2278: Ijeoma Uzor: Suitcases, totes, boxes, headboard, laundry goods and Eugene: Kids toys, foot massagers, table, sound bar, bed, mattresses, chair, microwave, tv, boxes and totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Christine Lee- Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Toys, Hutch, Luggage. Christine Lee- Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Toolbox, Shelves. Danielle Flowers- Bags, Boxes, Totes, Couch, Table, Shelves, Clothes, Lamps. Christina Hison- Bags, Boxes, Toys, Generator, Table, Chairs, Totes, Shelves, Household goods, Power tools. XposurePro Worldwide- Table, Boxes, Beverages. Gonzalo Quintero- Bags, Boxes, Hand tools, Christmas Tree and Decor, Baby Stroller. JodyAnne Gabriel- Bed, Chairs, Dresser, Boxes, Rims, Ottoman. Morgan Myers- Boxes, Totes, Shelves, Christmas Tree, Leaf Blower, Weed Whacker, Work Bench. Megan Watson- Boxes, Totes, Baby Stroller, Car seat. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Nancy Rosa-Furniture; Sandra Wilmeth-Birdcage, Mirror, Household items; Hector Gordon-School Supplies, Privacy Screen, Decorations; Johanna Murphy-Fabric, Boxes, Bags; Aqeyla Tinsley-Baby Stuff, Luggage, Boxes; Chelsea Hunt-Furniture, Boxes, Clothes; Melissa Somers-Personal Items, Furniture; Anthony Stevenson-Furniture, TV, Box Spring, Desk. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Vincent Clark living room furniture; Angel Gonzalez tools, parts, electronics, toners, networking equipment. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Wilfredo Acevedo-tools furniture household items; John Johnston- Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Timothy Lorenzo Bryant- household items, boxes; Darryll Helm- appliances, totes, boxes; Jose Font- boxes, studio equipment, luggage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Nehemias Santiago, boxes, furniture; Tamirys Rodrigues, Boxes, Clothing, lawn equipment, misc.; Humberto Montano, Tools, boxes, totes, ladder, cloths; Steven Malave, boxes, suitcases, bins, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Mar Gossett: furniture, household items; Aylin Gomilar Rodriguez: Nail Salon equipment; Ciera Marie Young: shoes, furniture, backpack, household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Beverly Rodriguez: totes, boxes, suitcase. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on April 9th, 2024 at 12:00pmNilos Seigler: household goods,Devawn Retemeyer: Household Goods/Furniture,Danielle White :household goods,Robert Santiago :Household Goods,Christopher Patterson:Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Camping equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On April 9th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Jennifer White-Household goods. Mykelan Presley-Household goods/furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on April 5th, 2024 12:00PM Kraig Lynch-work out equipment, boxes, bags Taquella Miller- bixes, bags, totes, bookbags Frederick Brooker-cabinets, boxes, bags Torina Clark-book bags, mattresses, boxes Terry Hodge- rocking chair, shelves Carl Clarke- chairs, dressers Marguerite Edouard-mattresses, book shelves, shelves, bags bookcase Sean Acres-clothing, bags Kennley Grant-powertools, table tools, powercords, powertools, Louis Santos- grill, washer, dryer, tool chest Joshua Ortiz- record player boxes, bags Antoinette Terrell-bags , boxes, monitor, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday April 17, 2024, Thursday April 18, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, April 17 @ 11:30am) 0428-Cindy Joint,1056-Lucile Ryan 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, April 17 @ 1:00pm) 0322-Lennart Felder, 0329- Lasarjene Spates, 0341-Kevin Parker, 0559-Ursula Sureda, 0802-Billy Saintfelix 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, April 17 @ 2:30pm) 0341-Wilfredo Fernandez, 0505-Alex Colon Aponte 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, April 18 @ 1:00pm) 0219-Kristofer Jordahl, 0347-Stephen A Rassen, 0626-Andializ Santiago, 0740-Todd Smith 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, April 18 @ 2:00pm) 1520-Vicki Santos; 2014 Dodge Durango,VIN#1C4RDHAG3EC266799, Owner:Vicki Elaine Santos; Lien Holder:Nicholas Financial, Inc. run dates 3/27 and 4/3/2024.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, CASE NO: B18-DP-0027 IN THE INTEREST OF: D.G.W. DOB: 6/15/2011, Minor Child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Corey Westman, 2116 Firestone Ct Oviedo, FL 32765-5837 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8:45AM. