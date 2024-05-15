Legal Public Notices 5/15/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY. DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY, Plaintiff, vs. RENAUD BOSSE, Defendant. To Whom It May Concern, Please take notice that on 09/21/2022, I, DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY, filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage with the BRISTOL PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT, OFFICE OF REGISTER SUITE #240, 40 BROADWAY, TAUNTON, MA 02780, PHONE 508-977-6040, Case Number or Docket No: BR22D1378DR. The grounds for divorce are Commonwealth Of Massachusetts. The parties were Married at: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT in Orlando, FL. On 02/24/2014, last lived together at: 6904 River Oak Dr Apt # H102, Orlando, FL on 03/27/2015. I am now giving notice of this divorce proceeding as required by law. Any person wishing to respond to the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage must do so within the time provided by law in the jurisdiction where this action is pending. This notice is published pursuant to BRISTOL PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT, OFFICE OF REGISTER SUITE #240, 40 BROADWAY, TAUNTON, MA 02780, PHONE 508-977-6040, Case Number or Docket No: BR22D1378DR. The grounds for divorce are Commonwealth Of Massachusetts. Dated: 04/29/2024 MRS. DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY. 177 NASHUA STREET, APT 3N, FALL RIVER, MA 02721. CELL 774-428-1497.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Janita Williams-Household Items, Marie Badiau-Household Items, Patricia Doolgar-Household Items, Jones Legagneur-Household Items, Stephanie Lero-Household Items, Jamaal Davis-Household Items, Marlos Jenkins-Household Items, Altra Dawkins-Household Items, Jameica Flavien-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 24th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Bronze Kingdom Museum/Rawlvan Bennett- Art Work, De Freitas Minicz-Totes, Sherry Nobles- boxes, totes, George Taylor- household items, Gustavo Aragon- household items, Beth Braun- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 24th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Claudia Jennings - Household goods. Michael Stewart - Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 24, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Eric Meeks- household items, Oneil mason-Household items, Alexandria Chishimba-House goods, Anthony crews-bed, bedroom set, Lilise lima-bed set, Marjorie Stokes-Boxes/totes, Todd Schlott-tools, bedding. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on May 24th, 2024 12:00PM. Cheryl Graham-Couch, beddings, wall-hangings'; Antonisha Walker- baby items; Tania Delgado- Boxes Furniture; Erasmo Rodriguez- art supplies, clothes; Robert Strong- lamps, boxes, furniture; Yanitza Cotto- Tires, baby items; Jessica Stankus- Shelving, boxes, Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on May 24th, 2024 12:00PM Sandie Kersten-Household items, Shanay Lilly-Household items, Ettiene Toh-Household items, Jasmine Downer-Household items, Tonja Clousen-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on May 24, 2024 Jonathan Aldana: Household Goods/Furniture Dino Reid: Household Goods Mark Carmack: Household Goods/Furniture Teresa Whitman: Household Goods/Furniture Fredricka Williams: Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 May 24th, 2024, 11:00AM Jennifer Smith, Household Items Rose Girldee Etienne, Household Items Paul Contreras Suitcases, Household Items Sandra Hall Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on May 24th, 2024 12:00PM Aleksandra Jankowski- Dishes, kitchenware, clothing, shoes, books, boxes, bags, totes Norman Carr- Lawnmower, cooler, grill, tools and supplies Winchel Frencois- TV, suitcases, memorabilia, boxes, wall art, toys and baby items Latoya Anderson- Mattress, bedding, household items, boxes, hooverboards, propane tank David Bennett- Bicycle, bags, boxes, personal effects, wall art, clothing and shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP23-108 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.J. DOB: 01/14/2016 D.J. DOB: 02/13/2017 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Melvin Andrew Johnson, Father of the Minor Children C.J and D. J., Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is attached. You are to appear in person before this Court in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, on Tuesday, June 11 th , 2024, at 9:30 A.M. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 23-DP-95 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.S. DOB: 7/11/2011, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARISSA SWIERCZYNSKI, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G.S. born on 7/11/2011. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 2:00 PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2023-DP-18 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S.R DOB: 01/26/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: BRENDA STILES (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.S.R, born on January 26, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 10:30 A.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN Petitioner and BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ Respondent. Case No.: 2024-DR-000879-O Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ, 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32828 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN, whose address is 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32835 on or before 6/13/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/22/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ {Deputy Clerk}
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-48. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: AMANDA CONTI, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 25, 2024, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 8439:1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 312-8736 on May 24th, 2024 12:00PM Fredrick Johnson- household goods/ furniture, Kayla Moore- household goods/ furniture, Roofing and Construction Solutions- household goods/ furniture, Sam Glicken- household goods/ furniture, Christina Kang-household goods/ furniture, Emilio, Knox-household goods/ furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on May 24th, 2024 12:00PM Melissa LeBoeuf-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on May 24, 2024 12:00PM Lois Jenkins-household items.-Lois Jenkins-boxes, dishes, clothes, books, miscellaneous items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Bravo by MM LLC, 2971 W SR 434, Ste 300, Longwood, FL 32779, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Headline by MM, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State on 5/1/24.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl. 34744 06/06/2024: 3332 Jacqueline Casimir, 2069-71 Caroline Phillips Williams, 3037 Miguelina Coley, 1093 Andrea Alexander, 2351-53 Caroline Phillips Williams, 3308 C.J Watson, 3304 Virginia Morales, 3178 Luis Santos Perez, 3070 Virginia Morales, 3108 Victor Reyes, 1255-59 Maegan Garczynski, 1008 Gregory Mackey, 3309 Marissa Willis, 3375-77 Kendrick Davidson, 2238 Valentina Chacon, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, 1205 Luis Febles, 3374-76 Kendrick Davidson, 3113 Robert Mayo, 2181-83 Kira Montalvo Perez, 1253 Evelyn Velasquez. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 06/06/2024: 3239 Juanita Diaz, 1391 Carlos Rosario, 2290 Katiuska Flores, 1278 Che Feemster, 3159 Curtis Cannon, 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 2100 Jenise Joiner, 3451 Milderd Gerardino, 2376 John King. U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 06/06/2024: 2075 Ignacion Restrepo, 2117 Shalida Jackson, 3630 Sonia Carrasquillo, 3061 Francis Rogers, 1050 Francine Ranger, 2327 Carshawna Turner, 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 1615 Amalissa Accilien U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 06/06/2024: 569 Alfred Perry, 313 Jason Thomas, 297 Caserina Lluberez, 527 Michael Zurita, 448 Froilan Morales Soto, 964 Eduardo Padilla, 525 Candy Hernandez, 705 Markiva Grant, 447 Kimberley Lane, 393 Sharika York, 211 Brian Orrego-Patino, 335 Froilan Morales Soto.
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 88 Kristina Rutigliano 110 Nicholas Fisher 440 Kitanoumi Williams Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 103 Latanya Alexandar Varner 109 Shervontay Chukes 115 Justin Butler 138 Zelda yves-Antoine Loiseau 151 Jannaka Brenda Byron 191 Antjuan John Henry Jefferson, AJ's Total construction LLC 217 Christine Mozelle 284 Adrain Collins 349 Elsa Duffy 403 Jade Brodus 442 Rashaun Bruce 455 Shimara Harris 499 Vanessa Sims 531 Karen Watson 545 Michael Slaughter 553 Robert Leon White 644 Clark Roger Madison Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0023 Reginald Mcgarr 0029 Desandra Wright 0055 Devon Hamilton 0085 Jafet Reyes 0137 Luis Febres 0153 Liana Fontanez 0295 Maurice Willis 0318 Rasahano Mcrae 0324 Eulalee Clarke 0346 Twaneshia Singleton 0374 Marcus Wimbush 0462 Amari Walker 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 1007 Stanley Ofosu-Addo Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 128 Andrew Richmond 310 Cardarius Bryant 408 Antuan Saxton 1541 Jessica Hooper 1629 Stacey Rivas 1804 Willys Fernandez Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1001 Alexander Broussard 1026 Shenell Buchanan 1041 Kanisha Kindred 1053 Larry Austin, Jr. 3222 Tony Marks 3231 Alquerria Evans 3297 Alexsis Johnson 4038 Caleb Laronde 5044 Tyler Goldy 5051 Sandrine Ulysse 6011 Angel Nanfang Bilogba 6048 Selena Brown 8028 Francisco Garcia.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Ashley Blanks: Bed, dresser, mattress; Brynn Pomeroy: apt furniture, items; Darrion Denson: bed 2tvs tv stand table chairs; Daveline Charleston: household goods; Demetrices Tavares Mitchell: Bed, Dresser, TV, Misc items; Esther Jones: Household Goods; Julio Pimentel: clothes mattress basic stuff; Lloyd Rawlings: couch set, 2 beds, boxes; Love Snacks LLC/Adriano Souza: Equipments kitchen; Steven Seaton: household items, bed, 2 desks, music equipment, clothes, bathroom items, TV, boxes; Tyrah Knight: kids bed set, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE . To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on May 24, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1831 - gibbs, turnell; 1917 - White, Carla; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 2110 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2116A - Gilmore, Evan; 2319 - Harris, Angela; 2322 - Harris, Derrick; 2326 - Carlyle, Matthew; 2402 - COLE, LILLIAN; 2417 - Bargeron, Robin; 2418 - Saint Fleur, Marie; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2508 - Harris, Rudolph; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2601 - Dunn, Catherine; 2703 - Lofton, Michelle; 2705 - Butler, Deozhiana; 2714 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris; 2812 - Julmeus, Evens. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0044 - Bradley, Madison Joy; 0085 - Wilson, Briana; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0252 - culp, Melahn; 0256 - Powell, Terry; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0262 - Christian, Angelisa; 0434 - McIntyre, Chester; 0492 - Lewis, Ebony; 0500 - Hamilton, Fran; 1013 - Williams, Ike; 2001 - McDougal, Lonny; 2015 - Laguerre, Lamar; 2056 - Williams, Liza; 2058 - Friedmann, Christopher; 2060 - Allen, Stetiana; 3036 - Majors, Rebecca; 3040 - Brown, Bria; 3067 - Houston, Danaysia; 4043 - West, Rena; 5011 - Cabisca, Robert. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2030 - Steele, Vernita; 4046 - Rosa, Edgar; 5091 - Henderson, Sonjay; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6203 - Simpkins, Debra; 6220 - Reese, Timothy. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5003 - Waggoner, Rebecca; 5005 - Boggs, Nakysha; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5093 - Nowell, Lori; 5112 - Alexis, Cameron; 6011 - Singer, Cathy; 6033 - Baptiste, Pertrice; 6103 - Scruggs, Thomas; 6131 - Ojha, Satat. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B001 - Lindsay, Trevor; B009 - Jerome, Maneka; B022 - Brown, Robert; B041 - Hickman, Jeanette; B088 - Phillips, Dejuan; B097 - Chirse, Shelima; B183 - Lewis, Ricky; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; B197 - ii, Arthur young; C006 - Life Care Center of Altamonte Springs Gonzalez, Francisco; C026 - Cruz, Gus Horus; C027 - Cruz, Gus Horus; C063 - Brown, Corrin; D021 - Steiner, Richard; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D046 - Moore, Samantha; D048 - Wagner, Justin; D060 - Henson, Jamie; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; F019 - Gribov, Raquela. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C1050 - Card, Bobbie; C1108 - Martinez, Andres; C1116 - Artis, Ciera; C1131 - Hendley, Cortlind; C2001 - Williams, David; C2007 - Moody, Ayhanna; C2015 - Anderson, Madaya; C2029 - Smith, Monique; C2053 - Thornton, Elizabeth; D1021 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1023 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1041 - Cabisca, Bob; D1044 - Fallon, Rebecca; D2007 - Murphy, Marcus; D2024 - Roberts, Qia; D2062 - Davis, Casandra; D2068 - Leatherwood, Natalie; D2118 - Smith, Sharon; D2128 - Villalobos, Robert; E1015 - Quinones, Victor; E1039 - Smith, Monique; E1042 - Blue, Arrion; E1087 - Ramsey, Paul; E1092 - Hensley, Emily; E1099 - Gilley, Misty; E1104 - Ahn, Byung; E1117 - Jones, Jacqueline; E1129 - Cicilian, Bibiana; E1151 - HARRINGTON, TERRANCE DESHAUN; Q0076 - Hall, Ernest; Q0106 - Vasquez, Anselmo. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A113 - LASTER, TONYA; A118 - Jones, Crystal; A125 - Ishman, Jasmine; A127 - Sheely, Najae; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A142 - Schmidt, Arushka; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; C319 - Harris, Tiffany; C325 - Williams, Erica; C327 - Simmons, Julius; C334 - Williams, Alana; C336 - Dennis, Vanessa; C347 - CARINO, ROSA; D407 - bostick, jadan; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E015 - Porter, Destiny; E044 - Hadley, Eunzell; E052 - Pittman, Shaunquail; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E094 - Ponds, Kayla; E108 - Privat, Soraya; F603 - Dornelly, Kishan; F613 - Francois, Francis; F614 - Bennett, Connor; F635 - Hawkins, Ben; F638 - Johnson, Devin; G710 - Tookess, Courtney; G735 - Brown, Krista; G739 - Baker, Tonia; H814B - Jackson, Tawandra; J903 - Haynes, Dinaaya; J911 - Washington, Travis; P008 - MONROE, AARON; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P012 - corson, Tamieka; P052 - Mcguiness, Shane. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1200A - Jeune, Acelia Louis; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1210 - sanders, Porche; 1228 - Alamia, Frank; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1321 - Clark, Khaleelah; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1437 - Lima, Mayara; 1448 - Larrier, Leslie; 1504 - Legree, Anthony; 2003 - Hill, Devon; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2029 - Peterson, Taurus; 2034 - Morgan, Raymond; 2120 - Sthilaire, Quanterra; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2124 - Scott, Sterle; 2124 – Scott, Cynthia; 2200 - CINE, PIERRE; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2232 - Pate, Nels; 2245 - Singh, Saraswati; 2257 - Harvey, Derrelle; 2283 - Byer Jr., Angel; 2315 - Miranda, William; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2443 - Rios, Enrique; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - DE Jesus, Maximiliano; A010B - Cooper, Sameca; A013 - rice, karen; A019 - Dresch, Michel; B006 - Finklea, Jaron; B021A - Chambliss, Chellani; B021B - Colas, Leahnee; B023B - dority, tamara; B033B - Sison, Bennie; B034B - Dubose, Janiqua; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B088 - Maison, Kiara; C074 - Adams, John; C082 - almonor, ernest; C086 - Mervilus, Chinita; D040 - Sunkett, Charles; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D048 - Williams, Ubrya; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D099 - ARTHUR, ROBERT; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; E014 - Collins, Lorraine; E026 - Cason, Johnny; E041 - Reddick, Benjamin; E064 - Belizaire, Tiffany; E097 - Wallace, Errol; F004 - Brown, Keandra; F015 - Snell, Lateisha; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F072 - Clemons, Stacey; O013 - Tahir, Jaimie; O016 - Young, James; O030 - Elkayam, Joseph. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545- 2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0079 - Peterson, Carlexis; 0082 - codner, glen; 0128 - Loussaint, Katiana; 0135 - Bouie, Shantoria; 0146 - Baptiste, Ronald Jean; 0150 - Akande, Adewale; 0191 - White, Deijah; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0241 - Brown, Marisel; 0247 - Dunbar, Daryl; 0251 - Leriche, Jennifer; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0279 – Pinet, S.; 0295 - Siders, Christina; 0320 - Ambrosie, Faniastasia; 0333 - Venezia, James; 0388 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0394 - Joseph, Dullaine; 0416 - berryhill, shannon; 0424 - Mcrae, Earline; 0469 - Charles, Ital; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0487 - Minto, Darnell; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0496 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0503 - Bell, Iesha; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0523 - Mcrae, Earline; 0537 - rolle, Shanikka; 0545 - Aristil, Brown; 0550 - Brown, Candace; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0578 - Robb, Camille; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0646 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0647 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0708 - Simmonds, Juliette; 0728 - Ingram, Asia; 0732 - Dixon, Kenneth; 0755 - Allen, Ingrid; 0770 - Pittman, Dominique; 0794 - Williams, Noni; 0859 - Thomas, JeNay; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0884 - Baptiste, Kessel; 0893 - miller, keira; 0908 - Diaz, Selena; 0912 - Harris, Alex; 0913 - Manbodh, Tewana. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - SHULER, TONY; 0220 - Jacobs, Jasean; 0401 - Heers, Brittney; 0602 - Heers, Brittney; 0612 - Ponce, Evelyn; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1219 - Webb, Marcus; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1227 - Castillo, Edelmiro; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1363 - Trammell, Heather; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1454 - Tosen, Lashawnda; 1469 - Kiley, Chrystal; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1503 - Bobb, Jessika; 1504 - Williams, Marquis; 1723 - Hardnett, Demetric; 1734 - Hepburn, Denae. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392- 0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0326 -Quintana, Juan; 0333 - Fayer, Justin; 0358 - Bernal, Veronica; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0486 - Sabina, Melinda; 0564 - Daise, April; 0702 - Caverly, Peggy; 0732 - Montoya, Annia; 0759 - Caverly, Peggy; 0789 - Sprung, David; 0801 - Pantazis, Matt; 0810 - Jr., Joshua Wilson; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Valadez, Idallas; 1014 - Thompson, Amy; 1033 - Francillon, James; 1068 - Mcwhorter, Tyshelle; 1078 - Laguerre, Lamar; 1079 - Matthew, Chamara; 1082 - Ramos, Elemanuel; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1176 - It’s Not About Us Ministries aboutusminstries, Itsnot; 1185 - Williams, Mekia; 1237 - Johnson, Elizabeth Shaw; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1272 - Short, TIffany; 1292 - white, Phashia; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1330 - Pean, Leslie; 1362 - The catering bar LLC Jennings, Britney; B009 - Trent, Steven; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C032 - Viola, Tammy; C034 - Waldon, Krystal; C035 - Baldwin, Shirley; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D061 - Velasquez, Noreily; D085 - Joseph, Basten; E017 - Childs, Gracie; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G018 - Newby, DAsiah; G019 - Wallace, Jenod; H039 - Barello, Kyle; NA13 - Webster, Antoine; NC11 - Metayer, Regis; S012 - Maldonado, Sinlena; T002 - Coates, Kristi; T004 - James, Majorie; T016 - Cancel, Keila; T016- Abdiel Charbonier; T018 - Griffin, Marcia; U011 - Lyons, Devin; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; W011 - Glasgow, Patrick; W017 - Brown, Chardae; X012 - Tom, Sylvia; X018 - Kimbell, Queen. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Jay Henderson- household goods; Ramesha Cooks- furniture; Makenzie Perry- clothes, tv; Tamika Bailey- tv, clothes, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on May 23, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1158 - Mansch, April ; 1189 - Edmond, Breon; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2283 - Clayton, Earl; 2371 - Inglis, Kacy P; 3002 - law, Trevon; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 4037 - Smith, Eugene; 4119 - Vargas, Ashley; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4181 - Florence, Jermine; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5116 - Nyikos Brown, Michelle; 5134 - Battad, Elizabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0236 - Tawasha, Daphne; 0292 - Thomas, Joshua; 0354 - Howell, Kenneth; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1011 - Ward, Christopher; 2023 - Suarez, Maria; 8025 - Prenn, Derrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Arce, Angel; 0105 - Jackson, James; 0116 - Maquivar, Madian; 0216 - Martinez, Edgar; 0235 - Crawford, Carole; 0255 - Ross, Daekwon; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 3010 - Delgado Martinez, Aida; 5009 - mena, Miosottis; 6008 - Aheran, Euridice; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7030 - Duncan, Isiah; 7039 - ayala, Edgardo; 7075 - Ruiz, Destiny; 7086 - Martinez, Alex; 7097 - Marquez, Jennifer; 7101 - Ramirez, Maria; 7117 - Gibilisco, Alan; 7138 - Peguero, Juan; 8002 - Gonzalez, Sergio; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8130 - Lucret, Doris; 8142 - Almuhtaseb, Joseph; 8144 - Lucret, Doris; 8163 - Vo, Tu Anh; 8180 - Sedan, Katherine PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1020 - Estevez, Tatianna; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2125 - Richardson, Charles; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 4030 - Waters, Stephanie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0099 - Waterford Lakes Dental Tanon, Vanessa; 0149 - Torres, Melvin; 0151 - Alexander, Devin; 0157 - MAGUIRE, JAMIE E; 0208 - Moss, Elijah; 0232 - Myers, Genoveva; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2098 - Thorpe, Jamacia; 2101 - Soto, Luis; 2110 - Lawrence, Makaleya; 2125 - Taylor, Darryl; 5004 - merced, Cristal; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 6007 - mcelhanon, Alex; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 7023 -Murray, Joseph; 9023 - RCP AMERICA AMERICA, RCP; 9027 - Johnson, Richard; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; C083 - Garrastazu, Luis; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D002 - Johson, Adrian; D026 - Alvarez, Salinas; D027 - Halstead, John; D085 - Parra, Sergio; D104 - Medina, Graciela; D120 - Brood, Brett; D144 - Harrison, Amber; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D174 - Rivera Castro, Ana; D222 - Pelham, Brittany; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D231 - Candelario, Jonathan; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E080 - Stay Inspired Tribe LLC Irving, Chase PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1232 - Sykes, Jasmine; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1283 - marchena, Galadriel; 2024 - King, Vanessa; 2050 - Kline, Harmony; 2069 - Alverado, Luz Marina; 2104 - Akpan, Shantan; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2163 - Concepcion, Jessie; 2207 - Quezada, Elsa; 2220 - Weyenberg, Anthony; 2224 - Perez, Carlos; 2270 - Bathjer, Casey; 2313 - riboul, Sammantha; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3118 - Orange Avenue Dentistry Youssef, Nabil; 3124 - Hill, William; 3172 - Johnson, Kayla; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3388 - Goff, Seth; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; F431 - Jackman, Wayne; G472 - Marchese, Camille; G506 - McFarline, Alison; H564 - Corasmin, Brandon; H570 - Shock, John; H588 - Lowery, Breanna; I631 - King, Henry A; J696 - Dennison, Jakeisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1134 - Rivera, David; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1741 - Lopez, Yazmin; 1788 - Buceta, Belinda; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2015 - Tisbe, Ronald; 2028 - Reed, Reanni; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2229 - Guillen, Diana; 2257 - Eddings, Carla; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2448 - Pacheco, Boris; 2453 - Santiago, Ciannah; 2477 - Medina, Abraham; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2611 - Betancourt, Leon Orpheus; 2618 - Holland, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - VEGA, JULIO; 1103 - castro, Jodennis; 1106 - shearman, jessica; 1111 - Cruz, Kenneth; 1227 - Talbi, Amine; 1300 - Rosado De Oliveira Neto, Lauro; 2047 - Montalvo, Ismael; 2048 - Broady, Dina; 2106 - Rodriguez Rivera, Yabibeth; 2202 - Rodriguez, Angelo; 2206 - Byron, Janiqua; 2216 - Dennis, Lorenso; 2228 - Santiago, Sylvia; 2243 - Hopkins, Greg; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2551 - Benjamin, Leon; 2560 - Nieve, Gregory; 2571 - berrios, Melanie; 2574 - ashley, Jasmine; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2589 - Mercado, Jasmine; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2692 - Sprung, Neil PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0154 - Jones, Antoinette; 0187 - faircloth, Paul; 0408 - ATG moving & storage braxton, Bruce; 0412 - Britt, Valeshia; 0432 – Delarosa, Christine; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0482 - Yesenia, Rivera; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 3033 - Lewis, Dominique; 3052 - Fisher, BJ; 3063 - Smith, Gage; 3092 - Perez, Everlynd; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4028 - ramirez, javier; 4038 - Felix, Veronica; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4053 - barrett, thomas; 4057 - barrett, thomas; 5002 - Useche, Patricia D; 5007 - Duttry, Kristina; 5027 - faircloth, Robin; 6029 - Ernest, Chelsea; 6042 - Felix, Veronica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A022 - Aponte, Jorge; A035 - Rivera, ivan; A038 - Madrid, Kevin Josue; A071 - Alfonso, Christopher; A081 - Ozuna, Celeste; A101 - Charles, Allan; A113 - Mirtyl, Ricardo; A138 - Hostos, Zovema; A146 - Rodriguez, Jose; A152 - Brazier, Charlee; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B323 - LaMarca, Joseph; C346 - colon, Tiffany; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; G583 - Blake, Mikala PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B050 - Reichert, Emma; C084 - Hinds, Rondell; E528 - Erickson, Kenny PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B140 - Gascon, Melanie; B158 - Gallo, Wagner; B168 - Davis, Brooke; B189 - Feliciano, Liannette; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B207 - Lopez, Josue; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C112 - Smith, Mario Arturo; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C195F - Koziara, Leora; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C199F - Dillet, Krystal; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C211B - White Jr, Gary; C230E - Tirado Jr, David. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax- exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on May 24, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time:09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 2102 - Cole, Brenda; 2404 - Oser, Daniel; 2509 - Herbert-Erlacher, Heaven; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 2627 - Acree, Barbara; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A017 - Johnson, Cheryl; B042 - Mason, Nefertiti; C101 - Callaghan, Michael; C105 - Eriksson, Robert; C112 - Woodley, Jeffery; C119 - Shahid, Abdul; F183 - Alexander, Laila; J289 - Waters, Cedric; J325 - Hernandez, Bobbie; J400 - CAMPANA, SHARON; J401 - Tellado, Rose; L463 - baleshta, thalia; L481 - Menzel, John; O527 - Jumpp, Nicole; O529 - Henderson Jr, Philip PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time:10:00 AM Sale to be held at
www.storagetreasures.com. B239 - McHenry, Vicki; C306 - Fowler, Anthony; C352 - Ogaz, Robert; C373 - Fleshman, Megan; D428 - Napier, Jamie; E056 - Wiggins, Starshawn; E058 - Chusid, Richard; E091 - Hodges, Satique; F603 - Shelton, Jordan; F622 - Ferrell, Cristy; F634 - Remy, Guerdy; F639 - Trent, Talon; F687 - Holman, Brian; G026 - Evans, Janet; G039 - iServ Ice, LLC Busch, Phil; G098 - Mckee, Angela; H801 - cooper, Kelli; H814 - Schmidt, Donald; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407)258-3060 Time:10:15AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.comA118 - Shelley Simonazzi Hair WEATHERHOLTZ, SHELLEY; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C309 - Bryson, Crystin; C317 - Miranda-Otavo, Jorge; C334 - One Absolute Development Taylor, Joseph; D404 - Chastee, Jennifer; D429 - Bland, Dante; D440 - Jones Holguin, Juliet; D445 - Myrick, Shaquana; D448 - Munoz, Orlando; D464 - Matney, Diana; E507 - Bender, Tarell; E535 - Jackson, Stephen D; F641 - Burkey, Brandon; G715 - roberts, Lauren; G720 - Waldo, Eric; G735 - Roundtree, laurica; K006 - Phipps, Akeem PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time:10:30AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com A003 - Fulcher, Shauntia; A038 - BROWN, SHERRI; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; B009 - Brokaw, Barry; C025 - Lundi, Stephanie; C041 - Fizer, Shawn; D002 - Arnold, Mikal; D012 - Drewes, Chris; D023 - Fleming, Alayah; D032 - Duff-Gobie, Allynisha ; D053 - Evans, Elizabeth; D059 - rivera, Zuleika; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D106 - Sims, Devolia; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E042 - Peterson, Amani; E043 - McFall, Tyrae; E086 - Horne, Janice; H003 - Keane, Michael; H007 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H013 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H031 - Hobbs, Anthony; H038 - Richardson, Latonia; H041 - Duncan, Gerell; I021 - Keane, Michael; J204 - lockhart, Kierra; J607 - Mesadieu, Tessa; J613 - Williams, Joanne; J911 - Carrion, Joselin; P070 - Walls Jr, John PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B214 - Cammarano, James; B248 - Offord, Marya; B255 - Perkins, James; B263 - Kanyok, Gerald; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C320 - cardoso, nelson; C326 - Pierre, Marco; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; D418 - Ramos, Mercedes; D475 - McCalla, Lloyd; D482 - trombley, Stephanie; D485 - Valdez, Ludwig; D487 - Pace, Emilie; E542 - mclain, dillon; E584 - Roundtree, Ernest; F664 - Carter, Eloise; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson; H832 - goff, alexis; H842 - Clarkson, George; P019 - Marshall, Orville PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00523 - Connors, Michael; 00524 - Huber, Glenna; 00547 - Coffey, Christine; 00577 - Stone, Matthew; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00627 - Filabaum, Kaleigh; 00631 - Castro, Maria; 00709 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; 00724 - Roy, Joshuah; 00735 - Themistocle, Henley; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00786 - Walker, Chris; 00909 - Hernandez, Ramon PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1108 - Mark, Michele; 1135 - Farwell, Roger; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 3030 - spann, Kevin; 3067 - Russell, Jason; 4009 - Larson, Joshua; 4011 - Reinhardt, Ronald; 4022 - Shariff, Naghma; 4022 – Shariff Asif Syed; 4023 - Benn, Tracey; 5015 - Ramos, Jazmine; 5030 - Harper, Deidra; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5054 - Nash, Elisha; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 6102 - Campbell, Tanya; 7026 - Bishop, Sydney N; 7108 - Smith, Morris PUBLIC STORAGE # 22127, 4051 W 1st St FL 46, Sanford, FL 32771, (407) 915-6887 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1018 - Gleason, Joseph; 1023 - Lopez, Charise; 1110 - Mottie, Ana Soto; 1156 - Embry, Tasha; 2034A - wilson, Michaiah; 2046 - Moore II, Phillip; 2065 - Brittain, Daniel; 2074 - Hoopes, Thomas; 2087 - Baker, Keianna; 2095 - Shannon, Sharrow; 2105 - Watson, Kristina; 2120 - Wilson, Taneka; 2136 - KELLY, JOEL; 215051 - Surin, Max; 2160 - fettinger, Heather; 3021 - Edwards, Christina; 3024 - Sky View22 llc Cody, Tyron; 3035 - Cooks, Chakarra; 3059 - Glaspy, Clayton; 3104 - TURNER, JOY; 3110 - Ferreira, Joel; 4026 - Johnson, William; 4058 - Scarlett, Kim; 4092 - Canty, Otha; C003 - Mitchell, Kevin Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Melissa Camp-bicycle, boxes; Roy Chacon Rios-boxes; Christina Shirley-HHG; Christian MAKOMBO-Appliances, furnitures; SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Wine; SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Business Merchandise. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Robert Finkelshteyn: Furniture and electrical supplies- Handy Guys Services LLC Oscar Contreras: Lawn equipment- Linda Outlaw: Chairs, bars and stools- Tamela Dupree: Furniture- Robert Moraga: household products and boxes- Nala Rio: Sofa, long chair, end tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 31st, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FMCU0GXXEUA78155
2014 FORD
1FTYR44U37PA44850
2007 FORD
1GCGC24R1YF475613
2000 CHEV
1N4AL3AP0DC239051
2013 NISS
2GCEK19TX21318282
2002 CHEVROLET
2T3ZFREV5DW005565
2013 TOYT
3FA6P0H97ER296625
2014 FORD
4JGAB75E24A483918
2004 MERZ
5NPDH4AE8FH634891
2015 HYUN
5TFTX4CNXBX002694
2011 TOYT
5YFT4MCE1NP126543
2022 TOYT
JH2RC50089K501433
2009 HOND
JN1CA21D2VT201933
1997 NISS
JN8AS5MT7BW568394
2011 NISS
W1KWF8DB0MR648416
2021 MERZ
WBAJE5C56JWA96905
2018 BMW
WVWAB71K79W126311
2009 VOLK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/31/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1HGCG32711A020324
2001 HOND
1M2AG11C87M060055
2007 MACK
WDDGF54X18R040103
2008 MERZ
1FVACWFC7JHJT2907
2018 FRHT
4YNBN0817LC093859
2020 ANDS
1C4RJEAG0MC625306
2021 JEEP.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 5/31/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1FMPU17575LB13360
2005 FORD
KM8JN12D77U585248
2007 HYUN
5NMSG13D88H156307
2008 HYUN
5NPET46C78H365585
2008 HYUN
JTKKU4B49B1008074
2011 TOYT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 2, 2024
2FAHP71V99X135337
2009 FORD
JUNE 3, 2024
2T3BF4DV6CW199172
2012 TOYT
JUNE 4, 2024
WBAVM1C56EVW48103
2014 BMW
JUNE 6, 2024
5WKBE3637N1078171
2022 FRDM
JUNE 7, 2024
KMHDN45D92U288520
2002 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 2, 2024
3N1AB61E47L664085
2007 NISS
4T1B11HK2KU289505
2019 TOYT
KNAFK4A63G5589649
2016 KIA
JUNE 4, 2024
2CNDL13F876006270
2007 CHEV
4T1BE46K69U332259
2009 TOYT
JUNE 6, 2024
58AGZ1B1XNU110977
2022 LEXS
JUNE 7, 2024
1C4PJLCB3KD358800
2019 JEEP
5YFBURHE2HP691888
2017 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 4,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Valeria Gutierrez, Liyeam Gomez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 4,2024 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: John J Santiago, Flor Maria Ponce, Tyson Occenat, Maria De Los Angeles Bermudez, Juan Gotay, Miguel De Jesus, Leslie Onward Mccalla, Eumeka Thomas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 4,2024 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Danomar Velazquez, Shannon Fitzpatrick, Jorge M Gonzalez, Tatiana Lopez, Shaton Ray, Luis Garcia NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 4,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Nicholas Manente, James Webb, Honey Renee Whittington, Theresa Austin NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 5,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Gloria Annette Holden / Gloria Holden, Tiffany Harwell, Kerrye Samolyn Hill, Stephen Ronald bates, Serita Faye Wright NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 5,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Charles Williams, Altoria Pope, Stacy Robinson, Richard, Richard Luntao, Misael Navarro, Misael NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 5,2024, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Summer Lynne Robinson, Omar Ali, Charlie James McCoy, latisha legons, Geeddes D. Brown, Geddes Brown, Nichole Taesa King NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 5,2024 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Jean Saint Jean, Marquse Reshard Holiday, Nadia Scales, Tammy Carder, Lolita Hutson, James Daniel Bradford, Pamela M Richardson, Kayla K Walters, Kayla Kandice Walters, Bridgette Tara Neal NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 6,2024, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Hector Rafael Torres, Brittany Crumpton, Esai Smith, Tiffany DeLeon, Darius James, Reginal Welch, Nadya Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 0351 –10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on HURSDAY, June 6,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com Aaliyah Hooker NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 6,2024, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Neysha Nicole Flores, Rodolfo Garcia, LARISSA PAULA, Kalema Maynard, Stephanie Bryant, Monique Charles, Kevin Harbison, Glauco De Oliveira Pochine NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 6,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Mathias Thibault, Jonathan Hoffman, Matthew Hagen, Hailee Rafferty, Andrew Villeda, Francheska Laguer Arroyo, Nicole Parker, Amber Shults, Anna Lundberg, Shanequa Echette Brown. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 6,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Sarafina Collins, Jaleel Anthony Crossfield.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on May 23, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1118 - vega, Ann; 1130 - Perez, Melissa; 1138 - Steinfeld, Scott; 2004 - Pace, Theda; 2023 - Devane, Dee; 2026 - Perez, Laura; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 3012 - Devane, Dee; 3013 - SANTIAGO, JESUS; 3031 - smith, shedelue; 4022 - Schmidt, Gerhart; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4054 - Orozco, Aexander; 4056 - New York Bagel and Deli Bouk III, Kennard; 6009 - Baez, Wanda; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6021 - Devane, Dee; 6033 - Bracero, Julian; 6121 - Sorrell, Miriam; 6122 - Pinchback, Khalieph; 6133 - Acevedo, Mario; 6135 - Lopez, Gina. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0104 - MCNEALY, TANISHIA; 0222 - Clark, DeVonte; 0223 - ortiz, Carlos; 1023 - Naranjo, Keyra Loaiza; 1048 - Williams, Ryan; 2036 - Cammarano, James; 2044 - Smoker, Sylvia; 2064 - Cordova, Raul; 6001 - Gomez, Edgar; 7027 - Jemmott, Cecil; 7110 - Wharton, Rolando. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C139 - Sharma, Deepak; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C159 - Preston, Latrice; D115 - MARRIAGA, ALEJANDRO; D156 - LAFLEUR, BERTHA; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D168 - Marzan, Jaime; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E202 - Rakes, Gary; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; F092 - Bosquez, Jonathan; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B046 - Leatherwood, James; D009 - Almeida, China; D017 - Clinkscales, Shane; D018 - Luxurious Catering llc Dorcely, Lourdie; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D030 - Alfaro, Francis; D040 - duracin, Danielle; D049 - Quinn, Shirley; E028 - Martinez, Katerine; E037 - RIGTH PART CONNECTION ALEXIS, FARAH; E039 - Brown, Elroy; E040 - James, Ashad; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; G005 - Mazzella Jr., Angelo; H014 - Milwood, Carolyn; H016 - Wetzel, Alison; H025 - Electrik pros Cuear, Brany; H042 - BARNER, JAMICHEAL; J019 - Fidele, Sadora; J024 - Steward, Alyssa; J030 - Resto, Jose; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J053 - Vera, Robert; J060 - Bolden, David; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J098 - Gil, Emmanuel; J115 - Strozier, Theresa; J152 - Grimes, Odis; J159 - king, Trishaun; J161 - Francis, Anisia; K028 - Perez, Nettie; K041 - Fulton, Kurt; K042 - Pena, Juan; K089 - LimongyAugustin, Clak. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A254 - Cerrada Paredes, Salmon; A293 - Ortiz, Angel; B101 - Darias, Alexander; B143 - torres, Abelardo; B198 - Lacomb, Joanne; B199 - LA COMB, JOANNE NICOLE; C486 - Espinoza, Omayra; C526 - Guerrero, Daysha; C531 - Rivera, Mancy; C550 - Doyle, Deshel; C558 - Nunez, Kevin; F003 - Wheat, Edward. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1201 - Bailey III, Marvin; 1242 - Robles, Jahny; 2012 - Hass, Tamara; 2111 - Robinson, Katherine; 2206 - Baez, Enid; 2317 - Lamorena, Emilio; 2405 - ortiz, Carlos; 2507 - Skipper, Sarah; 3005 - Pontillo, Franco; 3020 - OLSEN, STEPHANIE; 3112 - Simpson, Davinia; 3116 - Luigi Martinez, Vivianna; 3131 - Dupuis, Evan; 3418 - Dilan, Melissa; 3508VU - Lamb, Tad. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A117 - Bell, Shantania; A118 - Cracchiolo, Toni; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B237 - Erica’s cleaning service Balom, Eric; B256 - Joseph, Camilla; B262 - Brunette, Eulonie; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C317 - Torres Diaz, Eduardo; C326 - Walden, Joseph; D400 - Broxton, Kizzie; D421 - Zackery, Cartasia; D436 - Darius, Frantz; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Haddock, Philip; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F610 - Lawson, Everett; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; H818 - Hansen, Bryan. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A101 - Clark, Edith; B201 - Kenney, Lawanda; B203 - Vazquez, Omar; C317 - Jms auto repair Sanz, Manuel; C326 - Avril, Erica; D404 - Campoy, Luis; D412 - Colbert, Victor; D415 - Gittens, Duane; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E537 - Aldues, Elmase Seme; E542 - Flores, Daniela; F612 - Wiltshire, Haguer; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; G725 - Session, Evana; I905 - Rosario, Osvaldo; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; K105 - Flores Ramos, Santos; K122 - Rosa, Alexander La; L222 - Muniz, Glerisbeth; L232 - Garcon, Steeve; P058 - Avril, Hans. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1054 - Sanders, Richard; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11214 - Garten, Kathryn; 11404 - Santos, Luis; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11411 - Davey Tree Guilds, Jay; 11412 - Rivera, Diana; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1158 - Stiller, Gregory; 1167 - McDougal, Lonny; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12302 - Brown, Darlene; 410 - ENLIGHTENMENT TO ADORNMENT BRANFORD, ALICIA; 461 - Oviedo, Derling; 483 - Kidd, India; 484 - ortiz, Fernando; 501 - smith, Trinette; 703 - Sign solutions of orlando Jacques, Louis; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 025 - Anderson, George; 061 - MIller, Stacy; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 102 - OrTiz, Miosoty; 110 - Ortega, Willie; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 218 - mims, Kiantae; 242 - Sanitago, Juan; 244 - Klein, Matthew; 261 - Hernandez, Ruben ; 306 - Lammens, Regina; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 401 - Hamilton, Tiera; 432 - Colon, Eloisa; 482 - Willis, Sharon; 502 - Medina, Jeremiah; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 506 - O Rourke, Carol; 542 - reyes, hector; 547 - Augeri, Patricia; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 566 - Perkins, Hannah; 574 - Garcia, Victor; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 709 - abud, melissa; 720 - Lee, Lola; 824 -Sierra, Sandra; 858 - Rodriguez, Nori. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01120 - Benitez,Eliza; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02122 - lopez, jorge a; 02306 - Wells, Melissa; 02319 - Rivera, Leonard; 02339 - Macias, Joshua; 02402 - Johns, Aaron; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 05145 - Romero, Pablo; 05234 - Medina, Alex; 05316 - Irazoqui, Fernando; 05337 - Vasquez, Nelson; 05338 - Otero, Jose; 05368 - Garcia Posso, Sebastian; 21291 - Tucker, Shema. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Garland, Tracy; 1027 - Candanedo, Eric; 1113 - Toro, Oddra; 1218 - Montanez, Lianys; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1302 - Vasal builders llc Vasquez, Georgiana; 1407 - Hernandez, Marisol; 1435 - Ford, Deshawn; 1500 - Crespo, Daniel; 1502 - Scruggs, Andrew; 1507 - Pinto, Andre’a; 1516 - Boronenko, Sergei; 1526 - Bedoya, Carlos; 1528 - Da Gama, John; 1614 - Knox, Emilio; 1703 - PARSONS, SANDRINA; 2007 - Teesdale, Jennifer; 2073 - Peterson, June; 2136 - rivera, Marmir; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2217 - Luciano, Myrdalia; 2221 - Scuggs, Sharon ; 2236 - Edwards, Sandrea; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2315 - Harris, Lorenzo C; 2323 - Lopez, Jacqueline. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0015 - Caicedo, Juan; 0019 - Joseph, Theresa; 0023 - Snow, Heather; 0205 - Roman, Barbara; 0335 - Bonilla, Alex; 1006 - khili, Khalid; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1022 - Ortiz, Alba; 2033 - green, Loretta; 2037 - Parker, Benita; 2041 - Islamov, Asilkhon; 2055 - Davidson, Janee; 2071 - Nieves, Javier; 2074 - ORTIZ BERRIOS, JOEL; 4051 - Scott, Omar; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 5012 - Sweeney, Nicole; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6043 - Valetin, Rafael; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6122 - Galvan, Maximiliano; 6157 - Dion, Hedwin; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6202 - LaSure, MaryAnn; 6207 - Ayala, Daniel; 8015 - MARTINEZ, ROBERTO; 8022 - Graciani, Jahaira; 8023 - Pena, Armando Moreno. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0029 - otero, yolanda; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0056 - williams, Tempest; 0066 - tilerin, cadeau; 0067 - Britt, Valeshia; 0099 - Pitts, Lee; 0104 - Young, Tamara; 0126 - Johnson, Jeff; 0237 - Garrido, Lidda; 0294 - Calvin, Vera; 0327 - HILL, GRANT; 0407 - Honstetter, Samantha; 0444 - Molina, Miguel; 1041 - Miller’s Ale House Amore, Joseph; 1056 - Sanchez, Maria; 1065 - Harrison, Ricky; 1080 - bouhou, Mohamed Ait; 1081 - Smith, Claudine; 1117 - Honeywell International Eisenhauer, Dennis; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2087 - Rdvt llc Turner, patz; 2095 - Rodrigues, Angela; 2101 - Campbell, Shereash; 2151 - II, Gary fort. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0117 - Gray, Tasha; 0158 - Lawrence, Audja; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0234 - Adams, Kindra; 0248 - Romeo, Julianna; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0312 - Elysee, Lisa; 0330 - Parish, James; 0336 - Scott, Dominique; 0337 - Leefatt, Esther; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0432 - francis, Nadia; 0506 - Jean, Jackeshia St; 0510 - Goulbourne, Jermiah; 0603 - Torres, Sandra; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0623 - Pride, April; 0626 - Wright, Lorraine; 0706 - Robinson, Brianna; 0711 - Garcia, Alba; 0716 - Escobar, Zaiska; 0728 - Augustin, Rosena; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0806 - gordon, Keisha; 0813 - Tanasie, Cristina; 0832 - Rios, Edgar; 0833 - Pierre, T; 09128 - Lawrence, Sonia; 0934 - Blanco, Angela; 1005 - hicks, Toussant; 1051 - Rincon, Andres; 1101 - albu, Raysa; 1105 – Gomer, Passionea; 1107 - Belony, Jean; 1112 - Cherelus, Elysee; 1114 - Matias, Massiel; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1139 - Lima, Guilnese; 1142 - Mitchell, Deja; 1151 - Alfonso, Julia; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1168 - Lavigne, Lawrence; 1178 - Rivera, Felix; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1222 - francis, Nadia; 1224 - Patterson, Terrell; 1230 - Demontagnac, Dana; 1234 - Toledano Jr, Miguel; 1321 - Cooper, Chelsey; 1361 - Lowery, Sarah; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/7/2024
3N1CN7AP3CL941407
NISS 2012
5TDZA22C15S276053
TOYT 2005
6/8/2024
KMHCN4AC6BU611432
HYUN 2011
6/9/2024
5NPLL4AG4MH029100
HYUN 2021
WDC0G4KB7JV052547
MERZ 2018
JM3KFACM8K0638339
MAZD 2019
6/10/2024
JKAEXEK13KDA34379
KAWK 2019
2C3CDXCT5GH242177
DODG 2016
6/11/2024
2HGFC2F5XGH518186
HONDA 2016
6/22/2024
7FRVC08S8NA002079
PEACH 2022
5TDKDRAH9PS006019
TOYT 2023
6/24/2024
50ZBE1167NN032791
QLCG 2022
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8:00AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
06/06/2024
5LMJJ2JT1FEJ07164
LINC 2015
06/07/2024
1FTPW14V57KC31791
FORD 2007
06/08/2024
JHLRD28401C000954
CRV 2008
1J8GN28K88W174708
JEEP 2008
06/09/2024
2FMDK3JC4BBA06421
FORD 2011
1G1BJ5SM5K7106398
CHEV 2019
KM8SR4HF9EU067920
HYUN 2014
5NPD84LF0KH460623
HYUN 2019
5UXWZ7C55G0M83705
BMW 2016
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/10/2024
1C4PJLCB5JD596260
JEEP 2018
WBANF73516CU21055
BMW 2006
KMHDH4AE0DU815756
HYUN 2013
6/28/2024
4JGDM4EB4PA021490
MERZ 2023
7KGTC2V16NR003731
VAND 2022
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769,
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Dodge
VIN: 1B3EL46X66N195415
2006 Hyundai
VIN: KM8JN12D36U391010
2004 Chevrolet
VIN: 2G1WZ121349388664
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on June 5, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Tuesday the 28th day of May, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Adrita Filostin ; Alejandro Sanchez ; Alexandra Solivan ; Alice Griffin ; Alicia Zellous ; Anthony Montalvo ; Brian Melendez ; Brian Samuel ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Clarissa Greene ; Codayzjah Love ; Cynthia Holmes ; Danethean Edwards ; Elraya Hychs ; Esther Joseph ; Esther Joseph ; Gregory Hampton ; Jalese Tatum ; James Coleman ; James Hart ; Jamie Mince ; Jarrod Daniels ; Jasen White ; Jasmine Downer ; Jessica Leonard ; Jude Gonzal ; Keshawn Hector ; Latresia Brown ; Lisa Lieberman ; Maribel vasquez ; Marisel Duran ; Marisol Maldonado ; Monica Thomas ; Nadine Mercier ; Orgino Torres ; Patrice Davis ; Ranton Sheffield ; sasha thompson ; SHEENA ROSE FONTAINE ; Shelcy Baker ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Sigrid Yanira Sanchez Ospina ; Simone Francis ; Teresa A Johnson ; Terri Taylor ; Tiffany Cook ; Tyra Jones ; Vincent Forbes ; WANDA JIMENEZ ; Yolonda Lee ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Alberto Cruz ; Althea Carby ; Anthony Clark ; Ben Hollimon ; Candyce Nesheim ; Christopher Bullard ; devanni walker ; Dominique Williams ; Eric Lawrence ; Jaime Diaz ; James Benjamin ; James Gipson ; Jennifer Hall ; Latasha Wynn ; Maria Negron ; Melana Prescott ; Nancy Sepulveda ; Paris Williame ; Raymond Torres ; Robyn Johnson ; Samantha Sheets ; Shanya Thompson ; Tamiqua Williams ; Taylor Gamell ; Thomas Hannah ; Tyrone Henderson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Vernia Jackson ; Wendy Boone.