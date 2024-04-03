Legal Public Notices 4/3/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 #1351 Summer Brown, #1166 Darby Shipp-Christensen, #1537 Mary Brown. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: April 3 and 10, 2024.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 19th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Yannery Santana - household goods. Carmelo Sanchez - Mattress, Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on April 19th, 2024 12:00PM Katelyn Cordua-Household items, Lachman Slowley-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 19, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Ralyn Sugar -house goods, Alberto Marostica-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 19th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Latisha Simeina- household items. Louis Liggett- household items. Shukeema Woodard- seasonal. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 23rd, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Morrell Byrd-car vin 1LNHM83W81Y610698 , 2001 Lincoln town car license tag Y066MV FL, Jacqueline St. Clair-Husbands-Personal items, Andres maldonado-box rims, Preston Siler-: Furniture, Electronics, Sandra Green-Bed, mini refrigerator. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 19, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Leslie Jones-Household Items, Wilbet Edouard-Boxes and Clothes, Anitese Masson-Household Items, Marvan James-Household Items, Daniel McDellah-Household Items,Gregory L Wilson-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated April 23rd, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Shaunte Campbell: bed,clothes,boxes. Ashley Myers: luggage,totes.Jose Souza: boxes,art,trash cans. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on April 19th, 2024 12:00PM. Jennifer VanWagner: copy machine, monitors, desks. Thaddeus Wilson: Boxes, clothes, bed frame. Bobbi Williams: Holiday decorations, totes. Franklin Haggard: boxes, bedding, bedframe. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on April 19, 2024 Nitza Rodriguez: tools small air compressor washer and dryer boxes Teasha Crable: Household Goods Yaudel Munoz: Tools and Misc items Tammie Houdyshell: Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances Bobby Bennett: Household Goods/Furniture Cristian Gonzalez: Household Goods/Furniture Antoine Arnold: Furniture Jamie Felsing: Household Goods/Furniture Rachel Heiserman: Household Goods/Furniture Shelia Baxter: Household Goods/Furniture Yaudel Munoz: Vehicle. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 April 19th, 2024, 11:00AM Preshenique Grant Household Items, Rhonda Chery / Rhonda Myhand Household items, furniture, boxes Monica L. Ortiz Household Items Carlos Jauregui Household Items Gardy Ovide Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 25, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Erin Weisinger: Books, boxes, household goods, toys, personal effects; Timothy D Shea: clothing, wall art, punching bag, books, boxes, desk; Jose E. Matos Valentin: Household goods, boxes, train set, electronics, wall art; Tamara Dungca: toys, boxes, outside shed, wicker furniture; Brian Peele: boxes, clothing, electronics, washer, dresser, furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, (407) 208-9257: Jonathan Wilkerson: boxes, tools, outdoor lights, tubs of sealant, insulation panels, industrial fan, buckets, holiday decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4293: Robert Emmet Gannon III: Household Goods/Furniture; Rudolph Narcisse: Boxes and furniture; Jeffrey S Blum: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4370: Darryl II Davis: Funiture, Mattress & Bedding, Boxes, Fans, Bags. Samantha Bell: Furniture, Boxes, Bins, Fans, Toys, Clothes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Jodel Borgella: Funiture, household goods. The personal goods stored therein the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 407777-2278: Rebekah Marsh: Table, dresser, chair, totes, boxes, towels, pogo stick and grandfather clock; Jimmy Pelkey: Household Goods/Furniture, Dining set, chair, mattress, table, boxes, fishing poles, lamps and rugs. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Dustin Compton: mannequins, wall art, computer monitor, desk and chair, weights, boxes, clothing, shelves. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Raymond Hironimus: household items, Jeremy Williams: Household items, Francisco Suarez: Refrigerator, Pressure washer brush, dishwasher, Robert Troupe: Shoes, clothing, Art, Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Catherine Johnson decor, boxes, clothing, small furniture; Michael Tunay boxes, furniture etc.; Nilsa Leggett home goods; Evelyn Price holiday decor, wood, furniture, clothing. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Rosa T. Lopez-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Keyshla Matos; Dining table, 2-piece couch, bags, boxes. JoAnne Johnson; Household goods, appliances, clothes. Allen Caldwell: Stingray 240CR Boat and trailer (not included in sale) The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Lyson M Morrison-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Hilburn Hunkins: JetSki (not included in sale); Carlos Pascale Gonsales: Furniture, Boxes, Household Goods; Solange Gallardo: Sofa, Bed, Bed Frame, Dinning Table Set, Small Dressers; Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis: Household Items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoscha S Nobles: Household Goods; Donald Jackson: furniture, tv, washer, boxes; Marjory Natasha Junkermeier: furniture, small appliances The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Camille Baker homegoods, Joan Ouko totes, Alejandra Noriega merchandise, Lynford M. Parries homegoods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on April 23rd, 2024 at 12:00pm Tailore Conyers: household goods, Robert Beron: Household Goods, Andre Stokes:household goods, Michael Eason Sr : Household Goods,Christopher Chavis:Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On April 23rd, 2024 at 12:00 PM Timmy McClain- Household goods. Dahana Durand- Household goods, TV/stereo equipment, tools/appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on April 19th, 2024 12:00PM Kraig Lynch-work out equipment, boxes, bags Karril Herbert- boxes, bags, tires, mattresses and bedding, clothing and shoes Tammy Webb- totes, boxes, bags, tools and supplies Aisha Garvin- furniture, household goods, mattresses, boxes, TV's, totes and suitcases Wulemotu Danmole- sewing machine, suitcase, household goods, clothing and shoes Michael Sewell- Cabinets, shelves, clothing, shoes, boxes, and household goods Erinn Lambert- totes, cabinets, shelves, mattresses, bedding, boxes and household goods Eli Joseph- Piano, speakers, motor vehicle parts, mattress, bedding, boxes, computer Enrique Moran- totes, dishes, kitchenware, boxes, furniture, and household goods Robbie Walker White- Shelves, mattresses, bedding, lamps, furniture, and household goods Barbara Kelly- Cement Bags, heavy equipment, power tools and supplies Harold Brisbane- totes, tables, football equipment, personal effects, sports memorabilia, and boxes Wendy Jones- totes, cart, baby toys, boxes, Loretta Harris- mattresses, bedding, furniture, and household goods James Tucker- tires, totes, heavy equipment, shoes, clothing, and household goods Sheneiah Williams- TV, totes, dresser, cabinets, boxes and household goods Mary Eutsey- totes, boxes, furniture and household goods Sabrina Rodgers- mattresses, bedding, lamps, books, boxes, dishes, kitchenware, and household goods Ashley Kindred- totes, personal effects, boxes, and household goods Crystal Rodriguez- boxes, bags, totes, TV Robin Evans- clothing, shoes, personal effects, toys, boxes and household goods George Borysewich- Boxes, equipment, crates, tools and supplies Sandra Hodge- personal effects, toys, baby items, cabinets and shelves, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday April 17, 2024, Thursday April 18, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, April 17 @ 11:30am) 0428-Cindy Joint,1056-Lucile Ryan 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, April 17 @ 1:00pm) 0322-Lennart Felder, 0329- Lasarjene Spates, 0341-Kevin Parker, 0559-Ursula Sureda, 0802-Billy Saintfelix 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, April 17 @ 2:30pm) 0341-Wilfredo Fernandez, 0505-Alex Colon Aponte 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, April 18 @ 1:00pm) 0219-Kristofer Jordahl, 0347-Stephen A Rassen, 0626-Andializ Santiago, 0740-Todd Smith 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, April 18 @ 2:00pm) 1520-Vicki Santos; 2014 Dodge Durango,VIN#1C4RDHAG3EC266799, Owner:Vicki Elaine Santos; Lien Holder:Nicholas Financial, Inc. run dates 3/27 and 4/3/2024.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, CASE NO: B18-DP-0027 IN THE INTEREST OF: D.G.W. DOB: 6/15/2011, Minor Child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Corey Westman, 2116 Firestone Ct Oviedo, FL 32765-5837 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8:45AM. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 11th day of March, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P23-DP-0025 IN THE INTEREST OF: P. D. DOB: 7/18/2022, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Maurisha Downey, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. at 8:30 AM. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 20th day of March, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. B19-DP-0038 Juvenile Division: B. IN THE INTEREST OF: B.H. minor child, Date of Birth 01/18/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kayla Haney, address unknown, last known address 2402 s. Cedar Ave., Sanford, Florida 32771. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Melissa Souto on April 23, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida, 32773, Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(i), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined by Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 18th day of March, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samantha Gordon, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 106950. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Dixon Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP22-377, IN THE INTEREST OF C.M. DOB: 6/22/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Valarie Malloch, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.M. born on 6/22/2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 10, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten Juna Pulayya at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE DP18-283 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. R. DOB: 01/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARMEN RIVERA (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K. R., born on January 12, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2021-DP-106 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C. S. R. DOB: 06/03/2018, C. R. DOB: 04/01/2020, I. R. DOB: 07/05/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: JENUEL SIERRA QUINONES (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: C. S. R., born on June 3, 2018; C. R., born on April 1, 2020; & I. R., born on July 5, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2021-DP-106 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C. S. R. DOB: 06/03/2018, C. R. DOB: 04/01/2020, I. R. DOB: 07/05/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARMEN RIVERA (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: C. S. R., born on June 3, 2018; C. R., born on April 1, 2020; & I. R., born on July 5, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2023-DP-95 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G. S. DOB: 07/11/2011, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARISSA SWIERCZYNSKI (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G. S., born on July 11, 2011. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 6th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP23-056 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.W. DOB: 01/25/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Rina Gonzalez Last known address: 2807 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32805. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on May 20, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of March, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on April 19, 2024 12:00PM Joceline Vasquez-boxes, beds, sectional, dining table, chairs- Maurkalia White-households, clothes, table, bags, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 8439:1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 312-8736 on April 19th, 2024 12:00PM Amanda Felty-household goods Stephanie Duclos-household goods Michael Charles-household goods Emilio Knox-household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT CASE NO. 2023-DR-003071-O IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF JOSEPH, MICKY Petitioner Husband And BLANC, MINOUCHE C Respondent Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MINOUCHE C BLANC, 335 NW 99th St, Miami, FL 33150. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on MICKY JOSEPH 2025 CABO SAN LUCAS DR APT 203 ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32839, on or before April 9, 2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. WARNING: The Mandatory Disclosure Rule (Rule 12.285) of the Florida Family Court Rules of Procedure requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 3/13/24, 3/20/24, 3/27/27, and 4/3/24. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By Tiffany Moore Russell