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 11th day of March, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P23-DP-0025 IN THE INTEREST OF: P. D. DOB: 7/18/2022, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Maurisha Downey, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. at 8:30 AM. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 20th day of March, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. B19-DP-0038 Juvenile Division: B. IN THE INTEREST OF: B.H. minor child, Date of Birth 01/18/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kayla Haney, address unknown, last known address 2402 s. Cedar Ave., Sanford, Florida 32771. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Melissa Souto on April 23, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida, 32773, Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(i), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined by Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 18th day of March, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samantha Gordon, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 106950. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP22-5, IN THE INTEREST OF A. C. B. DOB: 12/30/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Aliya Bedford 2506 Country Club Blvd., #25 Stockton, CA 95204. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on May 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected], Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Dixon Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE DP18-283 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. R. DOB: 01/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARMEN RIVERA (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K. R., born on January 12, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2021-DP-106 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C. S. R. DOB: 06/03/2018, C. R. DOB: 04/01/2020, I. R. DOB: 07/05/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JENUEL SIERRA QUINONES (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: C. S. R., born on June 3, 2018; C. R., born on April 1, 2020; & I. R., born on July 5, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2021-DP-106 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C. S. R. DOB: 06/03/2018, C. R. DOB: 04/01/2020, I. R. DOB: 07/05/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARMEN RIVERA (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: C. S. R., born on June 3, 2018; C. R., born on April 1, 2020; & I. R., born on July 5, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP20-430 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 06/28/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Quiana Trevonne Holmes, last known address: 4933 Raleigh St. Orlando, FL 32811. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the General Magistrate, on April 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on April 5th, 2024 12:00PM Teven Griffin- lamps, clothing, shoes, household goods 2 TV;s stereo, boxes Florence Davis- boxes, bags, totes, bookbags, toys, baby items, household goods Michael Charles- cabinets, boxes, bags, old stuff, propane tank, totes, tools Nakita Dudley- Kayak, boxes, totes, household goods Derek Jackson- TV, totes, boxes, household goods Teven Griffin- chairs, dressers, couches, bedding, furniture, mattresses, lamps Jaime Ochoa-mattresses, lawnmower, tires, shelves, bags bookcase, totes Veronica Watson-clothing, bags, shoes, bedding, mattress, dishes Byron Moul- totes, table, tools, dresser, sports and outdoors, furniture, wall art Antoine Keaton- Bicycles, totes, stroller, power car, camera, clothing, baby toys, boxes, tools Donnisha Addison- camping items, household goods, boxes, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on April 5th, 2024 12:00PM Tina Gully-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Zachary Isaac-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
March 2024
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Phone N. Terry Ave
2. Phone Lake Ave & Central Blvd
3. Phone E. Central Blvd
4. Phone 400 Blk N Garland
5. Phone/ 1200 Blk W South St
6. Phones N Terry Ave & Ossie St
7. Phones 7400 Blk Aloma Ave
8. Phone 1200 Blk W South St
9. Phone 4600 S Kirkman Rd
10. Phone 2100 Blk S Semoran Blvd
