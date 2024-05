Legal Public Notices 5/1/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Christina Getman #1132, Jessica Betourd #1626, Anna Shaw #1257, Sarah Killingsworth #1154, Sarah Killingsworth #1563, Katherine Lindsey #1630, Jaubri Cash #1408, Latasha Brooks #1139, Briana Walker #1255, Catherine Adams-Eflin #1644, Justin Restrepo #1034. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: May 1 and May 8, 2024.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 10, 2024 at the location indicated:: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Joshua Davis-clothes and paper work, Isabella Marziali- Household Items, Kadisha Henry-Household Goods, Antonia Burch-Household Items, Jamilah Payne-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Elizabeth Zucco - Household goods. Phillip A Corbitt - Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Diane Thomas-Household items, Jaliah Lloyd-Household items, Thomas, Diane-Household items, Jesus Ocasio-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Giovannie Persaud- household items, Bibi Sukhraj- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jamal Thomas-chairs, minifridge, couch; Christopher Skinner-luggage, deep freezer; Kyarra Garrett-tv, couch, bags, clothes; Tameshia Jones-couch, chairs, clothes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.David Leek- boxes house hold clothes, DaShawn Haugabrooks-Office Supplies, Ivelisse Santiago -: Basic household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below.Michelle Taylor: sports equipment,electronics,bike.Thomas McGill: household. Thomas McGill: household. Alexander Placeres: misc. items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Terrell Murphy - boxes, folding table & chair Taylor Christie - boxes, lamps, household items Marcelo Nobrega - Bags, Clothing, Shoes & Baby items Pakarcia Wilson - Bags, Totes, Clothes, Shoes Joshua Daisley - Boxes, suitcases, bed frame, clothes Brianna Boyer - Boxes, household items Deane Brown - Bags, clothes, toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Porscha Hunter-Household Goods/Furniture, luggage, wagon, scooter James Dwight- Household Goods/Furniture, Glendy C. Ordaz- Household Goods/Furniture Tammy Witz- Household Goods/Furniture Cinetiare Alvarez- Clothing/purses, totes, bags, luggage Aaisha Weaver- Household Goods/Furniture, bags, bike, wagon, vacuum Alexis Tyre- Loveseat, household goods, electronics, bike, luggage, boxes Renis L Adkins- Household Goods/Furniture, totes, purses, stroller Colby Wilson- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jacolby Reddick: boxes, furniture, household goods, bags, lamp, chair. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Lindsey Austin: Mattress/Bedding, Toys, Boxes, Headboard, Bags, Camping Chair, Rolling Cart, Baskets, Totes The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tanesha Love: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Dimitri Rivera: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:: D’angelo Craig: clothing, luggage; Austin McGowan: WasherBoxes Machine, Ladder, Grill, Bins, Instrument Case, Luggage, Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following:David Spencer: Jet ski (not included in sale), engine, tub, armoire, bed, table, refrigerator, bags, boxes, files, sports equipment, file cabinet and toolbox. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Lauren Romero: Table, wall art, luggage, totes, boxes, bags. David Fontenot: Surfboard, luggage, office chair, clothing, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Korrine cooper- Boxes, Fishing Gear, Tv; Francisco Suarez- Construction Material, Tires, Metal Pipes; Tyler Segal- Tool Box, Tv, Air Hockey Table. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Amira Willingham dorm furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Gerardo Padilla- Clothes, bags, toys The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items; Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items; Jervaine Huie-Table, chairs, bed frame, TV stand, nightstand; Taylor Heaney- Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Casey Kealy- Household goods, Personal Belongings. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Devin Augustave, Mattress, desk, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following:Charles Greer: totes, TV, furniture, decor, personal items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Nicolas Han - Boxes and Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Felecia Culliver: household goods, Andre Moore: Household Goods, Ronald Nicolas :household goods, Emanuel Wax: Household Goods, Bessie Batson: Household Goods, Mark Steger: cabinets, musical equipment The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Talal Dalaq- Dishes, kitchenware, lamps, toys, clothing, shoes, personal effects, furniture, computers Rodney Griffin- Motor Vehicle parts, heavy equipment, boxes, tools Wayne Samuel- TV, old stuff, mattress, bedding, boxes and household goods Rhonda Roane- Totes, personal effects, boxes, and household goods Gilay Polk- Household goods, boxes, toys and baby stuff Dashonia Renee Rackard- Houshold goods, old stuff, furniture, mattress and bedding Angel Reyes- Household goods, old stuff, furniture, boxes Jayunna Smith- Houssehold goods, boxes, totes, mattress and bedding Andre Castillo- Bicycle, clothing, shoes, heavy equipment, boxes, personal items, wall art, mattress and bedding Desi James- Clothing, shoes, household goods, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below.. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, May 15 @ 11:30am) 0125-Monica Meyers, 0226-Louie Maldonado, 0402-Maria Segarra, 0458-Yudileydis Rodriguez, 0465-Corey Beal, 0502-Eliseo Ferrante, 0667AC- Aida De Jesus, 1423-Louie Maldonado 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, May 15 @ 1:00pm) 0323-Gerri Hood, 0540-Shonda Lorne, 0630-Roderick Williams, 0662-Shonda Lorne, 0804-Claudine Gentles, 0879-Robert Lee Wade, 1039- William/Kitty Ellison, 1080-William/Kitty Ellison, 1081-Alaam Edoo, 1084-Ahmani Marimon 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, May 15 @ 2:30pm) 257-Pahola Leguizamon 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, May 16 @ 11:00am) 0619-Kathleen Lynch, 0807-Lester Office, 0964-Brianne Willett 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, May 16 @ 1:00pm) 0746-Jelani Omari, 0759-Kim Fletcher 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, May 16 @ 2:00pm) 692-Shawndell Hadley. Run dates 4/24 and 5/1.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: PEYTON BIANCA THOMAS, Petitioner/Mother, vs SHAUN GEORGE HUDSON-WHITE, Respondent/Father. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-013958-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PATERNITY CASE. TO:10064 Marguex Dr., Orlando, FL 32825 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity and Parental Responsibility has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before 5/17/2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/9/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: KHALIL GHALAMI, Petitioner, and MEHRY AZARIRAD, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2024-DR-001589 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO:17712 Lily Blossom Lane, Orlando, FL 32820 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before May 17, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/9/2024 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7 CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M.L DOB: 01/18/2013 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: M.M.L., born on January 18th, 2013. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 20, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 6, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2nd day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Jennifer Giles, Deputy Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7 CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M.L DOB: 01/18/2013 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: M.M.L., born on January 18th, 2013. You are hereby commanded to appear on May 20, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 6, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2nd day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Jennifer Giles, Deputy Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.J. DOB: 01/14/2016 D.J. DOB: 02/13/2017 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:, Father of the Minor Children C.J and D. J., Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is attached. You are to appear in person before this Court in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, on Tuesday, June 11 th , 2024, at 9:30 A.M. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S.R DOB: 01/26/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.S.R, born on January 26, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 10:30 A.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: E.B. DOB: 09/25/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:, Last known address: 8344 Silver Star Rd Orlando, FL 32818. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN Petitioner and BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ Respondent.Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ, 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32828 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN, whose address is 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32835 on or before 6/13/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/22/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ {Deputy Clerk}IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 25, 2024, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION NUCORP PROPERTIES, Plaintiff, vs. YHRISTINA HAWKINS and MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP. Defendants. CASE NO.: 2023-CC-011120. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP c/o DENNISE J. WEST, REGISTERED AGENT 4307 LAKE RICHMOND DRIVE, 680723, ORLANDO, FL 32811 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for damages for breach of contract relating to a 12’x 24’ premanufactured side lofted utility cabin, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Matthew G. Davis, Esq., counsel for Plaintiff, NuCorp Properties, whose address is 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 3700, Tampa, FL 33602, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s counsel or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 17th day of January, 2024. JODY PHILLIPS Clerk & Comptroller. By /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal.)will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Meguydeline Dessources- household goods/ furniture Precious Prewitt- household goods/ furniture Roofing and Construction Solutions- household goods/ furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Davd Diaz-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Patrick Chery-Household Goods/Furniture; Mauricio Chiara-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Phone 4600 Blk W Washington St2. Phone 5100 Blk Curry Ford Rd3. Phone 500 Blk E Central Blvd4. Phones 30 Blk Pershing Pl5. Phones 40 Blk W Washington St6. Electronics 40 Blk W Washington St7. Electronics Alden Road8. Jewelry Alden Road9. Electronics 50 Blk Eaglesmere Dr10. Jewelry I-Drive & Carrier Drive11. Phone N Orange Ave/Central Blvd12. Bike 3000 Blk Edgewater Dr13. Bike Washington St/Summerllin Dr14. Currency 1300 Blk Arllington St15. Currency W Washington St16. Currency 700 Blk Tampa Ave17. Currency 4000 Blk S Semoran Blvd18. Currency Wall St/N Orange Ave19. Currency 300 Blk Crystal Lake Blvdfor monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at4 and will continue until all locations are done.; B29 Roslyn Smith $637.90, C69 Jordan Benham $1,002.15, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $789.85, B70 chris volosin $1,036.65, C28 jeffery Knayer $1,027.70, D05 rodney acker $1,338.60, B12 derius jones $838.30, E01 GENE GOSS $1,789.00, A30 vieta sawyer $605.75, 1101 kelvin sone $1,762.20, B10 Ahmani Standifer $696.20, 1006 karen rice $1,423.05, B20 Tylaine Peters $648.50, 0995 ALBERT CENTENO $1,598.80, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $1,002.15, D39 Twyla Hill $869.70, A0008A kelvin sone $2,422.00, D03 ALTHEA PEDDIE $777.00, A14 Naetassjah Wyckoff $923.60, B34 Dekayla Brand $839.20, 0997 ALBERT CENTENO $1,598.801173 NANCY CHESTER $1,303.40, 1036 Gregory Sanders $1,667.15, 1338 TERRY CRIDER $775.45, 1189 Francisco Miranda $1,149.75, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $1,156.60, 1110 Tony Owens $1,817.00, 1233 Joel Smith $517.70, 1080 WILLIAM KING $1,285.40, 1376 Melissa Scherer $553.70; E107 lisa heinaman $1,828.45, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $641.40, A111 William Caraway $2,012.05, E101 FERDELL BAKER $2,229.95, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $641.40, B114 maria trotter $1,418.47; A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $608.25, E060 curtney jinkens $1,012.40, C039 Jessica Gonzalez $1,137.90, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $1,074.40, A054 Ashley Quinones $648.00, A064 Johnathan Treland $608.25, C043 REGINA JONES $1,622.20, D010 Mitchell Young $1,778.16, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $970.85, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $958.90, A045 cordell sterling $714.05, E034 PATRICK BUTTIMER $872.50; 1603 Shirley Rivera $542.30, 2305 Jay Trudgen $1,545.47, 1112 Shiwan Blue $836.45, 1510 William Kendall $758.00, 2503 Crystol Odige $672.40, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $587.70, 1191 Diane Bryant $1,487.66, 2038 Francisco Jiminez $998.54, 2403 Tamar Daniels $998.54, 1246 Ronnie Kelly $950.95, 1420 Drexlell Moss $542.30, 2450 Crystol Odige $672.40, 2162 Francisco Jiminez $1,438.17, 2458 STEPHANIE SANDOVAL $769.97, 1201 david harding $1,200.15, 1203 Shakira Barrett $1,489.45, 1208 DAV GONZALEZ $1,072.84, 1309 Amanda Huff $1,131.26, 1306 Diane Bryant $1,489.31, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $962.301773 rosary gifford $779.16, 5020 Jalesia Milton $1,570.85, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $1,154.79, 2519 Betty Georges $866.18, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $1,058.20, 2005 Denisse Martinez $634.99, 1106 opal simmonds $1,159.20, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,477.11, 2524 sadrack clervil $603.62, 2380 Antoinette Griffin $897.42, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,584.80, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $1,000.42, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $515.85, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $555.92, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $885.80, 1120 Micheal Wynn $797.20, 1252 dayanara brown $603.62, 1424 MARCUS ANDERSON $1,153.34, 1073 Mystery Room $1,521.20, 1728 Denise Williams $576.60, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $1,169.79, 1286 PATRICK LAFLEUR $475.35, 1276 JASON COVER $691.39, 5088 COLUMBUS JOHNSON $1,016.25, 1566 jimmy bankston $1,763.10, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $1,159.20, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,477.11, 2596 Dana Esposito $555.92, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $449.70, 1288 luis franceschi $515.854052 Logan Mcginn $1,134.94, 1062 SHEENA STARR $651.20, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $887.25, 1050 AWA SY $802.65, 3066 jonathan batista $950.95, 3035 Chavalye burke $1,012.40, 4054 CARLTON SUMNER $587.80, 2060 Maryetta Montgomery $1,224.36, 4094 Zachary Wooden $895.30, 2104 Delvy Duran $1,066.12, 3097 ELICIA DOUGLAS $949.85, 2119 Tammy Spivey $1,287.96, 4027 Zachary Wooden $895.30.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 1526 Angel Davis, 1423, Tee Oliver, AB5001D Michelle Drummer, 2204 Andrae Linton, 1934 Melissa Boykin, AB1274A Trina Van, 1168 Forrest Ficke, 1628 Frank Figueroa.: 424 Eldred Carty, 440 Leonel Perez, 229 Diana Caldwell, 625 Joaquim Madeira, 530 Osman Zapata, 439 Monica Perez, 522 Sean Ackerson.1121 Cedrin Anderson, 1119 Curtis Gannon, 1436 Riddick Bowe.: D136 Rudy Sabalza, B210 Vida Pereira Debagle, A101 Toshiba Smith,B217 Shamiya Mims.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com : 2096 David Burnswill hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Munchan Powell: Clothes shoes Decorations; Natasha Rivers: 2 bedroom sets, kitchen appliances, living room set; Reaching da Streetz Inc/Toni Washington: Furniture & concession items; Yzmunda Nord: queen mattress, 5 boxes, shelf, night stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on