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 04/11/2024: 208 Thomas Riviere, 217 Ezequias Vega, 216 Sharryl Rodriguez. U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 04/11/2024: C204 Ashlie Lewis, D191 Roger Jackson, E105 Adia Trueba, D152 Davina Fielder, D203 Yulissa Aponte, B197 Daniel Jackson, C181 Daphine Lee. U-Haul Ctr. 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32806 04/11/2024: 2141 Amaya Elder, AA7886M Angela Gentry, 1607 Sabrina Warning, AA4048K Maira Vasquez, AB6896A Earl Green, 1429 Carlos Stokes, 2303 Titus Paul, AB1961F Bravo Cavaro. U-Haul Ctr. 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 04/11/2024: 1515 Nadege Cherubin, 1123 Frantzy Jerome, 1305 Ofelia Suarez, 1127 Amy Teasley.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 19th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Brittany Smith Oneal: Housegoods; Christina Trillo: Household items, cleaning supplies; Dana Bell: household items; Danny Cade: household goods; Dexter Lincoln Harvey: furniture; Jaylah Ward: shoe boxes; Josef P Powell: Business books, records, furniture, etc; Kelos Francois: TV, boxes; Lisa Bryant: boxes, furniture, totes; Taylor Errol: tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A138 Ð Joely Tejada A334- Cassandra Long B104 Ð Mike Wolleson
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 19, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Ebony Burdette- household items, furniture; Roshoma Brown-Cochran- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 12th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8460: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746 (407) 429-8867 @ 12:15 PM: Paulette Delerme- Household goods; Kimberly Sanders- clothes, boxes, household goods; Yabrieliz Diaz- Boxes, furniture, kitchen appliances; Gerardo Rodriguez-Books, instrument, household items; Dayton Parks- bed fishing gear boxes bins Store 8753: 540 Cypress Pky, Poinciana, FL 34759, 863.240.0879 @ 12:45 PM: Emelina Corona - Household Items; Riad Faour - Household Items; Rosalyn Bell - Furniture, Household Items; Erica Cardona - Bags, Clothes; Jessica Joseph - Household Items; Geriel Perez Garcia - Collectables, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on April 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1400 - McCalla, Khristoffe Dewight; 1807 - Harris, Sandra; 2121 - Anderson jr., Raymond; 2612 - Predestin, Bermane. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487- 4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0008 - Williams, Porscha; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 2005 - Hey, Marlee; 4034 - bradford, myles. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2037 - Port, Angela; 5053 - Breedlove, Jasmine. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3004 - Floyd, Daryle; 3024 - Gruse, David; 6131 - Ojha, Satat. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B047 - Perkins II, Matthew; B049 - Thomas, Jaylin; B213 - Jr, Thomas Flores; C035 - Garcia, Mercedes; D066 - johnson, Quincy; F010 - Martin, Angel. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C2049 - abney, david; E1092 - Hensley, Emily. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A110 - Davis, Kimberly; A128 - mcCarthy, Johnnie; B248 - Galloway, Kathryn; C306 - banks, Nautica; D424B - Simmons, Stanley; E009 - Galloway, Anson; E106 - jones, David; F606 - Spencer, Kelley; F620 - mills, Frank. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1114 - Renia, Francois; 1321 - Clark, Khaleelah; 1423 - Childers, Michael; 2001 - Sinora, Annthesa; 2029 - Peterson, Taurus; 2124 - Scott, Sterle; 2141 - Foster, Latia; 2144 - Wilcox, Janet; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2227 - Conaway, Travis; 2233 - CRAYTON, AHMAD; 2258 - Nurse, Deyonte; 2422 - myers, Jaquesta. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603- 0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A019 - Dresch, Michel; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B034B - Dubose, Janiqua; D088 - Bustillo, Julio; D108 - Holland, Chevon; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E041 - Reddick, Benjamin; G014 - Perez, Emely. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0082 - codner, glen; 0137 - Lee, DeAndrae; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0281 - Lee, Kenniyah; 0352 - Anderson, Michael; 0396 - carter, kendrick; 0454 - Williams, Freddie; 0547 - flores, Yolannie; 0599 - Richard, Tiffany; 0639 - Darisaw, Chevelle; 0669 - Johnson, Kenya; 0772 - hayes, Phyllis; 0869 - Hill, Ianaya; 0874 - Jr, Steven Argro. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 0812 - wyatt, Luigi; 1317 - hughley, Dionne; 1318 - Leslie, Jessica. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0756 - jones, Dennis; 0881 - Turnbull, Brian. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1078 - Laguerre, Lamar; 1106 - jones, aureion; 1370 - Stoker, Kyle; D016 - Harden, Timothy; D076 - Fontaine, Rolande; T015 - Howard, Charlene; W017 - Brown, Chardae; X012 - Tom, Sylvia. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card- no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on April 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4026 - Mc Leod, Rodney; 5059 - Carbone, Jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0264 - Richsrds, Kenneth; 5036 - Ely, Kianah PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0127 - Concepcion, Corinne; 0217 - Rivera, Julian; 1026 - Straford, Tavares; 4009 - borjas, Majin orlando; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D038 - Sebastian, Juan sebastian; D090 - Miller, Nicole; D159 - Causing, Major; E014 - Johnson, Paige; E055 - Morales, Iris; E080 - Stay Inspired Tribe LLC Irving, Chase PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1272 - Lopez, Rudolfo; 3107 - Crawford, Tania; F329 - Ward, Fredrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1333 - Placide, Gemima; 1362 - Brown, Nakeisha; 2606 - Oliver, Charissa; 2630 - Welshans, Wesley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2238 - Colon, Mildred; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0443 - Gil, Lazaro; 0444 - Autrey, Kailey; 2117 - Estrada, Magdaliz Diaz PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C384 - Rivera, Milton; D451 - santiago, Christian; D461 - Dieudonne, Carol; E506 - cadwell, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B116 - Rogers, Christian; B173 - Campbell, Colin O; C105 - Santiago, Manuel Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on April 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com 1309 - Delaney, Lourie; 2102 - Cole, Brenda; 2212 - Lockhart, Sharon; 3101 - Allwood, Sharnita; 3610 - Stephens, Athalia PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Albright, Maylynn; H241 - Astrologo, Stephanie PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com C365 - Lopez, Rodolfo; C375 - Hernandez, Virginia; F611 - Jones, Sean; F644 - Wright, Asjia; G094 - joseph, jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B203 - Moore, Ernesto; H803 - white, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D028 - Thompson, Novian; H048 - Shaker, Moustafa; I016 - Keen, Nicholas PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A151 - Hoyt, Mason; B214 - Cammarano, James; D484 - Holden, Chantel; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00256 - Revelas, Peter; 00265 - Robinson, Raquel; 00547 - Coffey, Christine; 00603 - McQueen, James; 00709 - Rodriguez, Ricardo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1162 - Holmes, Jamisha M; 2180 - green, shanice; 4020 - Pellegrini, Maria; 5075 - Strong, Will Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 19, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Shaun Williams- Household Goods; Cameron Jimenez- Clothes furniture; Niesha Cody- Household Goods; Nathaniel Lafontaine- household items; Tayanna Purnell- 1 bedroom apartment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 19, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Taylor Hamby: Box spring, dining room table, 5 chairs, totes, decoration. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1720 Ronald Warren.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1023 Jasper Smith 1137 Linda Bell 2021 Delphine Evans 2050 Cristina Colon 2066 Ramon Figueroa 2101 Shanaerae Thomas 3153 Wilberto Torres. Run dates 3/27 and 4/3/24.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1104 Trevor Beason #1237 Nikeria Newberry #1726 Adam Mathews #2030 Basile Murray #2143 Jessica Chadwick.
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: April 17th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #A119-Households, #1096-Households, #1073-Households, #2216-Furniture, #D214-Households, #2045-Households, #2067- Furniture, #D217-Furniture, #K221-Boxes, #M310-Boxes, #M311-Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, April 23, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Melanie Crow- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Landsc Kendra Jayne Martin- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 19th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA76507A033256
2007 ACUR
1D7HA18D54J166646
2004 DODG
1FM5K8AR2JGB58808
2018 FORD
1G1PG5SB0E7275364
2014 CHEV
1G3GR62C6X4110861
1999 OLDS
1HGCG5559WA079716
1998 HOND
1HGFA16528L030600
2008 HOND
1J4FY29S3RP452915
1994 JEP
1UYVS2530AU977181
2010 UTC
3N1AB7AP4KY273781
2019 NISS
5V8VA5327LM003517
1990 VANGUARD NATIONAL TRAILER CORP
5YFB4MDE1PP058712
2023 TOYT
5YFBURHE1FP268989
2015 TOYT
GLA97860M79
1979 GLA
JA32U2FU0HU014423
2017 MITS
JM3KFADM3L0844264
2020 MAZD
JT2AE09B7S0103051
1995 TOYT
KNADH4A35A6645135
2010 KIA
WBAET37414NH04739
2004 BMW
WBAFR9C59BDE81857
2011 BMW
WDDDJ75X86A049565
