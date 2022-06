Legal Public Notices 6/15/2022

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Debra Romaine - Boxes, Debra Romaine - Totes, Dresser, Torrey Mackey - Household Goods, Nathan Hudson - Office Furniture, Desiree Warren - Luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Brynn Pomeroy: apartment furniture and items; Devona Timbs: household furniture, items, etc; Falonne Fenelon: household goods; Vickie Cooley: house goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:John Booker-Household items, John Booker-Household items, Holly Mathews-Household items Jasmine Downer-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in ordr to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Joy Taffani-furniture & clothing: Tiffany Taylor-props, bags, & boxes: Bernita Bethay- household items: Dionne Jackson-household items & boxes: Dayam Garcia-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jacquelyn McCormick-Household goods, Caitlyn Tumlinson- Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tracy Shaffer-furniture Natalie R Alford- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jermaine D Conway Jr- Duffle bag, skateboard, backpack The personal goods stored therein by the following:Devore Jenkins- plywood The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Elizabeth Alvarez-Rivera homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Yesenia Quinones- Speaker, painting, clothes, bed frame, clock, bags, small duffle bag, plastic drawers, comforter, canvas bag The personal goods stored therein by the following:John Maurello- tvs folding tables and chairs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Cindy WilliamsonŠ Living room and bedroom, Guylyn Laney - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Michael Ward- Hand Tools, Tool Box, Table, Vacuum, Clocks, Tires+Rims, Car Parts; Melanie Melendez- Chair, Boxes, Desk, Shelves, Cosmetics, Broom, Shipping Supplies, Office Supplies; Gloria Sims; Bed, Boxes, Clothes, Tool Box, Ladder, Lamps, Garden Tools, Christmas Decor, Vacuum, Bins; Eric Thruston- Chair, Couch, Table, Vacuum, Bin; Heidi Molina- Bags, Boxes, Bins, Pencils, Pens; The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Harbour Private Duty Nursing, LLC will discontinue operation of its licensed home health agency effective July 1, 2022. A client may obtain a copy of their record by contacting: Harbour Private Duty Nursing, LLC, P.O. Box 950165 Lake Mary, FL 32795 407-399-1938IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: L.B. DOB: 02/23/2011 J.D DOB: 08/15/2012 O .D. DOB: 11/10/2015 I.W. DOB: 03/16/2018 A.R. DOB: 03/26/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on July 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 123752 Senior Attorney [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF T. S.-G., DOB: 11/29/2017 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 21st , 2022, at 10:30a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 9th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF K.A.R., DOB: 07/23/2006 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 25 th , 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 9th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.is hereby given that the undersigned, Elevate Educational Media, LLC, of P.O. Box 618699, Orlando, FL 32861, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/12/2022is hereby given that the undersigned, SEW PROJECT BY PROJECT LLC, of 1193 East Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 in the county of Seminole pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/6/2022NOTICE OF ACTION CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDADivision: 42 COLLIN MORTON, Petitioner/Father, and DOMINIQUE MILLS, Respondent/Mother. TO: DOMINIQUE MILLS, 4021 LUAN DRIVE, ORLANDO, FL 32808. RE: NOTICE FOR PETITION TO DETERMINE PATERNITY AND RELATED RELIEF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Paternity and Related Relief has been filed and has commenced in this Court and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JELICA DELAINE, ESQ., attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue, Suite 215, Orlando, Florida 32835, and file the original with the Orange County Clerk of Court within twenty calendar days of this Notice; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief prayed for in the complaint or petition. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rule of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. This Notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the Orlando Weekly Newspaper. Attorney for Petitioner: Jelica Valentine DeLaine, Esq. Florida Bar No. 0124891 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue Suite 215 Orlando, FL 32835 Tel. (407) 420-2311FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.2104 Emily Hardy, 1070 Ruben Richardson, 2113 Joshua Gomez, 3067 Mason Moton, 1046 James Schmitt, 3059 Jordan Hilgenberg, 1191 Mystery Unit, 1019 Mariyln Santamaria, 2084 Christopher Freeman, 3236 Victor Rosario, 3095 Anna Hestand, 1050 Destiny Spencer, 1161 Christine Rice, 2054 Joshua Gomez.: 1072 Jonathan de Jesus, 2119 Dejambra Foster, 1168 Mystery Unit, 1909 Anthony Arzate, 1103 Martin Ifedebe, 2137 JImmie Mcintosh, 1931 Nivia Lampkin, 1833 Enrique Sinigaglia de la cru, 1526 Angel Davis, 2207 Frank Summerfield, 1829 Luis Rivera, 1815 Rod Smith, 1125 Charlomonte Johnson, 2121 Juan Carrero, 1937 Kyle Collins, 2129 Jason Robinson, 1042 Marie Alvarez, 2143 Andy Rodriguez, 2407 Ray Amburgey, 2202 Eboni Townsend, 1811 Shaquria Daniels.: 6045 Kendra Moore, 3050 Litisha Davis, 6068 Katrice Coleman, 6039 Mystery Unit, 1024 Mary Nelson, 6047 Carlos Brown, 2029 Peggy Golemo, 2057 Veola Rolle, 3100 Ero Perry, 4023 Eduardo Pipoli, 8027 Joel Morales, 6002 Nikki Washington, 5038 Sanderson Gandert, 2047 Karen Rivera, 2066 James Sims, 8020 Jazmine Lopez, 8001 Torry Terry, 1015 Tamara Riley, 5045 Sheila Henry, 1060 Amy Dorf, 2018 Benjaimen Bellegarde, 2009 Luis Abreu, 2086 Cassandre Vallet.3811 Leslie Newkirk, 1205-07 Michael Fraley, 2117 Joshua Ellis, 2440 Saletha Mathews, 3540-42 Michael Fraley, 3342 Antonia Miller, 1406 Michael Fraley, 3016 Jacqueline Bridges, 3330 Scott Conover, 2006 Chanel Smith, 3308 Bruna melo Peter da silva, 3600 Nicholas Hernandez, 1644 Angel Otero, 3394 Wandra Reneishia, 2388 Jacques Carter, 3466 Beth James.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1120 - Wade, Kimberley; 2416 - Sellers, Kenneth; 3107 - Mccloud, Sharron; 3307 - Bello, Christopher2112 - pendzinski, Thomas; 2312 - Minguela, Carlos; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3716 - pittman, Thomas0123 - tejada, Eliezer; 4009 - Moore, EdnaB001 - Garcia, Marquitos; B087 - Arroyo, Malaquias; B099 - Robinson, Barbara; B164 - Domingues, Trent; B171 - Cresante, Vincent; C021 - Odoms, Cleophus; E002 - Jay, Paula; E004 - Searcy, Jonathan; F028 - Sainte-Agathe De Fernandez, SandraA037 - Jennings, Raymond; B041 - Galiote, Chris; E154 - Morgan, Ryan; E164 - Peterson, Justina; H245 - Griffith, Cara; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J283 - brown, Shaquisha; J358 - Abreu, Patricia; J368 - Glick, Austin; J388 - Williams, Erica; K448 - Rodriguez, BenB240 - Lopez, Raymond; B242 - Dobson, Thomas; B253 - Mcnair, Craig; D404 - McNair & Associates PA ., .; D430 - McParland, Kelly; E053 - Candelaria, Edwin; E089 - Gallipoli, Marcia; F618 - Strong, Will; F670 - Myers, Precious; F689 - hill, Daniel; F691 - Laracuente, Yarinette; H802 - Lindsey, Sarah; H816 - Peters, Curtis; H832 - Walters, MarlonA110 - Mitchell, Tristan; B208 - Jones, Lauren; C306 - Reynolds, Trent; C337 - Torres, Felix; D431 - Criado, Amanda Luna; D438 - Baker, Akilah; D459 - Schultz, Randall; G746 - Williams, Samone; G751 - Richmond, Mark; H812 - Worm, Shane; H828 - Perez, JoshuaA038 - Pittmon, Ahmad ; B003 - Glenfield, William; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; D014 - Savinon, Maria; D022 - Frison, Andre; E068 - Harrison, James; F012 - Brewer, Jenifer; H023 - Hostutler, Justin; H033 - Guzman, Angel; H048 - Bedford, Tracneshia; I006 - Little, Chuck; I016 - Geiger, Donald; I021 - Keane, Michael; J523 - Maxwell, Eric; J605 - Gonzalez, Stephanie; J902 - kadinger, TylerA131 - Gregor, Lisa; B296 - Blackwood, Jhana; E517 - Siorino, Micheal; E523 - Butler, Sheila; E535 - Washington, Whitney; E592 - Leone, Dominique; F631 - Halvorsen, Asia; F646 - Stack, Anika00243 - Callwood, David; 00570 - Elfers, James; 00590 - Morris, George G; 00702 - Sanchez, Dominick2063 - Kloda, Matt; 2075 - Kloda, Matt; 3052 - Upp, Patrick; 7129 - Lopez, Daniel. B029 - Lewis, Nick; C019 - Sanchez, Melvin; C042 - Evans, Robert; D041 - Zeller, Alicia; E002 - Williams, John; E140 - Stephens, Shequana; E183 - Calvillo, Fabian; E190 - crespo, EricaC103 - Askew, Joseph; D054 - Fuller, Mike; E004 - Perry, Mark; E072 - Fuller, Mike; F056 - Babicz, Warren; J022 - Navarro, Jeffrey. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1153 - Olivos, Susan; 2260 - Gholson, Tierra; 4042 - Sanderson, Jonathan; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5003 - Marsh, Sadio; 5055 - Gibbs, Monique. 0314 - washington, latanya; 2017 - Rhodes, Megan; 7026 - Higgins, Chaylan. 0143 - Quintana, Roberto; 0234 - Johnson, Delaney; 1012 - Cruz Torres, Nolimar; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7082 - Mczeke, L'wayne; 7093 - Mcdaniel, Jasmine; 8112 - Carpio, Jessica; 8165 - DeLaRosa, Monique; 8167 - Santana, Rosa; 9002 - Wirsing, Robin0215 - Harvey, Laverne; 2017 - Igualada, Linda; 2025 - Smith, Alexander; 2098 - Perrone, Austin; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5029 - Blakely, Kennedy; 5050 - Berrios, Yaizanett Alicea; 6033 - Bradley, Monique; 9035 - Parker, Kyle; 9065 - Hanson, JoshuaB011 - caballero, Joany; C006 - Caban, Evelyn; C087 - Beuckens, Nicole; D026 - Larosa, Nicole; D092 - Sanchez, Noelia; D144 - Shannon, Damani; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; E030 - Marcano, Juliened; E083 - ortiz, ava. F332 - Roberts, Horatio; F353 - Bell, Jamari; F367 - mccray, Kelvin; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; G468 - Kuhary, Karina; H550 - Scott, Trelawney; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra. 1354 - Parrilla, Franciso; 1420 - Gonzalez, Eddy; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1605 - Salomon, Javier; 1785 - Diaz, Phillip; 2284 - Ortiz, Katherine; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier;. 1224 - Birriel, Victor; 2116 - Williams, Jasmine; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2238 - Teachnor, Michael G; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2406 - Figueroa, Danea; 2560 - cordero, michelle; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra; 2701 - Dominguez, Kevin0175 - Torres, Nicole; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0492 - Martinez, Laurie; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 3031 - Hadley, Alexandra; 3122 - HD Automotive Hardison, Justin; 4027 - Ramos, Jose; 5024 - Kinerson, Leonard. A015 - Oquendo, Jonathan; A062 - Jessee, Michael; A151 - Campos, Orsiris; A173 - Hernandez, Sergio; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B309 - Vinocur, Fernanda; C363 - Nelson, Gary; E527 - Laracuente, Henry; F573 - Terry, Debra. C183 - Birdsong, Milton; D329 - Lugo, Evie. B116 - Hall, Pamela G; B189 - White, Charde; B211 - Ana, Toddreana; B213 - Rivera, Maridoris; C169 - Britton, Leandra; C189 - Bell, Markesha; C230 - Wonsey, Candice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 1:40PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1102 - Andrea, Leanna; 1500 - Charles, Cordell; 1507 - Robinson, James; 1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1819 - Williams, Terrell; 1907C - Carroll, Bruce; 1908B - Black Label Catering Inc LEWIS, RYAN J; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2620 - Peters, Jalon; 2627 - Bellamy, brenus; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0065 - jones, Celeste; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0214 - Cabigao, Anthony; 0340 - Collins, Marvin; 0412 - Cunningham, Tamica; 0477 - Lott, Shaquetta; 0487 - collins,; Jordan; 1028 - Snipes, Meghan; 2050 - Rodriguez, Irmary1014 - Shehee, Glen; 2022 - Brown, Sean; 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 5020 - Flores, Juan; 5119 - Withers, Ava; 5125 - Flores, Juan; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6227 - Sabin, Page; 6242 - Jordan, Lorraine; 7002 - Flores, Juan. 1026 - Randell, Darlene; 4026 - Ortiz, Jorge; 5139 - Claire, Jamie; 5141 - Dozier, Tiffany M. A114 - Allen, Jerry; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; B228 - lewis, jasmine; C315 - farmer, Sandra; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; E026 - Jackson, Theresa; E069 - Weir, Latonya Chere; E098 - Morris, Venita; F617 - Suffrena, Christelle; F618 - Savage, Jessica; F637 - Faircloth, Michelle; F665 - McNeill, Ronni; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J918 - Scott, Deshaun. 1313 - Garner, Rita; 1442 - Randall, Nifa; 1463 - Parker, Youlanda; 1481 - Jones, Heather; 1509 - Duvermont, Gergens; 1518 - Sharp, Kayann; 1619 - Oquendo, Raynoldo; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2200 - Williams, Timothy; 2206 - Parfait, Moise; 2274 - Cason, Alan. A012 - Miller, Carl; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B013B - Wright, Mashawna; B061 - Jones, Alice; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C020 - Curry, Yara; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D066 - Anderson, Karen; D079 - Reynolds, Terrell; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; E008 - Hughley, Brezhet; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; F030 - Mendoza, Kalim. 0025 - Middleton, Stefan; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0074 - Connelly, Tadaria; 0151 - Clayton, Cedrina; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0368 - Mollette, Adora; 0412 - Davis, John; 0449 - Smith II, Jonathan; 0469 - Novembre, Louise; 0490 - Jules, Blondine; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0594 - Gresham, Rosa; 0603 - Nichols, Alexis; 0704 - Ashley, Darius; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio. 0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0505 - Holt, Constance; 0512 - Oliver, Tony; 1307 - Sinclair, Dexter; 1377 - Jordan, Gilda; 1519 - Taiclet, Tonya; 1612 - Varando, Pablo. 0417 - Howard, Linda; 0441 - Wiede, Meredith; 0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa. 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1167 - Simmons, Jake; 1237 - Johnson, Elizabeth Shaw; C033 - Delius, Jean; D032 - Turton, Russiah; D061 - Madden, Patricia; D090 - Kelly, Tamicka; U022 - Bryant, Taurus. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:50AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1504 - Sheldon, Domenica; 2311 - Myrtil, Egwige; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2417 - Rosenburgh, Rober; 3502 - Bennett, Sherrall; 3506 - adamczyk, Mark; 6105 - Nord, Marie; 7110 - Lark, Anthony0029 - Perry, Denise; 0033 - Childers, Ke'oka; 0125 - Crenshaw, Sherry; 0131 - Stevenson, Mary; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0162 - Moise, Madeline; 0208 - Graham, Erika; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0269 - Morgan, Cedric; 0330 - Johnson, Keyania M; 0340 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0411 - Pereira, Diamante; 0561 - Perry, Daniel. 0318 - Allen Jr., Willie James; 0455 - Bertrand, Eric; 6023 - Walker, Rasheed. 0043 - Grant, Lynese; 0214 - Johnson, Patrice; 0603 - Blair, Kemesha; 0615 - De Larosa, Karla; 0820 - Lubin, Emmanuel; 0828 - Grant, Lynese; 0832 - Grant, Lynese; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1009 Š Millay, Theresa 1210 - Mata, Jesus; 1308 - Mixson, Niki1003 - dawson, shanta; 3139 - Rester, Joel; 4106 - Edwards, Caneshia. 3121 - Bennett, Tracy; 3188 - Leonard, Jonita. 2145 - Williams, Gabrielle; 3033 - Jones, Deron. A041 - Bennett, Jason; A042 - Wayne, Charles; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C008 - Phillips, Mia; D002 - Doyle, Donte; D003 - Eckford, Jennie; D028 - Carter, Sammy; D073 - Koger, Tracy; D081 - Jenkins, Maxie; D090 - Brown, Brandon; D124 - Shuttleworth, Angela; D139 - Smith, Kayla; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta. A021 - lemonzs, najee; H072 - Curry, Paul4014 - Rios, Victor Antonio; 5008 - randolph, ryneek; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 6118 - Guevara, Katherine; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6431 - Daniels, George; 6608 - Mullins, Mary0348 - Wasso, April; 1051 - Pao Gostoso Andre, Felipe; 1133 - Purser, Luke; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen. 2257 - Williams, Jason. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1163 - mitchell, Elizabeth; 1169 - Diosdado, Roberto; 1171 - Rivera, Gilberto; 2017 - Caraballo, John; 2044 - Chaney, James; 2136 - solano, Francisco; 2210 - Culler, Shelia Mosley; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan. 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 2036 - Castaneda, Mia; 7110 - Stolz, Phillip; 7124 - Johnny John, JeanB010 - Frederic, Yanique; B021 - Hernandez, Jessica; C005 - gagnier, lance f; D006 - sims, tornetta; D016 - Oritz, Nadine; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E008 - Lockett, Laquita; E031 - Gebremedhin, Yalelet; F038 - Delices, Courtney; G019 - Hall, Joi; H008 - Swanson, Josh; J009 - Hall, Nicholas; J163 - Hilliard, Elijah; J166 - Burrows, Sierra; K014 - Restoration Control Urdaneta, Jackie; K096 - melendez, michael; K099 - grainger, Lance. A130 - snell, patricia; B218 - Baugh, Destiny; B223 - Dulrene, Thimene; B224 - Slater, Joe; B284 - Cave, Joseph Ross; C316 - Cox, Trenisha; C394 - Padilla, Hilton; D411 - De Jesus, Ricardo; D418 - Etheridge, Markita; D425 - Sarden, Johnathan; E502 - Louisme, Windel; E521 - Williams, Ashley; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E528 - Wisdom, Maggie; E530 - NATURALLYDAZZLED Green, DenishaA105 - Deveau, Sherri; B225 - Reyes, Fernando; B233 - Young, Loleta; C315 Š Gonzalez, Jasmine; C316 - Falcon, Xashia; C317 - lopez, Juan; D419 - Casimir, Pichardot; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E535 - Ramirez, Juan; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F613 Š Arias, Mark; F626 - Dee, Kay; G703 - Eichelberger, Diamond; G711 - Desir, Lineda; G726 - Whitley, Glen; I906 - Gerthers, Donnie; I922 - Diaz, Trinidad; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; J014 - Louis, Christina; K119 - Williams, Dashid; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; K126 - Smith, Lawrence; L220 - Turner, Liz; N407 - Feliciano Sanchez, Angel Feliciano; N411 - Evans, Tyrek J; P038 - Polynice, Wilken; P071 - Dee, Kay1019 - Colon, Rose Malave; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 1112 - santiago, kimberly; 1155 - Murillo Arteaga, Anita Teresa; 206 - Culbreath, Crystal; 367 - Johnson, Yvette; 483 - Pagan, Eric; 581 - Lundor, Weinfrid; 694 - Alvelo, Richard; 805 - Martinez Segura, Misael. 094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 246 - Osborne Santana, Omar; 311 - Ortiz, Carmen; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 349 - Toyensojeda, Marcos; 448 - Balbuena, Anastasia; 465 - Silliman, Melinda; 537 - Allen, Janice; 545 - Alejandro, Luis Antonio; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 575 - Omurkulov, Johanna; 861 - Correa, Rafael Rico01140 - Solis, Angel Ricardo; 02104 - Reyes, Jose; 02139 - Douglas, Stacy; 02163 - Cancel, Hanna; 02524 - Rhodes, Kara; 04429 - Mitchell, Alexis; 05107 - Reyes, Jose; 05128 - Linelvis, Lara; 05185 - Colon, Nyliah; 05212 - Steele III, Matthew; 05214 - Rolle, Avia; 05221 - Reyes, Jose; 05420 - C, Mariah. 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1202 - Poole, Nema; 1241 - Salcedo, Ana; 1243 - Salcedo, Ana; 1413 - Ivelisse, Almestica; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1810 - Moran, Elba;1810 Š Caro, Ivan D.; 2037 - Roman, Amy; 2061 - Hernandez, Isuanet; 2116 - Garcia, Carmen; 2206 - Petit Frere, Mildrene. 0006 - Santana, Herminio; 0014 - Jones, Micheal; 0035 - DAVENPORT PRINS, JAMI; 0040 - DesRuisseaux, Melissa; 0043 - Diaz, Jason; 0066 - Castro, Lopez; 2037 - Gallo, Linda; 4030 - III, Clifton Clark; 6065 - Jones, Micheal; 6098 - Mcgraw, Haley; 6208 - Padilla, Joanna; 8023 - Urdaneta, Maria; 8070 - Moncada, Karen. 0106 - Short, Kerri; 0139 - Long, Nivea; 0159 - Jour, Woodly Saint; 0202 - ceasar, janna; 0235 - Canizares, Elizabeth; 0306 - daniels, george; 0328 - Frazier, Trazonne; 0335 - Young, Lavonga; 0348 - Gonzalez, ariel; 0356 - Chavarria, Bryan; 0711 - Robbins, Mykia; 0733 - Jackson, Wanda; 0908 - Smith, Jerohn; 0938 - Lopez, Erica; 0995 - Theogene, Leona; 1059 - Barnes, Darlene; 1071 - Maldonado, Kandy; 1146 - Augustin, Dieulette; 1166 - Martin, Alandra; 1170 - Burney, Breana; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1217 - Walcott, Unica; 1245 - Ahmed, Sana; 1255 - Volcy, Olby. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.of abandoned property per Florida Statute 715.109. Sale to be held at 8:30am on June 11th, 2022 and June 17th, 2022 at 1050 Sonoma Court, Longwood, FL 32750. Property Description: King Size Bedroom set, sectional sofa, dining table and miscellaneous pressure washing equipment and trailer. Former tenant: Donald Eric Andersen.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;JN1BJ1CP8KW5295602019 / NISS1HGEM22561L0570302001 / HOND5N1AN08U75C6117692005 / NISS56KMSA000H31233182017 / INDIJS1GL51K3D21002311983 / SUZI3FA6P0CD4KR2700542019 / FORD1G6KD54Y43U2808722003 / CADIJS2YA4131851016512008 / SUZIWBAEU33493PM563722003 / BMW4A3AB36F94E0668862004 / MITSTRUSC28N0310051032003 / AUDI1N4BL4DV5NN3387792022 / NISS4S4BTAAC9L32091982020 / SUBA1FTEW1E53LKD274352020/FORD.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/1/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.JNKAY01E47M3074712007 INFINOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1GNES16SX661049892006 CHEV1GKER23798J2919502008 GMC1D7HE28K15S3358562005 DODG. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1GNDT13S3222354682002 CHEV2FMDK3JC2DBB285052013 FORDLL0TCAPH8JY1902732018 YNGF1GNDT13SX721170702007 CHEV2G1WB58N7791585862007 CHEVJN8DR09X54W8086172004 NISS3VWBP7AJ6CM3243322012 VOLKS1J8HS58217C5913272007 JEEP1N4AL24E58C1930782008 NISS.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onPurchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0091 Š Andre Mosley, 0545 Š Howard Wiltsey, 126A Š Crystal Ayala: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held ator thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #2120 Š Jose Ortiz Vazquez, AKA Jose Manuel Ortiz Vazquez, #2204 Š Keith Cruz, AKA Keith Anthony Cruz, #1701- Saleh Alrshoodi, AKA Saleh Fahad N Alrshoodi, #1811- Jeremy Sharritt, AKA Jeremy Lawrence Sharritt, #1119- Danette Ford, AKA Danette Maria Ford, #1112- Tches Joseph, AKA Tches J Joseph, #1353- Nancy Rivera, #1316-Edwin Santana, #1305- Danette Ford, AKA Danette Maria Ford, #2531- Mary Jo Fernandez, AKA Mary Jo Fernandez Rivera, #2512- Melanie Gomez, #2502- Maria Anita Trevino.: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held ator thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #3069, Teela J Francois.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:WBABW53494PJ963072004 BMWJTNBB46K1730268392007 TOYT1N4AL21E67N4271992007 NISSJTDBR32E5600928402006 TOYTKNDJT2A69C73728942012 KIA. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:5N1AT2MT4GC7408282016 NISSZFBCFABH1EZ026651Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1998 AcuraVIN: JH4UA3647WC0076562015 ChevyVIN: KL7CJNSB3FB0736062007 LexusVIN: JTHBJ46G1720987762010 HyundaiVIN: KMHDU4AD1AU0364452011 DodgeVIN: 2B3CL3CG9BH543782To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 6, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792