Legal Public Notices 5/15/24

DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY. DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY, Plaintiff, vs. RENAUD BOSSE, Defendant. To Whom It May Concern, Please take notice that on 09/21/2022, I, DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY, filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage with the BRISTOL PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT, OFFICE OF REGISTER SUITE #240, 40 BROADWAY, TAUNTON, MA 02780, PHONE 508-977-6040, Case Number or Docket No:The grounds for divorce are Commonwealth Of Massachusetts. The parties were Married at: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT in Orlando, FL. On 02/24/2014, last lived together at: 6904 River Oak Dr Apt # H102, Orlando, FL on 03/27/2015. I am now giving notice of this divorce proceeding as required by law. Any person wishing to respond to the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage must do so within the time provided by law in the jurisdiction where this action is pending. This notice is published pursuant to BRISTOL PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT, OFFICE OF REGISTER SUITE #240, 40 BROADWAY, TAUNTON, MA 02780, PHONE 508-977-6040, Case Number or Docket No: BR22D1378DR. The grounds for divorce are Commonwealth Of Massachusetts. Dated: 04/29/2024 MRS. DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY. 177 NASHUA STREET, APT 3N, FALL RIVER, MA 02721. CELL 774-428-1497.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24, 2024 at the location indicated:: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Janita Williams-Household Items, Marie Badiau-Household Items, Patricia Doolgar-Household Items, Jones Legagneur-Household Items, Stephanie Lero-Household Items, Jamaal Davis-Household Items, Marlos Jenkins-Household Items, Altra Dawkins-Household Items, Jameica Flavien-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Bronze Kingdom Museum/Rawlvan Bennett- Art Work, De Freitas Minicz-Totes, Sherry Nobles- boxes, totes, George Taylor- household items, Gustavo Aragon- household items, Beth Braun- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Claudia Jennings - Household goods. Michael Stewart - Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Eric Meeks- household items, Oneil mason-Household items, Alexandria Chishimba-House goods, Anthony crews-bed, bedroom set, Lilise lima-bed set, Marjorie Stokes-Boxes/totes, Todd Schlott-tools, bedding. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Cheryl Graham-Couch, beddings, wall-hangings'; Antonisha Walker- baby items; Tania Delgado- Boxes Furniture; Erasmo Rodriguez- art supplies, clothes; Robert Strong- lamps, boxes, furniture; Yanitza Cotto- Tires, baby items; Jessica Stankus- Shelving, boxes, Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Sandie Kersten-Household items, Shanay Lilly-Household items, Ettiene Toh-Household items, Jasmine Downer-Household items, Tonja Clousen-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jonathan Aldana: Household Goods/Furniture Dino Reid: Household Goods Mark Carmack: Household Goods/Furniture Teresa Whitman: Household Goods/Furniture Fredricka Williams: Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jennifer Smith, Household Items Rose Girldee Etienne, Household Items Paul Contreras Suitcases, Household Items Sandra Hall Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Aleksandra Jankowski- Dishes, kitchenware, clothing, shoes, books, boxes, bags, totes Norman Carr- Lawnmower, cooler, grill, tools and supplies Winchel Frencois- TV, suitcases, memorabilia, boxes, wall art, toys and baby items Latoya Anderson- Mattress, bedding, household items, boxes, hooverboards, propane tank David Bennett- Bicycle, bags, boxes, personal effects, wall art, clothing and shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.J. DOB: 01/14/2016 D.J. DOB: 02/13/2017 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:, Father of the Minor Children C.J and D. J., Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is attached. You are to appear in person before this Court in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, on Tuesday, June 11 th , 2024, at 9:30 A.M. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.S. DOB: 7/11/2011, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G.S. born on 7/11/2011. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 2:00 PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S.R DOB: 01/26/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.S.R, born on January 26, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 10:30 A.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN Petitioner and BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ Respondent.Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ, 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32828 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN, whose address is 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32835 on or before 6/13/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/22/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ {Deputy Clerk}IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 25, 2024, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Fredrick Johnson- household goods/ furniture, Kayla Moore- household goods/ furniture, Roofing and Construction Solutions- household goods/ furniture, Sam Glicken- household goods/ furniture, Christina Kang-household goods/ furniture, Emilio, Knox-household goods/ furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Melissa LeBoeuf-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Lois Jenkins-household items.-Lois Jenkins-boxes, dishes, clothes, books, miscellaneous items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice Is Hereby Given that Bravo by MM LLC, 2971 W SR 434, Ste 300, Longwood, FL 32779, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Headline by MM, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State on 5/1/24.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 3332 Jacqueline Casimir, 2069-71 Caroline Phillips Williams, 3037 Miguelina Coley, 1093 Andrea Alexander, 2351-53 Caroline Phillips Williams, 3308 C.J Watson, 3304 Virginia Morales, 3178 Luis Santos Perez, 3070 Virginia Morales, 3108 Victor Reyes, 1255-59 Maegan Garczynski, 1008 Gregory Mackey, 3309 Marissa Willis, 3375-77 Kendrick Davidson, 2238 Valentina Chacon, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, 1205 Luis Febles, 3374-76 Kendrick Davidson, 3113 Robert Mayo, 2181-83 Kira Montalvo Perez, 1253 Evelyn Velasquez.3239 Juanita Diaz, 1391 Carlos Rosario, 2290 Katiuska Flores, 1278 Che Feemster, 3159 Curtis Cannon, 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 2100 Jenise Joiner, 3451 Milderd Gerardino, 2376 John King.2075 Ignacion Restrepo, 2117 Shalida Jackson, 3630 Sonia Carrasquillo, 3061 Francis Rogers, 1050 Francine Ranger, 2327 Carshawna Turner, 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 1615 Amalissa Accilien: 569 Alfred Perry, 313 Jason Thomas, 297 Caserina Lluberez, 527 Michael Zurita, 448 Froilan Morales Soto, 964 Eduardo Padilla, 525 Candy Hernandez, 705 Markiva Grant, 447 Kimberley Lane, 393 Sharika York, 211 Brian Orrego-Patino, 335 Froilan Morales Soto.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.88 Kristina Rutigliano 110 Nicholas Fisher 440 Kitanoumi Williams: 103 Latanya Alexandar Varner 109 Shervontay Chukes 115 Justin Butler 138 Zelda yves-Antoine Loiseau 151 Jannaka Brenda Byron 191 Antjuan John Henry Jefferson, AJ's Total construction LLC 217 Christine Mozelle 284 Adrain Collins 349 Elsa Duffy 403 Jade Brodus 442 Rashaun Bruce 455 Shimara Harris 499 Vanessa Sims 531 Karen Watson 545 Michael Slaughter 553 Robert Leon White 644 Clark Roger Madison: 0023 Reginald Mcgarr 0029 Desandra Wright 0055 Devon Hamilton 0085 Jafet Reyes 0137 Luis Febres 0153 Liana Fontanez 0295 Maurice Willis 0318 Rasahano Mcrae 0324 Eulalee Clarke 0346 Twaneshia Singleton 0374 Marcus Wimbush 0462 Amari Walker 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 1007 Stanley Ofosu-Addo: 128 Andrew Richmond 310 Cardarius Bryant 408 Antuan Saxton 1541 Jessica Hooper 1629 Stacey Rivas 1804 Willys Fernandez: 1001 Alexander Broussard 1026 Shenell Buchanan 1041 Kanisha Kindred 1053 Larry Austin, Jr. 3222 Tony Marks 3231 Alquerria Evans 3297 Alexsis Johnson 4038 Caleb Laronde 5044 Tyler Goldy 5051 Sandrine Ulysse 6011 Angel Nanfang Bilogba 6048 Selena Brown 8028 Francisco Garcia.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Ashley Blanks: Bed, dresser, mattress; Brynn Pomeroy: apt furniture, items; Darrion Denson: bed 2tvs tv stand table chairs; Daveline Charleston: household goods; Demetrices Tavares Mitchell: Bed, Dresser, TV, Misc items; Esther Jones: Household Goods; Julio Pimentel: clothes mattress basic stuff; Lloyd Rawlings: couch set, 2 beds, boxes; Love Snacks LLC/Adriano Souza: Equipments kitchen; Steven Seaton: household items, bed, 2 desks, music equipment, clothes, bathroom items, TV, boxes; Tyrah Knight: kids bed set, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.. To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin atand continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1831 - gibbs, turnell; 1917 - White, Carla; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 2110 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2116A - Gilmore, Evan; 2319 - Harris, Angela; 2322 - Harris, Derrick; 2326 - Carlyle, Matthew; 2402 - COLE, LILLIAN; 2417 - Bargeron, Robin; 2418 - Saint Fleur, Marie; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2508 - Harris, Rudolph; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2601 - Dunn, Catherine; 2703 - Lofton, Michelle; 2705 - Butler, Deozhiana; 2714 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris; 2812 - Julmeus, Evens.. 0044 - Bradley, Madison Joy; 0085 - Wilson, Briana; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0252 - culp, Melahn; 0256 - Powell, Terry; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0262 - Christian, Angelisa; 0434 - McIntyre, Chester; 0492 - Lewis, Ebony; 0500 - Hamilton, Fran; 1013 - Williams, Ike; 2001 - McDougal, Lonny; 2015 - Laguerre, Lamar; 2056 - Williams, Liza; 2058 - Friedmann, Christopher; 2060 - Allen, Stetiana; 3036 - Majors, Rebecca; 3040 - Brown, Bria; 3067 - Houston, Danaysia; 4043 - West, Rena; 5011 - Cabisca, Robert.. 2030 - Steele, Vernita; 4046 - Rosa, Edgar; 5091 - Henderson, Sonjay; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6203 - Simpkins, Debra; 6220 - Reese, Timothy.. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5003 - Waggoner, Rebecca; 5005 - Boggs, Nakysha; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5093 - Nowell, Lori; 5112 - Alexis, Cameron; 6011 - Singer, Cathy; 6033 - Baptiste, Pertrice; 6103 - Scruggs, Thomas; 6131 - Ojha, Satat.B001 - Lindsay, Trevor; B009 - Jerome, Maneka; B022 - Brown, Robert; B041 - Hickman, Jeanette; B088 - Phillips, Dejuan; B097 - Chirse, Shelima; B183 - Lewis, Ricky; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; B197 - ii, Arthur young; C006 - Life Care Center of Altamonte Springs Gonzalez, Francisco; C026 - Cruz, Gus Horus; C027 - Cruz, Gus Horus; C063 - Brown, Corrin; D021 - Steiner, Richard; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D046 - Moore, Samantha; D048 - Wagner, Justin; D060 - Henson, Jamie; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; F019 - Gribov, Raquela.C1050 - Card, Bobbie; C1108 - Martinez, Andres; C1116 - Artis, Ciera; C1131 - Hendley, Cortlind; C2001 - Williams, David; C2007 - Moody, Ayhanna; C2015 - Anderson, Madaya; C2029 - Smith, Monique; C2053 - Thornton, Elizabeth; D1021 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1023 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1041 - Cabisca, Bob; D1044 - Fallon, Rebecca; D2007 - Murphy, Marcus; D2024 - Roberts, Qia; D2062 - Davis, Casandra; D2068 - Leatherwood, Natalie; D2118 - Smith, Sharon; D2128 - Villalobos, Robert; E1015 - Quinones, Victor; E1039 - Smith, Monique; E1042 - Blue, Arrion; E1087 - Ramsey, Paul; E1092 - Hensley, Emily; E1099 - Gilley, Misty; E1104 - Ahn, Byung; E1117 - Jones, Jacqueline; E1129 - Cicilian, Bibiana; E1151 - HARRINGTON, TERRANCE DESHAUN; Q0076 - Hall, Ernest; Q0106 - Vasquez, Anselmo.. A113 - LASTER, TONYA; A118 - Jones, Crystal; A125 - Ishman, Jasmine; A127 - Sheely, Najae; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A142 - Schmidt, Arushka; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; C319 - Harris, Tiffany; C325 - Williams, Erica; C327 - Simmons, Julius; C334 - Williams, Alana; C336 - Dennis, Vanessa; C347 - CARINO, ROSA; D407 - bostick, jadan; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E015 - Porter, Destiny; E044 - Hadley, Eunzell; E052 - Pittman, Shaunquail; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E094 - Ponds, Kayla; E108 - Privat, Soraya; F603 - Dornelly, Kishan; F613 - Francois, Francis; F614 - Bennett, Connor; F635 - Hawkins, Ben; F638 - Johnson, Devin; G710 - Tookess, Courtney; G735 - Brown, Krista; G739 - Baker, Tonia; H814B - Jackson, Tawandra; J903 - Haynes, Dinaaya; J911 - Washington, Travis; P008 - MONROE, AARON; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P012 - corson, Tamieka; P052 - Mcguiness, Shane.. 1200A - Jeune, Acelia Louis; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1210 - sanders, Porche; 1228 - Alamia, Frank; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1321 - Clark, Khaleelah; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1437 - Lima, Mayara; 1448 - Larrier, Leslie; 1504 - Legree, Anthony; 2003 - Hill, Devon; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2029 - Peterson, Taurus; 2034 - Morgan, Raymond; 2120 - Sthilaire, Quanterra; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2124 - Scott, Sterle; 2124 – Scott, Cynthia; 2200 - CINE, PIERRE; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2232 - Pate, Nels; 2245 - Singh, Saraswati; 2257 - Harvey, Derrelle; 2283 - Byer Jr., Angel; 2315 - Miranda, William; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2443 - Rios, Enrique; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet.. A006 - DE Jesus, Maximiliano; A010B - Cooper, Sameca; A013 - rice, karen; A019 - Dresch, Michel; B006 - Finklea, Jaron; B021A - Chambliss, Chellani; B021B - Colas, Leahnee; B023B - dority, tamara; B033B - Sison, Bennie; B034B - Dubose, Janiqua; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B088 - Maison, Kiara; C074 - Adams, John; C082 - almonor, ernest; C086 - Mervilus, Chinita; D040 - Sunkett, Charles; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D048 - Williams, Ubrya; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D099 - ARTHUR, ROBERT; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; E014 - Collins, Lorraine; E026 - Cason, Johnny; E041 - Reddick, Benjamin; E064 - Belizaire, Tiffany; E097 - Wallace, Errol; F004 - Brown, Keandra; F015 - Snell, Lateisha; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F072 - Clemons, Stacey; O013 - Tahir, Jaimie; O016 - Young, James; O030 - Elkayam, Joseph.. 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0079 - Peterson, Carlexis; 0082 - codner, glen; 0128 - Loussaint, Katiana; 0135 - Bouie, Shantoria; 0146 - Baptiste, Ronald Jean; 0150 - Akande, Adewale; 0191 - White, Deijah; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0241 - Brown, Marisel; 0247 - Dunbar, Daryl; 0251 - Leriche, Jennifer; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0279 – Pinet, S.; 0295 - Siders, Christina; 0320 - Ambrosie, Faniastasia; 0333 - Venezia, James; 0388 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0394 - Joseph, Dullaine; 0416 - berryhill, shannon; 0424 - Mcrae, Earline; 0469 - Charles, Ital; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0487 - Minto, Darnell; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0496 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0503 - Bell, Iesha; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0523 - Mcrae, Earline; 0537 - rolle, Shanikka; 0545 - Aristil, Brown; 0550 - Brown, Candace; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0578 - Robb, Camille; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0646 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0647 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0708 - Simmonds, Juliette; 0728 - Ingram, Asia; 0732 - Dixon, Kenneth; 0755 - Allen, Ingrid; 0770 - Pittman, Dominique; 0794 - Williams, Noni; 0859 - Thomas, JeNay; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0884 - Baptiste, Kessel; 0893 - miller, keira; 0908 - Diaz, Selena; 0912 - Harris, Alex; 0913 - Manbodh, Tewana.. 0101 - SHULER, TONY; 0220 - Jacobs, Jasean; 0401 - Heers, Brittney; 0602 - Heers, Brittney; 0612 - Ponce, Evelyn; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1219 - Webb, Marcus; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1227 - Castillo, Edelmiro; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1363 - Trammell, Heather; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1454 - Tosen, Lashawnda; 1469 - Kiley, Chrystal; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1503 - Bobb, Jessika; 1504 - Williams, Marquis; 1723 - Hardnett, Demetric; 1734 - Hepburn, Denae.. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0326 -Quintana, Juan; 0333 - Fayer, Justin; 0358 - Bernal, Veronica; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0486 - Sabina, Melinda; 0564 - Daise, April; 0702 - Caverly, Peggy; 0732 - Montoya, Annia; 0759 - Caverly, Peggy; 0789 - Sprung, David; 0801 - Pantazis, Matt; 0810 - Jr., Joshua Wilson; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith.. 1013 - Valadez, Idallas; 1014 - Thompson, Amy; 1033 - Francillon, James; 1068 - Mcwhorter, Tyshelle; 1078 - Laguerre, Lamar; 1079 - Matthew, Chamara; 1082 - Ramos, Elemanuel; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1176 - It’s Not About Us Ministries aboutusminstries, Itsnot; 1185 - Williams, Mekia; 1237 - Johnson, Elizabeth Shaw; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1272 - Short, TIffany; 1292 - white, Phashia; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1330 - Pean, Leslie; 1362 - The catering bar LLC Jennings, Britney; B009 - Trent, Steven; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C032 - Viola, Tammy; C034 - Waldon, Krystal; C035 - Baldwin, Shirley; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D061 - Velasquez, Noreily; D085 - Joseph, Basten; E017 - Childs, Gracie; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G018 - Newby, DAsiah; G019 - Wallace, Jenod; H039 - Barello, Kyle; NA13 - Webster, Antoine; NC11 - Metayer, Regis; S012 - Maldonado, Sinlena; T002 - Coates, Kristi; T004 - James, Majorie; T016 - Cancel, Keila; T016- Abdiel Charbonier; T018 - Griffin, Marcia; U011 - Lyons, Devin; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; W011 - Glasgow, Patrick; W017 - Brown, Chardae; X012 - Tom, Sylvia; X018 - Kimbell, Queen. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Jay Henderson- household goods; Ramesha Cooks- furniture; Makenzie Perry- clothes, tv; Tamika Bailey- tv, clothes, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale onthe personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin atand continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1158 - Mansch, April ; 1189 - Edmond, Breon; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2283 - Clayton, Earl; 2371 - Inglis, Kacy P; 3002 - law, Trevon; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 4037 - Smith, Eugene; 4119 - Vargas, Ashley; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4181 - Florence, Jermine; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5116 - Nyikos Brown, Michelle; 5134 - Battad, Elizabeth0236 - Tawasha, Daphne; 0292 - Thomas, Joshua; 0354 - Howell, Kenneth; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1011 - Ward, Christopher; 2023 - Suarez, Maria; 8025 - Prenn, Derrick. 0101 - Arce, Angel; 0105 - Jackson, James; 0116 - Maquivar, Madian; 0216 - Martinez, Edgar; 0235 - Crawford, Carole; 0255 - Ross, Daekwon; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 3010 - Delgado Martinez, Aida; 5009 - mena, Miosottis; 6008 - Aheran, Euridice; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7030 - Duncan, Isiah; 7039 - ayala, Edgardo; 7075 - Ruiz, Destiny; 7086 - Martinez, Alex; 7097 - Marquez, Jennifer; 7101 - Ramirez, Maria; 7117 - Gibilisco, Alan; 7138 - Peguero, Juan; 8002 - Gonzalez, Sergio; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8130 - Lucret, Doris; 8142 - Almuhtaseb, Joseph; 8144 - Lucret, Doris; 8163 - Vo, Tu Anh; 8180 - Sedan, Katherine. 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1020 - Estevez, Tatianna; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2125 - Richardson, Charles; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 4030 - Waters, Stephanie0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0099 - Waterford Lakes Dental Tanon, Vanessa; 0149 - Torres, Melvin; 0151 - Alexander, Devin; 0157 - MAGUIRE, JAMIE E; 0208 - Moss, Elijah; 0232 - Myers, Genoveva; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2098 - Thorpe, Jamacia; 2101 - Soto, Luis; 2110 - Lawrence, Makaleya; 2125 - Taylor, Darryl; 5004 - merced, Cristal; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 6007 - mcelhanon, Alex; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 7023 -Murray, Joseph; 9023 - RCP AMERICA AMERICA, RCP; 9027 - Johnson, Richard; 9051 - Flood, Miguel. B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; C083 - Garrastazu, Luis; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D002 - Johson, Adrian; D026 - Alvarez, Salinas; D027 - Halstead, John; D085 - Parra, Sergio; D104 - Medina, Graciela; D120 - Brood, Brett; D144 - Harrison, Amber; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D174 - Rivera Castro, Ana; D222 - Pelham, Brittany; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D231 - Candelario, Jonathan; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E080 - Stay Inspired Tribe LLC Irving, Chase. 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1232 - Sykes, Jasmine; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1283 - marchena, Galadriel; 2024 - King, Vanessa; 2050 - Kline, Harmony; 2069 - Alverado, Luz Marina; 2104 - Akpan, Shantan; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2163 - Concepcion, Jessie; 2207 - Quezada, Elsa; 2220 - Weyenberg, Anthony; 2224 - Perez, Carlos; 2270 - Bathjer, Casey; 2313 - riboul, Sammantha; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3118 - Orange Avenue Dentistry Youssef, Nabil; 3124 - Hill, William; 3172 - Johnson, Kayla; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3388 - Goff, Seth; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; F431 - Jackman, Wayne; G472 - Marchese, Camille; G506 - McFarline, Alison; H564 - Corasmin, Brandon; H570 - Shock, John; H588 - Lowery, Breanna; I631 - King, Henry A; J696 - Dennison, Jakeisha. 1134 - Rivera, David; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1741 - Lopez, Yazmin; 1788 - Buceta, Belinda; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2015 - Tisbe, Ronald; 2028 - Reed, Reanni; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2229 - Guillen, Diana; 2257 - Eddings, Carla; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2448 - Pacheco, Boris; 2453 - Santiago, Ciannah; 2477 - Medina, Abraham; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2611 - Betancourt, Leon Orpheus; 2618 - Holland, Angela. 1003 - VEGA, JULIO; 1103 - castro, Jodennis; 1106 - shearman, jessica; 1111 - Cruz, Kenneth; 1227 - Talbi, Amine; 1300 - Rosado De Oliveira Neto, Lauro; 2047 - Montalvo, Ismael; 2048 - Broady, Dina; 2106 - Rodriguez Rivera, Yabibeth; 2202 - Rodriguez, Angelo; 2206 - Byron, Janiqua; 2216 - Dennis, Lorenso; 2228 - Santiago, Sylvia; 2243 - Hopkins, Greg; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2551 - Benjamin, Leon; 2560 - Nieve, Gregory; 2571 - berrios, Melanie; 2574 - ashley, Jasmine; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2589 - Mercado, Jasmine; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2692 - Sprung, Neil0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0154 - Jones, Antoinette; 0187 - faircloth, Paul; 0408 - ATG moving & storage braxton, Bruce; 0412 - Britt, Valeshia; 0432 – Delarosa, Christine; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0482 - Yesenia, Rivera; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 3033 - Lewis, Dominique; 3052 - Fisher, BJ; 3063 - Smith, Gage; 3092 - Perez, Everlynd; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4028 - ramirez, javier; 4038 - Felix, Veronica; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4053 - barrett, thomas; 4057 - barrett, thomas; 5002 - Useche, Patricia D; 5007 - Duttry, Kristina; 5027 - faircloth, Robin; 6029 - Ernest, Chelsea; 6042 - Felix, VeronicaA022 - Aponte, Jorge; A035 - Rivera, ivan; A038 - Madrid, Kevin Josue; A071 - Alfonso, Christopher; A081 - Ozuna, Celeste; A101 - Charles, Allan; A113 - Mirtyl, Ricardo; A138 - Hostos, Zovema; A146 - Rodriguez, Jose; A152 - Brazier, Charlee; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B323 - LaMarca, Joseph; C346 - colon, Tiffany; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; G583 - Blake, Mikala. B050 - Reichert, Emma; C084 - Hinds, Rondell; E528 - Erickson, Kenny. B140 - Gascon, Melanie; B158 - Gallo, Wagner; B168 - Davis, Brooke; B189 - Feliciano, Liannette; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B207 - Lopez, Josue; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C112 - Smith, Mario Arturo; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C195F - Koziara, Leora; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C199F - Dillet, Krystal; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C211B - White Jr, Gary; C230E - Tirado Jr, David. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax- exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale onthe personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin atand continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 2102 - Cole, Brenda; 2404 - Oser, Daniel; 2509 - Herbert-Erlacher, Heaven; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 2627 - Acree, Barbara; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony. A017 - Johnson, Cheryl; B042 - Mason, Nefertiti; C101 - Callaghan, Michael; C105 - Eriksson, Robert; C112 - Woodley, Jeffery; C119 - Shahid, Abdul; F183 - Alexander, Laila; J289 - Waters, Cedric; J325 - Hernandez, Bobbie; J400 - CAMPANA, SHARON; J401 - Tellado, Rose; L463 - baleshta, thalia; L481 - Menzel, John; O527 - Jumpp, Nicole; O529 - Henderson Jr, Philip. B239 - McHenry, Vicki; C306 - Fowler, Anthony; C352 - Ogaz, Robert; C373 - Fleshman, Megan; D428 - Napier, Jamie; E056 - Wiggins, Starshawn; E058 - Chusid, Richard; E091 - Hodges, Satique; F603 - Shelton, Jordan; F622 - Ferrell, Cristy; F634 - Remy, Guerdy; F639 - Trent, Talon; F687 - Holman, Brian; G026 - Evans, Janet; G039 - iServ Ice, LLC Busch, Phil; G098 - Mckee, Angela; H801 - cooper, Kelli; H814 - Schmidt, Donald; H834 - buchanan, JeffreySale to be held at www.storagetreasures.comA 118 - Shelley Simonazzi Hair WEATHERHOLTZ, SHELLEY; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C309 - Bryson, Crystin; C317 - Miranda-Otavo, Jorge; C334 - One Absolute Development Taylor, Joseph; D404 - Chastee, Jennifer; D429 - Bland, Dante; D440 - Jones Holguin, Juliet; D445 - Myrick, Shaquana; D448 - Munoz, Orlando; D464 - Matney, Diana; E507 - Bender, Tarell; E535 - Jackson, Stephen D; F641 - Burkey, Brandon; G715 - roberts, Lauren; G720 - Waldo, Eric; G735 - Roundtree, laurica; K006 - Phipps, AkeemA003 - Fulcher, Shauntia; A038 - BROWN, SHERRI; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; B009 - Brokaw, Barry; C025 - Lundi, Stephanie; C041 - Fizer, Shawn; D002 - Arnold, Mikal; D012 - Drewes, Chris; D023 - Fleming, Alayah; D032 - Duff-Gobie, Allynisha ; D053 - Evans, Elizabeth; D059 - rivera, Zuleika; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D106 - Sims, Devolia; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E042 - Peterson, Amani; E043 - McFall, Tyrae; E086 - Horne, Janice; H003 - Keane, Michael; H007 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H013 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H031 - Hobbs, Anthony; H038 - Richardson, Latonia; H041 - Duncan, Gerell; I021 - Keane, Michael; J204 - lockhart, Kierra; J607 - Mesadieu, Tessa; J613 - Williams, Joanne; J911 - Carrion, Joselin; P070 - Walls Jr, John. B214 - Cammarano, James; B248 - Offord, Marya; B255 - Perkins, James; B263 - Kanyok, Gerald; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C320 - cardoso, nelson; C326 - Pierre, Marco; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; D418 - Ramos, Mercedes; D475 - McCalla, Lloyd; D482 - trombley, Stephanie; D485 - Valdez, Ludwig; D487 - Pace, Emilie; E542 - mclain, dillon; E584 - Roundtree, Ernest; F664 - Carter, Eloise; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson; H832 - goff, alexis; H842 - Clarkson, George; P019 - Marshall, Orville00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00523 - Connors, Michael; 00524 - Huber, Glenna; 00547 - Coffey, Christine; 00577 - Stone, Matthew; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00627 - Filabaum, Kaleigh; 00631 - Castro, Maria; 00709 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; 00724 - Roy, Joshuah; 00735 - Themistocle, Henley; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00786 - Walker, Chris; 00909 - Hernandez, Ramon. 1108 - Mark, Michele; 1135 - Farwell, Roger; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 3030 - spann, Kevin; 3067 - Russell, Jason; 4009 - Larson, Joshua; 4011 - Reinhardt, Ronald; 4022 - Shariff, Naghma; 4022 – Shariff Asif Syed; 4023 - Benn, Tracey; 5015 - Ramos, Jazmine; 5030 - Harper, Deidra; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5054 - Nash, Elisha; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 6102 - Campbell, Tanya; 7026 - Bishop, Sydney N; 7108 - Smith, Morris. 1018 - Gleason, Joseph; 1023 - Lopez, Charise; 1110 - Mottie, Ana Soto; 1156 - Embry, Tasha; 2034A - wilson, Michaiah; 2046 - Moore II, Phillip; 2065 - Brittain, Daniel; 2074 - Hoopes, Thomas; 2087 - Baker, Keianna; 2095 - Shannon, Sharrow; 2105 - Watson, Kristina; 2120 - Wilson, Taneka; 2136 - KELLY, JOEL; 215051 - Surin, Max; 2160 - fettinger, Heather; 3021 - Edwards, Christina; 3024 - Sky View22 llc Cody, Tyron; 3035 - Cooks, Chakarra; 3059 - Glaspy, Clayton; 3104 - TURNER, JOY; 3110 - Ferreira, Joel; 4026 - Johnson, William; 4058 - Scarlett, Kim; 4092 - Canty, Otha; C003 - Mitchell, Kevin Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:Melissa Camp-bicycle, boxes; Roy Chacon Rios-boxes; Christina Shirley-HHG; Christian MAKOMBO-Appliances, furnitures; SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Wine; SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Business Merchandise. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24, 2024 at the location indicated:800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Robert Finkelshteyn: Furniture and electrical supplies- Handy Guys Services LLC Oscar Contreras: Lawn equipment- Linda Outlaw: Chairs, bars and stools- Tamela Dupree: Furniture- Robert Moraga: household products and boxes- Nala Rio: Sofa, long chair, end tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1FMCU0GXXEUA781552014 FORD1FTYR44U37PA448502007 FORD1GCGC24R1YF4756132000 CHEV1N4AL3AP0DC2390512013 NISS2GCEK19TX213182822002 CHEVROLET2T3ZFREV5DW0055652013 TOYT3FA6P0H97ER2966252014 FORD4JGAB75E24A4839182004 MERZ5NPDH4AE8FH6348912015 HYUN5TFTX4CNXBX0026942011 TOYT5YFT4MCE1NP1265432022 TOYTJH2RC50089K5014332009 HONDJN1CA21D2VT2019331997 NISSJN8AS5MT7BW5683942011 NISSW1KWF8DB0MR6484162021 MERZWBAJE5C56JWA969052018 BMWWVWAB71K79W1263112009 VOLKNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/31/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1HGCG32711A0203242001 HOND1M2AG11C87M0600552007 MACKWDDGF54X18R0401032008 MERZ1FVACWFC7JHJT29072018 FRHT4YNBN0817LC0938592020 ANDS1C4RJEAG0MC6253062021 JEEP.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 5/31/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.1FMPU17575LB133602005 FORDKM8JN12D77U5852482007 HYUN5NMSG13D88H1563072008 HYUN5NPET46C78H3655852008 HYUNJTKKU4B49B10080742011 TOYT.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.2FAHP71V99X1353372009 FORD2T3BF4DV6CW1991722012 TOYTWBAVM1C56EVW481032014 BMW5WKBE3637N10781712022 FRDMKMHDN45D92U2885202002 HYUNNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.3N1AB61E47L6640852007 NISS4T1B11HK2KU2895052019 TOYTKNAFK4A63G55896492016 KIA2CNDL13F8760062702007 CHEV4T1BE46K69U3322592009 TOYT58AGZ1B1XNU1109772022 LEXS1C4PJLCB3KD3588002019 JEEP5YFBURHE2HP6918882017 TOYT: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash byValeria Gutierrez, Liyeam Gomez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by: John J Santiago, Flor Maria Ponce, Tyson Occenat, Maria De Los Angeles Bermudez, Juan Gotay, Miguel De Jesus, Leslie Onward Mccalla, Eumeka Thomas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash byDanomar Velazquez, Shannon Fitzpatrick, Jorge M Gonzalez, Tatiana Lopez, Shaton Ray, Luis Garcia NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash byNicholas Manente, James Webb, Honey Renee Whittington, Theresa Austin NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by: Gloria Annette Holden / Gloria Holden, Tiffany Harwell, Kerrye Samolyn Hill, Stephen Ronald bates, Serita Faye Wright NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash byCharles Williams, Altoria Pope, Stacy Robinson, Richard, Richard Luntao, Misael Navarro, Misael NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash bySummer Lynne Robinson, Omar Ali, Charlie James McCoy, latisha legons, Geeddes D. Brown, Geddes Brown, Nichole Taesa King NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by: Jean Saint Jean, Marquse Reshard Holiday, Nadia Scales, Tammy Carder, Lolita Hutson, James Daniel Bradford, Pamela M Richardson, Kayla K Walters, Kayla Kandice Walters, Bridgette Tara Neal NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by: Hector Rafael Torres, Brittany Crumpton, Esai Smith, Tiffany DeLeon, Darius James, Reginal Welch, Nadya Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash byAaliyah Hooker NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by: Neysha Nicole Flores, Rodolfo Garcia, LARISSA PAULA, Kalema Maynard, Stephanie Bryant, Monique Charles, Kevin Harbison, Glauco De Oliveira Pochine NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash byMathias Thibault, Jonathan Hoffman, Matthew Hagen, Hailee Rafferty, Andrew Villeda, Francheska Laguer Arroyo, Nicole Parker, Amber Shults, Anna Lundberg, Shanequa Echette Brown. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash bySarafina Collins, Jaleel Anthony Crossfield.. To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin atand continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1118 - vega, Ann; 1130 - Perez, Melissa; 1138 - Steinfeld, Scott; 2004 - Pace, Theda; 2023 - Devane, Dee; 2026 - Perez, Laura; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 3012 - Devane, Dee; 3013 - SANTIAGO, JESUS; 3031 - smith, shedelue; 4022 - Schmidt, Gerhart; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4054 - Orozco, Aexander; 4056 - New York Bagel and Deli Bouk III, Kennard; 6009 - Baez, Wanda; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6021 - Devane, Dee; 6033 - Bracero, Julian; 6121 - Sorrell, Miriam; 6122 - Pinchback, Khalieph; 6133 - Acevedo, Mario; 6135 - Lopez, Gina.. 0104 - MCNEALY, TANISHIA; 0222 - Clark, DeVonte; 0223 - ortiz, Carlos; 1023 - Naranjo, Keyra Loaiza; 1048 - Williams, Ryan; 2036 - Cammarano, James; 2044 - Smoker, Sylvia; 2064 - Cordova, Raul; 6001 - Gomez, Edgar; 7027 - Jemmott, Cecil; 7110 - Wharton, Rolando.. C139 - Sharma, Deepak; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C159 - Preston, Latrice; D115 - MARRIAGA, ALEJANDRO; D156 - LAFLEUR, BERTHA; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D168 - Marzan, Jaime; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E202 - Rakes, Gary; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; F092 - Bosquez, Jonathan; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai.. B046 - Leatherwood, James; D009 - Almeida, China; D017 - Clinkscales, Shane; D018 - Luxurious Catering llc Dorcely, Lourdie; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D030 - Alfaro, Francis; D040 - duracin, Danielle; D049 - Quinn, Shirley; E028 - Martinez, Katerine; E037 - RIGTH PART CONNECTION ALEXIS, FARAH; E039 - Brown, Elroy; E040 - James, Ashad; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; G005 - Mazzella Jr., Angelo; H014 - Milwood, Carolyn; H016 - Wetzel, Alison; H025 - Electrik pros Cuear, Brany; H042 - BARNER, JAMICHEAL; J019 - Fidele, Sadora; J024 - Steward, Alyssa; J030 - Resto, Jose; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J053 - Vera, Robert; J060 - Bolden, David; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J098 - Gil, Emmanuel; J115 - Strozier, Theresa; J152 - Grimes, Odis; J159 - king, Trishaun; J161 - Francis, Anisia; K028 - Perez, Nettie; K041 - Fulton, Kurt; K042 - Pena, Juan; K089 - LimongyAugustin, Clak.. A254 - Cerrada Paredes, Salmon; A293 - Ortiz, Angel; B101 - Darias, Alexander; B143 - torres, Abelardo; B198 - Lacomb, Joanne; B199 - LA COMB, JOANNE NICOLE; C486 - Espinoza, Omayra; C526 - Guerrero, Daysha; C531 - Rivera, Mancy; C550 - Doyle, Deshel; C558 - Nunez, Kevin; F003 - Wheat, Edward.. 1201 - Bailey III, Marvin; 1242 - Robles, Jahny; 2012 - Hass, Tamara; 2111 - Robinson, Katherine; 2206 - Baez, Enid; 2317 - Lamorena, Emilio; 2405 - ortiz, Carlos; 2507 - Skipper, Sarah; 3005 - Pontillo, Franco; 3020 - OLSEN, STEPHANIE; 3112 - Simpson, Davinia; 3116 - Luigi Martinez, Vivianna; 3131 - Dupuis, Evan; 3418 - Dilan, Melissa; 3508VU - Lamb, Tad.. A117 - Bell, Shantania; A118 - Cracchiolo, Toni; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B237 - Erica’s cleaning service Balom, Eric; B256 - Joseph, Camilla; B262 - Brunette, Eulonie; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C317 - Torres Diaz, Eduardo; C326 - Walden, Joseph; D400 - Broxton, Kizzie; D421 - Zackery, Cartasia; D436 - Darius, Frantz; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Haddock, Philip; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F610 - Lawson, Everett; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; H818 - Hansen, Bryan.. A101 - Clark, Edith; B201 - Kenney, Lawanda; B203 - Vazquez, Omar; C317 - Jms auto repair Sanz, Manuel; C326 - Avril, Erica; D404 - Campoy, Luis; D412 - Colbert, Victor; D415 - Gittens, Duane; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E537 - Aldues, Elmase Seme; E542 - Flores, Daniela; F612 - Wiltshire, Haguer; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; G725 - Session, Evana; I905 - Rosario, Osvaldo; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; K105 - Flores Ramos, Santos; K122 - Rosa, Alexander La; L222 - Muniz, Glerisbeth; L232 - Garcon, Steeve; P058 - Avril, Hans.. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1054 - Sanders, Richard; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11214 - Garten, Kathryn; 11404 - Santos, Luis; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11411 - Davey Tree Guilds, Jay; 11412 - Rivera, Diana; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1158 - Stiller, Gregory; 1167 - McDougal, Lonny; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12302 - Brown, Darlene; 410 - ENLIGHTENMENT TO ADORNMENT BRANFORD, ALICIA; 461 - Oviedo, Derling; 483 - Kidd, India; 484 - ortiz, Fernando; 501 - smith, Trinette; 703 - Sign solutions of orlando Jacques, Louis; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon.. 025 - Anderson, George; 061 - MIller, Stacy; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 102 - OrTiz, Miosoty; 110 - Ortega, Willie; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 218 - mims, Kiantae; 242 - Sanitago, Juan; 244 - Klein, Matthew; 261 - Hernandez, Ruben ; 306 - Lammens, Regina; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 401 - Hamilton, Tiera; 432 - Colon, Eloisa; 482 - Willis, Sharon; 502 - Medina, Jeremiah; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 506 - O Rourke, Carol; 542 - reyes, hector; 547 - Augeri, Patricia; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 566 - Perkins, Hannah; 574 - Garcia, Victor; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 709 - abud, melissa; 720 - Lee, Lola; 824 -Sierra, Sandra; 858 - Rodriguez, Nori.. 01120 - Benitez,Eliza; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02122 - lopez, jorge a; 02306 - Wells, Melissa; 02319 - Rivera, Leonard; 02339 - Macias, Joshua; 02402 - Johns, Aaron; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 05145 - Romero, Pablo; 05234 - Medina, Alex; 05316 - Irazoqui, Fernando; 05337 - Vasquez, Nelson; 05338 - Otero, Jose; 05368 - Garcia Posso, Sebastian; 21291 - Tucker, Shema.. 1004 - Garland, Tracy; 1027 - Candanedo, Eric; 1113 - Toro, Oddra; 1218 - Montanez, Lianys; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1302 - Vasal builders llc Vasquez, Georgiana; 1407 - Hernandez, Marisol; 1435 - Ford, Deshawn; 1500 - Crespo, Daniel; 1502 - Scruggs, Andrew; 1507 - Pinto, Andre’a; 1516 - Boronenko, Sergei; 1526 - Bedoya, Carlos; 1528 - Da Gama, John; 1614 - Knox, Emilio; 1703 - PARSONS, SANDRINA; 2007 - Teesdale, Jennifer; 2073 - Peterson, June; 2136 - rivera, Marmir; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2217 - Luciano, Myrdalia; 2221 - Scuggs, Sharon ; 2236 - Edwards, Sandrea; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2315 - Harris, Lorenzo C; 2323 - Lopez, Jacqueline.0015 - Caicedo, Juan; 0019 - Joseph, Theresa; 0023 - Snow, Heather; 0205 - Roman, Barbara; 0335 - Bonilla, Alex; 1006 - khili, Khalid; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1022 - Ortiz, Alba; 2033 - green, Loretta; 2037 - Parker, Benita; 2041 - Islamov, Asilkhon; 2055 - Davidson, Janee; 2071 - Nieves, Javier; 2074 - ORTIZ BERRIOS, JOEL; 4051 - Scott, Omar; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 5012 - Sweeney, Nicole; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6043 - Valetin, Rafael; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6122 - Galvan, Maximiliano; 6157 - Dion, Hedwin; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6202 - LaSure, MaryAnn; 6207 - Ayala, Daniel; 8015 - MARTINEZ, ROBERTO; 8022 - Graciani, Jahaira; 8023 - Pena, Armando Moreno.. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0029 - otero, yolanda; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0056 - williams, Tempest; 0066 - tilerin, cadeau; 0067 - Britt, Valeshia; 0099 - Pitts, Lee; 0104 - Young, Tamara; 0126 - Johnson, Jeff; 0237 - Garrido, Lidda; 0294 - Calvin, Vera; 0327 - HILL, GRANT; 0407 - Honstetter, Samantha; 0444 - Molina, Miguel; 1041 - Miller’s Ale House Amore, Joseph; 1056 - Sanchez, Maria; 1065 - Harrison, Ricky; 1080 - bouhou, Mohamed Ait; 1081 - Smith, Claudine; 1117 - Honeywell International Eisenhauer, Dennis; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2087 - Rdvt llc Turner, patz; 2095 - Rodrigues, Angela; 2101 - Campbell, Shereash; 2151 - II, Gary fort.. 0117 - Gray, Tasha; 0158 - Lawrence, Audja; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0234 - Adams, Kindra; 0248 - Romeo, Julianna; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0312 - Elysee, Lisa; 0330 - Parish, James; 0336 - Scott, Dominique; 0337 - Leefatt, Esther; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0432 - francis, Nadia; 0506 - Jean, Jackeshia St; 0510 - Goulbourne, Jermiah; 0603 - Torres, Sandra; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0623 - Pride, April; 0626 - Wright, Lorraine; 0706 - Robinson, Brianna; 0711 - Garcia, Alba; 0716 - Escobar, Zaiska; 0728 - Augustin, Rosena; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0806 - gordon, Keisha; 0813 - Tanasie, Cristina; 0832 - Rios, Edgar; 0833 - Pierre, T; 09128 - Lawrence, Sonia; 0934 - Blanco, Angela; 1005 - hicks, Toussant; 1051 - Rincon, Andres; 1101 - albu, Raysa; 1105 – Gomer, Passionea; 1107 - Belony, Jean; 1112 - Cherelus, Elysee; 1114 - Matias, Massiel; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1139 - Lima, Guilnese; 1142 - Mitchell, Deja; 1151 - Alfonso, Julia; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1168 - Lavigne, Lawrence; 1178 - Rivera, Felix; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1222 - francis, Nadia; 1224 - Patterson, Terrell; 1230 - Demontagnac, Dana; 1234 - Toledano Jr, Miguel; 1321 - Cooper, Chelsey; 1361 - Lowery, Sarah; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:3N1CN7AP3CL941407NISS 20125TDZA22C15S276053TOYT 2005KMHCN4AC6BU611432HYUN 20115NPLL4AG4MH029100HYUN 2021WDC0G4KB7JV052547MERZ 2018JM3KFACM8K0638339MAZD 2019JKAEXEK13KDA34379KAWK 20192C3CDXCT5GH242177DODG 20162HGFC2F5XGH518186HONDA 20167FRVC08S8NA002079PEACH 20225TDKDRAH9PS006019TOYT 202350ZBE1167NN032791QLCG 2022Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8:00AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:5LMJJ2JT1FEJ07164LINC 20151FTPW14V57KC31791FORD 2007JHLRD28401C000954CRV 20081J8GN28K88W174708JEEP 20082FMDK3JC4BBA06421FORD 20111G1BJ5SM5K7106398CHEV 2019KM8SR4HF9EU067920HYUN 20145NPD84LF0KH460623HYUN 20195UXWZ7C55G0M83705BMW 2016Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1C4PJLCB5JD596260JEEP 2018WBANF73516CU21055BMW 2006KMHDH4AE0DU815756HYUN 20134JGDM4EB4PA021490MERZ 20237KGTC2V16NR003731VAND 2022Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2006 DodgeVIN: 1B3EL46X66N1954152006 HyundaiVIN: KM8JN12D36U3910102004 ChevroletVIN: 2G1WZ121349388664To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on June 5, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment at the facility.. Adrita Filostin ; Alejandro Sanchez ; Alexandra Solivan ; Alice Griffin ; Alicia Zellous ; Anthony Montalvo ; Brian Melendez ; Brian Samuel ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Clarissa Greene ; Codayzjah Love ; Cynthia Holmes ; Danethean Edwards ; Elraya Hychs ; Esther Joseph ; Esther Joseph ; Gregory Hampton ; Jalese Tatum ; James Coleman ; James Hart ; Jamie Mince ; Jarrod Daniels ; Jasen White ; Jasmine Downer ; Jessica Leonard ; Jude Gonzal ; Keshawn Hector ; Latresia Brown ; Lisa Lieberman ; Maribel vasquez ; Marisel Duran ; Marisol Maldonado ; Monica Thomas ; Nadine Mercier ; Orgino Torres ; Patrice Davis ; Ranton Sheffield ; sasha thompson ; SHEENA ROSE FONTAINE ; Shelcy Baker ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Sigrid Yanira Sanchez Ospina ; Simone Francis ; Teresa A Johnson ; Terri Taylor ; Tiffany Cook ; Tyra Jones ; Vincent Forbes ; WANDA JIMENEZ ; Yolonda Lee ;Alberto Cruz ; Althea Carby ; Anthony Clark ; Ben Hollimon ; Candyce Nesheim ; Christopher Bullard ; devanni walker ; Dominique Williams ; Eric Lawrence ; Jaime Diaz ; James Benjamin ; James Gipson ; Jennifer Hall ; Latasha Wynn ; Maria Negron ; Melana Prescott ; Nancy Sepulveda ; Paris Williame ; Raymond Torres ; Robyn Johnson ; Samantha Sheets ; Shanya Thompson ; Tamiqua Williams ; Taylor Gamell ; Thomas Hannah ; Tyrone Henderson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Vernia Jackson ; Wendy Boone.