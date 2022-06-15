Legal Public Notices 6/15/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: June 24, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Debra Romaine - Boxes, Debra Romaine - Totes, Dresser, Torrey Mackey - Household Goods, Nathan Hudson - Office Furniture, Desiree Warren - Luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 6/24/22 at 12:00 PM: Brynn Pomeroy: apartment furniture and items; Devona Timbs: household furniture, items, etc; Falonne Fenelon: household goods; Vickie Cooley: house goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 24, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 John Booker-Household items, John Booker-Household items, Holly Mathews-Household items Jasmine Downer-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in ordr to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, June 24, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Joy Taffani-furniture & clothing: Tiffany Taylor-props, bags, & boxes: Bernita Bethay- household items: Dionne Jackson-household items & boxes: Dayam Garcia-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 24, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Jacquelyn McCormick-Household goods, Caitlyn Tumlinson- Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 24, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Tracy Shaffer-furniture Natalie R Alford- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 24, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr,Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Jermaine D Conway Jr- Duffle bag, skateboard, backpack The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055 Devore Jenkins- plywood The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Elizabeth Alvarez-Rivera homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Yesenia Quinones- Speaker, painting, clothes, bed frame, clock, bags, small duffle bag, plastic drawers, comforter, canvas bag The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612: John Maurello- tvs folding tables and chairs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 24th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Cindy WilliamsonŠ Living room and bedroom, Guylyn Laney - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 24th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00AM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Michael Ward- Hand Tools, Tool Box, Table, Vacuum, Clocks, Tires+Rims, Car Parts; Melanie Melendez- Chair, Boxes, Desk, Shelves, Cosmetics, Broom, Shipping Supplies, Office Supplies; Gloria Sims; Bed, Boxes, Clothes, Tool Box, Ladder, Lamps, Garden Tools, Christmas Decor, Vacuum, Bins; Eric Thruston- Chair, Couch, Table, Vacuum, Bin; Heidi Molina- Bags, Boxes, Bins, Pencils, Pens; The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Harbour Private Duty Nursing, LLC will discontinue operation of its licensed home health agency effective July 1, 2022. A client may obtain a copy of their record by contacting: Harbour Private Duty Nursing, LLC, P.O. Box 950165 Lake Mary, FL 32795 407-399-1938
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: L.B. DOB: 02/23/2011 J.D DOB: 08/15/2012 O .D. DOB: 11/10/2015 I.W. DOB: 03/16/2018 A.R. DOB: 03/26/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Dixon Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on July 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 123752 Senior Attorney [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-08 IN THE INTEREST OF T. S.-G., DOB: 11/29/2017 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Elizeu Nunes-Goncalves (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 21st , 2022, at 10:30a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 9th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.20-DP-50 IN THE INTEREST OF K.A.R., DOB: 07/23/2006 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Edgardo Rivera (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 25 th , 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 9th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Elevate Educational Media, LLC, of P.O. Box 618699, Orlando, FL 32861, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Style and Flavor
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Style and Flavor"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/12/2022
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, SEW PROJECT BY PROJECT LLC, of 1193 East Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 in the county of Seminole pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Sew project by project LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Sew project by project LLC"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/6/2022
