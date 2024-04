Legal Public Notices 4/3/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 #1351 Summer Brown, #1166 Darby Shipp-Christensen, #1537 Mary Brown. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: April 3 and 10, 2024.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Yannery Santana - household goods. Carmelo Sanchez - Mattress, Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Katelyn Cordua-Household items, Lachman Slowley-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ralyn Sugar -house goods, Alberto Marostica-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Latisha Simeina- household items. Louis Liggett- household items. Shukeema Woodard- seasonal. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Morrell Byrd-car vin 1LNHM83W81Y610698 , 2001 Lincoln town car license tag Y066MV FL, Jacqueline St. Clair-Husbands-Personal items, Andres maldonado-box rims, Preston Siler-: Furniture, Electronics, Sandra Green-Bed, mini refrigerator. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 19, 2024 at the location indicated:: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Leslie Jones-Household Items, Wilbet Edouard-Boxes and Clothes, Anitese Masson-Household Items, Marvan James-Household Items, Daniel McDellah-Household Items,Gregory L Wilson-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below.Shaunte Campbell: bed,clothes,boxes. Ashley Myers: luggage,totes.Jose Souza: boxes,art,trash cans. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jennifer VanWagner: copy machine, monitors, desks. Thaddeus Wilson: Boxes, clothes, bed frame. Bobbi Williams: Holiday decorations, totes. Franklin Haggard: boxes, bedding, bedframe. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Nitza Rodriguez: tools small air compressor washer and dryer boxes Teasha Crable: Household Goods Yaudel Munoz: Tools and Misc items Tammie Houdyshell: Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances Bobby Bennett: Household Goods/Furniture Cristian Gonzalez: Household Goods/Furniture Antoine Arnold: Furniture Jamie Felsing: Household Goods/Furniture Rachel Heiserman: Household Goods/Furniture Shelia Baxter: Household Goods/Furniture Yaudel Munoz: Vehicle. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Preshenique Grant Household Items, Rhonda Chery / Rhonda Myhand Household items, furniture, boxes Monica L. Ortiz Household Items Carlos Jauregui Household Items Gardy Ovide Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Erin Weisinger: Books, boxes, household goods, toys, personal effects; Timothy D Shea: clothing, wall art, punching bag, books, boxes, desk; Jose E. Matos Valentin: Household goods, boxes, train set, electronics, wall art; Tamara Dungca: toys, boxes, outside shed, wicker furniture; Brian Peele: boxes, clothing, electronics, washer, dresser, furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jonathan Wilkerson: boxes, tools, outdoor lights, tubs of sealant, insulation panels, industrial fan, buckets, holiday decor The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Robert Emmet Gannon III: Household Goods/Furniture; Rudolph Narcisse: Boxes and furniture; Jeffrey S Blum: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:Darryl II Davis: Funiture, Mattress & Bedding, Boxes, Fans, Bags. Samantha Bell: Furniture, Boxes, Bins, Fans, Toys, Clothes The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jodel Borgella: Funiture, household goods. The personal goods stored therein the following:: Rebekah Marsh: Table, dresser, chair, totes, boxes, towels, pogo stick and grandfather clock; Jimmy Pelkey: Household Goods/Furniture, Dining set, chair, mattress, table, boxes, fishing poles, lamps and rugs. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Dustin Compton: mannequins, wall art, computer monitor, desk and chair, weights, boxes, clothing, shelves. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Raymond Hironimus: household items, Jeremy Williams: Household items, Francisco Suarez: Refrigerator, Pressure washer brush, dishwasher, Robert Troupe: Shoes, clothing, Art, Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:Catherine Johnson decor, boxes, clothing, small furniture; Michael Tunay boxes, furniture etc.; Nilsa Leggett home goods; Evelyn Price holiday decor, wood, furniture, clothing. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Rosa T. Lopez-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Keyshla Matos; Dining table, 2-piece couch, bags, boxes. JoAnne Johnson; Household goods, appliances, clothes. Allen Caldwell: Stingray 240CR Boat and trailer (not included in sale) The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Lyson M Morrison-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Hilburn Hunkins: JetSki (not included in sale); Carlos Pascale Gonsales: Furniture, Boxes, Household Goods; Solange Gallardo: Sofa, Bed, Bed Frame, Dinning Table Set, Small Dressers; Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis: Household Items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Latoscha S Nobles: Household Goods; Donald Jackson: furniture, tv, washer, boxes; Marjory Natasha Junkermeier: furniture, small appliances The personal goods stored therein by the following:Camille Baker homegoods, Joan Ouko totes, Alejandra Noriega merchandise, Lynford M. Parries homegoods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tailore Conyers: household goods, Robert Beron: Household Goods, Andre Stokes:household goods, Michael Eason Sr : Household Goods,Christopher Chavis:Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Timmy McClain- Household goods. Dahana Durand- Household goods, TV/stereo equipment, tools/appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal propertywill hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Kraig Lynch-work out equipment, boxes, bags Karril Herbert- boxes, bags, tires, mattresses and bedding, clothing and shoes Tammy Webb- totes, boxes, bags, tools and supplies Aisha Garvin- furniture, household goods, mattresses, boxes, TV's, totes and suitcases Wulemotu Danmole- sewing machine, suitcase, household goods, clothing and shoes Michael Sewell- Cabinets, shelves, clothing, shoes, boxes, and household goods Erinn Lambert- totes, cabinets, shelves, mattresses, bedding, boxes and household goods Eli Joseph- Piano, speakers, motor vehicle parts, mattress, bedding, boxes, computer Enrique Moran- totes, dishes, kitchenware, boxes, furniture, and household goods Robbie Walker White- Shelves, mattresses, bedding, lamps, furniture, and household goods Barbara Kelly- Cement Bags, heavy equipment, power tools and supplies Harold Brisbane- totes, tables, football equipment, personal effects, sports memorabilia, and boxes Wendy Jones- totes, cart, baby toys, boxes, Loretta Harris- mattresses, bedding, furniture, and household goods James Tucker- tires, totes, heavy equipment, shoes, clothing, and household goods Sheneiah Williams- TV, totes, dresser, cabinets, boxes and household goods Mary Eutsey- totes, boxes, furniture and household goods Sabrina Rodgers- mattresses, bedding, lamps, books, boxes, dishes, kitchenware, and household goods Ashley Kindred- totes, personal effects, boxes, and household goods Crystal Rodriguez- boxes, bags, totes, TV Robin Evans- clothing, shoes, personal effects, toys, boxes and household goods George Borysewich- Boxes, equipment, crates, tools and supplies Sandra Hodge- personal effects, toys, baby items, cabinets and shelves, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below.. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid.0428-Cindy Joint,1056-Lucile Ryan0322-Lennart Felder, 0329- Lasarjene Spates, 0341-Kevin Parker, 0559-Ursula Sureda, 0802-Billy Saintfelix0341-Wilfredo Fernandez, 0505-Alex Colon Aponte0219-Kristofer Jordahl, 0347-Stephen A Rassen, 0626-Andializ Santiago, 0740-Todd Smith1520-Vicki Santos; 2014 Dodge Durango,VIN#1C4RDHAG3EC266799, Owner:Vicki Elaine Santos; Lien Holder:Nicholas Financial, Inc. run dates 3/27 and 4/3/2024.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, CASE NO: B18-DP-0027 IN THE INTEREST OF: D.G.W. DOB: 6/15/2011, Minor Child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, 2116 Firestone Ct Oviedo, FL 32765-5837 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8:45AM. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 11th day of March, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P23-DP-0025 IN THE INTEREST OF: P. D. DOB: 7/18/2022, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. at 8:30 AM. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 20th day of March, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA,Juvenile Division: B. IN THE INTEREST OF: B.H. minor child, Date of Birth 01/18/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kayla Haney, address unknown, last known address 2402 s. Cedar Ave., Sanford, Florida 32771. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Melissa Souto on April 23, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida, 32773, Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON.Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(i), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined by Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 18th day of March, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samantha Gordon, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 106950. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF C.M. DOB: 6/22/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.M. born on 6/22/2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 10, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten Juna Pulayya at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. R. DOB: 01/12/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: K. R., born on January 12, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C. S. R. DOB: 06/03/2018, C. R. DOB: 04/01/2020, I. R. DOB: 07/05/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: C. S. R., born on June 3, 2018; C. R., born on April 1, 2020; & I. R., born on July 5, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C. S. R. DOB: 06/03/2018, C. R. DOB: 04/01/2020, I. R. DOB: 07/05/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: C. S. R., born on June 3, 2018; C. R., born on April 1, 2020; & I. R., born on July 5, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 14th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G. S. DOB: 07/11/2011, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G. S., born on July 11, 2011. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 6th , 2024, at 2:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of March, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.W. DOB: 01/25/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: RLast known address: 2807 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32805. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on May 20, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of March, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Joceline Vasquez-boxes, beds, sectional, dining table, chairs- Maurkalia White-households, clothes, table, bags, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Amanda Felty-household goods Stephanie Duclos-household goods Michael Charles-household goods Emilio Knox-household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT CASEIN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF JOSEPH, MICKY Petitioner Husband And BLANC, MINOUCHE C Respondent Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MINOUCHE C BLANC, 335 NW 99th St, Miami, FL 33150. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on MICKY JOSEPH 2025 CABO SAN LUCAS DR APT 203 ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32839, on or before April 9, 2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. WARNING: The Mandatory Disclosure Rule (Rule 12.285) of the Florida Family Court Rules of Procedure requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 3/13/24, 3/20/24, 3/27/27, and 4/3/24. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By Tiffany Moore RussellNOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 208 Thomas Riviere, 217 Ezequias Vega, 216 Sharryl Rodriguez.C204 Ashlie Lewis, D191 Roger Jackson, E105 Adia Trueba, D152 Davina Fielder, D203 Yulissa Aponte, B197 Daniel Jackson, C181 Daphine Lee.2141 Amaya Elder, AA7886M Angela Gentry, 1607 Sabrina Warning, AA4048K Maira Vasquez, AB6896A Earl Green, 1429 Carlos Stokes, 2303 Titus Paul, AB1961F Bravo Cavaro.1515 Nadege Cherubin, 1123 Frantzy Jerome, 1305 Ofelia Suarez, 1127 Amy Teasley.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Brittany Smith Oneal: Housegoods; Christina Trillo: Household items, cleaning supplies; Dana Bell: household items; Danny Cade: household goods; Dexter Lincoln Harvey: furniture; Jaylah Ward: shoe boxes; Josef P Powell: Business books, records, furniture, etc; Kelos Francois: TV, boxes; Lisa Bryant: boxes, furniture, totes; Taylor Errol: tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on