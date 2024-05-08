Legal Public Notices 5/8/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Christina Getman #1132, Jessica Betourd #1626, Anna Shaw #1257, Sarah Killingsworth #1154, Sarah Killingsworth #1563, Katherine Lindsey #1630, Jaubri Cash #1408, Latasha Brooks #1139, Briana Walker #1255, Catherine Adams-Eflin #1644, Justin Restrepo #1034. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: May 1 and May 8, 2024.
DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY. DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY, Plaintiff, vs. RENAUD BOSSE, Defendant. To Whom It May Concern, Please take notice that on 09/21/2022, I, DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY, filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage with the BRISTOL PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT, OFFICE OF REGISTER SUITE #240, 40 BROADWAY, TAUNTON, MA 02780, PHONE 508-977-6040, Case Number or Docket No: BR22D1378DR. The grounds for divorce are Commonwealth Of Massachusetts. The parties were Married at: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT in Orlando, FL. On 02/24/2014, last lived together at: 6904 River Oak Dr Apt # H102, Orlando, FL on 03/27/2015. I am now giving notice of this divorce proceeding as required by law. Any person wishing to respond to the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage must do so within the time provided by law in the jurisdiction where this action is pending. This notice is published pursuant to BRISTOL PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT, OFFICE OF REGISTER SUITE #240, 40 BROADWAY, TAUNTON, MA 02780, PHONE 508-977-6040, Case Number or Docket No: BR22D1378DR. The grounds for divorce are Commonwealth Of Massachusetts. Dated: 04/29/2024 MRS. DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY. 177 NASHUA STREET, APT 3N, FALL RIVER, MA 02721. CELL 774-428-1497.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 21st, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 David Leek- boxes house hold clothes, DaShawn Haugabrooks-Office Supplies, Ivelisse Santiago -: Basic household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Janita Williams-Household Items, Marie Badiau-Household Items, Patricia Doolgar-Household Items, Jones Legagneur-Household Items, Stephanie Lero-Household Items, Jamaal Davis-Household Items, Marlos Jenkins-Household Items, Altra Dawkins-Household Items, Jameica Flavien-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 24th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Bronze Kingdom Museum/Rawlvan Bennett- Art Work, De Freitas Minicz-Totes, Sherry Nobles- boxes, totes, George Taylor- household items, Gustavo Aragon- household items, Beth Braun- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 24th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Claudia Jennings - Household goods. Michael Stewart - Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 24, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Eric Meeks- household items, Oneil mason-Household items, Alexandria Chishimba-House goods, Anthony crews-bed, bedroom set, Lilise lima-bed set, Marjorie Stokes-Boxes/totes, Todd Schlott-tools, bedding. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated May 21st, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Michelle Taylor: sports equipment,electronics,bike.Thomas McGill: household. Thomas McGill: household. Alexander Placeres: misc. items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on May 24th, 2024 12:00PM. Cheryl Graham-Couch, beddings, wall-hangings'; Antonisha Walker- baby items; Tania Delgado- Boxes Furniture; Erasmo Rodriguez- art supplies, clothes; Robert Strong- lamps, boxes, furniture; Yanitza Cotto- Tires, baby items; Jessica Stankus- Shelving, boxes, Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on May 24th, 2024 12:00PM Sandie Kersten-Household items, Shanay Lilly-Household items, Ettiene Toh-Household items, Jasmine Downer-Household items, Tonja Clousen-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 23, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Jacolby Reddick: boxes, furniture, household goods, bags, lamp, chair. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, (407) 208-9257: Lindsey Austin: Mattress/Bedding, Toys, Boxes, Headboard, Bags, Camping Chair, Rolling Cart, Baskets, Totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4293: Tanesha Love: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Dimitri Rivera: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4370: D’angelo Craig: clothing, luggage; Austin McGowan: WasherBoxes Machine, Ladder, Grill, Bins, Instrument Case, Luggage, Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 407777-2278: David Spencer: Jet ski (not included in sale), engine, tub, armoire, bed, table, refrigerator, bags, boxes, files, sports equipment, file cabinet and toolbox. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Lauren Romero: Table, wall art, luggage, totes, boxes, bags. David Fontenot: Surfboard, luggage, office chair, clothing, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Korrine cooper- Boxes, Fishing Gear, Tv; Francisco Suarez- Construction Material, Tires, Metal Pipes; Tyler Segal- Tool Box, Tv, Air Hockey Table. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Amira Willingham dorm furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Gerardo Padilla- Clothes, bags, toys The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items; Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items; Jervaine Huie-Table, chairs, bed frame, TV stand, nightstand; Taylor Heaney- Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Casey Kealy- Household goods, Personal Belongings. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Devin Augustave, Mattress, desk, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Charles Greer: totes, TV, furniture, decor, personal items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on May 24, 2024 Jonathan Aldana: Household Goods/Furniture Dino Reid: Household Goods Mark Carmack: Household Goods/Furniture Teresa Whitman: Household Goods/Furniture Fredricka Williams: Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 May 24th, 2024, 11:00AM Jennifer Smith, Household Items Rose Girldee Etienne, Household Items Paul Contreras Suitcases, Household Items Sandra Hall Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1110 Emma Oaks Trl Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 805-3100 on May 21, 2024 at 12:00pm. Nicolas Han - Boxes and Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on May 21st, 2024 at 12:00pm Felecia Culliver: household goods, Andre Moore: Household Goods, Ronald Nicolas :household goods, Emanuel Wax: Household Goods, Bessie Batson: Household Goods, Mark Steger: cabinets, musical equipment The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on May 24th, 2024 12:00PM Aleksandra Jankowski- Dishes, kitchenware, clothing, shoes, books, boxes, bags, totes Norman Carr- Lawnmower, cooler, grill, tools and supplies Winchel Frencois- TV, suitcases, memorabilia, boxes, wall art, toys and baby items Latoya Anderson- Mattress, bedding, household items, boxes, hooverboards, propane tank David Bennett- Bicycle, bags, boxes, personal effects, wall art, clothing and shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: PEYTON BIANCA THOMAS, Petitioner/Mother, vs SHAUN GEORGE HUDSON-WHITE, Respondent/Father. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-013958-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PATERNITY CASE. TO: SHAUN GEORGE HUDSON WHITE 10064 Marguex Dr., Orlando, FL 32825 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity and Parental Responsibility has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before 5/17/2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/9/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: KHALIL GHALAMI, Petitioner, and MEHRY AZARIRAD, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2024-DR-001589 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MEHRY AZARIRAD 17712 Lily Blossom Lane, Orlando, FL 32820 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before May 17, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/9/2024 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP23-108 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.J. DOB: 01/14/2016 D.J. DOB: 02/13/2017 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Melvin Andrew Johnson, Father of the Minor Children C.J and D. J., Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is attached. You are to appear in person before this Court in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, on Tuesday, June 11 th , 2024, at 9:30 A.M. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 23-DP-95 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.S. DOB: 7/11/2011, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARISSA SWIERCZYNSKI, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G.S. born on 7/11/2011. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 2:00 PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2023-DP-18 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S.R DOB: 01/26/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: BRENDA STILES (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.S.R, born on January 26, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 10:30 A.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP22-461 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: E.B. DOB: 09/25/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Sierra Jane Briggs, Last known address: 8344 Silver Star Rd Orlando, FL 32818. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN Petitioner and BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ Respondent. Case No.: 2024-DR-000879-O Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ, 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32828 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN, whose address is 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32835 on or before 6/13/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/22/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ {Deputy Clerk}
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-48. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: AMANDA CONTI, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 25, 2024, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION NUCORP PROPERTIES, Plaintiff, vs. YHRISTINA HAWKINS and MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP. Defendants. CASE NO.: 2023-CC-011120. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP c/o DENNISE J. WEST, REGISTERED AGENT 4307 LAKE RICHMOND DRIVE, 680723, ORLANDO, FL 32811 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for damages for breach of contract relating to a 12’x 24’ premanufactured side lofted utility cabin, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Matthew G. Davis, Esq., counsel for Plaintiff, NuCorp Properties, whose address is 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 3700, Tampa, FL 33602, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s counsel or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 17th day of January, 2024. JODY PHILLIPS Clerk & Comptroller. By /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal.)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 8439:1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 312-8736 on May 24th, 2024 12:00PM Fredrick Johnson- household goods/ furniture, Kayla Moore- household goods/ furniture, Roofing and Construction Solutions- household goods/ furniture, Sam Glicken- household goods/ furniture, Christina Kang-household goods/ furniture, Emilio, Knox-household goods/ furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on May 24th, 2024 12:00PM Melissa LeBoeuf-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on May 24, 2024 12:00PM Lois Jenkins-household items.-Lois Jenkins-boxes, dishes, clothes, books, miscellaneous items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Ashley Blanks: Bed, dresser, mattress; Brynn Pomeroy: apt furniture, items; Darrion Denson: bed 2tvs tv stand table chairs; Daveline Charleston: household goods; Demetrices Tavares Mitchell: Bed, Dresser, TV, Misc items; Esther Jones: Household Goods; Julio Pimentel: clothes mattress basic stuff; Lloyd Rawlings: couch set, 2 beds, boxes; Love Snacks LLC/Adriano Souza: Equipments kitchen; Steven Seaton: household items, bed, 2 desks, music equipment, clothes, bathroom items, TV, boxes; Tyrah Knight: kids bed set, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE . To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on May 24, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1831 - gibbs, turnell; 1917 - White, Carla; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 2110 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2116A - Gilmore, Evan; 2319 - Harris, Angela; 2322 - Harris, Derrick; 2326 - Carlyle, Matthew; 2402 - COLE, LILLIAN; 2417 - Bargeron, Robin; 2418 - Saint Fleur, Marie; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2508 - Harris, Rudolph; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2601 - Dunn, Catherine; 2703 - Lofton, Michelle; 2705 - Butler, Deozhiana; 2714 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris; 2812 - Julmeus, Evens. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0044 - Bradley, Madison Joy; 0085 - Wilson, Briana; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0252 - culp, Melahn; 0256 - Powell, Terry; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0262 - Christian, Angelisa; 0434 - McIntyre, Chester; 0492 - Lewis, Ebony; 0500 - Hamilton, Fran; 1013 - Williams, Ike; 2001 - McDougal, Lonny; 2015 - Laguerre, Lamar; 2056 - Williams, Liza; 2058 - Friedmann, Christopher; 2060 - Allen, Stetiana; 3036 - Majors, Rebecca; 3040 - Brown, Bria; 3067 - Houston, Danaysia; 4043 - West, Rena; 5011 - Cabisca, Robert. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2030 - Steele, Vernita; 4046 - Rosa, Edgar; 5091 - Henderson, Sonjay; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6203 - Simpkins, Debra; 6220 - Reese, Timothy. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5003 - Waggoner, Rebecca; 5005 - Boggs, Nakysha; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5093 - Nowell, Lori; 5112 - Alexis, Cameron; 6011 - Singer, Cathy; 6033 - Baptiste, Pertrice; 6103 - Scruggs, Thomas; 6131 - Ojha, Satat. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B001 - Lindsay, Trevor; B009 - Jerome, Maneka; B022 - Brown, Robert; B041 - Hickman, Jeanette; B088 - Phillips, Dejuan; B097 - Chirse, Shelima; B183 - Lewis, Ricky; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; B197 - ii, Arthur young; C006 - Life Care Center of Altamonte Springs Gonzalez, Francisco; C026 - Cruz, Gus Horus; C027 - Cruz, Gus Horus; C063 - Brown, Corrin; D021 - Steiner, Richard; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D046 - Moore, Samantha; D048 - Wagner, Justin; D060 - Henson, Jamie; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; F019 - Gribov, Raquela. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C1050 - Card, Bobbie; C1108 - Martinez, Andres; C1116 - Artis, Ciera; C1131 - Hendley, Cortlind; C2001 - Williams, David; C2007 - Moody, Ayhanna; C2015 - Anderson, Madaya; C2029 - Smith, Monique; C2053 - Thornton, Elizabeth; D1021 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1023 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1041 - Cabisca, Bob; D1044 - Fallon, Rebecca; D2007 - Murphy, Marcus; D2024 - Roberts, Qia; D2062 - Davis, Casandra; D2068 - Leatherwood, Natalie; D2118 - Smith, Sharon; D2128 - Villalobos, Robert; E1015 - Quinones, Victor; E1039 - Smith, Monique; E1042 - Blue, Arrion; E1087 - Ramsey, Paul; E1092 - Hensley, Emily; E1099 - Gilley, Misty; E1104 - Ahn, Byung; E1117 - Jones, Jacqueline; E1129 - Cicilian, Bibiana; E1151 - HARRINGTON, TERRANCE DESHAUN; Q0076 - Hall, Ernest; Q0106 - Vasquez, Anselmo. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A113 - LASTER, TONYA; A118 - Jones, Crystal; A125 - Ishman, Jasmine; A127 - Sheely, Najae; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A142 - Schmidt, Arushka; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; C319 - Harris, Tiffany; C325 - Williams, Erica; C327 - Simmons, Julius; C334 - Williams, Alana; C336 - Dennis, Vanessa; C347 - CARINO, ROSA; D407 - bostick, jadan; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E015 - Porter, Destiny; E044 - Hadley, Eunzell; E052 - Pittman, Shaunquail; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E094 - Ponds, Kayla; E108 - Privat, Soraya; F603 - Dornelly, Kishan; F613 - Francois, Francis; F614 - Bennett, Connor; F635 - Hawkins, Ben; F638 - Johnson, Devin; G710 - Tookess, Courtney; G735 - Brown, Krista; G739 - Baker, Tonia; H814B - Jackson, Tawandra; J903 - Haynes, Dinaaya; J911 - Washington, Travis; P008 - MONROE, AARON; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P012 - corson, Tamieka; P052 - Mcguiness, Shane. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1200A - Jeune, Acelia Louis; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1210 - sanders, Porche; 1228 - Alamia, Frank; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1321 - Clark, Khaleelah; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1437 - Lima, Mayara; 1448 - Larrier, Leslie; 1504 - Legree, Anthony; 2003 - Hill, Devon; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2029 - Peterson, Taurus; 2034 - Morgan, Raymond; 2120 - Sthilaire, Quanterra; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2124 - Scott, Sterle; 2124 Ð Scott, Cynthia; 2200 - CINE, PIERRE; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2232 - Pate, Nels; 2245 - Singh, Saraswati; 2257 - Harvey, Derrelle; 2283 - Byer Jr., Angel; 2315 - Miranda, William; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2443 - Rios, Enrique; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - DE Jesus, Maximiliano; A010B - Cooper, Sameca; A013 - rice, karen; A019 - Dresch, Michel; B006 - Finklea, Jaron; B021A - Chambliss, Chellani; B021B - Colas, Leahnee; B023B - dority, tamara; B033B - Sison, Bennie; B034B - Dubose, Janiqua; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B088 - Maison, Kiara; C074 - Adams, John; C082 - almonor, ernest; C086 - Mervilus, Chinita; D040 - Sunkett, Charles; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D048 - Williams, Ubrya; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D099 - ARTHUR, ROBERT; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; E014 - Collins, Lorraine; E026 - Cason, Johnny; E041 - Reddick, Benjamin; E064 - Belizaire, Tiffany; E097 - Wallace, Errol; F004 - Brown, Keandra; F015 - Snell, Lateisha; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F072 - Clemons, Stacey; O013 - Tahir, Jaimie; O016 - Young, James; O030 - Elkayam, Joseph. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545- 2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0079 - Peterson, Carlexis; 0082 - codner, glen; 0128 - Loussaint, Katiana; 0135 - Bouie, Shantoria; 0146 - Baptiste, Ronald Jean; 0150 - Akande, Adewale; 0191 - White, Deijah; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0241 - Brown, Marisel; 0247 - Dunbar, Daryl; 0251 - Leriche, Jennifer; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0279 Ð Pinet, S.; 0295 - Siders, Christina; 0320 - Ambrosie, Faniastasia; 0333 - Venezia, James; 0388 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0394 - Joseph, Dullaine; 0416 - berryhill, shannon; 0424 - Mcrae, Earline; 0469 - Charles, Ital; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0487 - Minto, Darnell; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0496 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0503 - Bell, Iesha; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0523 - Mcrae, Earline; 0537 - rolle, Shanikka; 0545 - Aristil, Brown; 0550 - Brown, Candace; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0578 - Robb, Camille; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0646 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0647 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0708 - Simmonds, Juliette; 0728 - Ingram, Asia; 0732 - Dixon, Kenneth; 0755 - Allen, Ingrid; 0770 - Pittman, Dominique; 0794 - Williams, Noni; 0859 - Thomas, JeNay; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0884 - Baptiste, Kessel; 0893 - miller, keira; 0908 - Diaz, Selena; 0912 - Harris, Alex; 0913 - Manbodh, Tewana. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - SHULER, TONY; 0220 - Jacobs, Jasean; 0401 - Heers, Brittney; 0602 - Heers, Brittney; 0612 - Ponce, Evelyn; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1219 - Webb, Marcus; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1227 - Castillo, Edelmiro; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1363 - Trammell, Heather; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1454 - Tosen, Lashawnda; 1469 - Kiley, Chrystal; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1503 - Bobb, Jessika; 1504 - Williams, Marquis; 1723 - Hardnett, Demetric; 1734 - Hepburn, Denae. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392- 0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0326 -Quintana, Juan; 0333 - Fayer, Justin; 0358 - Bernal, Veronica; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0486 - Sabina, Melinda; 0564 - Daise, April; 0702 - Caverly, Peggy; 0732 - Montoya, Annia; 0759 - Caverly, Peggy; 0789 - Sprung, David; 0801 - Pantazis, Matt; 0810 - Jr., Joshua Wilson; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Valadez, Idallas; 1014 - Thompson, Amy; 1033 - Francillon, James; 1068 - Mcwhorter, Tyshelle; 1078 - Laguerre, Lamar; 1079 - Matthew, Chamara; 1082 - Ramos, Elemanuel; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1176 - It’s Not About Us Ministries aboutusminstries, Itsnot; 1185 - Williams, Mekia; 1237 - Johnson, Elizabeth Shaw; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1272 - Short, TIffany; 1292 - white, Phashia; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1330 - Pean, Leslie; 1362 - The catering bar LLC Jennings, Britney; B009 - Trent, Steven; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C032 - Viola, Tammy; C034 - Waldon, Krystal; C035 - Baldwin, Shirley; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D061 - Velasquez, Noreily; D085 - Joseph, Basten; E017 - Childs, Gracie; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G018 - Newby, DAsiah; G019 - Wallace, Jenod; H039 - Barello, Kyle; NA13 - Webster, Antoine; NC11 - Metayer, Regis; S012 - Maldonado, Sinlena; T002 - Coates, Kristi; T004 - James, Majorie; T016 - Cancel, Keila; T016- Abdiel Charbonier; T018 - Griffin, Marcia; U011 - Lyons, Devin; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; W011 - Glasgow, Patrick; W017 - Brown, Chardae; X012 - Tom, Sylvia; X018 - Kimbell, Queen. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Jay Henderson- household goods; Ramesha Cooks- furniture; Makenzie Perry- clothes, tv; Tamika Bailey- tv, clothes, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on May 23, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1158 - Mansch, April ; 1189 - Edmond, Breon; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2283 - Clayton, Earl; 2371 - Inglis, Kacy P; 3002 - law, Trevon; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 4037 - Smith, Eugene; 4119 - Vargas, Ashley; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4181 - Florence, Jermine; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5116 - Nyikos Brown, Michelle; 5134 - Battad, Elizabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0236 - Tawasha, Daphne; 0292 - Thomas, Joshua; 0354 - Howell, Kenneth; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1011 - Ward, Christopher; 2023 - Suarez, Maria; 8025 - Prenn, Derrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Arce, Angel; 0105 - Jackson, James; 0116 - Maquivar, Madian; 0216 - Martinez, Edgar; 0235 - Crawford, Carole; 0255 - Ross, Daekwon; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 3010 - Delgado Martinez, Aida; 5009 - mena, Miosottis; 6008 - Aheran, Euridice; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7030 - Duncan, Isiah; 7039 - ayala, Edgardo; 7075 - Ruiz, Destiny; 7086 - Martinez, Alex; 7097 - Marquez, Jennifer; 7101 - Ramirez, Maria; 7117 - Gibilisco, Alan; 7138 - Peguero, Juan; 8002 - Gonzalez, Sergio; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8130 - Lucret, Doris; 8142 - Almuhtaseb, Joseph; 8144 - Lucret, Doris; 8163 - Vo, Tu Anh; 8180 - Sedan, Katherine PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1020 - Estevez, Tatianna; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2125 - Richardson, Charles; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 4030 - Waters, Stephanie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0099 - Waterford Lakes Dental Tanon, Vanessa; 0149 - Torres, Melvin; 0151 - Alexander, Devin; 0157 - MAGUIRE, JAMIE E; 0208 - Moss, Elijah; 0232 - Myers, Genoveva; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2098 - Thorpe, Jamacia; 2101 - Soto, Luis; 2110 - Lawrence, Makaleya; 2125 - Taylor, Darryl; 5004 - merced, Cristal; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 6007 - mcelhanon, Alex; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 7023 -Murray, Joseph; 9023 - RCP AMERICA AMERICA, RCP; 9027 - Johnson, Richard; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; C083 - Garrastazu, Luis; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D002 - Johson, Adrian; D026 - Alvarez, Salinas; D027 - Halstead, John; D085 - Parra, Sergio; D104 - Medina, Graciela; D120 - Brood, Brett; D144 - Harrison, Amber; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D174 - Rivera Castro, Ana; D222 - Pelham, Brittany; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D231 - Candelario, Jonathan; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E080 - Stay Inspired Tribe LLC Irving, Chase PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1232 - Sykes, Jasmine; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1283 - marchena, Galadriel; 2024 - King, Vanessa; 2050 - Kline, Harmony; 2069 - Alverado, Luz Marina; 2104 - Akpan, Shantan; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2163 - Concepcion, Jessie; 2207 - Quezada, Elsa; 2220 - Weyenberg, Anthony; 2224 - Perez, Carlos; 2270 - Bathjer, Casey; 2313 - riboul, Sammantha; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3118 - Orange Avenue Dentistry Youssef, Nabil; 3124 - Hill, William; 3172 - Johnson, Kayla; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3388 - Goff, Seth; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; F431 - Jackman, Wayne; G472 - Marchese, Camille; G506 - McFarline, Alison; H564 - Corasmin, Brandon; H570 - Shock, John; H588 - Lowery, Breanna; I631 - King, Henry A; J696 - Dennison, Jakeisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1134 - Rivera, David; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1741 - Lopez, Yazmin; 1788 - Buceta, Belinda; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2015 - Tisbe, Ronald; 2028 - Reed, Reanni; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2229 - Guillen, Diana; 2257 - Eddings, Carla; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2448 - Pacheco, Boris; 2453 - Santiago, Ciannah; 2477 - Medina, Abraham; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2611 - Betancourt, Leon Orpheus; 2618 - Holland, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - VEGA, JULIO; 1103 - castro, Jodennis; 1106 - shearman, jessica; 1111 - Cruz, Kenneth; 1227 - Talbi, Amine; 1300 - Rosado De Oliveira Neto, Lauro; 2047 - Montalvo, Ismael; 2048 - Broady, Dina; 2106 - Rodriguez Rivera, Yabibeth; 2202 - Rodriguez, Angelo; 2206 - Byron, Janiqua; 2216 - Dennis, Lorenso; 2228 - Santiago, Sylvia; 2243 - Hopkins, Greg; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2551 - Benjamin, Leon; 2560 - Nieve, Gregory; 2571 - berrios, Melanie; 2574 - ashley, Jasmine; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2589 - Mercado, Jasmine; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2692 - Sprung, Neil PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0154 - Jones, Antoinette; 0187 - faircloth, Paul; 0408 - ATG moving & storage braxton, Bruce; 0412 - Britt, Valeshia; 0432 Ð Delarosa, Christine; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0482 - Yesenia, Rivera; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 3033 - Lewis, Dominique; 3052 - Fisher, BJ; 3063 - Smith, Gage; 3092 - Perez, Everlynd; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4028 - ramirez, javier; 4038 - Felix, Veronica; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4053 - barrett, thomas; 4057 - barrett, thomas; 5002 - Useche, Patricia D; 5007 - Duttry, Kristina; 5027 - faircloth, Robin; 6029 - Ernest, Chelsea; 6042 - Felix, Veronica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A022 - Aponte, Jorge; A035 - Rivera, ivan; A038 - Madrid, Kevin Josue; A071 - Alfonso, Christopher; A081 - Ozuna, Celeste; A101 - Charles, Allan; A113 - Mirtyl, Ricardo; A138 - Hostos, Zovema; A146 - Rodriguez, Jose; A152 - Brazier, Charlee; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B323 - LaMarca, Joseph; C346 - colon, Tiffany; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; G583 - Blake, Mikala PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B050 - Reichert, Emma; C084 - Hinds, Rondell; E528 - Erickson, Kenny PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B140 - Gascon, Melanie; B158 - Gallo, Wagner; B168 - Davis, Brooke; B189 - Feliciano, Liannette; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B207 - Lopez, Josue; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C112 - Smith, Mario Arturo; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C195F - Koziara, Leora; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C199F - Dillet, Krystal; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C211B - White Jr, Gary; C230E - Tirado Jr, David. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax- exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on May 24, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time:09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 2102 - Cole, Brenda; 2404 - Oser, Daniel; 2509 - Herbert-Erlacher, Heaven; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 2627 - Acree, Barbara; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A017 - Johnson, Cheryl; B042 - Mason, Nefertiti; C101 - Callaghan, Michael; C105 - Eriksson, Robert; C112 - Woodley, Jeffery; C119 - Shahid, Abdul; F183 - Alexander, Laila; J289 - Waters, Cedric; J325 - Hernandez, Bobbie; J400 - CAMPANA, SHARON; J401 - Tellado, Rose; L463 - baleshta, thalia; L481 - Menzel, John; O527 - Jumpp, Nicole; O529 - Henderson Jr, Philip PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time:10:00 AM Sale to be held at
www.storagetreasures.com. B239 - McHenry, Vicki; C306 - Fowler, Anthony; C352 - Ogaz, Robert; C373 - Fleshman, Megan; D428 - Napier, Jamie; E056 - Wiggins, Starshawn; E058 - Chusid, Richard; E091 - Hodges, Satique; F603 - Shelton, Jordan; F622 - Ferrell, Cristy; F634 - Remy, Guerdy; F639 - Trent, Talon; F687 - Holman, Brian; G026 - Evans, Janet; G039 - iServ Ice, LLC Busch, Phil; G098 - Mckee, Angela; H801 - cooper, Kelli; H814 - Schmidt, Donald; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407)258-3060 Time:10:15AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.comA118 - Shelley Simonazzi Hair WEATHERHOLTZ, SHELLEY; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C309 - Bryson, Crystin; C317 - Miranda-Otavo, Jorge; C334 - One Absolute Development Taylor, Joseph; D404 - Chastee, Jennifer; D429 - Bland, Dante; D440 - Jones Holguin, Juliet; D445 - Myrick, Shaquana; D448 - Munoz, Orlando; D464 - Matney, Diana; E507 - Bender, Tarell; E535 - Jackson, Stephen D; F641 - Burkey, Brandon; G715 - roberts, Lauren; G720 - Waldo, Eric; G735 - Roundtree, laurica; K006 - Phipps, Akeem PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time:10:30AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com A003 - Fulcher, Shauntia; A038 - BROWN, SHERRI; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; B009 - Brokaw, Barry; C025 - Lundi, Stephanie; C041 - Fizer, Shawn; D002 - Arnold, Mikal; D012 - Drewes, Chris; D023 - Fleming, Alayah; D032 - Duff-Gobie, Allynisha ; D053 - Evans, Elizabeth; D059 - rivera, Zuleika; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D106 - Sims, Devolia; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E042 - Peterson, Amani; E043 - McFall, Tyrae; E086 - Horne, Janice; H003 - Keane, Michael; H007 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H013 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H031 - Hobbs, Anthony; H038 - Richardson, Latonia; H041 - Duncan, Gerell; I021 - Keane, Michael; J204 - lockhart, Kierra; J607 - Mesadieu, Tessa; J613 - Williams, Joanne; J911 - Carrion, Joselin; P070 - Walls Jr, John PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B214 - Cammarano, James; B248 - Offord, Marya; B255 - Perkins, James; B263 - Kanyok, Gerald; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C320 - cardoso, nelson; C326 - Pierre, Marco; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; D418 - Ramos, Mercedes; D475 - McCalla, Lloyd; D482 - trombley, Stephanie; D485 - Valdez, Ludwig; D487 - Pace, Emilie; E542 - mclain, dillon; E584 - Roundtree, Ernest; F664 - Carter, Eloise; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson; H832 - goff, alexis; H842 - Clarkson, George; P019 - Marshall, Orville PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00523 - Connors, Michael; 00524 - Huber, Glenna; 00547 - Coffey, Christine; 00577 - Stone, Matthew; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00627 - Filabaum, Kaleigh; 00631 - Castro, Maria; 00709 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; 00724 - Roy, Joshuah; 00735 - Themistocle, Henley; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00786 - Walker, Chris; 00909 - Hernandez, Ramon PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1108 - Mark, Michele; 1135 - Farwell, Roger; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 3030 - spann, Kevin; 3067 - Russell, Jason; 4009 - Larson, Joshua; 4011 - Reinhardt, Ronald; 4022 - Shariff, Naghma; 4022 Ð Shariff Asif Syed; 4023 - Benn, Tracey; 5015 - Ramos, Jazmine; 5030 - Harper, Deidra; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5054 - Nash, Elisha; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 6102 - Campbell, Tanya; 7026 - Bishop, Sydney N; 7108 - Smith, Morris PUBLIC STORAGE # 22127, 4051 W 1st St FL 46, Sanford, FL 32771, (407) 915-6887 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1018 - Gleason, Joseph; 1023 - Lopez, Charise; 1110 - Mottie, Ana Soto; 1156 - Embry, Tasha; 2034A - wilson, Michaiah; 2046 - Moore II, Phillip; 2065 - Brittain, Daniel; 2074 - Hoopes, Thomas; 2087 - Baker, Keianna; 2095 - Shannon, Sharrow; 2105 - Watson, Kristina; 2120 - Wilson, Taneka; 2136 - KELLY, JOEL; 215051 - Surin, Max; 2160 - fettinger, Heather; 3021 - Edwards, Christina; 3024 - Sky View22 llc Cody, Tyron; 3035 - Cooks, Chakarra; 3059 - Glaspy, Clayton; 3104 - TURNER, JOY; 3110 - Ferreira, Joel; 4026 - Johnson, William; 4058 - Scarlett, Kim; 4092 - Canty, Otha; C003 - Mitchell, Kevin Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Melissa Camp-bicycle, boxes; Roy Chacon Rios-boxes; Christina Shirley-HHG; Christian MAKOMBO-Appliances, furnitures; SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Wine; SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Business Merchandise. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on May 24, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Robert Finkelshteyn: Furniture and electrical supplies- Handy Guys Services LLC Oscar Contreras: Lawn equipment- Linda Outlaw: Chairs, bars and stools- Tamela Dupree: Furniture- Robert Moraga: household products and boxes- Nala Rio: Sofa, long chair, end tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, May 21, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Satin Gilchrist- Household Goods/Furniture Alyssa Buscemi- household goods ERIKA CORDEIRO- LUGGAGE AND DECORATIONS Amy Marie Hunley- Matteress/clothes/houseware/furn/boxes/2 bedroom apt Sheana Lawrence- Office Furn/Machines/Equip. Sheana Lawrence- Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, May 21, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Thomas Griest- Tools/Folding Table,Carlos Melendez-Household goods/TV/Stereo Equip/Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 24th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1D4GP24R06B554881
2006 DODG
1FTNE24L3YHA07982
2000 FORD
1GCCS198758108985
2005 CHEV
1J4GK48K57W507791
2007 JEEP
3AKJHHDV5MSMS1182
2021 FRHT
3FADP4BJ1CM175889
2012 FORD
3HAEUMML2RL774011
2024 INTERNATIONAL
JH4KA7668SC005716
1995 ACUR
JM1BJ245021469609
2002 MAZD
JT2BF28K8X0231143
1999 TOYT
KMHDH4AE2EU066458
2014 HYUN
WDBUF56X08B198823
2008 MERZ
WDDGF5EB4AR114476
2010 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 24, 2024
1HGEJ8143VL098130
1997 HOND
MAY 25, 2024
5GAKRCKD8DJ210251
2013 BUIC
MAY 26, 2024
1GKES63M162234909
2006 GMC
1N6AD0EVXCC479802
2012 NISS
1VWAP7A34CC010550
2012 VOLK
5VGFE4433HL000643
2017 KAUF
JTDEPMAE9N3009045
2022 TOYT
MAY 27, 2024
5LMEU88H14ZJ31886
2004 LINC
MAY 28, 2024
WBANF73516CG67820
2006 BMW
MAY 29, 2024
3TYAX5GN9NT049902
2022 TOYT
MAY 31, 2024
2A4GP64L07R359618
2007 CHRYSLER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 24, 2024
1N4AL3AP6DC207432
2013 NISS
2A8HR44H28R721169
2008 CHRY
MAY 25, 2024
KMHCG35C52U179365
2002 HYUN
MAY 26, 2024
2C4RDGCG9FR635651
2015 DODG
5XYKT3A69FG661341
2015 KIA
JTHBF5C25C5178140
2012 LEXS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on May 23, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1118 - vega, Ann; 1130 - Perez, Melissa; 1138 - Steinfeld, Scott; 2004 - Pace, Theda; 2023 - Devane, Dee; 2026 - Perez, Laura; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 3012 - Devane, Dee; 3013 - SANTIAGO, JESUS; 3031 - smith, shedelue; 4022 - Schmidt, Gerhart; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4054 - Orozco, Aexander; 4056 - New York Bagel and Deli Bouk III, Kennard; 6009 - Baez, Wanda; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6021 - Devane, Dee; 6033 - Bracero, Julian; 6121 - Sorrell, Miriam; 6122 - Pinchback, Khalieph; 6133 - Acevedo, Mario; 6135 - Lopez, Gina. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0104 - MCNEALY, TANISHIA; 0222 - Clark, DeVonte; 0223 - ortiz, Carlos; 1023 - Naranjo, Keyra Loaiza; 1048 - Williams, Ryan; 2036 - Cammarano, James; 2044 - Smoker, Sylvia; 2064 - Cordova, Raul; 6001 - Gomez, Edgar; 7027 - Jemmott, Cecil; 7110 - Wharton, Rolando. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C139 - Sharma, Deepak; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C159 - Preston, Latrice; D115 - MARRIAGA, ALEJANDRO; D156 - LAFLEUR, BERTHA; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D168 - Marzan, Jaime; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E202 - Rakes, Gary; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; F092 - Bosquez, Jonathan; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B046 - Leatherwood, James; D009 - Almeida, China; D017 - Clinkscales, Shane; D018 - Luxurious Catering llc Dorcely, Lourdie; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D030 - Alfaro, Francis; D040 - duracin, Danielle; D049 - Quinn, Shirley; E028 - Martinez, Katerine; E037 - RIGTH PART CONNECTION ALEXIS, FARAH; E039 - Brown, Elroy; E040 - James, Ashad; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; G005 - Mazzella Jr., Angelo; H014 - Milwood, Carolyn; H016 - Wetzel, Alison; H025 - Electrik pros Cuear, Brany; H042 - BARNER, JAMICHEAL; J019 - Fidele, Sadora; J024 - Steward, Alyssa; J030 - Resto, Jose; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J053 - Vera, Robert; J060 - Bolden, David; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J098 - Gil, Emmanuel; J115 - Strozier, Theresa; J152 - Grimes, Odis; J159 - king, Trishaun; J161 - Francis, Anisia; K028 - Perez, Nettie; K041 - Fulton, Kurt; K042 - Pena, Juan; K089 - LimongyAugustin, Clak. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A254 - Cerrada Paredes, Salmon; A293 - Ortiz, Angel; B101 - Darias, Alexander; B143 - torres, Abelardo; B198 - Lacomb, Joanne; B199 - LA COMB, JOANNE NICOLE; C486 - Espinoza, Omayra; C526 - Guerrero, Daysha; C531 - Rivera, Mancy; C550 - Doyle, Deshel; C558 - Nunez, Kevin; F003 - Wheat, Edward. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1201 - Bailey III, Marvin; 1242 - Robles, Jahny; 2012 - Hass, Tamara; 2111 - Robinson, Katherine; 2206 - Baez, Enid; 2317 - Lamorena, Emilio; 2405 - ortiz, Carlos; 2507 - Skipper, Sarah; 3005 - Pontillo, Franco; 3020 - OLSEN, STEPHANIE; 3112 - Simpson, Davinia; 3116 - Luigi Martinez, Vivianna; 3131 - Dupuis, Evan; 3418 - Dilan, Melissa; 3508VU - Lamb, Tad. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A117 - Bell, Shantania; A118 - Cracchiolo, Toni; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B237 - Erica’s cleaning service Balom, Eric; B256 - Joseph, Camilla; B262 - Brunette, Eulonie; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C317 - Torres Diaz, Eduardo; C326 - Walden, Joseph; D400 - Broxton, Kizzie; D421 - Zackery, Cartasia; D436 - Darius, Frantz; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Haddock, Philip; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F610 - Lawson, Everett; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; H818 - Hansen, Bryan. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A101 - Clark, Edith; B201 - Kenney, Lawanda; B203 - Vazquez, Omar; C317 - Jms auto repair Sanz, Manuel; C326 - Avril, Erica; D404 - Campoy, Luis; D412 - Colbert, Victor; D415 - Gittens, Duane; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E537 - Aldues, Elmase Seme; E542 - Flores, Daniela; F612 - Wiltshire, Haguer; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; G725 - Session, Evana; I905 - Rosario, Osvaldo; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; K105 - Flores Ramos, Santos; K122 - Rosa, Alexander La; L222 - Muniz, Glerisbeth; L232 - Garcon, Steeve; P058 - Avril, Hans. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1054 - Sanders, Richard; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11214 - Garten, Kathryn; 11404 - Santos, Luis; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11411 - Davey Tree Guilds, Jay; 11412 - Rivera, Diana; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1158 - Stiller, Gregory; 1167 - McDougal, Lonny; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12302 - Brown, Darlene; 410 - ENLIGHTENMENT TO ADORNMENT BRANFORD, ALICIA; 461 - Oviedo, Derling; 483 - Kidd, India; 484 - ortiz, Fernando; 501 - smith, Trinette; 703 - Sign solutions of orlando Jacques, Louis; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 025 - Anderson, George; 061 - MIller, Stacy; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 102 - OrTiz, Miosoty; 110 - Ortega, Willie; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 218 - mims, Kiantae; 242 - Sanitago, Juan; 244 - Klein, Matthew; 261 - Hernandez, Ruben ; 306 - Lammens, Regina; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 401 - Hamilton, Tiera; 432 - Colon, Eloisa; 482 - Willis, Sharon; 502 - Medina, Jeremiah; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 506 - O Rourke, Carol; 542 - reyes, hector; 547 - Augeri, Patricia; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 566 - Perkins, Hannah; 574 - Garcia, Victor; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 709 - abud, melissa; 720 - Lee, Lola; 824 -Sierra, Sandra; 858 - Rodriguez, Nori. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01120 - Benitez,Eliza; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02122 - lopez, jorge a; 02306 - Wells, Melissa; 02319 - Rivera, Leonard; 02339 - Macias, Joshua; 02402 - Johns, Aaron; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 05145 - Romero, Pablo; 05234 - Medina, Alex; 05316 - Irazoqui, Fernando; 05337 - Vasquez, Nelson; 05338 - Otero, Jose; 05368 - Garcia Posso, Sebastian; 21291 - Tucker, Shema. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Garland, Tracy; 1027 - Candanedo, Eric; 1113 - Toro, Oddra; 1218 - Montanez, Lianys; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1302 - Vasal builders llc Vasquez, Georgiana; 1407 - Hernandez, Marisol; 1435 - Ford, Deshawn; 1500 - Crespo, Daniel; 1502 - Scruggs, Andrew; 1507 - Pinto, Andre’a; 1516 - Boronenko, Sergei; 1526 - Bedoya, Carlos; 1528 - Da Gama, John; 1614 - Knox, Emilio; 1703 - PARSONS, SANDRINA; 2007 - Teesdale, Jennifer; 2073 - Peterson, June; 2136 - rivera, Marmir; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2217 - Luciano, Myrdalia; 2221 - Scuggs, Sharon ; 2236 - Edwards, Sandrea; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2315 - Harris, Lorenzo C; 2323 - Lopez, Jacqueline. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0015 - Caicedo, Juan; 0019 - Joseph, Theresa; 0023 - Snow, Heather; 0205 - Roman, Barbara; 0335 - Bonilla, Alex; 1006 - khili, Khalid; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1022 - Ortiz, Alba; 2033 - green, Loretta; 2037 - Parker, Benita; 2041 - Islamov, Asilkhon; 2055 - Davidson, Janee; 2071 - Nieves, Javier; 2074 - ORTIZ BERRIOS, JOEL; 4051 - Scott, Omar; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 5012 - Sweeney, Nicole; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6043 - Valetin, Rafael; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6122 - Galvan, Maximiliano; 6157 - Dion, Hedwin; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6202 - LaSure, MaryAnn; 6207 - Ayala, Daniel; 8015 - MARTINEZ, ROBERTO; 8022 - Graciani, Jahaira; 8023 - Pena, Armando Moreno. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0029 - otero, yolanda; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0056 - williams, Tempest; 0066 - tilerin, cadeau; 0067 - Britt, Valeshia; 0099 - Pitts, Lee; 0104 - Young, Tamara; 0126 - Johnson, Jeff; 0237 - Garrido, Lidda; 0294 - Calvin, Vera; 0327 - HILL, GRANT; 0407 - Honstetter, Samantha; 0444 - Molina, Miguel; 1041 - Miller’s Ale House Amore, Joseph; 1056 - Sanchez, Maria; 1065 - Harrison, Ricky; 1080 - bouhou, Mohamed Ait; 1081 - Smith, Claudine; 1117 - Honeywell International Eisenhauer, Dennis; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2087 - Rdvt llc Turner, patz; 2095 - Rodrigues, Angela; 2101 - Campbell, Shereash; 2151 - II, Gary fort. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0117 - Gray, Tasha; 0158 - Lawrence, Audja; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0234 - Adams, Kindra; 0248 - Romeo, Julianna; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0312 - Elysee, Lisa; 0330 - Parish, James; 0336 - Scott, Dominique; 0337 - Leefatt, Esther; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0432 - francis, Nadia; 0506 - Jean, Jackeshia St; 0510 - Goulbourne, Jermiah; 0603 - Torres, Sandra; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0623 - Pride, April; 0626 - Wright, Lorraine; 0706 - Robinson, Brianna; 0711 - Garcia, Alba; 0716 - Escobar, Zaiska; 0728 - Augustin, Rosena; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0806 - gordon, Keisha; 0813 - Tanasie, Cristina; 0832 - Rios, Edgar; 0833 - Pierre, T; 09128 - Lawrence, Sonia; 0934 - Blanco, Angela; 1005 - hicks, Toussant; 1051 - Rincon, Andres; 1101 - albu, Raysa; 1105 Ð Gomer, Passionea; 1107 - Belony, Jean; 1112 - Cherelus, Elysee; 1114 - Matias, Massiel; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1139 - Lima, Guilnese; 1142 - Mitchell, Deja; 1151 - Alfonso, Julia; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1168 - Lavigne, Lawrence; 1178 - Rivera, Felix; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1222 - francis, Nadia; 1224 - Patterson, Terrell; 1230 - Demontagnac, Dana; 1234 - Toledano Jr, Miguel; 1321 - Cooper, Chelsey; 1361 - Lowery, Sarah; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5/27/2024
JN8AF5MR9ET454783
NISS 2014
JH4CL96957C009492
ACUR 2007
L37MMGFV3KZ020072
DAIX 2019
4F2CU09172KM32637
MAZD 2002
2GCEK19T721344287
CHEV 2002
3101 McCoy Rd, Orlando, FL 32812 Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/3/2024
1FTPW12V68FA56190
FORD 2008
1N4AA5AP9AC826345
NISSA 2010
1GBLP37J3V3309352
CHEV 1997
1G1YW2D75H5124311
CHEV 2017
1FMPU18LX4LA34261
FORD 2004
3N1BC1AP7AL383721
NISS 2010
6/6/2024
JM3KFABM0M1352659
MAZD 2021
3LN6L2LU9FR606008
LINC 2015
1GCGG25U831178156
CHEV 2003
1GNEK13R4XJ448110
CHEV 1999
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769,
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/3/2024
WBAFR1C58BC740326
BMW 2011
JKBZXJH12NA013734
KAWK 2022
JYARJ12Y56A000748
YAMA 2006
1GYKNCRS6MZ210176
CADI 2021
4T1BF1FK5EU303597
TOYT 2014
1JJV532W08L179460
WABA 2008
6/5/2024
JS1GW71AX62105665
SUZI 2006
2C4RDGCG0GR210367
DOD 2016
6/6/2024
1GTCS145928144654
GMC 2002
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 ANDS
VIN: 4YNBN20246C043456
2020 Mazda
VIN: JM3KFADM9L0733623
2000 Nissan
VIN: 1N6DD21S1YC390051
2008 Mazda
VIN: 1YVHP80C785M37980
2012 Kawasawki
VIN: JKAZXCH11CA003595
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on May 29, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Tuesday the 28th day of May, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Adrita Filostin ; Alejandro Sanchez ; Alexandra Solivan ; Alice Griffin ; Alicia Zellous ; Anthony Montalvo ; Brian Melendez ; Brian Samuel ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Clarissa Greene ; Codayzjah Love ; Cynthia Holmes ; Danethean Edwards ; Elraya Hychs ; Esther Joseph ; Esther Joseph ; Gregory Hampton ; Jalese Tatum ; James Coleman ; James Hart ; Jamie Mince ; Jarrod Daniels ; Jasen White ; Jasmine Downer ; Jessica Leonard ; Jude Gonzal ; Keshawn Hector ; Latresia Brown ; Lisa Lieberman ; Maribel vasquez ; Marisel Duran ; Marisol Maldonado ; Monica Thomas ; Nadine Mercier ; Orgino Torres ; Patrice Davis ; Ranton Sheffield ; sasha thompson ; SHEENA ROSE FONTAINE ; Shelcy Baker ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Sigrid Yanira Sanchez Ospina ; Simone Francis ; Teresa A Johnson ; Terri Taylor ; Tiffany Cook ; Tyra Jones ; Vincent Forbes ; WANDA JIMENEZ ; Yolonda Lee ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Alberto Cruz ; Althea Carby ; Anthony Clark ; Ben Hollimon ; Candyce Nesheim ; Christopher Bullard ; devanni walker ; Dominique Williams ; Eric Lawrence ; Jaime Diaz ; James Benjamin ; James Gipson ; Jennifer Hall ; Latasha Wynn ; Maria Negron ; Melana Prescott ; Nancy Sepulveda ; Paris Williame ; Raymond Torres ; Robyn Johnson ; Samantha Sheets ; Shanya Thompson ; Tamiqua Williams ; Taylor Gamell ; Thomas Hannah ; Tyrone Henderson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Vernia Jackson ; Wendy Boone.