NOTICE OF ACTION CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2021-DR-012114 Division: 42 COLLIN MORTON, Petitioner/Father, and DOMINIQUE MILLS, Respondent/Mother. TO: DOMINIQUE MILLS, 4021 LUAN DRIVE, ORLANDO, FL 32808. RE: NOTICE FOR PETITION TO DETERMINE PATERNITY AND RELATED RELIEF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Paternity and Related Relief has been filed and has commenced in this Court and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JELICA DELAINE, ESQ., attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue, Suite 215, Orlando, Florida 32835, and file the original with the Orange County Clerk of Court within twenty calendar days of this Notice; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief prayed for in the complaint or petition. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rule of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. This Notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the Orlando Weekly Newspaper. Attorney for Petitioner: Jelica Valentine DeLaine, Esq. Florida Bar No. 0124891 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue Suite 215 Orlando, FL 32835 Tel. (407) 420-2311
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Clermont, 13650 Granville Ave. Clermont, FL. 34711 07/05/2022: 2104 Emily Hardy, 1070 Ruben Richardson, 2113 Joshua Gomez, 3067 Mason Moton, 1046 James Schmitt, 3059 Jordan Hilgenberg, 1191 Mystery Unit, 1019 Mariyln Santamaria, 2084 Christopher Freeman, 3236 Victor Rosario, 3095 Anna Hestand, 1050 Destiny Spencer, 1161 Christine Rice, 2054 Joshua Gomez. U-Haul Ctr Orange, 3500 S. Orange Ave. Orlando FL 32806 07/05/2022: 1072 Jonathan de Jesus, 2119 Dejambra Foster, 1168 Mystery Unit, 1909 Anthony Arzate, 1103 Martin Ifedebe, 2137 JImmie Mcintosh, 1931 Nivia Lampkin, 1833 Enrique Sinigaglia de la cru, 1526 Angel Davis, 2207 Frank Summerfield, 1829 Luis Rivera, 1815 Rod Smith, 1125 Charlomonte Johnson, 2121 Juan Carrero, 1937 Kyle Collins, 2129 Jason Robinson, 1042 Marie Alvarez, 2143 Andy Rodriguez, 2407 Ray Amburgey, 2202 Eboni Townsend, 1811 Shaquria Daniels. U-Haul Kirkman, 600 S. Kirkman rd, Orlando Fl 32811 07/05/2022: 6045 Kendra Moore, 3050 Litisha Davis, 6068 Katrice Coleman, 6039 Mystery Unit, 1024 Mary Nelson, 6047 Carlos Brown, 2029 Peggy Golemo, 2057 Veola Rolle, 3100 Ero Perry, 4023 Eduardo Pipoli, 8027 Joel Morales, 6002 Nikki Washington, 5038 Sanderson Gandert, 2047 Karen Rivera, 2066 James Sims, 8020 Jazmine Lopez, 8001 Torry Terry, 1015 Tamara Riley, 5045 Sheila Henry, 1060 Amy Dorf, 2018 Benjaimen Bellegarde, 2009 Luis Abreu, 2086 Cassandre Vallet. U-Haul Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee Fl. 34761 07/05/2022: 3811 Leslie Newkirk, 1205-07 Michael Fraley, 2117 Joshua Ellis, 2440 Saletha Mathews, 3540-42 Michael Fraley, 3342 Antonia Miller, 1406 Michael Fraley, 3016 Jacqueline Bridges, 3330 Scott Conover, 2006 Chanel Smith, 3308 Bruna melo Peter da silva, 3600 Nicholas Hernandez, 1644 Angel Otero, 3394 Wandra Reneishia, 2388 Jacques Carter, 3466 Beth James.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 23, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1120 - Wade, Kimberley; 2416 - Sellers, Kenneth; 3107 - Mccloud, Sharron; 3307 - Bello, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2112 - pendzinski, Thomas; 2312 - Minguela, Carlos; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3716 - pittman, Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0123 - tejada, Eliezer; 4009 - Moore, Edna PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B001 - Garcia, Marquitos; B087 - Arroyo, Malaquias; B099 - Robinson, Barbara; B164 - Domingues, Trent; B171 - Cresante, Vincent; C021 - Odoms, Cleophus; E002 - Jay, Paula; E004 - Searcy, Jonathan; F028 - Sainte-Agathe De Fernandez, Sandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A037 - Jennings, Raymond; B041 - Galiote, Chris; E154 - Morgan, Ryan; E164 - Peterson, Justina; H245 - Griffith, Cara; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J283 - brown, Shaquisha; J358 - Abreu, Patricia; J368 - Glick, Austin; J388 - Williams, Erica; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B240 - Lopez, Raymond; B242 - Dobson, Thomas; B253 - Mcnair, Craig; D404 - McNair & Associates PA ., .; D430 - McParland, Kelly; E053 - Candelaria, Edwin; E089 - Gallipoli, Marcia; F618 - Strong, Will; F670 - Myers, Precious; F689 - hill, Daniel; F691 - Laracuente, Yarinette; H802 - Lindsey, Sarah; H816 - Peters, Curtis; H832 - Walters, Marlon PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; B208 - Jones, Lauren; C306 - Reynolds, Trent; C337 - Torres, Felix; D431 - Criado, Amanda Luna; D438 - Baker, Akilah; D459 - Schultz, Randall; G746 - Williams, Samone; G751 - Richmond, Mark; H812 - Worm, Shane; H828 - Perez, Joshua PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A038 - Pittmon, Ahmad ; B003 - Glenfield, William; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; D014 - Savinon, Maria; D022 - Frison, Andre; E068 - Harrison, James; F012 - Brewer, Jenifer; H023 - Hostutler, Justin; H033 - Guzman, Angel; H048 - Bedford, Tracneshia; I006 - Little, Chuck; I016 - Geiger, Donald; I021 - Keane, Michael; J523 - Maxwell, Eric; J605 - Gonzalez, Stephanie; J902 - kadinger, Tyler PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A131 - Gregor, Lisa; B296 - Blackwood, Jhana; E517 - Siorino, Micheal; E523 - Butler, Sheila; E535 - Washington, Whitney; E592 - Leone, Dominique; F631 - Halvorsen, Asia; F646 - Stack, Anika PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00243 - Callwood, David; 00570 - Elfers, James; 00590 - Morris, George G; 00702 - Sanchez, Dominick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2063 - Kloda, Matt; 2075 - Kloda, Matt; 3052 - Upp, Patrick; 7129 - Lopez, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B029 - Lewis, Nick; C019 - Sanchez, Melvin; C042 - Evans, Robert; D041 - Zeller, Alicia; E002 - Williams, John; E140 - Stephens, Shequana; E183 - Calvillo, Fabian; E190 - crespo, Erica PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C103 - Askew, Joseph; D054 - Fuller, Mike; E004 - Perry, Mark; E072 - Fuller, Mike; F056 - Babicz, Warren; J022 - Navarro, Jeffrey. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 24, 2022, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1153 - Olivos, Susan; 2260 - Gholson, Tierra; 4042 - Sanderson, Jonathan; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5003 - Marsh, Sadio; 5055 - Gibbs, Monique PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0314 - washington, latanya; 2017 - Rhodes, Megan; 7026 - Higgins, Chaylan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0143 - Quintana, Roberto; 0234 - Johnson, Delaney; 1012 - Cruz Torres, Nolimar; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7082 - Mczeke, L'wayne; 7093 - Mcdaniel, Jasmine; 8112 - Carpio, Jessica; 8165 - DeLaRosa, Monique; 8167 - Santana, Rosa; 9002 - Wirsing, Robin PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0215 - Harvey, Laverne; 2017 - Igualada, Linda; 2025 - Smith, Alexander; 2098 - Perrone, Austin; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5029 - Blakely, Kennedy; 5050 - Berrios, Yaizanett Alicea; 6033 - Bradley, Monique; 9035 - Parker, Kyle; 9065 - Hanson, Joshua PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B011 - caballero, Joany; C006 - Caban, Evelyn; C087 - Beuckens, Nicole; D026 - Larosa, Nicole; D092 - Sanchez, Noelia; D144 - Shannon, Damani; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; E030 - Marcano, Juliened; E083 - ortiz, ava PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F332 - Roberts, Horatio; F353 - Bell, Jamari; F367 - mccray, Kelvin; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; G468 - Kuhary, Karina; H550 - Scott, Trelawney; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1354 - Parrilla, Franciso; 1420 - Gonzalez, Eddy; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1605 - Salomon, Javier; 1785 - Diaz, Phillip; 2284 - Ortiz, Katherine; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1224 - Birriel, Victor; 2116 - Williams, Jasmine; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2238 - Teachnor, Michael G; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2406 - Figueroa, Danea; 2560 - cordero, michelle; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra; 2701 - Dominguez, Kevin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0175 - Torres, Nicole; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0492 - Martinez, Laurie; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 3031 - Hadley, Alexandra; 3122 - HD Automotive Hardison, Justin; 4027 - Ramos, Jose; 5024 - Kinerson, Leonard PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A015 - Oquendo, Jonathan; A062 - Jessee, Michael; A151 - Campos, Orsiris; A173 - Hernandez, Sergio; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B309 - Vinocur, Fernanda; C363 - Nelson, Gary; E527 - Laracuente, Henry; F573 - Terry, Debra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C183 - Birdsong, Milton; D329 - Lugo, Evie PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B116 - Hall, Pamela G; B189 - White, Charde; B211 - Ana, Toddreana; B213 - Rivera, Maridoris; C169 - Britton, Leandra; C189 - Bell, Markesha; C230 - Wonsey, Candice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 24, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 1:40PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1102 - Andrea, Leanna; 1500 - Charles, Cordell; 1507 - Robinson, James; 1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1819 - Williams, Terrell; 1907C - Carroll, Bruce; 1908B - Black Label Catering Inc LEWIS, RYAN J; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2620 - Peters, Jalon; 2627 - Bellamy, brenus; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0065 - jones, Celeste; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0214 - Cabigao, Anthony; 0340 - Collins, Marvin; 0412 - Cunningham, Tamica; 0477 - Lott, Shaquetta; 0487 - collins,; Jordan; 1028 - Snipes, Meghan; 2050 - Rodriguez, Irmary PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Shehee, Glen; 2022 - Brown, Sean; 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 5020 - Flores, Juan; 5119 - Withers, Ava; 5125 - Flores, Juan; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6227 - Sabin, Page; 6242 - Jordan, Lorraine; 7002 - Flores, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Randell, Darlene; 4026 - Ortiz, Jorge; 5139 - Claire, Jamie; 5141 - Dozier, Tiffany M PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A114 - Allen, Jerry; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; B228 - lewis, jasmine; C315 - farmer, Sandra; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; E026 - Jackson, Theresa; E069 - Weir, Latonya Chere; E098 - Morris, Venita; F617 - Suffrena, Christelle; F618 - Savage, Jessica; F637 - Faircloth, Michelle; F665 - McNeill, Ronni; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J918 - Scott, Deshaun PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1313 - Garner, Rita; 1442 - Randall, Nifa; 1463 - Parker, Youlanda; 1481 - Jones, Heather; 1509 - Duvermont, Gergens; 1518 - Sharp, Kayann; 1619 - Oquendo, Raynoldo; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2200 - Williams, Timothy; 2206 - Parfait, Moise; 2274 - Cason, Alan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A012 - Miller, Carl; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B013B - Wright, Mashawna; B061 - Jones, Alice; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C020 - Curry, Yara; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D066 - Anderson, Karen; D079 - Reynolds, Terrell; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; E008 - Hughley, Brezhet; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; F030 - Mendoza, Kalim PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 02:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0025 - Middleton, Stefan; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0074 - Connelly, Tadaria; 0151 - Clayton, Cedrina; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0368 - Mollette, Adora; 0412 - Davis, John; 0449 - Smith II, Jonathan; 0469 - Novembre, Louise; 0490 - Jules, Blondine; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0594 - Gresham, Rosa; 0603 - Nichols, Alexis; 0704 - Ashley, Darius; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0505 - Holt, Constance; 0512 - Oliver, Tony; 1307 - Sinclair, Dexter; 1377 - Jordan, Gilda; 1519 - Taiclet, Tonya; 1612 - Varando, Pablo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 03:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0417 - Howard, Linda; 0441 - Wiede, Meredith; 0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1167 - Simmons, Jake; 1237 - Johnson, Elizabeth Shaw; C033 - Delius, Jean; D032 - Turton, Russiah; D061 - Madden, Patricia; D090 - Kelly, Tamicka; U022 - Bryant, Taurus. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 23, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:50AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1504 - Sheldon, Domenica; 2311 - Myrtil, Egwige; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2417 - Rosenburgh, Rober; 3502 - Bennett, Sherrall; 3506 - adamczyk, Mark; 6105 - Nord, Marie; 7110 - Lark, Anthony PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0033 - Childers, Ke'oka; 0125 - Crenshaw, Sherry; 0131 - Stevenson, Mary; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0162 - Moise, Madeline; 0208 - Graham, Erika; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0269 - Morgan, Cedric; 0330 - Johnson, Keyania M; 0340 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0411 - Pereira, Diamante; 0561 - Perry, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0318 - Allen Jr., Willie James; 0455 - Bertrand, Eric; 6023 - Walker, Rasheed PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0043 - Grant, Lynese; 0214 - Johnson, Patrice; 0603 - Blair, Kemesha; 0615 - De Larosa, Karla; 0820 - Lubin, Emmanuel; 0828 - Grant, Lynese; 0832 - Grant, Lynese; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1009 Š Millay, Theresa 1210 - Mata, Jesus; 1308 - Mixson, Niki PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - dawson, shanta; 3139 - Rester, Joel; 4106 - Edwards, Caneshia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3121 - Bennett, Tracy; 3188 - Leonard, Jonita PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2145 - Williams, Gabrielle; 3033 - Jones, Deron PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A041 - Bennett, Jason; A042 - Wayne, Charles; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C008 - Phillips, Mia; D002 - Doyle, Donte; D003 - Eckford, Jennie; D028 - Carter, Sammy; D073 - Koger, Tracy; D081 - Jenkins, Maxie; D090 - Brown, Brandon; D124 - Shuttleworth, Angela; D139 - Smith, Kayla; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A021 - lemonzs, najee; H072 - Curry, Paul PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4014 - Rios, Victor Antonio; 5008 - randolph, ryneek; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 6118 - Guevara, Katherine; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6431 - Daniels, George; 6608 - Mullins, Mary PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0348 - Wasso, April; 1051 - Pao Gostoso Andre, Felipe; 1133 - Purser, Luke; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2257 - Williams, Jason. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 24, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1163 - mitchell, Elizabeth; 1169 - Diosdado, Roberto; 1171 - Rivera, Gilberto; 2017 - Caraballo, John; 2044 - Chaney, James; 2136 - solano, Francisco; 2210 - Culler, Shelia Mosley; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 2036 - Castaneda, Mia; 7110 - Stolz, Phillip; 7124 - Johnny John, Jean PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B010 - Frederic, Yanique; B021 - Hernandez, Jessica; C005 - gagnier, lance f; D006 - sims, tornetta; D016 - Oritz, Nadine; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E008 - Lockett, Laquita; E031 - Gebremedhin, Yalelet; F038 - Delices, Courtney; G019 - Hall, Joi; H008 - Swanson, Josh; J009 - Hall, Nicholas; J163 - Hilliard, Elijah; J166 - Burrows, Sierra; K014 - Restoration Control Urdaneta, Jackie; K096 - melendez, michael; K099 - grainger, Lance PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A130 - snell, patricia; B218 - Baugh, Destiny; B223 - Dulrene, Thimene; B224 - Slater, Joe; B284 - Cave, Joseph Ross; C316 - Cox, Trenisha; C394 - Padilla, Hilton; D411 - De Jesus, Ricardo; D418 - Etheridge, Markita; D425 - Sarden, Johnathan; E502 - Louisme, Windel; E521 - Williams, Ashley; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E528 - Wisdom, Maggie; E530 - NATURALLYDAZZLED Green, Denisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A105 - Deveau, Sherri; B225 - Reyes, Fernando; B233 - Young, Loleta; C315 Š Gonzalez, Jasmine; C316 - Falcon, Xashia; C317 - lopez, Juan; D419 - Casimir, Pichardot; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E535 - Ramirez, Juan; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F613 Š Arias, Mark; F626 - Dee, Kay; G703 - Eichelberger, Diamond; G711 - Desir, Lineda; G726 - Whitley, Glen; I906 - Gerthers, Donnie; I922 - Diaz, Trinidad; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; J014 - Louis, Christina; K119 - Williams, Dashid; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; K126 - Smith, Lawrence; L220 - Turner, Liz; N407 - Feliciano Sanchez, Angel Feliciano; N411 - Evans, Tyrek J; P038 - Polynice, Wilken; P071 - Dee, Kay PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1019 - Colon, Rose Malave; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 1112 - santiago, kimberly; 1155 - Murillo Arteaga, Anita Teresa; 206 - Culbreath, Crystal; 367 - Johnson, Yvette; 483 - Pagan, Eric; 581 - Lundor, Weinfrid; 694 - Alvelo, Richard; 805 - Martinez Segura, Misael PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 246 - Osborne Santana, Omar; 311 - Ortiz, Carmen; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 349 - Toyensojeda, Marcos; 448 - Balbuena, Anastasia; 465 - Silliman, Melinda; 537 - Allen, Janice; 545 - Alejandro, Luis Antonio; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 575 - Omurkulov, Johanna; 861 - Correa, Rafael Rico PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01140 - Solis, Angel Ricardo; 02104 - Reyes, Jose; 02139 - Douglas, Stacy; 02163 - Cancel, Hanna; 02524 - Rhodes, Kara; 04429 - Mitchell, Alexis; 05107 - Reyes, Jose; 05128 - Linelvis, Lara; 05185 - Colon, Nyliah; 05212 - Steele III, Matthew; 05214 - Rolle, Avia; 05221 - Reyes, Jose; 05420 - C, Mariah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1202 - Poole, Nema; 1241 - Salcedo, Ana; 1243 - Salcedo, Ana; 1413 - Ivelisse, Almestica; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1810 - Moran, Elba;1810 Š Caro, Ivan D.; 2037 - Roman, Amy; 2061 - Hernandez, Isuanet; 2116 - Garcia, Carmen; 2206 - Petit Frere, Mildrene PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Santana, Herminio; 0014 - Jones, Micheal; 0035 - DAVENPORT PRINS, JAMI; 0040 - DesRuisseaux, Melissa; 0043 - Diaz, Jason; 0066 - Castro, Lopez; 2037 - Gallo, Linda; 4030 - III, Clifton Clark; 6065 - Jones, Micheal; 6098 - Mcgraw, Haley; 6208 - Padilla, Joanna; 8023 - Urdaneta, Maria; 8070 - Moncada, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Short, Kerri; 0139 - Long, Nivea; 0159 - Jour, Woodly Saint; 0202 - ceasar, janna; 0235 - Canizares, Elizabeth; 0306 - daniels, george; 0328 - Frazier, Trazonne; 0335 - Young, Lavonga; 0348 - Gonzalez, ariel; 0356 - Chavarria, Bryan; 0711 - Robbins, Mykia; 0733 - Jackson, Wanda; 0908 - Smith, Jerohn; 0938 - Lopez, Erica; 0995 - Theogene, Leona; 1059 - Barnes, Darlene; 1071 - Maldonado, Kandy; 1146 - Augustin, Dieulette; 1166 - Martin, Alandra; 1170 - Burney, Breana; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1217 - Walcott, Unica; 1245 - Ahmed, Sana; 1255 - Volcy, Olby. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of abandoned property per Florida Statute 715.109. Sale to be held at 8:30am on June 11th, 2022 and June 17th, 2022 at 1050 Sonoma Court, Longwood, FL 32750. Property Description: King Size Bedroom set, sectional sofa, dining table and miscellaneous pressure washing equipment and trailer. Former tenant: Donald Eric Andersen.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 1st, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JN1BJ1CP8KW529560
2019 / NISS
1HGEM22561L057030
2001 / HOND
5N1AN08U75C611769
2005 / NISS
56KMSA000H3123318
2017 / INDI
JS1GL51K3D2100231
1983 / SUZI
3FA6P0CD4KR270054
2019 / FORD
1G6KD54Y43U280872
2003 / CADI
JS2YA413185101651
2008 / SUZI
WBAEU33493PM56372
2003 / BMW
4A3AB36F94E066886
2004 / MITS
TRUSC28N031005103
2003 / AUDI
1N4BL4DV5NN338779
2022 / NISS
4S4BTAAC9L3209198
2020 / SUBA
1FTEW1E53LKD27435
2020/FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/1/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JNKAY01E47M307471
2007 INFI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 1, 2022
1GNES16SX66104989
2006 CHEV
JULY 2, 2022
1GKER23798J291950
2008 GMC
JULY 4, 2022
1D7HE28K15S335856
2005 DODG
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 1, 2022
1GNDT13S322235468
2002 CHEV
2FMDK3JC2DBB28505
2013 FORD
LL0TCAPH8JY190273
2018 YNGF
JULY 2, 2022
1GNDT13SX72117070
2007 CHEV
2G1WB58N779158586
2007 CHEV
JN8DR09X54W808617
2004 NISS
JULY 3, 2022
3VWBP7AJ6CM324332
2012 VOLKS
JULY 4, 2022
1J8HS58217C591327
2007 JEEP
1N4AL24E58C193078
2008 NISS.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0091 Š Andre Mosley, 0545 Š Howard Wiltsey, 126A Š Crystal Ayala
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on July 8th, 2022 at 11:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #2120 Š Jose Ortiz Vazquez, AKA Jose Manuel Ortiz Vazquez, #2204 Š Keith Cruz, AKA Keith Anthony Cruz, #1701- Saleh Alrshoodi, AKA Saleh Fahad N Alrshoodi, #1811- Jeremy Sharritt, AKA Jeremy Lawrence Sharritt, #1119- Danette Ford, AKA Danette Maria Ford, #1112- Tches Joseph, AKA Tches J Joseph, #1353- Nancy Rivera, #1316-Edwin Santana, #1305- Danette Ford, AKA Danette Maria Ford, #2531- Mary Jo Fernandez, AKA Mary Jo Fernandez Rivera, #2512- Melanie Gomez, #2502- Maria Anita Trevino.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 203 Neighborhood Market Rd
Orlando, FL 32825 on July 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #3069, Teela J Francois.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/9/2022
WBABW53494PJ96307
2004 BMW
JTNBB46K173026839
2007 TOY
T1N4AL21E67N427199
2007 NISS
JTDBR32E560092840
2006 TOYT
7/11/2022
KNDJT2A69C7372894
2012 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/10/2022
5N1AT2MT4GC740828
2016 NISS
7/13/2022
ZFBCFABH1EZ026651
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1998 Acura
VIN: JH4UA3647WC007656
2015 Chevy
VIN: KL7CJNSB3FB073606
2007 Lexus
VIN: JTHBJ46G172098776
2010 Hyundai
VIN: KMHDU4AD1AU036445
2011 Dodge
VIN: 2B3CL3CG9BH543782
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 6, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC