Legal Public Notices 3/29/23

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 Craig Trevarthen #1248, Catherine Eflin #1382, Marti Meadows #1254, Caleb Perrodin #1675, Rikkita Scott #1484 The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: March 29 and April 5, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: April 14, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221Donna Brown - Totes. Christina Graham - Household goods. Ashantie Orengo - Household Goods. Lori Ann Johnson - Mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 14, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Rasha Eugene Thomas- household items, Niselio Garcia Jr- boxes. De Freitas Minicz- household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 19th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Samuel Jones pressure washer, car jack, bags; Courtney Lau home goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 20, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Daniel Bodt – furniture, clothes, toys, sewing machine, luggage. Eroy Hernandez – furniture, clothes, shoes, toys. Martin Lane – electronics, books, clothes, shoes, tools, stools. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Juan A. Ramos Torres; Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Renee Holtkamp; Household goods : Samara Walton; Restaurant Forniture, Refrigerators chairs and tables : Michael Glass: Household goods ; Oskar Pulgaron: Houshold goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Ivette Martinez home goods; Krystal Jones Bedroom set, couch, table, China set, 1 tall drawer; Ivette Martinez home goods; Henrique Lopes de Moraes boxes, books, dorm items student; Julie Hennard personal items; Jennifer Czeczotka Household good. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Chris Miller; TV, Couch , Bed, Shoes Clothes, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: saniqua toombs- Household goods, electronic items, etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 407-280-7355: Imran Tariq- boxes, mattresses, dining table and a couch. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Andre Joseph, boxes and bins; Gilmarie Rivera, Household goods, clothes, boxes and totes; Earl Rimple, Boxes, furniture, table, paintings. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Ciera Marie Young: Bed, computer, bags, totes, HHG; Hanna Alayna Rinner: furniture, shelves, rug. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated April 18, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Kerstin Wynn: beds and household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 18th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Joseph Pizarro-Household Items, Sherrard Haugabrooks-Household items, boxes 30-40,Jean Theodore-household good, Jean Theodore-Households goods, Jeremy Farris-boxes crates tool table, Samuel Pratt Jr- boxes, tv, file cabinet, desk, curio cabinet, lamps, Samuel Pratt Jr- shelves, ladder, hand truck. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, April 18th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Shona Wallace: boxes, bike-Albert Astbury: tools, totes-Charlotte Ortiz:household items- Shannon Newman:household items-Sheyla Cruz De Jesus:household items-Dionne Jackson:household items, sporting goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: CORNELIA H. MCDONALD A/K/A CORNELIA HOLLOWAY MCDONALD,Deceased. File No. 48-2023-CP000403-A001OX. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of CORNELIA H. MCDONALD A/K/A CORNELIA HOLLOWAY MCDONALD, deceased, whose date of death was JANUARY 7, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 3/29/2023. Signed on 30th of January, 2023. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected], Secondary Email: [email protected]/s/ BARBARA SPEAKS N/K/A BARBARA TURNER Personal Representative 1355 PINE WAY SANFORD, FL 32773
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: ERIC ARBON DENTEL, Deceased. File No. 48-2023-CP000457-A001OX. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of ERIC ARBON DENTEL, deceased, whose date of death was OCTOBER 21, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 3/29/2023. Signed this 6th day of March, 2023. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] /s/ FREDERICK S. WERMUTH A/K/A FREDERICK FRITZ WERMUTH Personal Representative 25 EAST PINE STREET ORLANDO, FL 32801, Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP22-445 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.L. DOB: 09/26/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Mary Lucate (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP15-299 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.A. DOB:03/06/2020, J.A. DOB:03/15/2021, A.A. DOB: 06/11/2022 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: JARVIS AKINS last known address: 4610 Conley St. Orlando, FL 32811 WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on April 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. You must appear in-person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2ND day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-377 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.C. DOB: 07/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SAMANTHA EATON, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, CASE NO.: DP20-516 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.W. DOB: 06/04/2011, A. R. DOB: 02/05/2013, A. P. DOB: 07/21/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: Rebecca Weber Asencio Last known address: 929 W. Colonial Dr. Room 141, Orlando, FL 32804. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, [email protected], Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-185 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M. M.L. DOB: 01/18/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ARNULFO MENDEZ CHANAY, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq. Florida Bar No. 69216 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP20-428 In the Interest of: R.B. DOB: 09/28/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MELISSA BRUMMITT, A.K.A. MELISSA ANDREA BRUMMITT, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746 State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. TAHIRAHN. PATTERSON, Petitioner and BERNARD THOMAS, JR., Respondent. Case No.: 2022-3234 Division: DOMESTIC RELATIONS NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION TO DISESTABLISH PATERNITY TO: BERNARD THOMAS, JR., 1661 VOTAW RD. APOPKA, FL. 32703 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for DISESTABLISHMENT OF PATERNITY has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to TAHIRAH N. PATTERSON whose address is 14338 CLARKSON DR, ORLANDO, FL 32828 on or before 5/4/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURT 425 N. ORAMGE AVE. ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-67. IN THE INTEREST OF: L.G. DOB: 08/30/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: AYLA DEJESUS, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 27th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 13th day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-06 IN THE INTEREST OF J.C.-P. DOB: 09/10/2013, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: EFRAIN CORREA RIOS (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 4th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA. IN THE INTEREST OF: A. S., SEX F, AGE 10, DOB 02/2012, CASE #2023-JV-JR-0009 CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE. TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN JENNIFER ZELIK SMITH (mother); KEVIN SMITH (father); SANDRA CARTER (guardian); ANY UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER; AND ANY ONE ELSE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE CHILD You are notified that a Petition for Dependency concerning the above child was filed against you in said court on 02/09/23 and by reason of an Order for Service entered by the court on 02/07/23 YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED TO BE AND APPEAR before the Monroe County Juvenile Court, for a hearing at the Monroe County Justice Center, Forsyth, Georgia on 02/22/23; and on 04/13/23 following service by publication. Serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, James E. Patterson, P.O. Box 1006, Forsyth, Georgia 31029. You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting the Monroe County Juvenile Court Clerk. WITNESS the Honorable Judges of this court, this 9th day of February, 2023. /s/ LINDSEY TAYLOR, CLERK, MONROE COUNTY JUVENILE COURT.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
March 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Key chain w/keys &; fobs, watch S Orange Ave/E Gore St
2. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St
3. Key fob 5100 Blk of International Dr
4. Cellphone N Orange Ave/W Central Blvd
5. Key fob 600 Blk of Amelia St
6. Keys 5200 Blk of Lake Margaret Dr
7. Cellphone 7700 Blk of Glynde Hill Dr
8. Keys S Orange Ave/E Pine St
9. Cellphone 5900 Blk of Westgate Dr
10. Key fob 1100 Blk of Gunnison Ave
11. Scooters W Livingston St/N Orange Ave
12. Cellphones 5400 Blk of International Dr
13. Backpack w/ misc. Items 10 Blk of S Orange Blossum Trl
14. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St
15. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St
16. Backpack w/misc. Items 6400 Block of Westgate Dr
17. Cellphone Cypress Creek Blvd/Vineland Rd
18. Keys N Orange Ave/Wall St
19. Backpack w/ misc. Items 4500 Blk of Anson Lane
20. Backpack w/ misc. Items 2000 Blk of Orange Center Lane
21. Bike S Orange Ave/Butler Dr
22. Bike 200 Blk of Eola Pkwy
23. Bike 700 Blk of N Formosa Dr
24. Currency 9400 Blk of N Fuqua Blvd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice of Auction
Personal Property of Kenny Archibald unit 17, will be sold for cash to satisfy Owner’s Lien in accordance with Florida Statutes Self-storage Facilities act on April 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Property consisting of tools and household items. Sale to be held at the Premises: Orange Avenue Storage at 414 Fairlane Ave, Orlando, FL 32809
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City: 3307 U.S. Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, FL 33844 March 11, 2023 F0606 Shanita Brown, G0786 henry daniels, H0930 SHANTU LAWRENCE, F0667 Luis & Iris Aquino, A0038 Juan Disla U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners: 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747. March 11, 2023 2371 RICKEY WOOTTEN, 2034 ROGER FISHEL, 2233 edwin olguin, 1861 Paola Medina, 1422 Darren Ewing, 2161 rod wilmont, 2178 Brittany Gardell, 1437 Marcus Acosta, 1726 ALICE GEORGE, 2023 Dawn Bagget-wal, 1730 ALICE GEORGE, 2022 Sharee Porter, 1108 Tina Lemieux.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 14th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A103- Pedro Sotomayor A307- Eric Wallis B105- Cynthia Lopez C147- Luis Flores
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: AM:6036-Kevin Nazaro/Kevin Nazzaro;6117-Jennifer Paden/Jennifer June Goss Paden Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd. Celebration, Fl. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00 PM 2162 Ronald (Jay) J Wilkinson/ Ronald Jay Wilkinson; 2173 Anthony Thomas/ Anthony Diego Thomas; 2135 Jennifer Paden; 3024 Caroline Paden; 2200 Eric Mathew Uranyi.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 14th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1013 Amy Alexander 1100 Julio Gomez 1436 Lydia Gonzalez 1610 John Polynice 1706 Korell Redhead 2018 Domingo Guzman 2102 Carlos A. Narvaez 2211 Julio Gomez 2621 Angel Ortiz 3/29/2023 and 4/5/2023 issues.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on April 19th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Doris Strickland – 0G034, Fritz Petion – 0I027, Dalaih A. McMullen - 0C054, Agenor Yvrose – 0G009, Nezius Wilner – 0F006, Roman Skrobko – 0E010, Keith Marcell Williams – 0H031, Seradieu Petit Frere – 0H050
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 14th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2108 Bridgetta Taylor #2140 Shakira George #2313 Shakira George #2403 Joanne LaComb #2427 Ceasar Alexandro Santaliz #1445 Zackti Pate.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 14, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1083-Steven Balcacer 2023-Shanaerae Thomas 216-Marcus White 3144-Donovan Todd.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: April 19th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #A104-Households, #1084-Households, #1039-Households, #1015-Households, #2081-Furniture, #2092-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 14th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JN1BY1AP1DM514668
2013 / INFI
WVWAA71K18W098958
2008 / VOLK
3MW5R1J06L8B25897
2020 / BMW
JTDBL40E699056200
2009 / TOYT
1FA6P0H73G5133846
2016 / FORD
JYARN10E33A007481
2003 / YAMA
1JJV532D6GL927528
2016 / WABASH
1FUJGLDRXELBB4854
2014 / FRHT
1N4AL11D63C272662
2003 / NISS
KNAFX4A81E5086167
2014 / KIA
3C4PDCGG2HT522912
2017 / DODG.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 14, 2023
6MMAP67P13T008462
2003 MITS
KNDJN2A27F7131489
2015 KIA
APRIL 16, 2023
4T1BE32K16U150822
2006 TOYT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 17, 2023
1B3LC56B59N556655
2009 DODG
WVGAV7AX6FW554204
2015 VOLK
APRIL 20, 2023
3GNBAADB0AS650021
2010 CHEV
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 14th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 148A – Christian Diaz Castro
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, April 11, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Natheline Gaskin / Ashline Auguste-Harriott /Alicia Baker / Kimberly Jo Small / Christopher Andrew Ortiz / Omar McDonald Jones / Ivette Irizarry / Christiana Holloman NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, April 11, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Ricardo Gabriel Carbajal Alvarez / ISAIAS DANIEL TORRES ALDARONDO / Roscoe Orlando Jr Baker / BONNIE GRAZIUSO / Rebecca Pauline Waldron / Noel Gonzalez / Aurelio leon / Latori Franklin / Michael Clemente / Jose Melendez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, April 11, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Dewayne Smith / Armando Blanco-Cuellar / Nydia Haydee Rivera / Ashley Olan NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Moston Clarke / Aldo Giuseppe /ALDO GIUSEPPE BARTOLONE / Erick Flores / Larry Gene Bowen NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Mounia Iman Joseph / Mounia Joseph /Jamie Dorsey / Trishunda Peterson / Shanique Burgess / SB / Shaquan Anthony Walters / Shaquan Walters / Dorothy D Carter / DC / Khorian Augustus Moore / Khorian A Moore / Cynthia San Miguel / CS / Cristiane Gusmao / Michelle Reed / Corey Vincent McKnight / Corey McKnight NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Derrick David Dillon / Thierry G Nertilus / Rachelle Kashey Stanley / Tomeisha Sade Fisher / Lisa Thomas / Jamale Ruise / Deniece Wynn / Mary Stanley / Tommie Lenard Haynes / Geeddes D. Brown / Geddes Brown NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Doniel Richmond/ Theodore Washington /Orixa Aguilar Martinez / Nicholas Barnes/ Nicholas Jerome Barnes/ Nicholas J Barnes/ Nicholas S Barnes/ Nicole J Barnes, SR/ Nicklus J Barnes, SR/ Nichols Barnes/ Nick J Barnes/ Barnes Nick / Madison Dean Beni / Jeffrey Aaron Eves / Miguel Angel Camacho III NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, April 13, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Christine Ducille Taylor / Dana BELL / Dolores Romulus Jean Mary / Charmaine Mureen Waite / Victoria Jeanne Haberek / Rodrigo Barcelos Ferreira Nunes / Deena Scott / Olivia Ayson / Dominique Scott / Princess Bonilla / Geneva Pennington / Ramon Pinero / Cheryl Hundley / Madeline Silva NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 – 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, April 13, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Gary Olson/ Justin Kahlil Ferguson / Jahsenyah Jackson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, April 13, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Laurie Salmi / Anthony Barksdale / Michael Anthony Nieves / Jordon Antonio Berry / James Patrick Leschak / Ruben Mendez / Rosa Melendez /John King / Roana Cipriano-Mazzucco / Paul Thomas Rodgers / Carolina Oliveira / Pedro Adorno / Tarsha Jackson / Ericka Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 – 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, April 13, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Anthony Thompson / Valdinei Santos.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/18/2023
5J8TB18538A008873
ACUR 2008
1GC1KXEY2JF288673
CHEV 2018
2G1FB1E32C9114310
CHEV 2012
KM8SB12B83U399899
HYUN 2003
1B3HB48BX8D754250
DODG 2008
4/20/2023
3B7MF33C7SM146810
DODG 1995
4/29/2023
3VV3B7AX7NM092144
VOLK 2022
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2019 Dodge
VIN: 2C3CDXHG5KH583972
2018 Nissan
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3JY231276
2005 Audi
VIN: WAULT68E15A065798
2016 Volkswagen
VIN: 3VWD17AJ8GM297358
2015 Kia
VIN: KNAGM4A77F5537303
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on April 12, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 14th day of April, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Serrano, Janet Household Goods; Bullard, Christopher Household Goods; James, Brandon Household Goods; Davidson, Xavier Household Goods; Grays, Shamar Household Goods. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 14th day of April, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Cowan, Veronica Household Items; Vil, Adelyne Household Items; wilson, brian Household items; Bratton, Imani House items; Osorio, Graciela Household Items; Bronson, Jazmyne Household Items; Payton, Marquis Household Items; Paz, Yoliannel Household items Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Run dates 3/29/23 and 4/5/23.