11. Electronic 5700 Bk T G LEE Blvd
12. Electronic 2900 Blk Orange Ave
13. Phone Pine St & Court Ave
14. Electronics 6200 Blk Contessa Dr
15. Phones 1200 Blk W South St
16. Phones 2300 Blk 29th St
17. Electronics 30 Blk Pershing Ave
18. Phone 500 Blk Primrose Dr
19. Phone 2600 Blk N Orange Ave
20. Phones Conley St & Ivy St
21. Phone E Colonial Dr
22. Phone 2400 Blk S Orange Ave
23. Phone/Electronic 2400 Blk S Orange
Ave
24. Electronic 1400 Blk Mercy Dr
25. Phones 5800 Blk I-Drive
26. Jewelry 4900 Blk I-Drive
27. Electronics 4600 Blk W Washington St
28. Electronic 4800 Blk Silver Star Rd
29. Tools I-Drive & Carrier Dr
30. Phone 8300 Blk Hangar Blvd
31. Bike 4400 Blk Middlebrook Rd
32. Bike Beech Ave & Bentley St
33. Bike 1800 Blk S Oxalis Ave
34. Bike 2000 Blk Edgewater Dr
35. Bike 5700 Blk Manchester Bridge Dr
36. Currency Mercy Dr & Lake Lawne Ave
37. Currency 100 Blk N Orange Ave
38. Currency 4000 Blk S Semoran Blvd
39. Currency Wall St & N Orange Ave
40. Currency 300 Blk S Crystal Lake Dr
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT CASE NO. 2023-DR-003071-O IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF JOSEPH, MICKY Petitioner Husband And BLANC, MINOUCHE C Respondent Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MINOUCHE C BLANC, 335 NW 99th St, Miami, FL 33150. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on MICKY JOSEPH 2025 CABO SAN LUCAS DR APT 203 ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32839, on or before April 9, 2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. WARNING: The Mandatory Disclosure Rule (Rule 12.285) of the Florida Family Court Rules of Procedure requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 3/13/24, 3/20/24, 3/27/27, and 4/3/24. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By Tiffany Moore Russell
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on April 4th, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; U78 Mystery Room $448.65, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $870.95, B05 Shalayia Ferguson $457.80, A30 vieta sawyer $500.80, 0995 ALBERT CENTENO $1,409.85, C69 Jordan Benham $870.95, D39 Twyla Hill $738.50, B10 Ahmani Standifer $593.80, C28 jeffery Knayer $870.25, 0209 Jerry Luke $606.05, A0008A kelvin sone $2,130.60, B20 Tylaine Peters $554.05, 0997 ALBERT CENTENO $1,409.85, C57 anton winn $713.75, D03 ALTHEA PEDDIE $637.85, B73 Antonio Henry $598.75, B29 Roslyn Smith $543.45, A14 Naetassjah Wyckoff $818.65, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $648.15, B34 Dekayla Brand $744.75, E01 GENE GOSS $1,576.35, 1006 karen rice $1,234.10, B70 chris volosin $879.20, B12 derius jones $743.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1110 Tony Owens $1,622.35, 1338 TERRY CRIDER $688.80, 1173 NANCY CHESTER $1,151.20, 1189 Francisco Miranda $997.55, 1233 Joel Smith $439.00, 1024 Jesus Zepeda $753.40, 1080 WILLIAM KING $1,125.25, 1036 Gregory Sanders $1,441.00, 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $526.30, 1376 Melissa Scherer $475.00, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $977.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C107 susan stewart $1,459.70, A111 William Caraway $1,767.60, B110 Chantel Coaxum $978.73, B113 Denise Miller $1,219.95, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $561.20, A109 susan stewart $969.60, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $1,011.90, A110 susan stewart $1,417.40, A101 Serderius Bryant $923.80, E101 FERDELL BAKER $1,987.50, AB2155A karl davis $361.00, AA5023Q edwin valle $336.60, E107 lisa heinaman $1,606.95, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $561.20, B114 maria trotter $1,194.30 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; D010 Mitchell Young $1,561.54, E060 curtney jinkens $896.40, A045 cordell sterling $608.60, E034 PATRICK BUTTIMER $714.30, A054 Ashley Quinones $534.60, C039 Jessica Gonzalez $958.60, C043 REGINA JONES $1,424.95, A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $719.31, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $905.65, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $502.80, A064 Johnathan Treland $502.80, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $779.20, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $843.90, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $779.30, A031 SHATOYA SMITH $1,143.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1160 MIGUEL SANTANA $602.06, 2450 Crystol Odige $569.55, 1189 Rousa Solis $695.12, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $503.35, 2503 Crystol Odige $569.55, 2038 Francisco Jiminez $858.77, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $777.73, 2305 Jay Trudgen $1,297.60, 1208 DAV GONZALEZ $918.27, 1420 Drexlell Moss $450.00, 2004 BRIAN FARR $438.48, 1603 Shirley Rivera $450.00, 2403 Tamar Daniels $858.77, 1423 briyante kiora searcy $507.05, 1246 Ronnie Kelly $827.00, 1510 William Kendall $673.65, 1201 david harding $1,191.70, 1203 Shakira Barrett $1,246.45, 2458 STEPHANIE SANDOVAL $667.12, 1309 Amanda Huff $938.74, 1306 Diane Bryant $1,304.74, 1112 Shiwan Blue $701.95, 1074 maurice patterson $451.20, 2472 kaye cole $299.80, 1191 Diane Bryant $1,303.09, 2162 Francisco Jiminez $1,240.37 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1773 rosary gifford $692.14, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $428.83, 1728 Denise Williams $477.40, 5088 COLUMBUS JOHNSON $829.00, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $1,016.87, 1252 dayanara brown $516.60, 2119 Antoinette Griffin $476.85, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $476.85, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,303.09, 2519 Betty Georges $779.16, 1073 Mystery Room $1,341.90, 1431 Alison Saunders $476.10, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $878.90, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $1,001.87, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,303.09, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $979.90, 2524 sadrack clervil $516.60, 2380 Antoinette Griffin $953.40, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $724.93, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $847.50, 2596 Dana Esposito $476.85, 1424 MARCUS ANDERSON $1,000.42, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $428.83, 5020 Jalesia Milton $1,383.60, 1288 luis franceschi $428.83, 1276 JASON COVER $604.37, 2005 Denisse Martinez $555.92, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $375.90, 2706 Jackeline Garcia $489.45, 1106 opal simmonds $979.90, 1286 PATRICK LAFLEUR $396.28, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,397.55 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 0169 Thomas Brim $634.63, 1629 Candace White $1,117.10, 1171 Latroy Childress $329.23, 0121 Christy Haggins $1,057.69, 1989 Mystery Room $1,168.30, 1517 carlos hernandez $1,241.27, 1383 Althera Thompson $549.30, 1977 Freddie Gaines $695.74, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $939.20, 1190 Denise Green $518.37, 0222 Gregory Greer $698.18, 1425 Latoya Howard $816.39, 1666 Stanley Swinton $646.50, 1928 Wendy Allen $670.12, 1484 roberto torres $456.13, 1386 Lori Holton $356.23, 1481 Zachary Wright $939.20, AA2746M Jamie Stover $439.25, 1974 Anthony Torres $424.33, AA1490M Mystery Room $385.80, 1064 Michael Vazquez $467.28, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $891.13, 1285 Miley Brown $395.70, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $478.27, 1440 Armani Johnson $468.13, 1151 Cora Butts $329.23 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2120 Sinai Rodriguez $649.48, 4094 Zachary Wooden $779.30, 3097 Elicia Douglas $825.90, 4027 Zachary Wooden $779.30, 2119 Tammy Spivey $1137.64, 1062 SHEENA STARR $556.30, 3134 Jasmine Williams $938.27, 3149 Jaime Eisley $1,059.30, 2104 Delvy Duran $902.25, 4052 Logan Mcginn $984.62, 3066 jonathan batista $827.00, 3035 Chavalye burke $896.40, 2060 Maryetta Montgomery $1,081.99, 1050 AWA SY $699.80, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $726.38.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 04/11/2024: 208 Thomas Riviere, 217 Ezequias Vega, 216 Sharryl Rodriguez. U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 04/11/2024: C204 Ashlie Lewis, D191 Roger Jackson, E105 Adia Trueba, D152 Davina Fielder, D203 Yulissa Aponte, B197 Daniel Jackson, C181 Daphine Lee. U-Haul Ctr. 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32806 04/11/2024: 2141 Amaya Elder, AA7886M Angela Gentry, 1607 Sabrina Warning, AA4048K Maira Vasquez, AB6896A Earl Green, 1429 Carlos Stokes, 2303 Titus Paul, AB1961F Bravo Cavaro. U-Haul Ctr. 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 04/11/2024: 1515 Nadege Cherubin, 1123 Frantzy Jerome, 1305 Ofelia Suarez, 1127 Amy Teasley.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 5th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Barbara Carrafa: household items; Cheri Swier: Photo albums, Christmas decorations, clothes, shoes; John Vasco: Clothing, Personal items, office supplies; Keely Blair: desk, tv, tv stand, couch, queen bedroom, stools, 7 boxes, microwave; Matthew Johnson: 2 bedrooms, furniture; Niesha Cody (1): household goods; Niesha Cody (2): household goods; Olivia Campbell: sectional couch; Yobi Technology LLC: furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A138 Ð Joely Tejada A334- Cassandra Long B104 Ð Mike Wolleson
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING gives notice that the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78. Sales dates are as follows per vehicle:
4/15/24 @ 6pm
1GRAA0622VW021503
1997 GDAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 5, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Azariah Reid- bags, boxes, clothes; Anissa Reynolds- sofa, loveseat, king-size bed, bookcases, TV, and household items; Anthony McGregory- boogie boards, snow cone machine, bags, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 12th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8460: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746 (407) 429-8867 @ 12:15 PM: Paulette Delerme- Household goods; Kimberly Sanders- clothes, boxes, household goods; Yabrieliz Diaz- Boxes, furniture, kitchen appliances; Gerardo Rodriguez-Books, instrument, household items; Dayton Parks- bed fishing gear boxes bins Store 8753: 540 Cypress Pky, Poinciana, FL 34759, 863.240.0879 @ 12:45 PM: Emelina Corona - Household Items; Riad Faour - Household Items; Rosalyn Bell - Furniture, Household Items; Erica Cardona - Bags, Clothes; Jessica Joseph - Household Items; Geriel Perez Garcia - Collectables, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on April 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1400 - McCalla, Khristoffe Dewight; 1807 - Harris, Sandra; 2121 - Anderson jr., Raymond; 2612 - Predestin, Bermane. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487- 4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0008 - Williams, Porscha; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 2005 - Hey, Marlee; 4034 - bradford, myles. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2037 - Port, Angela; 5053 - Breedlove, Jasmine. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3004 - Floyd, Daryle; 3024 - Gruse, David; 6131 - Ojha, Satat. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B047 - Perkins II, Matthew; B049 - Thomas, Jaylin; B213 - Jr, Thomas Flores; C035 - Garcia, Mercedes; D066 - johnson, Quincy; F010 - Martin, Angel. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C2049 - abney, david; E1092 - Hensley, Emily. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A110 - Davis, Kimberly; A128 - mcCarthy, Johnnie; B248 - Galloway, Kathryn; C306 - banks, Nautica; D424B - Simmons, Stanley; E009 - Galloway, Anson; E106 - jones, David; F606 - Spencer, Kelley; F620 - mills, Frank. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1114 - Renia, Francois; 1321 - Clark, Khaleelah; 1423 - Childers, Michael; 2001 - Sinora, Annthesa; 2029 - Peterson, Taurus; 2124 - Scott, Sterle; 2141 - Foster, Latia; 2144 - Wilcox, Janet; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2227 - Conaway, Travis; 2233 - CRAYTON, AHMAD; 2258 - Nurse, Deyonte; 2422 - myers, Jaquesta. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603- 0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A019 - Dresch, Michel; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B034B - Dubose, Janiqua; D088 - Bustillo, Julio; D108 - Holland, Chevon; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E041 - Reddick, Benjamin; G014 - Perez, Emely. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0082 - codner, glen; 0137 - Lee, DeAndrae; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0281 - Lee, Kenniyah; 0352 - Anderson, Michael; 0396 - carter, kendrick; 0454 - Williams, Freddie; 0547 - flores, Yolannie; 0599 - Richard, Tiffany; 0639 - Darisaw, Chevelle; 0669 - Johnson, Kenya; 0772 - hayes, Phyllis; 0869 - Hill, Ianaya; 0874 - Jr, Steven Argro. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 0812 - wyatt, Luigi; 1317 - hughley, Dionne; 1318 - Leslie, Jessica. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0756 - jones, Dennis; 0881 - Turnbull, Brian. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1078 - Laguerre, Lamar; 1106 - jones, aureion; 1370 - Stoker, Kyle; D016 - Harden, Timothy; D076 - Fontaine, Rolande; T015 - Howard, Charlene; W017 - Brown, Chardae; X012 - Tom, Sylvia. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card- no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on April 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4026 - Mc Leod, Rodney; 5059 - Carbone, Jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0264 - Richsrds, Kenneth; 5036 - Ely, Kianah PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0127 - Concepcion, Corinne; 0217 - Rivera, Julian; 1026 - Straford, Tavares; 4009 - borjas, Majin orlando; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D038 - Sebastian, Juan sebastian; D090 - Miller, Nicole; D159 - Causing, Major; E014 - Johnson, Paige; E055 - Morales, Iris; E080 - Stay Inspired Tribe LLC Irving, Chase PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1272 - Lopez, Rudolfo; 3107 - Crawford, Tania; F329 - Ward, Fredrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1333 - Placide, Gemima; 1362 - Brown, Nakeisha; 2606 - Oliver, Charissa; 2630 - Welshans, Wesley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2238 - Colon, Mildred; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0443 - Gil, Lazaro; 0444 - Autrey, Kailey; 2117 - Estrada, Magdaliz Diaz PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C384 - Rivera, Milton; D451 - santiago, Christian; D461 - Dieudonne, Carol; E506 - cadwell, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B116 - Rogers, Christian; B173 - Campbell, Colin O; C105 - Santiago, Manuel Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on April 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com 1309 - Delaney, Lourie; 2102 - Cole, Brenda; 2212 - Lockhart, Sharon; 3101 - Allwood, Sharnita; 3610 - Stephens, Athalia PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Albright, Maylynn; H241 - Astrologo, Stephanie PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com C365 - Lopez, Rodolfo; C375 - Hernandez, Virginia; F611 - Jones, Sean; F644 - Wright, Asjia; G094 - joseph, jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B203 - Moore, Ernesto; H803 - white, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D028 - Thompson, Novian; H048 - Shaker, Moustafa; I016 - Keen, Nicholas PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A151 - Hoyt, Mason; B214 - Cammarano, James; D484 - Holden, Chantel; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00256 - Revelas, Peter; 00265 - Robinson, Raquel; 00547 - Coffey, Christine; 00603 - McQueen, James; 00709 - Rodriguez, Ricardo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1162 - Holmes, Jamisha M; 2180 - green, shanice; 4020 - Pellegrini, Maria; 5075 - Strong, Will Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 5, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Vincent Heron- Scott Heron- HOUSEHOLD ITEMS; Superior Auto Diagnostic Inc- Phillip Barret- TOOLS. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1720 Ronald Warren.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1023 Jasper Smith 1137 Linda Bell 2021 Delphine Evans 2050 Cristina Colon 2066 Ramon Figueroa 2101 Shanaerae Thomas 3153 Wilberto Torres. Run dates 3/27 and 4/3/24.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1104 Trevor Beason #1237 Nikeria Newberry #1726 Adam Mathews #2030 Basile Murray #2143 Jessica Chadwick.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: April 17th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #A119-Households, #1096-Households, #1073-Households, #2216-Furniture, #D214-Households, #2045-Households, #2067- Furniture, #D217-Furniture, #K221-Boxes, #M310-Boxes, #M311-Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, April 9, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Alexandra Vernet- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 12th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FTWX33F6YEC22127
2000 FORD
1HGCV1F38KA165654
2019 HOND
1J4GK48K47W688821
2007 JEEP
1N4AL21E27N476173
2007 NISS
1N4AL3AP7DC109719
2013 NISS
3AKJHHDRXPSNW4619
2023 FRHT
4A4AP4AU7EE024422
2014 MITS.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/12/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
4T1BG22K5XU892646
1999 TOYOTA
KMHDU46D48U391869
2008 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 4/12/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
JT6HJ88JXV0167220
1997 LEXS
JN1CV6AR7CM670305
2012 INFI
KNDJ23AU8M7145592
2021 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 15, 2024
1N4AB7AP1DN903372
2013 NISSAN
APRIL 18, 2024
3C4PDCBG6HT514559
2017 DODG
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 15, 2024
2T1BURHE7KC230595
2019 TOYT
APRIL 16, 2024
KM8SC13D13U415468
2003 HYUN
APRIL 18, 2024
1VWBH7A38CC110751
2012 VOLK
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on April 17th, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Liliana Chategne - #0A040, Emmanier Pierre Ð #0B011, Marie Franchette - #0C006, Jean G Elysee - #0D017, Carlos Ferrer - #0D051, Stephanie Fleuristin - #0H023, Henrilia Jean - #0H048, Makens Baguidy - #0H056, Hilton Rodriguez - #0J012, Managers Special - #0I020.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0028 -Viola Pozzi 0318- Kelli Flanders 504A -Mary Jo Fernandez
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on April 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2020 - Negron, Yoshuanick; 2184 - White, Mirna; 7209 - Witte, Robert. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0216 - WALLACE, JANEL; 0224 - Molano, Ana; 0266 - Bethea, Joseph; 1022 - Joseph, Caleb; 5017 - Banzon, John; 7150 - Rosales, Alexander. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D154 - Ogando, Enrique Junior; D164 - Randall, Candi.PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D043 - Aponte, Zuleyka; G013 - Orelus, Wislain; G034 - davis, Holly; J051 Ð Avemanay, Alfredo; J116 - Reese, Brittney; J163 - Jenkins, Maxine; J166 - Corria, Jose Amhed. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM. Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B213 - Reynoso, Christopher; B250 - dillon, Shakela; D411 - German, Ahmed; H804 - Nelson, Gabre. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A103 - Martinez, Ramon; A145 - Cody, Dionne; C314 - kenney, Jeff; E506 - Decembre, ALLEN; F636 - Perez, Ismael; J019 - Perez, Jennifer. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 11015 - Ortiz, Genesis; 11031 Ð Torres, Vanessa; 11304 - Gonzalez, Naomi; 11310 - hereford, Donnie; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 002 - Fernandez, Christian; 152 - OTERO OTERO, CARMEN; 248 - F, Nestor Mendez; 323 - pijuan, Michael; 334 - jordan, Jomar; 439 - Dotson, Michael; 568 - Jones-Butler, Tony; 870 - Lafontin, Steven. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258- 3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02104 - Aguirre, Jose; 04132 - Quiros, Cynthia; 04320 - Ruiz, Jennifer; 04405 - Lara, Matthew; 05147 - amesty, Jeammy; 05210 - rhodes, Daniel; 05331 - Reilly, James; 05408 - Naranjo, Cristian. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1130 - Rosado, Almindo; 1204 - Gillett, Jasmine; 2136 - rivera, Marmir. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 0116 - Vargas, Alina; 0133 - Heredia, Nathan; 0145 - Freire, Gabriel; 0204 - MARTINEZ DE LOS SANTOS, HERCTOR; 1030 - Quartaro, Peter; 2058 - Gonzalez, Gamalier; 6051 - Benavides Aviles, Javier Enrique; 8003 - Bell, Rogelio. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0104 - Young, Tamara; 0149 - NOSIL, HEMLYNE COMPERE; 0219 - Poyser, Tishauna; 0444 - Molina, Miguel; 1046 - Jimenez, Juan; 2073 - Francois, Stralyne Pierre; 2147 - Epps, Basir. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0117 - Gray, Tasha; 0143 - Brown, Robin; 0144 - Davis, Tenajis; 0222 - Chang, Marcello; 0308 - Tonge, Janay; 0338 - Singley, Angelia M; 0841 - Holmes, Sean; 0924 - Durham, Kendra; 0954 Ð Robertson, Tyrone; 1167 - Barman, Jodi; 1174 - torres, Marquise; 1250 - Gopie, Jason; 1343 - shaw, Monique; 1370 - Joseph, Witza. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8:00AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
04/19/2024
YV4CY982991496646
Volv 2009
1G4HP54K05U222833
BUIC 2005
JT2AE86S2H0284121
TOYO 1987
JYARJ08Y46A001438
YAMA 2006
WAUAFAFLXEN039955
AUDI 2014
1C3CCBABXEN124548
CHRY 2014
04/20/2024
WBAHN83588DT87358
BMW 2008
04/21/2024
1J4GS48K25C570670
JEEP 2005
04/23/2024
JN1CV6AP3BM503288
INFIN 2011
2C3KA43R67H774142
CHRY 2007
WDDGF5EB9BR148009
MERC 2011
KNDMB5C18G6121010
KIA 2016
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/19/2024
1G1YG2DW6B5106878
CHEV 2011
3GNEC16ZX6G103236
CHEV 2006
JTDS4RCEXLJ014270
TOYT 2020
4T1G11AK0MU562413
TOYT 2021
SALWG2SU4LA712228
LNDR 2020
4/20/2024
JTLKT324064071772
TOYT 2006
2T1BURHE1EC000670
TOYT 2014
5TDZARFH6KS049273
TOYT 2019
4/21/2024
WBAVA37508NL56174
BMW 2008
1HGCP36829A007242
HOND 2009
1HGCM71643A017994
HOND 2003
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery