Legal Public Notices 3/29/23

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Craig Trevarthen #1248, Catherine Eflin #1382, Marti Meadows #1254, Caleb Perrodin #1675, Rikkita Scott #1484 The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: March 29 and April 5, 2023.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Donna Brown - Totes. Christina Graham - Household goods. Ashantie Orengo - Household Goods. Lori Ann Johnson - Mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Rasha Eugene Thomas- household items, Niselio Garcia Jr- boxes. De Freitas Minicz- household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Samuel Jones pressure washer, car jack, bags; Courtney Lau home goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Daniel Bodt – furniture, clothes, toys, sewing machine, luggage. Eroy Hernandez – furniture, clothes, shoes, toys. Martin Lane – electronics, books, clothes, shoes, tools, stools. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Juan A. Ramos Torres; Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:Renee Holtkamp; Household goods : Samara Walton; Restaurant Forniture, Refrigerators chairs and tables : Michael Glass: Household goods ; Oskar Pulgaron: Houshold goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ivette Martinez home goods; Krystal Jones Bedroom set, couch, table, China set, 1 tall drawer; Ivette Martinez home goods; Henrique Lopes de Moraes boxes, books, dorm items student; Julie Hennard personal items; Jennifer Czeczotka Household good. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Chris Miller; TV, Couch , Bed, Shoes Clothes, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:saniqua toombs- Household goods, electronic items, etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Imran Tariq- boxes, mattresses, dining table and a couch. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage,: Andre Joseph, boxes and bins; Gilmarie Rivera, Household goods, clothes, boxes and totes; Earl Rimple, Boxes, furniture, table, paintings. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ciera Marie Young: Bed, computer, bags, totes, HHG; Hanna Alayna Rinner: furniture, shelves, rug. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Kerstin Wynn: beds and household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Joseph Pizarro-Household Items, Sherrard Haugabrooks-Household items, boxes 30-40,Jean Theodore-household good, Jean Theodore-Households goods, Jeremy Farris-boxes crates tool table, Samuel Pratt Jr- boxes, tv, file cabinet, desk, curio cabinet, lamps, Samuel Pratt Jr- shelves, ladder, hand truck. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Shona Wallace: boxes, bike-Albert Astbury: tools, totes-Charlotte Ortiz:household items- Shannon Newman:household items-Sheyla Cruz De Jesus:household items-Dionne Jackson:household items, sporting goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: CORNELIA H. MCDONALD A/K/A CORNELIA HOLLOWAY MCDONALD,Deceased.: The administration of the estate of CORNELIA H. MCDONALD A/K/A CORNELIA HOLLOWAY MCDONALD, deceased, whose date of death was JANUARY 7, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 3/29/2023. Signed on 30th of January, 2023. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] , Secondary Email: [email protected] /s / BARBARA SPEAKS N/K/A BARBARA TURNER Personal Representative 1355 PINE WAY SANFORD, FL 32773IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF:Deceased.: The administration of the estate of ERIC ARBON DENTEL, deceased, whose date of death was OCTOBER 21, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 3/29/2023. Signed this 6th day of March, 2023. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] /s/ FREDERICK S. WERMUTH A/K/A FREDERICK FRITZ WERMUTH Personal Representative 25 EAST PINE STREET ORLANDO, FL 32801, Personal Representative.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.L. DOB: 09/26/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.A. DOB:03/06/2020, J.A. DOB:03/15/2021, A.A. DOB: 06/11/2022 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To:last known address: 4610 Conley St. Orlando, FL 32811 WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on April 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. You must appear in-person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2ND day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected] , Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.C. DOB: 07/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE,IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.W. DOB: 06/04/2011, A. R. DOB: 02/05/2013, A. P. DOB: 07/21/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To:Last known address: 929 W. Colonial Dr. Room 141, Orlando, FL 32804. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, [email protected] , Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M. M.L. DOB: 01/18/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq. Florida Bar No. 69216 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: R.B. DOB: 09/28/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, A.K.A. MELISSA ANDREA BRUMMITT, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746 State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. TAHIRAHN. PATTERSON, Petitioner and BERNARD THOMAS, JR., Respondent. Case No.: 2022-3234 Division: DOMESTIC RELATIONS NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION TO DISESTABLISH PATERNITY TO:, 1661 VOTAW RD. APOPKA, FL. 32703 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for DISESTABLISHMENT OF PATERNITY has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to TAHIRAH N. PATTERSON whose address is 14338 CLARKSON DR, ORLANDO, FL 32828 on or before 5/4/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURT 425 N. ORAMGE AVE. ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: L.G. DOB: 08/30/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 27th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 13th day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF J.C.-P. DOB: 09/10/2013, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 4th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA. IN THE INTEREST OF: A. S., SEX F, AGE 10, DOB 02/2012,CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE. TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN JENNIFER ZELIK SMITH (mother); KEVIN SMITH (father); SANDRA CARTER (guardian); ANY UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER; AND ANY ONE ELSE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE CHILD You are notified that a Petition for Dependency concerning the above child was filed against you in said court on 02/09/23 and by reason of an Order for Service entered by the court on 02/07/23 YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED TO BE AND APPEAR before the Monroe County Juvenile Court, for a hearing at the Monroe County Justice Center, Forsyth, Georgia on 02/22/23; and on 04/13/23 following service by publication. Serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, James E. Patterson, P.O. Box 1006, Forsyth, Georgia 31029. You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting the Monroe County Juvenile Court Clerk. WITNESS the Honorable Judges of this court, this 9th day of February, 2023. /s/ LINDSEY TAYLOR, CLERK, MONROE COUNTY JUVENILE COURT.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Key chain w/keys &; fobs, watch S Orange Ave/E Gore St2. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St3. Key fob 5100 Blk of International Dr4. Cellphone N Orange Ave/W Central Blvd5. Key fob 600 Blk of Amelia St6. Keys 5200 Blk of Lake Margaret Dr7. Cellphone 7700 Blk of Glynde Hill Dr8. Keys S Orange Ave/E Pine St9. Cellphone 5900 Blk of Westgate Dr10. Key fob 1100 Blk of Gunnison Ave11. Scooters W Livingston St/N Orange Ave12. Cellphones 5400 Blk of International Dr13. Backpack w/ misc. Items 10 Blk of S Orange Blossum Trl14. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St15. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St16. Backpack w/misc. Items 6400 Block of Westgate Dr17. Cellphone Cypress Creek Blvd/Vineland Rd18. Keys N Orange Ave/Wall St19. Backpack w/ misc. Items 4500 Blk of Anson Lane20. Backpack w/ misc. Items 2000 Blk of Orange Center Lane21. Bike S Orange Ave/Butler Dr22. Bike 200 Blk of Eola Pkwy23. Bike 700 Blk of N Formosa Dr24. Currency 9400 Blk of N Fuqua BlvdNotice of AuctionPersonal Property of Kenny Archibald unit 17, will be sold for cash to satisfy Owner’s Lien in accordance with Florida Statutes Self-storage Facilities act on. Property consisting of tools and household items. Sale to be held at the Premises:NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY.F0606 Shanita Brown, G0786 henry daniels, H0930 SHANTU LAWRENCE, F0667 Luis & Iris Aquino, A0038 Juan Disla2371 RICKEY WOOTTEN, 2034 ROGER FISHEL, 2233 edwin olguin, 1861 Paola Medina, 1422 Darren Ewing, 2161 rod wilmont, 2178 Brittany Gardell, 1437 Marcus Acosta, 1726 ALICE GEORGE, 2023 Dawn Bagget-wal, 1730 ALICE GEORGE, 2022 Sharee Porter, 1108 Tina Lemieux.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on