2006 MERZ.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 19, 2024
3VWTH69MX3M038347
2003 VOLK
APRIL 22, 2024
1FTRX17LXYNA85758
2000 FORD
APRIL 25, 2024
1B3JB28BX7D503152
2007 DODG
1N4AL2APXCC249529
2012 NISS
APRIL 26, 2024
19UUA66215A071964
2005 ACUR
5NPEB4AC6BH244337
2011 HYUN
7FARW1H59JE035610
2018 HONDA
APRIL 27, 2024
5TDAAAB54RS031911
2024 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 19, 2024
3N1AB7AP7FY239453
2015 NISS
3VWRJ71K68M194715
2008 VOLK
APRIL 21, 2024
KNDJP3A52J7598418
2018 KIA
APRIL 26, 2024
5XXGN4A78EG332678
2014 KIA
KL1TG6DE5AB132380
2010 CHEV
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on April 17th, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Liliana Chategne - #0A040, Emmanier Pierre Ð #0B011, Marie Franchette - #0C006, Jean G Elysee - #0D017, Carlos Ferrer - #0D051, Stephanie Fleuristin - #0H023, Henrilia Jean - #0H048, Makens Baguidy - #0H056, Hilton Rodriguez - #0J012, Managers Special - #0I020.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0028 -Viola Pozzi 0318- Kelli Flanders 504A -Mary Jo Fernandez
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on April 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2020 - Negron, Yoshuanick; 2184 - White, Mirna; 7209 - Witte, Robert. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0216 - WALLACE, JANEL; 0224 - Molano, Ana; 0266 - Bethea, Joseph; 1022 - Joseph, Caleb; 5017 - Banzon, John; 7150 - Rosales, Alexander. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D154 - Ogando, Enrique Junior; D164 - Randall, Candi.PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D043 - Aponte, Zuleyka; G013 - Orelus, Wislain; G034 - davis, Holly; J051 Ð Avemanay, Alfredo; J116 - Reese, Brittney; J163 - Jenkins, Maxine; J166 - Corria, Jose Amhed. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM. Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B213 - Reynoso, Christopher; B250 - dillon, Shakela; D411 - German, Ahmed; H804 - Nelson, Gabre. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A103 - Martinez, Ramon; A145 - Cody, Dionne; C314 - kenney, Jeff; E506 - Decembre, ALLEN; F636 - Perez, Ismael; J019 - Perez, Jennifer. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 11015 - Ortiz, Genesis; 11031 Ð Torres, Vanessa; 11304 - Gonzalez, Naomi; 11310 - hereford, Donnie; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 002 - Fernandez, Christian; 152 - OTERO OTERO, CARMEN; 248 - F, Nestor Mendez; 323 - pijuan, Michael; 334 - jordan, Jomar; 439 - Dotson, Michael; 568 - Jones-Butler, Tony; 870 - Lafontin, Steven. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258- 3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02104 - Aguirre, Jose; 04132 - Quiros, Cynthia; 04320 - Ruiz, Jennifer; 04405 - Lara, Matthew; 05147 - amesty, Jeammy; 05210 - rhodes, Daniel; 05331 - Reilly, James; 05408 - Naranjo, Cristian. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1130 - Rosado, Almindo; 1204 - Gillett, Jasmine; 2136 - rivera, Marmir. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 0116 - Vargas, Alina; 0133 - Heredia, Nathan; 0145 - Freire, Gabriel; 0204 - MARTINEZ DE LOS SANTOS, HERCTOR; 1030 - Quartaro, Peter; 2058 - Gonzalez, Gamalier; 6051 - Benavides Aviles, Javier Enrique; 8003 - Bell, Rogelio. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0104 - Young, Tamara; 0149 - NOSIL, HEMLYNE COMPERE; 0219 - Poyser, Tishauna; 0444 - Molina, Miguel; 1046 - Jimenez, Juan; 2073 - Francois, Stralyne Pierre; 2147 - Epps, Basir. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0117 - Gray, Tasha; 0143 - Brown, Robin; 0144 - Davis, Tenajis; 0222 - Chang, Marcello; 0308 - Tonge, Janay; 0338 - Singley, Angelia M; 0841 - Holmes, Sean; 0924 - Durham, Kendra; 0954 Ð Robertson, Tyrone; 1167 - Barman, Jodi; 1174 - torres, Marquise; 1250 - Gopie, Jason; 1343 - shaw, Monique; 1370 - Joseph, Witza. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/29/2024
4N2ZN15T41D804343
NISS 2001
3C4PDCBG4ET108002
DODG 2014
1GNDV23L86D143999
CHEV 2006
KNAFX4A68E5204777
KIA 2014
5NPEC4AB9DH717591
HYUN 2013
JTDKN3DU4D1664438
TOYOT 2013
4T1B11HK5KU206858
TOYT 2019
JM1BK12F381140494
MAZD 2008
1C4BJWDG8GL217434
JEEP 2016
3C4PDCAB3GT235266
DODG 2016
JTEAAAAH2MJ044444
TOYT 2021
KL7CJKSB0GB591284
CHEV 2016
5/1/2024
3MYDLBYV1JY302331
TOYT 2018
5/2/2024
1GTG5BENXM1262298
GMC 2021
5/12/2024
3CZRZ1H35RM739449
HOND 2024
5/16/2024
JN8BT3BA2RW350946
NISS 2024
3KPF54AD7PE566842
KIA 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2014 Kia
VIN: KNAFX4A87E5155220
2015 Kia
VIN: KNAGM4A77F5576473
2019 Toyota
VIN: 4T1B11HK4KU789388
2011 Ford
VIN: 1FMHK7D81BGA08989
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on April 24, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC