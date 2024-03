Legal Public Notices 3/20/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Corey Rouse #1160, Sonja Noble #1486, Arigail Glasgow #1191, Sheron Mitchell #1508, Shanice Rolle #1321, Sharonda Holley #1413. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale. Publication Dates: March 13 and 20th, 2024. Jephte Laurent-household items. Isaac Martinez- household items, hand tools. Lynn Carey - household goods. Jimmy Dorvilus - doors. Dale Graffuis- household goods. Eric Rojas-Clothes, TV, Boxes, Mary Pelmantier-Event Supplies, Decor, Personal Items, MORRELL BYRD-GOODS. Yvonne Saddler- Smith- luggage, bins. Micayla Vincent-Household items, Brenda Drinnan-Household items, Diane Thomas-Household items. Ashley Coles- boxes, furniture; Clifford Hughley- boxes, clothes, appliances; leonardo lopes- boxes; clacema william-boxes clothes bed sheets; Farah Davids-bags , clothes, bedroom items; Nika Santonino-furniture, dresser, desk, clothes, appliances'; Gregory Campbell-office chairs, desks, clothes boxes; Julian Williams-chairs, clothes, dresser; Haja Jabba-bags, totes, lamps; Joy Taffani-clothes, baskets, children's toys; Noel Edwards-luggage, breifcases, bags, boxes; Resheena Mccray-atv, mattresses, clothes, boxes, toys; Brianna Parramore-dresser, fans, vacuum, mattresses; Nancy Wilkins-boxes, toys, electronics, clothes, games. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction on April 5, 2024 at 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Cheryl Chung-Household Items, Bre'auna Mabury-Household Items, Moses Predestin-Memorabilia, Myrtha Francios-Household Items, Kiana Neal-Clothes, Ansey Jacques-Louis-Boxes. Diannoria Gatlin: furniture, appliances. Branden Hoffman: toys, totes, misc. Deshawn Jackson: clothes, kitchen items, misc. Benjamin Mehlan: Household goods, Furniture, Clothes, Boxes, Home Decor Kimiko Santos-Morris: Household Goods/Furniture Pam Davis: Stove, Refrigerator, Furniture, Boxes Jamel Mobley: Household Goods/Furniture. Lashawn Merritt - Household Items, Boxes, Electronics Agata Doniec - Boxes, Electronics, clothes, shoes Miguel Martinez - Household items. Betty Wannamaker: boxes, clothes, household goods; Patricia Rose: Boxes, wall decor, household goods; Evelyn G Perez: boxes, totes, pressure washer, fabric; Carla Perez: Grill, household Goods, Boxes; Marina Vidal: household goods, bicycle, skateboard, holiday decor. Edmond Paul: boxes, totes, shelf, workout equipment, TVs. Hermisoel Serrano-Boxes, Bags, Mattress, Dressers, Household gds. Jenna Jones: Boxes, Furniture, Bins, shoes. Angelis Rosa: Plastic Bags. Ijeoma Uzor: Suitcases, totes, boxes, headboard, laundry goods and Eugene: Kids toys, foot massagers, table, sound bar, bed, mattresses, chair, microwave, tv, boxes and totes. Christine Lee- Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Toys, Hutch, Luggage. Christine Lee- Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Toolbox, Shelves. Danielle Flowers- Bags, Boxes, Totes, Couch, Table, Shelves, Clothes, Lamps. Christina Hison- Bags, Boxes, Toys, Generator, Table, Chairs, Totes, Shelves, Household goods, Power tools. XposurePro Worldwide- Table, Boxes, Beverages. Gonzalo Quintero- Bags, Boxes, Hand tools, Christmas Tree and Decor, Baby Stroller. JodyAnne Gabriel- Bed, Chairs, Dresser, Boxes, Rims, Ottoman. Morgan Myers- Boxes, Totes, Shelves, Christmas Tree, Leaf Blower, Weed Whacker, Work Bench. Megan Watson- Boxes, Totes, Baby Stroller, Car seat. Nancy Rosa-Furniture; Sandra Wilmeth-Birdcage, Mirror, Household items; Hector Gordon-School Supplies, Privacy Screen, Decorations; Johanna Murphy-Fabric, Boxes, Bags; Aqeyla Tinsley-Baby Stuff, Luggage, Boxes; Chelsea Hunt-Furniture, Boxes, Clothes; Melissa Somers-Personal Items, Furniture; Anthony Stevenson-Furniture, TV, Box Spring, Desk. Vincent Clark living room furniture; Angel Gonzalez tools, parts, electronics, toners, networking equipment. Wilfredo Acevedo-tools furniture household items; John Johnston- Household goods. Timothy Lorenzo Bryant- household items, boxes; Darryll Helm- appliances, totes, boxes; Jose Font- boxes, studio equipment, luggage. Nehemias Santiago, boxes, furniture; Tamirys Rodrigues, Boxes, Clothing, lawn equipment, misc.; Humberto Montano, Tools, boxes, totes, ladder, cloths; Steven Malave, boxes, suitcases, bins, bags. Mar Gossett: furniture, household items; Aylin Gomilar Rodriguez: Nail Salon equipment; Ciera Marie Young: shoes, furniture, backpack, household goods. Beverly Rodriguez: totes, boxes, suitcase. Nilos Seigler: household goods,Devawn Retemeyer: Household Goods/Furniture,Danielle White :household goods,Robert Santiago :Household Goods,Christopher Patterson:Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Camping equipment. Jennifer White-Household goods. Mykelan Presley-Household goods/furniture. Kraig Lynch-work out equipment, boxes, bags Taquella Miller- bixes, bags, totes, bookbags Frederick Brooker-cabinets, boxes, bags Torina Clark-book bags, mattresses, boxes Terry Hodge- rocking chair, shelves Carl Clarke- chairs, dressers Marguerite Edouard-mattresses, book shelves, shelves, bags bookcase Sean Acres-clothing, bags Kennley Grant-powertools, table tools, powercords, powertools, Louis Santos- grill, washer, dryer, tool chest Joshua Ortiz- record player boxes, bags Antoinette Terrell-bags , boxes, monitor, clothes. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE, COUNTY, FLORIDADivision: PROBATE IN RE: ESTATE OF GARY THOMAS O’BRIEN, Deceased.The administration of the estate of GARY THOMAS O’BRIEN, deceased, whose date of death was November 10, 2023, File Number 2024-CP-000585-0, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Room 335; Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is March 13 , 2024. Attorney for Personal Representative: Daniel C. Stump, Florida Bar No.: 190334, 2770 Indian River Blvd., Ste. 326 Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 234-1779 [email protected] . Personal Representative: Nicky J. O’Brien 406 Ellis Ave., Hartford, KY 42347IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, CASE NO: B18-DP-0027 IN THE INTEREST OF: D.G.W. DOB: 6/15/2011, Minor Child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, 2116 Firestone Ct Oviedo, FL 32765-5837 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8:45AM. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 11th day of March, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF A. C. B. DOB: 12/30/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:2506 Country Club Blvd., #25 Stockton, CA 95204. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on May 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected] , Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: NAPOLEON MASSEY, Petitioner, and DOREATHA MASSEY Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-009308 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: DOREATHA MASSEY 4609 Wellesly Dr., Orlando, FL 32818 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before March 28, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 2/16/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 06/28/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:, last known address: 4933 Raleigh St. Orlando, FL 32811. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the General Magistrate, on April 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. Teven Griffin- lamps, clothing, shoes, household goods 2 TV;s stereo, boxes Florence Davis- boxes, bags, totes, bookbags, toys, baby items, household goods Michael Charles- cabinets, boxes, bags, old stuff, propane tank, totes, tools Nakita Dudley- Kayak, boxes, totes, household goods Derek Jackson- TV, totes, boxes, household goods Teven Griffin- chairs, dressers, couches, bedding, furniture, mattresses, lamps Jaime Ochoa-mattresses, lawnmower, tires, shelves, bags bookcase, totes Veronica Watson-clothing, bags, shoes, bedding, mattress, dishes Byron Moul- totes, table, tools, dresser, sports and outdoors, furniture, wall art Antoine Keaton- Bicycles, totes, stroller, power car, camera, clothing, baby toys, boxes, tools Donnisha Addison- camping items, household goods, boxes, totes. Tina Gully-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Zachary Isaac-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Phone N. Terry Ave2. Phone Lake Ave & Central Blvd3. Phone E. Central Blvd4. Phone 400 Blk N Garland5. Phone/ 1200 Blk W South St6. Phones N Terry Ave & Ossie St7. Phones 7400 Blk Aloma Ave8. Phone 1200 Blk W South St9. Phone 4600 S Kirkman Rd10. Phone 2100 Blk S Semoran Blvd11. Electronic 5700 Bk T G LEE Blvd12. Electronic 2900 Blk Orange Ave13. Phone Pine St & Court Ave14. Electronics 6200 Blk Contessa Dr15. Phones 1200 Blk W South St16. Phones 2300 Blk 29th St17. Electronics 30 Blk Pershing Ave18. Phone 500 Blk Primrose Dr19. Phone 2600 Blk N Orange Ave20. Phones Conley St & Ivy St21. Phone E Colonial Dr22. Phone 2400 Blk S Orange Ave23. Phone/Electronic 2400 Blk S OrangeAve24. Electronic 1400 Blk Mercy Dr25. Phones 5800 Blk I-Drive26. Jewelry 4900 Blk I-Drive27. Electronics 4600 Blk W Washington St28. Electronic 4800 Blk Silver Star Rd29. Tools I-Drive & Carrier Dr30. Phone 8300 Blk Hangar Blvd31. Bike 4400 Blk Middlebrook Rd32. Bike Beech Ave & Bentley St33. Bike 1800 Blk S Oxalis Ave34. Bike 2000 Blk Edgewater Dr35. Bike 5700 Blk Manchester Bridge Dr36. Currency Mercy Dr & Lake Lawne Ave37. Currency 100 Blk N Orange Ave38. Currency 4000 Blk S Semoran Blvd39. Currency Wall St & N Orange Ave40. PCM Financial Group LLC, of 2251 Consulate Dr. Unit D100, Orlando, FL 32837, is advertising the fictitious name. Dated: 3/14/20

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT CASE
IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF JOSEPH, MICKY Petitioner Husband And BLANC, MINOUCHE C Respondent Wife. Case filed against MINOUCHE C BLANC, 335 NW 99th St, Miami, FL 33150. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on MICKY JOSEPH 2025 CABO SAN LUCAS DR APT 203 ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32839, on or before April 9, 2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 3/13/24, 3/20/24, 3/27/27, and 4/3/24. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By Tiffany Moore Russell All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.; U78 Mystery Room $448.65, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $870.95, B05 Shalayia Ferguson $457.80, A30 vieta sawyer $500.80, 0995 ALBERT CENTENO $1,409.85, C69 Jordan Benham $870.95, D39 Twyla Hill $738.50, B10 Ahmani Standifer $593.80, C28 jeffery Knayer $870.25, 0209 Jerry Luke $606.05, A0008A kelvin sone $2,130.60, B20 Tylaine Peters $554.05, 0997 ALBERT CENTENO $1,409.85, C57 anton winn $713.75, D03 ALTHEA PEDDIE $637.85, B73 Antonio Henry $598.75, B29 Roslyn Smith $543.45, A14 Naetassjah Wyckoff $818.65, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $648.15, B34 Dekayla Brand $744.75, E01 GENE GOSS $1,576.35, 1006 karen rice $1,234.10, B70 chris volosin $879.20, B12 derius jones $743.851110 Tony Owens $1,622.35, 1338 TERRY CRIDER $688.80, 1173 NANCY CHESTER $1,151.20, 1189 Francisco Miranda $997.55, 1233 Joel Smith $439.00, 1024 Jesus Zepeda $753.40, 1080 WILLIAM KING $1,125.25, 1036 Gregory Sanders $1,441.00, 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $526.30, 1376 Melissa Scherer $475.00, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $977.70C107 susan stewart $1,459.70, A111 William Caraway $1,767.60, B110 Chantel Coaxum $978.73, B113 Denise Miller $1,219.95, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $561.20, A109 susan stewart $969.60, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $1,011.90, A110 susan stewart $1,417.40, A101 Serderius Bryant $923.80, E101 FERDELL BAKER $1,987.50, AB2155A karl davis $361.00, AA5023Q edwin valle $336.60, E107 lisa heinaman $1,606.95, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $561.20, B114 maria trotter $1,194.30; D010 Mitchell Young $1,561.54, E060 curtney jinkens $896.40, A045 cordell sterling $608.60, E034 PATRICK BUTTIMER $714.30, A054 Ashley Quinones $534.60, C039 Jessica Gonzalez $958.60, C043 REGINA JONES $1,424.95, A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $719.31, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $905.65, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $502.80, A064 Johnathan Treland $502.80, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $779.20, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $843.90, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $779.30, A031 SHATOYA SMITH $1,143.851160 MIGUEL SANTANA $602.06, 2450 Crystol Odige $569.55, 1189 Rousa Solis $695.12, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $503.35, 2503 Crystol Odige $569.55, 2038 Francisco Jiminez $858.77, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $777.73, 2305 Jay Trudgen $1,297.60, 1208 DAV GONZALEZ $918.27, 1420 Drexlell Moss $450.00, 2004 BRIAN FARR $438.48, 1603 Shirley Rivera $450.00, 2403 Tamar Daniels $858.77, 1423 briyante kiora searcy $507.05, 1246 Ronnie Kelly $827.00, 1510 William Kendall $673.65, 1201 david harding $1,191.70, 1203 Shakira Barrett $1,246.45, 2458 STEPHANIE SANDOVAL $667.12, 1309 Amanda Huff $938.74, 1306 Diane Bryant $1,304.74, 1112 Shiwan Blue $701.95, 1074 maurice patterson $451.20, 2472 kaye cole $299.80, 1191 Diane Bryant $1,303.09, 2162 Francisco Jiminez $1,240.37; 1773 rosary gifford $692.14, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $428.83, 1728 Denise Williams $477.40, 5088 COLUMBUS JOHNSON $829.00, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $1,016.87, 1252 dayanara brown $516.60, 2119 Antoinette Griffin $476.85, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $476.85, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,303.09, 2519 Betty Georges $779.16, 1073 Mystery Room $1,341.90, 1431 Alison Saunders $476.10, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $878.90, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $1,001.87, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,303.09, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $979.90, 2524 sadrack clervil $516.60, 2380 Antoinette Griffin $953.40, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $724.93, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $847.50, 2596 Dana Esposito $476.85, 1424 MARCUS ANDERSON $1,000.42, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $428.83, 5020 Jalesia Milton $1,383.60, 1288 luis franceschi $428.83, 1276 JASON COVER $604.37, 2005 Denisse Martinez $555.92, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $375.90, 2706 Jackeline Garcia $489.45, 1106 opal simmonds $979.90, 1286 PATRICK LAFLEUR $396.28, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,397.55; 0169 Thomas Brim $634.63, 1629 Candace White $1,117.10, 1171 Latroy Childress $329.23, 0121 Christy Haggins $1,057.69, 1989 Mystery Room $1,168.30, 1517 carlos hernandez $1,241.27, 1383 Althera Thompson $549.30, 1977 Freddie Gaines $695.74, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $939.20, 1190 Denise Green $518.37, 0222 Gregory Greer $698.18, 1425 Latoya Howard $816.39, 1666 Stanley Swinton $646.50, 1928 Wendy Allen $670.12, 1484 roberto torres $456.13, 1386 Lori Holton $356.23, 1481 Zachary Wright $939.20, AA2746M Jamie Stover $439.25, 1974 Anthony Torres $424.33, AA1490M Mystery Room $385.80, 1064 Michael Vazquez $467.28, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $891.13, 1285 Miley Brown $395.70, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $478.27, 1440 Armani Johnson $468.13, 1151 Cora Butts $329.23; 2120 Sinai Rodriguez $649.48, 4094 Zachary Wooden $779.30, 3097 Elicia Douglas $825.90, 4027 Zachary Wooden $779.30, 2119 Tammy Spivey $1137.64, 1062 SHEENA STARR $556.30, 3134 Jasmine Williams $938.27, 3149 Jaime Eisley $1,059.30, 2104 Delvy Duran $902.25, 4052 Logan Mcginn $984.62, 3066 jonathan batista $827.00, 3035 Chavalye burke $896.40, 2060 Maryetta Montgomery $1,081.99, 1050 AWA SY $699.80, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $726.38.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction online at www.storagetreasures.com: 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 2049 Tiffany Parker, 1337 Sonia Garcia, 2610 Janita James, 1246 Christopher Darrigo, 1255 Lina Sarmiento, 1064 Christopher Smith, 3238 Yvonette Joseph, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 1069 Robert Shuler, 2244 Osmaldy de la rosa nunez. 2000 Emmanuel Coneo, 3032 Juan Carlos Velez, 2118 Alvaro Cerra, 3101 Charmaine Jordan, AA6138Q Robert Hood, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 2111 Jose Acosta, 2155 Tracey Haughton, 3103 Addison Duarte, 1133 Clinique Cooper, 1105 Paul La Belle, 3188 James Loftin, 1008 Gregory Mackey, 3026 Sheneice Williams, 3270 Brian Tsavolakis, 1070 Omar Jones, 1229 Lizbeth Reynoso. 511 Adelaida Santiago Laguna, 336 Michael Brown, 296 Abdul Bawazir, 691 Torrence Troy Rivera, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson Jr., 735 Janice Foster, 962 Jessica Santiago, 368 John Eustace, 743 Bruyauna Ayala. 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 2204 Robert Lee, 2254 Felix Quintana, 1130 Mauricie Gaston, 1174 Millicent Espada, 1304 David Moy, 1042 Oriana Betancourt, 3190 Sunni Kingston, 1031 Mauricie Gaston, 3389 Amanda Gamble. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. Lien sale online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to sale. 55 David Tyrone Hill 132 Scott Zubarik: 203 Abner Santiago 268 Ralph David164 Shanaquera Angulo 297B Steven Rasaad Griffin 362 Volkan Tokatli 382 Shaun Oswald Smith 416 Robert Greene 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 455 Shimara Harris 533 Adrain Collins 552 Channson D Darisaw 553 Robert Leon White 554 Zaquia Henry 588 Christine B Taylor 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 631 Aaron Tolbert: 0147 Denniston Carson Denniston 0318 Rashano Mcrae 0302 Nicole Jenkins 0462 Amari Walker 0611 Nattacha Wyllie 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 0990 Dieufaite Toussaint 2004 Antwain Demetrisleron Jackson - VIN: WDBKK47F1XF133893110 Taqoviar Morgan 703 Chavaughne Guy 812 Jasumene Fleury 915 James Owens 1118 Ezra Mason 1304 Tomas Metzger 1418 Stefan Sheppard 1636 Patrick Hale 1733 Joshua Smith1013 Teryl Williams 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 1059 William Barclay Noel, Jr 1076 Victoria Binger 1105 Frederick Cooper 1110 Robert Atkins 3269 Alonza Johnson, Jr. 4040 Terrence Harmon 5050 Lateal Woulard 5065 Robert Atkins. 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Barbara Carrafa: household items; Cheri Swier: Photo albums, Christmas decorations, clothes, shoes; John Vasco: Clothing, Personal items, office supplies; Keely Blair: desk, tv, tv stand, couch, queen bedroom, stools, 7 boxes, microwave; Matthew Johnson: 2 bedrooms, furniture; Niesha Cody (1): household goods; Niesha Cody (2): household goods; Olivia Campbell: sectional couch; Yobi Technology LLC: furniture.

7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Azariah Reid- bags, boxes, clothes; Anissa Reynolds- sofa, loveseat, king-size bed, bookcases, TV, and household items; Anthony McGregory- boogie boards, snow cone machine, bags, clothes. Vincent Heron- Scott Heron- HOUSEHOLD ITEMS; Superior Auto Diagnostic Inc- Phillip Barret- TOOLS.

13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando FL. 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: Kevin Howard: Household Items, Totes, Boxes. Adrian Rodriguez: Household Items, Boxes, Bags. Karen Erazo: Household Items Stephanie Harlow- washer, dryer, totes, table, desk, boxes. Nanette Marin- baby crib, toys, ladder, toys, furniture, couch.11955 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32837, 407.826.0024 @ 11:00 AM: Jhojan Munoz Household Items, Anthony Piacenti Household Goods, Anissa Ihbous Household Goods/Furniture: 3280 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 11:30 AM: Carlos Melendez Household items, Kariene Pineda Boxes & Furniture, Daphney Normil 10 med boxes basr cart 2 twins sectional, Nayquan Bell Household items & Clothes3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 12:00pm: Tanesha Jackson-Hsld goods, furniture; Tory Goldbloom- Furniture, boxes, mattress and bedding; rita wooden- hsld goods, appliances, boxes; Caryn Simpson- clothes, shoes; Lindsey Shave- boxes, clothes, luggage: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, (321) 285-5021 @ 12:15 PM: Russian Ballet Orlando-Katerina Fedotova; props, stage. Lisa Alexander; boxes, clothes, blankets.1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407.414.5303@ 12:30PM: Jasmine Saunders-1 bdr apartment, household goods, boxes.; Darilly Torres-household goods; Justina Capunay-beds and boxes; Sofia Ramirez-Furniture and boxes; Herminia Arriaga-household items.4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822, 407.823.7734 @ 12:45 PM: Christian Davila- Household Goods/Furniture, Acct. Records/Sales Samples Robert Gimbel- Household Goods/Furniture Luis Perez- Household Goods/Furniture: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 1:00 pm . Alexis Jones clothes personal items/Jeffery Finch Furniture, Apparel, appliances.9080 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl 34747, 407.238.1799 @ 1:15 PM: Monique Mayhue - Household Goods/Furniture; Tawana Jones- Speakers, Bed, TV's, garage; Keyla Perry - Home appliances; TAWANA JONES - Household goods Furniture; Terrell Newsome - Household items, furniture; Luis Flores- Household Goods/Furniture13450 Landstar Blvd Orlando, FL 32824, 407.601.41.69@ 1:30 PM:Troy Strunkey; Household goods/Furniture. kiara nicole clark; Household goods/Furniture. Olga Clemencia Mejia Osorio; Household goods/Furniture. Gianna Castillo; Household goods/Furniture. Enos Brown; Household goods/Furniture.: 5698 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, Fl 32839, 754.551.4774 @ 1:45 PM: Emmanuel Pizarro-Electronics, Furniture, Personal belongings and work-related belongings / Leidana Loiseau-Clothes/Rochney Sylvestre-Clothing n personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Alexandra Vernet- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1C4RJFAG0KC5799782019 JEEP1FDUF5GT2KDA272702019 FORD2G61L5S39J91244382018 CADI2HGES16543H5236452003 HOND3C4PDCGGXKT7169832019 DODG3N1AB7AP6KY2922182019 NISSJH2PC37034M1040812004 HONDAKMHFG4JG3CA1781812012 HYUNWBANU53529C1183022009 BMWNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.2T1BURHE3GC7028952016 TOYT1HGCV1F36JA1847522018 HOND2GCEK13T0413303382004 CHEV5NPEU46C26H0691252006 HYUN1G4HD57247U1094262007 BUICK2G1WF52E9394001722003 CHEV5J6YH18513L0018352003 HOND. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.3N1AB7AP1DL7721792013 NISS1G3NL52T51C2094312001 OLDSKMHCT4AE3DU4533182013 HYUNWBA8B9G39HNU546812017 BMW: Reynaldo Perez ,Jerome Pettiford, Simon McLelland: Consuelo Broadie, Ricardo A Gallopp Johnson, Angelina Morales, Ashley Blackmon Digna Acosta, Shamikah Harrison, Gerardo Cruz Gonzalez, Alisha Cornelison, Laurie Nunez McGovern, Yampiel Granja Sotolongo, Liza Guasp: Luis Manuel Perez, Jessica Galarza, Amanda Jackson, LaCandice Michelle Hollinger, Janel Harvey, Anna Marie Genkinger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, APRIL 2,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com : Savalas James Pope, Christopher Santiago.Paul Hansin, Latronda Owens, Anca Grecu: Angelique Thomas, Angelique, Mounia Iman Joseph, Mounia Joseph, Tawana Robinson, Tiffany Francis, Shameka Gordon, S Gordon, Monica Urias, Jeremiah Sullen, Ebony C Greenidge, Ebony Ceare Greenidge, Ebony Greenidge, Deanna Williams, DA, Beverlye Neal, Beverlye C Neal, Beverlye Colson Neal, Altoria Pope, Camille Rivera, CMRV: Joslyn Green, Latony Ann Flint, Lisa Thomas, Glenn Johnson, Charlie James McCoy, CHARLES SMITH, vincent king, Kianna Gray, Kamaria Jackson, Jabari Rashad James: Tavares Folsom, Haley Thompson, Adolfo Cabrera, Ruther Ford Joassaint, Quaneice Tranee McBride, Aaron Anthony Phillips, Alissa Juste, Rodney Leath, Rodney Ignatius Leath, Bridgette Tara Neal: Eric Azerzer, Sade Monique Sullivan, Jerald J. Neil, Barbara Lima, Evence Haynes, Maxine F. Cameron, Marco Ruiz, Dominique Acevedo, Rashaan Bennett, Gloria Kotska, Nathan Jerome KearneyShavaris Mcnair: Cortney Anderson, Michael Philon, Awilda Suro, Maribel A Flores, Sarah Dawson, Rob Scheiber, Velma Roberson, Jocemar Abreu, Tyrone Carson: Adrean Marrero, Pedro Adorno, Charlene Hill.: Jerome Blaine HarriellVehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:JTEZU5JR8B5014784TOYT 20111GNSCHKC4KR145313CHEV 20191G8AF52F23Z190055STRN 20031FTWW33P95EA99527FORD 200515XFW50386L002191KAUF 2006Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2HKRW2H58NH607663HONDA 20223VWSF71K56M791614VOLK 20061HGCT1B78GA006087HOND 2016JN8AZ08W24W338316NISS 20043C4PDCABXET112609DODG 20142C3CDXBG8NH201365DODG 2022WVWFD7AJ6CW013870VOLK 2012JH2RC50427M301166HOND 2007KMHDU46DX9U615227HYUN 20091FTPW14574KB31719FOR 20042A4GP44R77R343103CHRY 2007JTEJU5JR1M5906813TOYT 20211GTCS14E588201568GMC 20082C3CCAAG7HH540169CHRY 20171FATP8EM1G5280260FORD 20162LMDJ6JK0EBL05361LINC 201453NBE1628G1042451DIMN 20161HGCM56603A083410HOND 2003JTKDE177460103905TOYT 2006JTHBE262495022046LEXS 20091FTEX1CB5JKC77348FORD 20183VW2K7AJ7DM269423VOLK 20135N1BA08D28N631789NISS 20081HGCM56475A189337HOND 2005JTDEPMAE0N3027319TOYT 2022Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:WDBRF40J75F654275MERZ 20053N1CB51D1YL331130NISS 2000JH4DC53064S017654ACUR 20041LNHL9DK0DG612248LINC 2013Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2015 HondaVIN: 5FNRL5H43FB0520252008 InfinitiVIN: JNKAJ09E78M3066642014 DodgeVIN: 1C6RR6KG4ES356660To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on April 10, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment at the facility.. Brian Samuel ; Calvin Kezira laderrel ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Danethean Edwards ; Darius James ; Frederick Smith ; Jasmine Downer ; Jessica Leonard ; Kyle Moore ; Lavontay Ricks ; Markese Ellington ; Marylis Gonzalez ; Mathew Salvano ; Samentha Predestin ; Teresa A Johnson ;. Alexus Porter ; Christopher Bullard ; Dylan Hoover ; Eric Lawrence ; Jennifer Hall ; Jennifer Hall ; Judy Biggers ; Mary L Farahkhan ; Anthony Clark.