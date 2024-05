Legal Public Notices 5/8/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Christina Getman #1132, Jessica Betourd #1626, Anna Shaw #1257, Sarah Killingsworth #1154, Sarah Killingsworth #1563, Katherine Lindsey #1630, Jaubri Cash #1408, Latasha Brooks #1139, Briana Walker #1255, Catherine Adams-Eflin #1644, Justin Restrepo #1034. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: May 1 and May 8, 2024.DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY. DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY, Plaintiff, vs. RENAUD BOSSE, Defendant. To Whom It May Concern, Please take notice that on 09/21/2022, I, DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY, filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage with the BRISTOL PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT, OFFICE OF REGISTER SUITE #240, 40 BROADWAY, TAUNTON, MA 02780, PHONE 508-977-6040, Case Number or Docket No:The grounds for divorce are Commonwealth Of Massachusetts. The parties were Married at: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT in Orlando, FL. On 02/24/2014, last lived together at: 6904 River Oak Dr Apt # H102, Orlando, FL on 03/27/2015. I am now giving notice of this divorce proceeding as required by law. Any person wishing to respond to the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage must do so within the time provided by law in the jurisdiction where this action is pending. BRISTOL PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT, OFFICE OF REGISTER SUITE #240, 40 BROADWAY, TAUNTON, MA 02780, PHONE 508-977-6040, Case Number or Docket No: BR22D1378DR. Dated: 04/29/2024 MRS. DELOUDES NATACHA LEROY. 177 NASHUA STREET, APT 3N, FALL RIVER, MA 02721. CELL 774-428-1497. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at: David Leek- boxes house hold clothes, DaShawn Haugabrooks-Office Supplies, Ivelisse Santiago -: Basic household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction on May 24, 2024 at: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Janita Williams-Household Items, Marie Badiau-Household Items, Patricia Doolgar-Household Items, Jones Legagneur-Household Items, Stephanie Lero-Household Items, Jamaal Davis-Household Items, Marlos Jenkins-Household Items, Altra Dawkins-Household Items, Jameica Flavien-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property: Bronze Kingdom Museum/Rawlvan Bennett- Art Work, De Freitas Minicz-Totes, Sherry Nobles- boxes, totes, George Taylor- household items, Gustavo Aragon- household items, Beth Braun- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. will hold a public auction: Claudia Jennings - Household goods. Michael Stewart - Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Eric Meeks- household items, Oneil mason-Household items, Alexandria Chishimba-House goods, Anthony crews-bed, bedroom set, Lilise lima-bed set, Marjorie Stokes-Boxes/totes, Todd Schlott-tools, bedding. Michelle Taylor: sports equipment,electronics,bike. Thomas McGill: household. Alexander Placeres: misc. items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. will hold a public auction: Cheryl Graham-Couch, beddings, wall-hangings'; Antonisha Walker- baby items; Tania Delgado- Boxes Furniture; Erasmo Rodriguez- art supplies, clothes; Robert Strong- lamps, boxes, furniture; Yanitza Cotto- Tires, baby items; Jessica Stankus- Shelving, boxes, Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. will hold a public auction: Sandie Kersten-Household items, Shanay Lilly-Household items, Ettiene Toh-Household items, Jasmine Downer-Household items, Tonja Clousen-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction: Jacolby Reddick: boxes, furniture, household goods, bags, lamp, chair. Lindsey Austin: Mattress/Bedding, Toys, Boxes, Headboard, Bags, Camping Chair, Rolling Cart, Baskets, Totes. Tanesha Love: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. Dimitri Rivera: Household Goods/Furniture. D'angelo Craig: clothing, luggage; Austin McGowan: WasherBoxes Machine, Ladder, Grill, Bins, Instrument Case, Luggage, Furniture. David Spencer: Jet ski (not included in sale), engine, tub, armoire, bed, table, refrigerator, bags, boxes, files, sports equipment, file cabinet and toolbox. Lauren Romero: Table, wall art, luggage, totes, boxes, bags. David Fontenot: Surfboard, luggage, office chair, clothing, totes, boxes. Korrine cooper- Boxes, Fishing Gear, Tv; Francisco Suarez- Construction Material, Tires, Metal Pipes; Tyler Segal- Tool Box, Tv, Air Hockey Table. Amira Willingham dorm furniture. Gerardo Padilla- Clothes, bags, toys. Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino-Household items; Jervaine Huie-Table, chairs, bed frame, TV stand, nightstand; Taylor Heaney- Household goods. Casey Kealy- Household goods, Personal Belongings. Devin Augustave, Mattress, desk, boxes. Charles Greer: totes, TV, furniture, decor, personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction: Jonathan Aldana: Household Goods/Furniture Dino Reid: Household Goods Mark Carmack: Household Goods/Furniture Teresa Whitman: Household Goods/Furniture Fredricka Williams: Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction: Jennifer Smith, Household Items Rose Girldee Etienne, Household Items Paul Contreras Suitcases, Household Items Sandra Hall Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Life Storage will hold a public auction: Nicolas Han - Boxes and Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Life Storage will hold a public auction: Felecia Culliver: household goods, Andre Moore: Household Goods, Ronald Nicolas :household goods, Emanuel Wax: Household Goods, Bessie Batson: Household Goods, Mark Steger: cabinets, musical equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. will hold a public auction: Aleksandra Jankowski- Dishes, kitchenware, clothing, shoes, books, boxes, bags, totes Norman Carr- Lawnmower, cooler, grill, tools and supplies Winchel Frencois- TV, suitcases, memorabilia, boxes, wall art, toys and baby items Latoya Anderson- Mattress, bedding, household items, boxes, hooverboards, propane tank David Bennett- Bicycle, bags, boxes, personal effects, wall art, clothing and shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: PEYTON BIANCA THOMAS, Petitioner/Mother, vs SHAUN GEORGE HUDSON-WHITE, Respondent/Father. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-013958-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PATERNITY CASE. TO:10064 Marguex Dr., Orlando, FL 32825 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity and Parental Responsibility has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before 5/17/2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/9/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: KHALIL GHALAMI, Petitioner, and MEHRY AZARIRAD, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2024-DR-001589 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO:17712 Lily Blossom Lane, Orlando, FL 32820 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before May 17, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/9/2024 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.J. DOB: 01/14/2016 D.J. DOB: 02/13/2017 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:, Father of the Minor Children C.J and D. J., Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is attached. You are to appear in person before this Court in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, on Tuesday, June 11 th , 2024, at 9:30 A.M. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.S. DOB: 7/11/2011, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G.S. born on 7/11/2011. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 2:00 PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S.R DOB: 01/26/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.S.R, born on January 26, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 10:30 A.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: E.B. DOB: 09/25/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:, Last known address: 8344 Silver Star Rd Orlando, FL 32818. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN Petitioner and BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ Respondent.Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ, 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32828 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN, whose address is 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32835 on or before 6/13/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/22/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ {Deputy Clerk}IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 25, 2024, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of April, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION NUCORP PROPERTIES, Plaintiff, vs. YHRISTINA HAWKINS and MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP. Defendants. CASE NO.: 2023-CC-011120. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP c/o DENNISE J. WEST, REGISTERED AGENT 4307 LAKE RICHMOND DRIVE, 680723, ORLANDO, FL 32811 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for damages for breach of contract relating to a 12’x 24’ premanufactured side lofted utility cabin, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Matthew G. Davis, Esq., counsel for Plaintiff, NuCorp Properties, whose address is 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 3700, Tampa, FL 33602, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s counsel or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 17th day of January, 2024. JODY PHILLIPS Clerk & Comptroller. By /s/ Deputy Clerk. will hold a public auction: Fredrick Johnson- household goods/ furniture, Kayla Moore- household goods/ furniture, Roofing and Construction Solutions- household goods/ furniture, Sam Glicken- household goods/ furniture, Christina Kang-household goods/ furniture, Emilio, Knox-household goods/ furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. will hold a public auction: Melissa LeBoeuf-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. will hold a public auction: Lois Jenkins-household items.-Lois Jenkins-boxes, dishes, clothes, books, miscellaneous items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. will hold a public auction on 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Ashley Blanks: Bed, dresser, mattress; Brynn Pomeroy: apt furniture, items; Darrion Denson: bed 2tvs tv stand table chairs; Daveline Charleston: household goods; Demetrices Tavares Mitchell: Bed, Dresser, TV, Misc items; Esther Jones: Household Goods; Julio Pimentel: clothes mattress basic stuff; Lloyd Rawlings: couch set, 2 beds, boxes; Love Snacks LLC/Adriano Souza: Equipments kitchen; Steven Seaton: household items, bed, 2 desks, music equipment, clothes, bathroom items, TV, boxes; Tyrah Knight: kids bed set, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale, the personal property in the below-listed units. The public sale of these items will begin at and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1831 - gibbs, turnell; 1917 - White, Carla; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 2110 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2116A - Gilmore, Evan; 2319 - Harris, Angela; 2322 - Harris, Derrick; 2326 - Carlyle, Matthew; 2402 - COLE, LILLIAN; 2417 - Bargeron, Robin; 2418 - Saint Fleur, Marie; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2508 - Harris, Rudolph; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2601 - Dunn, Catherine; 2703 - Lofton, Michelle; 2705 - Butler, Deozhiana; 2714 - Munoz, Stephanie; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris; 2812 - Julmeus, Evens.. 0044 - Bradley, Madison Joy; 0085 - Wilson, Briana; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0252 - culp, Melahn; 0256 - Powell, Terry; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0262 - Christian, Angelisa; 0434 - McIntyre, Chester; 0492 - Lewis, Ebony; 0500 - Hamilton, Fran; 1013 - Williams, Ike; 2001 - McDougal, Lonny; 2015 - Laguerre, Lamar; 2056 - Williams, Liza; 2058 - Friedmann, Christopher; 2060 - Allen, Stetiana; 3036 - Majors, Rebecca; 3040 - Brown, Bria; 3067 - Houston, Danaysia; 4043 - West, Rena; 5011 - Cabisca, Robert.. 2030 - Steele, Vernita; 4046 - Rosa, Edgar; 5091 - Henderson, Sonjay; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6203 - Simpkins, Debra; 6220 - Reese, Timothy.. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5003 - Waggoner, Rebecca; 5005 - Boggs, Nakysha; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5093 - Nowell, Lori; 5112 - Alexis, Cameron; 6011 - Singer, Cathy; 6033 - Baptiste, Pertrice; 6103 - Scruggs, Thomas; 6131 - Ojha, Satat.B001 - Lindsay, Trevor; B009 - Jerome, Maneka; B022 - Brown, Robert; B041 - Hickman, Jeanette; B088 - Phillips, Dejuan; B097 - Chirse, Shelima; B183 - Lewis, Ricky; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; B197 - ii, Arthur young; C006 - Life Care Center of Altamonte Springs Gonzalez, Francisco; C026 - Cruz, Gus Horus; C027 - Cruz, Gus Horus; C063 - Brown, Corrin; D021 - Steiner, Richard; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D046 - Moore, Samantha; D048 - Wagner, Justin; D060 - Henson, Jamie; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; F019 - Gribov, Raquela.C1050 - Card, Bobbie; C1108 - Martinez, Andres; C1116 - Artis, Ciera; C1131 - Hendley, Cortlind; C2001 - Williams, David; C2007 - Moody, Ayhanna; C2015 - Anderson, Madaya; C2029 - Smith, Monique; C2053 - Thornton, Elizabeth; D1021 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1023 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1041 - Cabisca, Bob; D1044 - Fallon, Rebecca; D2007 - Murphy, Marcus; D2024 - Roberts, Qia; D2062 - Davis, Casandra; D2068 - Leatherwood, Natalie; D2118 - Smith, Sharon; D2128 - Villalobos, Robert; E1015 - Quinones, Victor; E1039 - Smith, Monique; E1042 - Blue, Arrion; E1087 - Ramsey, Paul; E1092 - Hensley, Emily; E1099 - Gilley, Misty; E1104 - Ahn, Byung; E1117 - Jones, Jacqueline; E1129 - Cicilian, Bibiana; E1151 - HARRINGTON, TERRANCE DESHAUN; Q0076 - Hall, Ernest; Q0106 - Vasquez, Anselmo.. A113 - LASTER, TONYA; A118 - Jones, Crystal; A125 - Ishman, Jasmine; A127 - Sheely, Najae; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A142 - Schmidt, Arushka; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; C319 - Harris, Tiffany; C325 - Williams, Erica; C327 - Simmons, Julius; C334 - Williams, Alana; C336 - Dennis, Vanessa; C347 - CARINO, ROSA; D407 - bostick, jadan; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E015 - Porter, Destiny; E044 - Hadley, Eunzell; E052 - Pittman, Shaunquail; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E094 - Ponds, Kayla; E108 - Privat, Soraya; F603 - Dornelly, Kishan; F613 - Francois, Francis; F614 - Bennett, Connor; F635 - Hawkins, Ben; F638 - Johnson, Devin; G710 - Tookess, Courtney; G735 - Brown, Krista; G739 - Baker, Tonia; H814B - Jackson, Tawandra; J903 - Haynes, Dinaaya; J911 - Washington, Travis; P008 - MONROE, AARON; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P012 - corson, Tamieka; P052 - Mcguiness, Shane.. 1200A - Jeune, Acelia Louis; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1210 - sanders, Porche; 1228 - Alamia, Frank; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1321 - Clark, Khaleelah; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1437 - Lima, Mayara; 1448 - Larrier, Leslie; 1504 - Legree, Anthony; 2003 - Hill, Devon; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2029 - Peterson, Taurus; 2034 - Morgan, Raymond; 2120 - Sthilaire, Quanterra; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2124 - Scott, Sterle; 2124 Ð Scott, Cynthia; 2200 - CINE, PIERRE; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2232 - Pate, Nels; 2245 - Singh, Saraswati; 2257 - Harvey, Derrelle; 2283 - Byer Jr., Angel; 2315 - Miranda, William; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2443 - Rios, Enrique; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet.. A006 - DE Jesus, Maximiliano; A010B - Cooper, Sameca; A013 - rice, karen; A019 - Dresch, Michel; B006 - Finklea, Jaron; B021A - Chambliss, Chellani; B021B - Colas, Leahnee; B023B - dority, tamara; B033B - Sison, Bennie; B034B - Dubose, Janiqua; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B088 - Maison, Kiara; C074 - Adams, John; C082 - almonor, ernest; C086 - Mervilus, Chinita; D040 - Sunkett, Charles; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D048 - Williams, Ubrya; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D099 - ARTHUR, ROBERT; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; E014 - Collins, Lorraine; E026 - Cason, Johnny; E041 - Reddick, Benjamin; E064 - Belizaire, Tiffany; E097 - Wallace, Errol; F004 - Brown, Keandra; F015 - Snell, Lateisha; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F072 - Clemons, Stacey; O013 - Tahir, Jaimie; O016 - Young, James; O030 - Elkayam, Joseph.. 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0079 - Peterson, Carlexis; 0082 - codner, glen; 0128 - Loussaint, Katiana; 0135 - Bouie, Shantoria; 0146 - Baptiste, Ronald Jean; 0150 - Akande, Adewale; 0191 - White, Deijah; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0241 - Brown, Marisel; 0247 - Dunbar, Daryl; 0251 - Leriche, Jennifer; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0279 Ð Pinet, S.; 0295 - Siders, Christina; 0320 - Ambrosie, Faniastasia; 0333 - Venezia, James; 0388 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0394 - Joseph, Dullaine; 0416 - berryhill, shannon; 0424 - Mcrae, Earline; 0469 - Charles, Ital; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0487 - Minto, Darnell; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0496 - Allwood, Lorraine; 0503 - Bell, Iesha; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0523 - Mcrae, Earline; 0537 - rolle, Shanikka; 0545 - Aristil, Brown; 0550 - Brown, Candace; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0578 - Robb, Camille; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0646 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0647 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0708 - Simmonds, Juliette; 0728 - Ingram, Asia; 0732 - Dixon, Kenneth; 0755 - Allen, Ingrid; 0770 - Pittman, Dominique; 0794 - Williams, Noni; 0859 - Thomas, JeNay; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0884 - Baptiste, Kessel; 0893 - miller, keira; 0908 - Diaz, Selena; 0912 - Harris, Alex; 0913 - Manbodh, Tewana.. 0101 - SHULER, TONY; 0220 - Jacobs, Jasean; 0401 - Heers, Brittney; 0602 - Heers, Brittney; 0612 - Ponce, Evelyn; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1219 - Webb, Marcus; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1227 - Castillo, Edelmiro; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1363 - Trammell, Heather; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1454 - Tosen, Lashawnda; 1469 - Kiley, Chrystal; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1503 - Bobb, Jessika; 1504 - Williams, Marquis; 1723 - Hardnett, Demetric; 1734 - Hepburn, Denae.. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0326 -Quintana, Juan; 0333 - Fayer, Justin; 0358 - Bernal, Veronica; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0486 - Sabina, Melinda; 0564 - Daise, April; 0702 - Caverly, Peggy; 0732 - Montoya, Annia; 0759 - Caverly, Peggy; 0789 - Sprung, David; 0801 - Pantazis, Matt; 0810 - Jr., Joshua Wilson; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith.. 1013 - Valadez, Idallas; 1014 - Thompson, Amy; 1033 - Francillon, James; 1068 - Mcwhorter, Tyshelle; 1078 - Laguerre, Lamar; 1079 - Matthew, Chamara; 1082 - Ramos, Elemanuel; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1176 - It’s Not About Us Ministries aboutusminstries, Itsnot; 1185 - Williams, Mekia; 1237 - Johnson, Elizabeth Shaw; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1272 - Short, TIffany; 1292 - white, Phashia; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1330 - Pean, Leslie; 1362 - The catering bar LLC Jennings, Britney; B009 - Trent, Steven; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C032 - Viola, Tammy; C034 - Waldon, Krystal; C035 - Baldwin, Shirley; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D061 - Velasquez, Noreily; D085 - Joseph, Basten; E017 - Childs, Gracie; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G018 - Newby, DAsiah; G019 - Wallace, Jenod; H039 - Barello, Kyle; NA13 - Webster, Antoine; NC11 - Metayer, Regis; S012 - Maldonado, Sinlena; T002 - Coates, Kristi; T004 - James, Majorie; T016 - Cancel, Keila; T016- Abdiel Charbonier; T018 - Griffin, Marcia; U011 - Lyons, Devin; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; W011 - Glasgow, Patrick; W017 - Brown, Chardae; X012 - Tom, Sylvia; X018 - Kimbell, Queen. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction on 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Jay Henderson- household goods; Ramesha Cooks- furniture; Makenzie Perry- clothes, tv; Tamika Bailey- tv, clothes, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale the personal property in the below-listed units. The public sale of these items will begin at and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1158 - Mansch, April ; 1189 - Edmond, Breon; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2283 - Clayton, Earl; 2371 - Inglis, Kacy P; 3002 - law, Trevon; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 4037 - Smith, Eugene; 4119 - Vargas, Ashley; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4181 - Florence, Jermine; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5116 - Nyikos Brown, Michelle; 5134 - Battad, Elizabeth0236 - Tawasha, Daphne; 0292 - Thomas, Joshua; 0354 - Howell, Kenneth; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1011 - Ward, Christopher; 2023 - Suarez, Maria; 8025 - Prenn, Derrick. 0101 - Arce, Angel; 0105 - Jackson, James; 0116 - Maquivar, Madian; 0216 - Martinez, Edgar; 0235 - Crawford, Carole; 0255 - Ross, Daekwon; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 3010 - Delgado Martinez, Aida; 5009 - mena, Miosottis; 6008 - Aheran, Euridice; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7030 - Duncan, Isiah; 7039 - ayala, Edgardo; 7075 - Ruiz, Destiny; 7086 - Martinez, Alex; 7097 - Marquez, Jennifer; 7101 - Ramirez, Maria; 7117 - Gibilisco, Alan; 7138 - Peguero, Juan; 8002 - Gonzalez, Sergio; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8130 - Lucret, Doris; 8142 - Almuhtaseb, Joseph; 8144 - Lucret, Doris; 8163 - Vo, Tu Anh; 8180 - Sedan, Katherine. 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1020 - Estevez, Tatianna; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2125 - Richardson, Charles; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 4030 - Waters, Stephanie0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0099 - Waterford Lakes Dental Tanon, Vanessa; 0149 - Torres, Melvin; 0151 - Alexander, Devin; 0157 - MAGUIRE, JAMIE E; 0208 - Moss, Elijah; 0232 - Myers, Genoveva; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2098 - Thorpe, Jamacia; 2101 - Soto, Luis; 2110 - Lawrence, Makaleya; 2125 - Taylor, Darryl; 5004 - merced, Cristal; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 6007 - mcelhanon, Alex; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 7023 -Murray, Joseph; 9023 - RCP AMERICA AMERICA, RCP; 9027 - Johnson, Richard; 9051 - Flood, Miguel. B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; C083 - Garrastazu, Luis; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D002 - Johson, Adrian; D026 - Alvarez, Salinas; D027 - Halstead, John; D085 - Parra, Sergio; D104 - Medina, Graciela; D120 - Brood, Brett; D144 - Harrison, Amber; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D174 - Rivera Castro, Ana; D222 - Pelham, Brittany; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D231 - Candelario, Jonathan; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E080 - Stay Inspired Tribe LLC Irving, Chase. 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1232 - Sykes, Jasmine; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1283 - marchena, Galadriel; 2024 - King, Vanessa; 2050 - Kline, Harmony; 2069 - Alverado, Luz Marina; 2104 - Akpan, Shantan; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2163 - Concepcion, Jessie; 2207 - Quezada, Elsa; 2220 - Weyenberg, Anthony; 2224 - Perez, Carlos; 2270 - Bathjer, Casey; 2313 - riboul, Sammantha; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3118 - Orange Avenue Dentistry Youssef, Nabil; 3124 - Hill, William; 3172 - Johnson, Kayla; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3388 - Goff, Seth; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; F431 - Jackman, Wayne; G472 - Marchese, Camille; G506 - McFarline, Alison; H564 - Corasmin, Brandon; H570 - Shock, John; H588 - Lowery, Breanna; I631 - King, Henry A; J696 - Dennison, Jakeisha. 1134 - Rivera, David; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1741 - Lopez, Yazmin; 1788 - Buceta, Belinda; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2015 - Tisbe, Ronald; 2028 - Reed, Reanni; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2229 - Guillen, Diana; 2257 - Eddings, Carla; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2448 - Pacheco, Boris; 2453 - Santiago, Ciannah; 2477 - Medina, Abraham; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2611 - Betancourt, Leon Orpheus; 2618 - Holland, Angela. 1003 - VEGA, JULIO; 1103 - castro, Jodennis; 1106 - shearman, jessica; 1111 - Cruz, Kenneth; 1227 - Talbi, Amine; 1300 - Rosado De Oliveira Neto, Lauro; 2047 - Montalvo, Ismael; 2048 - Broady, Dina; 2106 - Rodriguez Rivera, Yabibeth; 2202 - Rodriguez, Angelo; 2206 - Byron, Janiqua; 2216 - Dennis, Lorenso; 2228 - Santiago, Sylvia; 2243 - Hopkins, Greg; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2551 - Benjamin, Leon; 2560 - Nieve, Gregory; 2571 - berrios, Melanie; 2574 - ashley, Jasmine; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2589 - Mercado, Jasmine; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2692 - Sprung, Neil0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0154 - Jones, Antoinette; 0187 - faircloth, Paul; 0408 - ATG moving & storage braxton, Bruce; 0412 - Britt, Valeshia; 0432 Ð Delarosa, Christine; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0482 - Yesenia, Rivera; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 3033 - Lewis, Dominique; 3052 - Fisher, BJ; 3063 - Smith, Gage; 3092 - Perez, Everlynd; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4028 - ramirez, javier; 4038 - Felix, Veronica; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4053 - barrett, thomas; 4057 - barrett, thomas; 5002 - Useche, Patricia D; 5007 - Duttry, Kristina; 5027 - faircloth, Robin; 6029 - Ernest, Chelsea; 6042 - Felix, VeronicaA022 - Aponte, Jorge; A035 - Rivera, ivan; A038 - Madrid, Kevin Josue; A071 - Alfonso, Christopher; A081 - Ozuna, Celeste; A101 - Charles, Allan; A113 - Mirtyl, Ricardo; A138 - Hostos, Zovema; A146 - Rodriguez, Jose; A152 - Brazier, Charlee; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B323 - LaMarca, Joseph; C346 - colon, Tiffany; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; G583 - Blake, Mikala. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale the personal property in the below-listed units. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 2102 - Cole, Brenda; 2404 - Oser, Daniel; 2509 - Herbert-Erlacher, Heaven; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 2627 - Acree, Barbara; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony. A017 - Johnson, Cheryl; B042 - Mason, Nefertiti; C101 - Callaghan, Michael; C105 - Eriksson, Robert; C112 - Woodley, Jeffery; C119 - Shahid, Abdul; F183 - Alexander, Laila; J289 - Waters, Cedric; J325 - Hernandez, Bobbie; J400 - CAMPANA, SHARON; J401 - Tellado, Rose; L463 - baleshta, thalia; L481 - Menzel, John; O527 - Jumpp, Nicole; O529 - Henderson Jr, Philip. B239 - McHenry, Vicki; C306 - Fowler, Anthony; C352 - Ogaz, Robert; C373 - Fleshman, Megan; D428 - Napier, Jamie; E056 - Wiggins, Starshawn; E058 - Chusid, Richard; E091 - Hodges, Satique; F603 - Shelton, Jordan; F622 - Ferrell, Cristy; F634 - Remy, Guerdy; F639 - Trent, Talon; F687 - Holman, Brian; G026 - Evans, Janet; G039 - iServ Ice, LLC Busch, Phil; G098 - Mckee, Angela; H801 - cooper, Kelli; H814 - Schmidt, Donald; H834 - buchanan, JeffreySale to be held at www.storagetreasures.comA 118 - Shelley Simonazzi Hair WEATHERHOLTZ, SHELLEY; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C309 - Bryson, Crystin; C317 - Miranda-Otavo, Jorge; C334 - One Absolute Development Taylor, Joseph; D404 - Chastee, Jennifer; D429 - Bland, Dante; D440 - Jones Holguin, Juliet; D445 - Myrick, Shaquana; D448 - Munoz, Orlando; D464 - Matney, Diana; E507 - Bender, Tarell; E535 - Jackson, Stephen D; F641 - Burkey, Brandon; G715 - roberts, Lauren; G720 - Waldo, Eric; G735 - Roundtree, laurica; K006 - Phipps, AkeemA003 - Fulcher, Shauntia; A038 - BROWN, SHERRI; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; B009 - Brokaw, Barry; C025 - Lundi, Stephanie; C041 - Fizer, Shawn; D002 - Arnold, Mikal; D012 - Drewes, Chris; D023 - Fleming, Alayah; D032 - Duff-Gobie, Allynisha ; D053 - Evans, Elizabeth; D059 - rivera, Zuleika; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D106 - Sims, Devolia; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E042 - Peterson, Amani; E043 - McFall, Tyrae; E086 - Horne, Janice; H003 - Keane, Michael; H007 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H013 - Angel’s catering & events Posey, Tony; H031 - Hobbs, Anthony; H038 - Richardson, Latonia; H041 - Duncan, Gerell; I021 - Keane, Michael; J204 - lockhart, Kierra; J607 - Mesadieu, Tessa; J613 - Williams, Joanne; J911 - Carrion, Joselin; P070 - Walls Jr, John. B214 - Cammarano, James; B248 - Offord, Marya; B255 - Perkins, James; B263 - Kanyok, Gerald; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C320 - cardoso, nelson; C326 - Pierre, Marco; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; D418 - Ramos, Mercedes; D475 - McCalla, Lloyd; D482 - trombley, Stephanie; D485 - Valdez, Ludwig; D487 - Pace, Emilie; E542 - mclain, dillon; E584 - Roundtree, Ernest; F664 - Carter, Eloise; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson; H832 - goff, alexis; H842 - Clarkson, George; P019 - Marshall, Orville00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00523 - Connors, Michael; 00524 - Huber, Glenna; 00547 - Coffey, Christine; 00577 - Stone, Matthew; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00627 - Filabaum, Kaleigh; 00631 - Castro, Maria; 00709 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; 00724 - Roy, Joshuah; 00735 - Themistocle, Henley; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00786 - Walker, Chris; 00909 - Hernandez, Ramon. 1108 - Mark, Michele; 1135 - Farwell, Roger; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 3030 - spann, Kevin; 3067 - Russell, Jason; 4009 - Larson, Joshua; 4011 - Reinhardt, Ronald; 4022 - Shariff, Naghma; 4022 Ð Shariff Asif Syed; 4023 - Benn, Tracey; 5015 - Ramos, Jazmine; 5030 - Harper, Deidra; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5054 - Nash, Elisha; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 6102 - Campbell, Tanya; 7026 - Bishop, Sydney N; 7108 - Smith, Morris. 1018 - Gleason, Joseph; 1023 - Lopez, Charise; 1110 - Mottie, Ana Soto; 1156 - Embry, Tasha; 2034A - wilson, Michaiah; 2046 - Moore II, Phillip; 2065 - Brittain, Daniel; 2074 - Hoopes, Thomas; 2087 - Baker, Keianna; 2095 - Shannon, Sharrow; 2105 - Watson, Kristina; 2120 - Wilson, Taneka; 2136 - KELLY, JOEL; 215051 - Surin, Max; 2160 - fettinger, Heather; 3021 - Edwards, Christina; 3024 - Sky View22 llc Cody, Tyron; 3035 - Cooks, Chakarra; 3059 - Glaspy, Clayton; 3104 - TURNER, JOY; 3110 - Ferreira, Joel; 4026 - Johnson, William; 4058 - Scarlett, Kim; 4092 - Canty, Otha; C003 - Mitchell, Kevin Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction: Melissa Camp-bicycle, boxes; Roy Chacon Rios-boxes; Christina Shirley-HHG; Christian MAKOMBO-Appliances, furnitures; SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Wine; SS International Distributors LLC-Madeline Silva-Business Merchandise. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. will hold a public auction on May 24, 2024 at: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Robert Finkelshteyn: Furniture and electrical supplies- Handy Guys Services LLC Oscar Contreras: Lawn equipment- Linda Outlaw: Chairs, bars and stools- Tamela Dupree: Furniture- Robert Moraga: household products and boxes- Nala Rio: Sofa, long chair, end tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction: Satin Gilchrist Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Thomas Griest- Tools/Folding Table,Carlos Melendez-Household goods/TV/Stereo Equip/Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1D4GP24R06B5548812006 DODG1FTNE24L3YHA079822000 FORD1GCCS1987581089852005 CHEV1J4GK48K57W5077912007 JEEP3AKJHHDV5MSMS11822021 FRHT3FADP4BJ1CM1758892012 FORD3HAEUMML2RL7740112024 INTERNATIONALJH4KA7668SC0057161995 ACURJM1BJ2450214696092002 MAZDJT2BF28K8X02311431999 TOYTKMHDH4AE2EU0664582014 HYUNWDBUF56X08B1988232008 MERZWDDGF5EB4AR1144762010 MERZNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1HGEJ8143VL0981301997 HOND5GAKRCKD8DJ2102512013 BUIC1GKES63M1622349092006 GMC1N6AD0EVXCC4798022012 NISS1VWAP7A34CC0105502012 VOLK5VGFE4433HL0006432017 KAUFJTDEPMAE9N30090452022 TOYT5LMEU88H14ZJ318862004 LINCWBANF73516CG678202006 BMW3TYAX5GN9NT0499022022 TOYT2A4GP64L07R3596182007 CHRYSLER. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1N4AL3AP6DC2074322013 NISS2A8HR44H28R7211692008 CHRYKMHCG35C52U1793652002 HYUN2C4RDGCG9FR6356512015 DODG5XYKT3A69FG6613412015 KIAJTHBF5C25C51781402012 LEXS. To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin atand continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1118 - vega, Ann; 1130 - Perez, Melissa; 1138 - Steinfeld, Scott; 2004 - Pace, Theda; 2023 - Devane, Dee; 2026 - Perez, Laura; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 3012 - Devane, Dee; 3013 - SANTIAGO, JESUS; 3031 - smith, shedelue; 4022 - Schmidt, Gerhart; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4054 - Orozco, Aexander; 4056 - New York Bagel and Deli Bouk III, Kennard; 6009 - Baez, Wanda; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6021 - Devane, Dee; 6033 - Bracero, Julian; 6121 - Sorrell, Miriam; 6122 - Pinchback, Khalieph; 6133 - Acevedo, Mario; 6135 - Lopez, Gina.. 0104 - MCNEALY, TANISHIA; 0222 - Clark, DeVonte; 0223 - ortiz, Carlos; 1023 - Naranjo, Keyra Loaiza; 1048 - Williams, Ryan; 2036 - Cammarano, James; 2044 - Smoker, Sylvia; 2064 - Cordova, Raul; 6001 - Gomez, Edgar; 7027 - Jemmott, Cecil; 7110 - Wharton, Rolando.. C139 - Sharma, Deepak; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C159 - Preston, Latrice; D115 - MARRIAGA, ALEJANDRO; D156 - LAFLEUR, BERTHA; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D168 - Marzan, Jaime; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E202 - Rakes, Gary; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; F092 - Bosquez, Jonathan; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai.. B046 - Leatherwood, James; D009 - Almeida, China; D017 - Clinkscales, Shane; D018 - Luxurious Catering llc Dorcely, Lourdie; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D030 - Alfaro, Francis; D040 - duracin, Danielle; D049 - Quinn, Shirley; E028 - Martinez, Katerine; E037 - RIGTH PART CONNECTION ALEXIS, FARAH; E039 - Brown, Elroy; E040 - James, Ashad; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; G005 - Mazzella Jr., Angelo; H014 - Milwood, Carolyn; H016 - Wetzel, Alison; H025 - Electrik pros Cuear, Brany; H042 - BARNER, JAMICHEAL; J019 - Fidele, Sadora; J024 - Steward, Alyssa; J030 - Resto, Jose; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J053 - Vera, Robert; J060 - Bolden, David; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J098 - Gil, Emmanuel; J115 - Strozier, Theresa; J152 - Grimes, Odis; J159 - king, Trishaun; J161 - Francis, Anisia; K028 - Perez, Nettie; K041 - Fulton, Kurt; K042 - Pena, Juan; K089 - LimongyAugustin, Clak.. A254 - Cerrada Paredes, Salmon; A293 - Ortiz, Angel; B101 - Darias, Alexander; B143 - torres, Abelardo; B198 - Lacomb, Joanne; B199 - LA COMB, JOANNE NICOLE; C486 - Espinoza, Omayra; C526 - Guerrero, Daysha; C531 - Rivera, Mancy; C550 - Doyle, Deshel; C558 - Nunez, Kevin; F003 - Wheat, Edward.. 1201 - Bailey III, Marvin; 1242 - Robles, Jahny; 2012 - Hass, Tamara; 2111 - Robinson, Katherine; 2206 - Baez, Enid; 2317 - Lamorena, Emilio; 2405 - ortiz, Carlos; 2507 - Skipper, Sarah; 3005 - Pontillo, Franco; 3020 - OLSEN, STEPHANIE; 3112 - Simpson, Davinia; 3116 - Luigi Martinez, Vivianna; 3131 - Dupuis, Evan; 3418 - Dilan, Melissa; 3508VU - Lamb, Tad.. A117 - Bell, Shantania; A118 - Cracchiolo, Toni; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B237 - Erica’s cleaning service Balom, Eric; B256 - Joseph, Camilla; B262 - Brunette, Eulonie; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C317 - Torres Diaz, Eduardo; C326 - Walden, Joseph; D400 - Broxton, Kizzie; D421 - Zackery, Cartasia; D436 - Darius, Frantz; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Haddock, Philip; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F610 - Lawson, Everett; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; H818 - Hansen, Bryan.. A101 - Clark, Edith; B201 - Kenney, Lawanda; B203 - Vazquez, Omar; C317 - Jms auto repair Sanz, Manuel; C326 - Avril, Erica; D404 - Campoy, Luis; D412 - Colbert, Victor; D415 - Gittens, Duane; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E537 - Aldues, Elmase Seme; E542 - Flores, Daniela; F612 - Wiltshire, Haguer; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; G725 - Session, Evana; I905 - Rosario, Osvaldo; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; K105 - Flores Ramos, Santos; K122 - Rosa, Alexander La; L222 - Muniz, Glerisbeth; L232 - Garcon, Steeve; P058 - Avril, Hans.. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1054 - Sanders, Richard; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11214 - Garten, Kathryn; 11404 - Santos, Luis; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11411 - Davey Tree Guilds, Jay; 11412 - Rivera, Diana; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1158 - Stiller, Gregory; 1167 - McDougal, Lonny; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12302 - Brown, Darlene; 410 - ENLIGHTENMENT TO ADORNMENT BRANFORD, ALICIA; 461 - Oviedo, Derling; 483 - Kidd, India; 484 - ortiz, Fernando; 501 - smith, Trinette; 703 - Sign solutions of orlando Jacques, Louis; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon.. 025 - Anderson, George; 061 - MIller, Stacy; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 102 - OrTiz, Miosoty; 110 - Ortega, Willie; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 218 - mims, Kiantae; 242 - Sanitago, Juan; 244 - Klein, Matthew; 261 - Hernandez, Ruben ; 306 - Lammens, Regina; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 401 - Hamilton, Tiera; 432 - Colon, Eloisa; 482 - Willis, Sharon; 502 - Medina, Jeremiah; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 506 - O Rourke, Carol; 542 - reyes, hector; 547 - Augeri, Patricia; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 566 - Perkins, Hannah; 574 - Garcia, Victor; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 709 - abud, melissa; 720 - Lee, Lola; 824 -Sierra, Sandra; 858 - Rodriguez, Nori.. 01120 - Benitez,Eliza; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02122 - lopez, jorge a; 02306 - Wells, Melissa; 02319 - Rivera, Leonard; 02339 - Macias, Joshua; 02402 - Johns, Aaron; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 05145 - Romero, Pablo; 05234 - Medina, Alex; 05316 - Irazoqui, Fernando; 05337 - Vasquez, Nelson; 05338 - Otero, Jose; 05368 - Garcia Posso, Sebastian; 21291 - Tucker, Shema.. 1004 - Garland, Tracy; 1027 - Candanedo, Eric; 1113 - Toro, Oddra; 1218 - Montanez, Lianys; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1302 - Vasal builders llc Vasquez, Georgiana; 1407 - Hernandez, Marisol; 1435 - Ford, Deshawn; 1500 - Crespo, Daniel; 1502 - Scruggs, Andrew; 1507 - Pinto, Andre’a; 1516 - Boronenko, Sergei; 1526 - Bedoya, Carlos; 1528 - Da Gama, John; 1614 - Knox, Emilio; 1703 - PARSONS, SANDRINA; 2007 - Teesdale, Jennifer; 2073 - Peterson, June; 2136 - rivera, Marmir; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2217 - Luciano, Myrdalia; 2221 - Scuggs, Sharon ; 2236 - Edwards, Sandrea; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2315 - Harris, Lorenzo C; 2323 - Lopez, Jacqueline.0015 - Caicedo, Juan; 0019 - Joseph, Theresa; 0023 - Snow, Heather; 0205 - Roman, Barbara; 0335 - Bonilla, Alex; 1006 - khili, Khalid; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1022 - Ortiz, Alba; 2033 - green, Loretta; 2037 - Parker, Benita; 2041 - Islamov, Asilkhon; 2055 - Davidson, Janee; 2071 - Nieves, Javier; 2074 - ORTIZ BERRIOS, JOEL; 4051 - Scott, Omar; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 5012 - Sweeney, Nicole; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6043 - Valetin, Rafael; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6122 - Galvan, Maximiliano; 6157 - Dion, Hedwin; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6202 - LaSure, MaryAnn; 6207 - Ayala, Daniel; 8015 - MARTINEZ, ROBERTO; 8022 - Graciani, Jahaira; 8023 - Pena, Armando Moreno.. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0029 - otero, yolanda; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0056 - williams, Tempest; 0066 - tilerin, cadeau; 0067 - Britt, Valeshia; 0099 - Pitts, Lee; 0104 - Young, Tamara; 0126 - Johnson, Jeff; 0237 - Garrido, Lidda; 0294 - Calvin, Vera; 0327 - HILL, GRANT; 0407 - Honstetter, Samantha; 0444 - Molina, Miguel; 1041 - Miller’s Ale House Amore, Joseph; 1056 - Sanchez, Maria; 1065 - Harrison, Ricky; 1080 - bouhou, Mohamed Ait; 1081 - Smith, Claudine; 1117 - Honeywell International Eisenhauer, Dennis; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2087 - Rdvt llc Turner, patz; 2095 - Rodrigues, Angela; 2101 - Campbell, Shereash; 2151 - II, Gary fort.. 0117 - Gray, Tasha; 0158 - Lawrence, Audja; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0234 - Adams, Kindra; 0248 - Romeo, Julianna; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0312 - Elysee, Lisa; 0330 - Parish, James; 0336 - Scott, Dominique; 0337 - Leefatt, Esther; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0432 - francis, Nadia; 0506 - Jean, Jackeshia St; 0510 - Goulbourne, Jermiah; 0603 - Torres, Sandra; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0623 - Pride, April; 0626 - Wright, Lorraine; 0706 - Robinson, Brianna; 0711 - Garcia, Alba; 0716 - Escobar, Zaiska; 0728 - Augustin, Rosena; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0806 - gordon, Keisha; 0813 - Tanasie, Cristina; 0832 - Rios, Edgar; 0833 - Pierre, T; 09128 - Lawrence, Sonia; 0934 - Blanco, Angela; 1005 - hicks, Toussant; 1051 - Rincon, Andres; 1101 - albu, Raysa; 1105 Ð Gomer, Passionea; 1107 - Belony, Jean; 1112 - Cherelus, Elysee; 1114 - Matias, Massiel; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1139 - Lima, Guilnese; 1142 - Mitchell, Deja; 1151 - Alfonso, Julia; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1168 - Lavigne, Lawrence; 1178 - Rivera, Felix; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1222 - francis, Nadia; 1224 - Patterson, Terrell; 1230 - Demontagnac, Dana; 1234 - Toledano Jr, Miguel; 1321 - Cooper, Chelsey; 1361 - Lowery, Sarah; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:JN8AF5MR9ET454783NISS 2014JH4CL96957C009492ACUR 2007L37MMGFV3KZ020072DAIX 20194F2CU09172KM32637MAZD 20022GCEK19T721344287CHEV 2002Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1FTPW12V68FA56190FORD 20081N4AA5AP9AC826345NISSA 20101GBLP37J3V3309352CHEV 19971G1YW2D75H5124311CHEV 20171FMPU18LX4LA34261FORD 20043N1BC1AP7AL383721NISS 2010JM3KFABM0M1352659MAZD 20213LN6L2LU9FR606008LINC 20151GCGG25U831178156CHEV 20031GNEK13R4XJ448110CHEV 1999Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:WBAFR1C58BC740326BMW 2011JKBZXJH12NA013734KAWK 2022JYARJ12Y56A000748YAMA 20061GYKNCRS6MZ210176CADI 20214T1BF1FK5EU303597TOYT 20141JJV532W08L179460WABA 2008JS1GW71AX62105665SUZI 20062C4RDGCG0GR210367DOD 20161GTCS145928144654GMC 2002Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2006 ANDSVIN: 4YNBN20246C0434562020 MazdaVIN: JM3KFADM9L07336232000 NissanVIN: 1N6DD21S1YC3900512008 MazdaVIN: 1YVHP80C785M379802012 KawasawkiVIN: JKAZXCH11CA003595To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on May 29, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment at the facility.. Adrita Filostin ; Alejandro Sanchez ; Alexandra Solivan ; Alice Griffin ; Alicia Zellous ; Anthony Montalvo ; Brian Melendez ; Brian Samuel ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Clarissa Greene ; Codayzjah Love ; Cynthia Holmes ; Danethean Edwards ; Elraya Hychs ; Esther Joseph ; Esther Joseph ; Gregory Hampton ; Jalese Tatum ; James Coleman ; James Hart ; Jamie Mince ; Jarrod Daniels ; Jasen White ; Jasmine Downer ; Jessica Leonard ; Jude Gonzal ; Keshawn Hector ; Latresia Brown ; Lisa Lieberman ; Maribel vasquez ; Marisel Duran ; Marisol Maldonado ; Monica Thomas ; Nadine Mercier ; Orgino Torres ; Patrice Davis ; Ranton Sheffield ; sasha thompson ; SHEENA ROSE FONTAINE ; Shelcy Baker ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Sigrid Yanira Sanchez Ospina ; Simone Francis ; Teresa A Johnson ; Terri Taylor ; Tiffany Cook ; Tyra Jones ; Vincent Forbes ; WANDA JIMENEZ ; Yolonda Lee ;Alberto Cruz ; Althea Carby ; Anthony Clark ; Ben Hollimon ; Candyce Nesheim ; Christopher Bullard ; devanni walker ; Dominique Williams ; Eric Lawrence ; Jaime Diaz ; James Benjamin ; James Gipson ; Jennifer Hall ; Latasha Wynn ; Maria Negron ; Melana Prescott ; Nancy Sepulveda ; Paris Williame ; Raymond Torres ; Robyn Johnson ; Samantha Sheets ; Shanya Thompson ; Tamiqua Williams ; Taylor Gamell ; Thomas Hannah ; Tyrone Henderson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Vernia Jackson ; Wendy Boone.