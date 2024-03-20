Legal Public Notices 3/20/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Corey Rouse #1160, Sonja Noble #1486, Arigail Glasgow #1191, Sheron Mitchell #1508, Shanice Rolle #1321, Sharonda Holley #1413. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: March 13 and 20th, 2024
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 29, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Jephte Laurent-household items. Isaac Martinez- household items, hand tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 5th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Lynn Carey - household goods. Jimmy Dorvilus - doors. Dale Graffuis- household goods. Dale Graffuis - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Eric Rojas-Clothes, TV, Boxes, Mary Pelmantier-Event Supplies, Decor, Personal Items, MORRELL BYRD-GOODS. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 5, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Yvonne Saddler- Smith- luggage, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on April 5th, 2024 12:00PM Micayla Vincent-Household items, Brenda Drinnan-Household items, Diane Thomas-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on April 5th, 2024 12:00PM. Ashley Coles- boxes, furniture; Clifford Hughley- boxes, clothes, appliances; leonardo lopes- boxes; clacema william-boxes clothes bed sheets; Farah Davids-bags , clothes, bedroom items; Nika Santonino-furniture, dresser, desk, clothes, appliances'; Gregory Campbell-office chairs, desks, clothes boxes; Julian Williams-chairs, clothes, dresser; Haja Jabba-bags, totes, lamps; Joy Taffani-clothes, baskets, children's toys; Noel Edwards-luggage, breifcases, bags, boxes; Resheena Mccray-atv, mattresses, clothes, boxes, toys; Brianna Parramore-dresser, fans, vacuum, mattresses; Nancy Wilkins-boxes, toys, electronics, clothes, games. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 5, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Cheryl Chung-Household Items, Bre'auna Mabury-Household Items, Moses Predestin-Memorabilia, Myrtha Francios-Household Items, Kiana Neal-Clothes, Ansey Jacques-Louis-Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated April 9th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Diannoria Gatlin: furniture, appliances. Branden Hoffman: toys, totes, misc. Deshawn Jackson: clothes, kitchen items, misc. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on April 5, 2024 Benjamin Mehlan: Household goods, Furniture, Clothes, Boxes, Home Decor Kimiko Santos-Morris: Household Goods/Furniture Pam Davis: Stove, Refrigerator, Furniture, Boxes Jamel Mobley: Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 April 5th, 2024, 11:00AM Lashawn Merritt - Household Items, Boxes, Electronics Agata Doniec - Boxes, Electronics, clothes, shoes Miguel Martinez - Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 11, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Betty Wannamaker: boxes, clothes, household goods; Patricia Rose: Boxes, wall decor, household goods; Evelyn G Perez: boxes, totes, pressure washer, fabric; Carla Perez: Grill, household Goods, Boxes; Marina Vidal: household goods, bicycle, skateboard, holiday decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, (407) 208-9257: Edmond Paul: boxes, totes, shelf, workout equipment, TVs The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4293: Hermisoel Serrano-Boxes, Bags, Mattress, Dressers, Household gds. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765,(407) 930-4370: Jenna Jones: Boxes, Furniture, Bins, shoes. Angelis Rosa: Plastic Bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 407777-2278: Ijeoma Uzor: Suitcases, totes, boxes, headboard, laundry goods and Eugene: Kids toys, foot massagers, table, sound bar, bed, mattresses, chair, microwave, tv, boxes and totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Christine Lee- Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Toys, Hutch, Luggage. Christine Lee- Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Toolbox, Shelves. Danielle Flowers- Bags, Boxes, Totes, Couch, Table, Shelves, Clothes, Lamps. Christina Hison- Bags, Boxes, Toys, Generator, Table, Chairs, Totes, Shelves, Household goods, Power tools. XposurePro Worldwide- Table, Boxes, Beverages. Gonzalo Quintero- Bags, Boxes, Hand tools, Christmas Tree and Decor, Baby Stroller. JodyAnne Gabriel- Bed, Chairs, Dresser, Boxes, Rims, Ottoman. Morgan Myers- Boxes, Totes, Shelves, Christmas Tree, Leaf Blower, Weed Whacker, Work Bench. Megan Watson- Boxes, Totes, Baby Stroller, Car seat. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Nancy Rosa-Furniture; Sandra Wilmeth-Birdcage, Mirror, Household items; Hector Gordon-School Supplies, Privacy Screen, Decorations; Johanna Murphy-Fabric, Boxes, Bags; Aqeyla Tinsley-Baby Stuff, Luggage, Boxes; Chelsea Hunt-Furniture, Boxes, Clothes; Melissa Somers-Personal Items, Furniture; Anthony Stevenson-Furniture, TV, Box Spring, Desk. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Vincent Clark living room furniture; Angel Gonzalez tools, parts, electronics, toners, networking equipment. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Wilfredo Acevedo-tools furniture household items; John Johnston- Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Timothy Lorenzo Bryant- household items, boxes; Darryll Helm- appliances, totes, boxes; Jose Font- boxes, studio equipment, luggage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Nehemias Santiago, boxes, furniture; Tamirys Rodrigues, Boxes, Clothing, lawn equipment, misc.; Humberto Montano, Tools, boxes, totes, ladder, cloths; Steven Malave, boxes, suitcases, bins, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Mar Gossett: furniture, household items; Aylin Gomilar Rodriguez: Nail Salon equipment; Ciera Marie Young: shoes, furniture, backpack, household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Beverly Rodriguez: totes, boxes, suitcase. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on April 9th, 2024 at 12:00pmNilos Seigler: household goods,Devawn Retemeyer: Household Goods/Furniture,Danielle White :household goods,Robert Santiago :Household Goods,Christopher Patterson:Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Camping equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On April 9th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Jennifer White-Household goods. Mykelan Presley-Household goods/furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on April 5th, 2024 12:00PM Kraig Lynch-work out equipment, boxes, bags Taquella Miller- bixes, bags, totes, bookbags Frederick Brooker-cabinets, boxes, bags Torina Clark-book bags, mattresses, boxes Terry Hodge- rocking chair, shelves Carl Clarke- chairs, dressers Marguerite Edouard-mattresses, book shelves, shelves, bags bookcase Sean Acres-clothing, bags Kennley Grant-powertools, table tools, powercords, powertools, Louis Santos- grill, washer, dryer, tool chest Joshua Ortiz- record player boxes, bags Antoinette Terrell-bags , boxes, monitor, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE, COUNTY, FLORIDA File No. 2024-CP-000585-0 Division: PROBATE IN RE: ESTATE OF GARY THOMAS O’BRIEN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of GARY THOMAS O’BRIEN, deceased, whose date of death was November 10, 2023, File Number 2024-CP-000585-0, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Room 335; Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is March 13 , 2024. Attorney for Personal Representative: Daniel C. Stump, Florida Bar No.: 190334, 2770 Indian River Blvd., Ste. 326 Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 234-1779 [email protected]. Personal Representative: Nicky J. O’Brien 406 Ellis Ave., Hartford, KY 42347
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, CASE NO: B18-DP-0027 IN THE INTEREST OF: D.G.W. DOB: 6/15/2011, Minor Child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Corey Westman, 2116 Firestone Ct Oviedo, FL 32765-5837 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8:45AM. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 11th day of March, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP22-5, IN THE INTEREST OF A. C. B. DOB: 12/30/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Aliya Bedford 2506 Country Club Blvd., #25 Stockton, CA 95204. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on May 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected], Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Dixon Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: NAPOLEON MASSEY, Petitioner, and DOREATHA MASSEY Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-009308 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: DOREATHA MASSEY 4609 Wellesly Dr., Orlando, FL 32818 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before March 28, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 2/16/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP20-430 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 06/28/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Quiana Trevonne Holmes, last known address: 4933 Raleigh St. Orlando, FL 32811. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the General Magistrate, on April 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on April 5th, 2024 12:00PM Teven Griffin- lamps, clothing, shoes, household goods 2 TV;s stereo, boxes Florence Davis- boxes, bags, totes, bookbags, toys, baby items, household goods Michael Charles- cabinets, boxes, bags, old stuff, propane tank, totes, tools Nakita Dudley- Kayak, boxes, totes, household goods Derek Jackson- TV, totes, boxes, household goods Teven Griffin- chairs, dressers, couches, bedding, furniture, mattresses, lamps Jaime Ochoa-mattresses, lawnmower, tires, shelves, bags bookcase, totes Veronica Watson-clothing, bags, shoes, bedding, mattress, dishes Byron Moul- totes, table, tools, dresser, sports and outdoors, furniture, wall art Antoine Keaton- Bicycles, totes, stroller, power car, camera, clothing, baby toys, boxes, tools Donnisha Addison- camping items, household goods, boxes, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on April 5th, 2024 12:00PM Tina Gully-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Zachary Isaac-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Phone N. Terry Ave
2. Phone Lake Ave & Central Blvd
3. Phone E. Central Blvd
4. Phone 400 Blk N Garland
5. Phone/ 1200 Blk W South St
6. Phones N Terry Ave & Ossie St
7. Phones 7400 Blk Aloma Ave
8. Phone 1200 Blk W South St
9. Phone 4600 S Kirkman Rd
10. Phone 2100 Blk S Semoran Blvd
11. Electronic 5700 Bk T G LEE Blvd
12. Electronic 2900 Blk Orange Ave
13. Phone Pine St & Court Ave
14. Electronics 6200 Blk Contessa Dr
15. Phones 1200 Blk W South St
16. Phones 2300 Blk 29th St
17. Electronics 30 Blk Pershing Ave
18. Phone 500 Blk Primrose Dr
19. Phone 2600 Blk N Orange Ave
20. Phones Conley St & Ivy St
21. Phone E Colonial Dr
22. Phone 2400 Blk S Orange Ave
23. Phone/Electronic 2400 Blk S Orange
24. Electronic 1400 Blk Mercy Dr
25. Phones 5800 Blk I-Drive
26. Jewelry 4900 Blk I-Drive
27. Electronics 4600 Blk W Washington St
28. Electronic 4800 Blk Silver Star Rd
29. Tools I-Drive & Carrier Dr
30. Phone 8300 Blk Hangar Blvd
31. Bike 4400 Blk Middlebrook Rd
32. Bike Beech Ave & Bentley St
33. Bike 1800 Blk S Oxalis Ave
34. Bike 2000 Blk Edgewater Dr
35. Bike 5700 Blk Manchester Bridge Dr
36. Currency Mercy Dr & Lake Lawne Ave
37. Currency 100 Blk N Orange Ave
38. Currency 4000 Blk S Semoran Blvd
39. Currency Wall St & N Orange Ave
40. Currency 300 Blk S Crystal Lake Dr
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, PCM Financial Group LLC, of 2251 Consulate Dr. Unit D100, Orlando, FL 32837, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
PCM Insurance Agents
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"PCM Insurance Agents"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/14/20
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT CASE NO. 2023-DR-003071-O IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF JOSEPH, MICKY Petitioner Husband And BLANC, MINOUCHE C Respondent Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MINOUCHE C BLANC, 335 NW 99th St, Miami, FL 33150. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on MICKY JOSEPH 2025 CABO SAN LUCAS DR APT 203 ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32839, on or before April 9, 2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. WARNING: The Mandatory Disclosure Rule (Rule 12.285) of the Florida Family Court Rules of Procedure requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 3/13/24, 3/20/24, 3/27/27, and 4/3/24. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By Tiffany Moore Russell
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on April 4th, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; U78 Mystery Room $448.65, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $870.95, B05 Shalayia Ferguson $457.80, A30 vieta sawyer $500.80, 0995 ALBERT CENTENO $1,409.85, C69 Jordan Benham $870.95, D39 Twyla Hill $738.50, B10 Ahmani Standifer $593.80, C28 jeffery Knayer $870.25, 0209 Jerry Luke $606.05, A0008A kelvin sone $2,130.60, B20 Tylaine Peters $554.05, 0997 ALBERT CENTENO $1,409.85, C57 anton winn $713.75, D03 ALTHEA PEDDIE $637.85, B73 Antonio Henry $598.75, B29 Roslyn Smith $543.45, A14 Naetassjah Wyckoff $818.65, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $648.15, B34 Dekayla Brand $744.75, E01 GENE GOSS $1,576.35, 1006 karen rice $1,234.10, B70 chris volosin $879.20, B12 derius jones $743.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1110 Tony Owens $1,622.35, 1338 TERRY CRIDER $688.80, 1173 NANCY CHESTER $1,151.20, 1189 Francisco Miranda $997.55, 1233 Joel Smith $439.00, 1024 Jesus Zepeda $753.40, 1080 WILLIAM KING $1,125.25, 1036 Gregory Sanders $1,441.00, 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $526.30, 1376 Melissa Scherer $475.00, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $977.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C107 susan stewart $1,459.70, A111 William Caraway $1,767.60, B110 Chantel Coaxum $978.73, B113 Denise Miller $1,219.95, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $561.20, A109 susan stewart $969.60, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $1,011.90, A110 susan stewart $1,417.40, A101 Serderius Bryant $923.80, E101 FERDELL BAKER $1,987.50, AB2155A karl davis $361.00, AA5023Q edwin valle $336.60, E107 lisa heinaman $1,606.95, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $561.20, B114 maria trotter $1,194.30 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; D010 Mitchell Young $1,561.54, E060 curtney jinkens $896.40, A045 cordell sterling $608.60, E034 PATRICK BUTTIMER $714.30, A054 Ashley Quinones $534.60, C039 Jessica Gonzalez $958.60, C043 REGINA JONES $1,424.95, A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $719.31, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $905.65, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $502.80, A064 Johnathan Treland $502.80, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $779.20, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $843.90, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $779.30, A031 SHATOYA SMITH $1,143.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1160 MIGUEL SANTANA $602.06, 2450 Crystol Odige $569.55, 1189 Rousa Solis $695.12, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $503.35, 2503 Crystol Odige $569.55, 2038 Francisco Jiminez $858.77, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $777.73, 2305 Jay Trudgen $1,297.60, 1208 DAV GONZALEZ $918.27, 1420 Drexlell Moss $450.00, 2004 BRIAN FARR $438.48, 1603 Shirley Rivera $450.00, 2403 Tamar Daniels $858.77, 1423 briyante kiora searcy $507.05, 1246 Ronnie Kelly $827.00, 1510 William Kendall $673.65, 1201 david harding $1,191.70, 1203 Shakira Barrett $1,246.45, 2458 STEPHANIE SANDOVAL $667.12, 1309 Amanda Huff $938.74, 1306 Diane Bryant $1,304.74, 1112 Shiwan Blue $701.95, 1074 maurice patterson $451.20, 2472 kaye cole $299.80, 1191 Diane Bryant $1,303.09, 2162 Francisco Jiminez $1,240.37 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1773 rosary gifford $692.14, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $428.83, 1728 Denise Williams $477.40, 5088 COLUMBUS JOHNSON $829.00, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $1,016.87, 1252 dayanara brown $516.60, 2119 Antoinette Griffin $476.85, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $476.85, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,303.09, 2519 Betty Georges $779.16, 1073 Mystery Room $1,341.90, 1431 Alison Saunders $476.10, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $878.90, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $1,001.87, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,303.09, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $979.90, 2524 sadrack clervil $516.60, 2380 Antoinette Griffin $953.40, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $724.93, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $847.50, 2596 Dana Esposito $476.85, 1424 MARCUS ANDERSON $1,000.42, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $428.83, 5020 Jalesia Milton $1,383.60, 1288 luis franceschi $428.83, 1276 JASON COVER $604.37, 2005 Denisse Martinez $555.92, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $375.90, 2706 Jackeline Garcia $489.45, 1106 opal simmonds $979.90, 1286 PATRICK LAFLEUR $396.28, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,397.55 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 0169 Thomas Brim $634.63, 1629 Candace White $1,117.10, 1171 Latroy Childress $329.23, 0121 Christy Haggins $1,057.69, 1989 Mystery Room $1,168.30, 1517 carlos hernandez $1,241.27, 1383 Althera Thompson $549.30, 1977 Freddie Gaines $695.74, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $939.20, 1190 Denise Green $518.37, 0222 Gregory Greer $698.18, 1425 Latoya Howard $816.39, 1666 Stanley Swinton $646.50, 1928 Wendy Allen $670.12, 1484 roberto torres $456.13, 1386 Lori Holton $356.23, 1481 Zachary Wright $939.20, AA2746M Jamie Stover $439.25, 1974 Anthony Torres $424.33, AA1490M Mystery Room $385.80, 1064 Michael Vazquez $467.28, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $891.13, 1285 Miley Brown $395.70, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $478.27, 1440 Armani Johnson $468.13, 1151 Cora Butts $329.23 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2120 Sinai Rodriguez $649.48, 4094 Zachary Wooden $779.30, 3097 Elicia Douglas $825.90, 4027 Zachary Wooden $779.30, 2119 Tammy Spivey $1137.64, 1062 SHEENA STARR $556.30, 3134 Jasmine Williams $938.27, 3149 Jaime Eisley $1,059.30, 2104 Delvy Duran $902.25, 4052 Logan Mcginn $984.62, 3066 jonathan batista $827.00, 3035 Chavalye burke $896.40, 2060 Maryetta Montgomery $1,081.99, 1050 AWA SY $699.80, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $726.38.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl Orlando Fl 32837 04/09/2024: 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 2049 Tiffany Parker, 1337 Sonia Garcia, 2610 Janita James, 1246 Christopher Darrigo, 1255 Lina Sarmiento, 1064 Christopher Smith, 3238 Yvonette Joseph, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 1069 Robert Shuler, 2244 Osmaldy de la rosa nunez. U-Haul Ctr 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kisimmee Fl 34744 04/09/2024: 2000 Emmanuel Coneo, 3032 Juan Carlos Velez, 2118 Alvaro Cerra, 3101 Charmaine Jordan, AA6138Q Robert Hood, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 2111 Jose Acosta, 2155 Tracey Haughton, 3103 Addison Duarte, 1133 Clinique Cooper, 1105 Paul La Belle, 3188 James Loftin, 1008 Gregory Mackey, 3026 Sheneice Williams, 3270 Brian Tsavolakis, 1070 Omar Jones, 1229 Lizbeth Reynoso. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 04/09/2024: 511 Adelaida Santiago Laguna, 336 Michael Brown, 296 Abdul Bawazir, 691 Torrence Troy Rivera, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson Jr., 735 Janice Foster, 962 Jessica Santiago, 368 John Eustace, 743 Bruyauna Ayala. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 04/09/2024: 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 2204 Robert Lee, 2254 Felix Quintana, 1130 Mauricie Gaston, 1174 Millicent Espada, 1304 David Moy, 1042 Oriana Betancourt, 3190 Sunni Kingston, 1031 Mauricie Gaston, 3389 Amanda Gamble.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 55 David Tyrone Hill 132 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 203 Abner Santiago 268 Ralph David Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 164 Shanaquera Angulo 297B Steven Rasaad Griffin 362 Volkan Tokatli 382 Shaun Oswald Smith 416 Robert Greene 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 455 Shimara Harris 533 Adrain Collins 552 Channson D Darisaw 553 Robert Leon White 554 Zaquia Henry 588 Christine B Taylor 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 631 Aaron Tolbert Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0147 Denniston Carson Denniston 0318 Rashano Mcrae 0302 Nicole Jenkins 0462 Amari Walker 0611 Nattacha Wyllie 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 0990 Dieufaite Toussaint 2004 Antwain Demetrisleron Jackson - VIN: WDBKK47F1XF133893 Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 110 Taqoviar Morgan 703 Chavaughne Guy 812 Jasumene Fleury 915 James Owens 1118 Ezra Mason 1304 Tomas Metzger 1418 Stefan Sheppard 1636 Patrick Hale 1733 Joshua Smith Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1013 Teryl Williams 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 1059 William Barclay Noel, Jr 1076 Victoria Binger 1105 Frederick Cooper 1110 Robert Atkins 3269 Alonza Johnson, Jr. 4040 Terrence Harmon 5050 Lateal Woulard 5065 Robert Atkins.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 5th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Barbara Carrafa: household items; Cheri Swier: Photo albums, Christmas decorations, clothes, shoes; John Vasco: Clothing, Personal items, office supplies; Keely Blair: desk, tv, tv stand, couch, queen bedroom, stools, 7 boxes, microwave; Matthew Johnson: 2 bedrooms, furniture; Niesha Cody (1): household goods; Niesha Cody (2): household goods; Olivia Campbell: sectional couch; Yobi Technology LLC: furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 5, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Azariah Reid- bags, boxes, clothes; Anissa Reynolds- sofa, loveseat, king-size bed, bookcases, TV, and household items; Anthony McGregory- boogie boards, snow cone machine, bags, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 5, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Vincent Heron- Scott Heron- HOUSEHOLD ITEMS; Superior Auto Diagnostic Inc- Phillip Barret- TOOLS. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 29, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1333: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando FL. 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: Kevin Howard: Household Items, Totes, Boxes. Adrian Rodriguez: Household Items, Boxes, Bags. Karen Erazo: Household Items, Toys, Totes, Boxes. Stacy Gainey: Household Items, Boxes Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 212-5890 @ 10:15 AM: Noljie Hernandez – totes, car cleaning supplies, boxes, ladders Brittany Ramos – mattress, toys, tv, dresser Bryan Leon – tv, tv stand, auto parts, mattress Tyannah Richardson – tv, clothes, chairs, mattress Elizabeth Oquendo – dresser, auto parts, boxes, microwave Store 7057: 13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32824, 407.910.2087 @ 10:30 AM: Tamanda Vanwinkles- Clothing rack, hsld Items, Boxes; Ramses A Belone- cabinets, boxes; Tana Ledezma- Toys, toddler bed, bike, clothes, mini cart Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.955.4137 @ 10:45 AM: Christina Whiteside- totes, bags, clothes, luggage, boxes, household. Nestor Pirela- luggage, lamp, bags, totes, chairs, tv, mattress. Xavier Eddings- tools, toolbox, car parts, desk, motor scooter, totes, boxes. Stephanie Harlow- washer, dryer, totes, table, desk, boxes. Nanette Marin- baby crib, toys, ladder, toys, furniture, couch. Store 3024: 11955 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32837, 407.826.0024 @ 11:00 AM: Jhojan Munoz Household Items, Anthony Piacenti Household Goods, Anissa Ihbous Household Goods/Furniture Store 8931: 3280 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 11:30 AM: Carlos Melendez Household items, Kariene Pineda Boxes & Furniture, Daphney Normil 10 med boxes basr cart 2 twins sectional, Nayquan Bell Household items & Clothes Store 8136: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 12:00pm: Tanesha Jackson-Hsld goods, furniture; Tory Goldbloom- Furniture, boxes, mattress and bedding; rita wooden- hsld goods, appliances, boxes; Caryn Simpson- clothes, shoes; Lindsey Shave- boxes, clothes, luggage Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, (321) 285-5021 @ 12:15 PM: Russian Ballet Orlando-Katerina Fedotova; props, stage. Lisa Alexander; boxes, clothes, blankets. Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407.414.5303@ 12:30PM: Jasmine Saunders-1 bdr apartment, household goods, boxes.; Darilly Torres-household goods; Justina Capunay-beds and boxes; Sofia Ramirez-Furniture and boxes; Herminia Arriaga-household items. Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822, 407.823.7734 @ 12:45 PM: Christian Davila- Household Goods/Furniture, Acct. Records/Sales Samples Robert Gimbel- Household Goods/Furniture Luis Perez- Household Goods/Furniture Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 1:00 pm . Alexis Jones clothes personal items/Jeffery Finch Furniture, Apparel, appliances. Store 4107: 9080 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl 34747, 407.238.1799 @ 1:15 PM: Monique Mayhue - Household Goods/Furniture; Tawana Jones- Speakers, Bed, TV's, garage; Keyla Perry - Home appliances; TAWANA JONES - Household goods Furniture; Terrell Newsome - Household items, furniture; Luis Flores- Household Goods/Furniture Store 4109: 13450 Landstar Blvd Orlando, FL 32824, 407.601.41.69@ 1:30 PM:
Troy Strunkey; Household goods/Furniture. kiara nicole clark; Household goods/Furniture. Olga Clemencia Mejia Osorio; Household goods/Furniture. Gianna Castillo; Household goods/Furniture. Enos Brown; Household goods/Furniture. Store 4217: 5698 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, Fl 32839, 754.551.4774 @ 1:45 PM: Emmanuel Pizarro-Electronics, Furniture, Personal belongings and work-related belongings / Leidana Loiseau-Clothes/Rochney Sylvestre-Clothing n personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, April 9, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Alexandra Vernet- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 5th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C4RJFAG0KC579978
2019 JEEP
1FDUF5GT2KDA27270
2019 FORD
2G61L5S39J9124438
2018 CADI
2HGES16543H523645
2003 HOND
3C4PDCGGXKT716983
2019 DODG
3N1AB7AP6KY292218
2019 NISS
JH2PC37034M104081
2004 HONDA
KMHFG4JG3CA178181
2012 HYUN
WBANU53529C118302
2009 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 8, 2024
2T1BURHE3GC702895
2016 TOYT
1HGCV1F36JA184752
2018 HOND
APRIL 11, 2024
2GCEK13T041330338
2004 CHEV
5NPEU46C26H069125
2006 HYUN
APRIL 12, 2024
1G4HD57247U109426
2007 BUICK
2G1WF52E939400172
2003 CHEV
5J6YH18513L001835
2003 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 12, 2024
3N1AB7AP1DL772179
2013 NISS
APRIL 13, 2024
1G3NL52T51C209431
2001 OLDS
KMHCT4AE3DU453318
2013 HYUN
WBA8B9G39HNU54681
2017 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, APRIL 2,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Reynaldo Perez ,Jerome Pettiford, Simon McLelland NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, APRIL 2,2024 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Consuelo Broadie, Ricardo A Gallopp Johnson, Angelina Morales, Ashley Blackmon Digna Acosta, Shamikah Harrison, Gerardo Cruz Gonzalez, Alisha Cornelison, Laurie Nunez McGovern, Yampiel Granja Sotolongo, Liza Guasp NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, APRIL 2,2024 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Luis Manuel Perez, Jessica Galarza, Amanda Jackson, LaCandice Michelle Hollinger, Janel Harvey, Anna Marie Genkinger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, APRIL 2,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Savalas James Pope, Christopher Santiago. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Paul Hansin, Latronda Owens, Anca Grecu NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Angelique Thomas, Angelique, Mounia Iman Joseph, Mounia Joseph, Tawana Robinson, Tiffany Francis, Shameka Gordon, S Gordon, Monica Urias, Jeremiah Sullen, Ebony C Greenidge, Ebony Ceare Greenidge, Ebony Greenidge, Deanna Williams, DA, Beverlye Neal, Beverlye C Neal, Beverlye Colson Neal, Altoria Pope, Camille Rivera, CMRV NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3,2024, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Joslyn Green, Latony Ann Flint, Lisa Thomas, Glenn Johnson, Charlie James McCoy, CHARLES SMITH, vincent king, Kianna Gray, Kamaria Jackson, Jabari Rashad James NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3,2024 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Tavares Folsom, Haley Thompson, Adolfo Cabrera, Ruther Ford Joassaint, Quaneice Tranee McBride, Aaron Anthony Phillips, Alissa Juste, Rodney Leath, Rodney Ignatius Leath, Bridgette Tara Neal NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, APRIL 4,2024, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Eric Azerzer, Sade Monique Sullivan, Jerald J. Neil, Barbara Lima, Evence Haynes, Maxine F. Cameron, Marco Ruiz, Dominique Acevedo, Rashaan Bennett, Gloria Kotska, Nathan Jerome Kearney NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 0351 –10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, APRIL 4,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com Shavaris Mcnair NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, APRIL 4,2024, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cortney Anderson, Michael Philon, Awilda Suro, Maribel A Flores, Sarah Dawson, Rob Scheiber, Velma Roberson, Jocemar Abreu, Tyrone Carson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, APRIL 4,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Adrean Marrero, Pedro Adorno, Charlene Hill. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, APRIL 4,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Jerome Blaine Harriell
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/12/2024
JTEZU5JR8B5014784
TOYT 2011
1GNSCHKC4KR145313
CHEV 2019
1G8AF52F23Z190055
STRN 2003
4/16/2024
1FTWW33P95EA99527
FORD 2005
15XFW50386L002191
KAUF 2006
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/12/2024
2HKRW2H58NH607663
HONDA 2022
3VWSF71K56M791614
VOLK 2006
1HGCT1B78GA006087
HOND 2016
JN8AZ08W24W338316
NISS 2004
3C4PDCABXET112609
DODG 2014
2C3CDXBG8NH201365
DODG 2022
WVWFD7AJ6CW013870
VOLK 2012
JH2RC50427M301166
HOND 2007
KMHDU46DX9U615227
HYUN 2009
4/13/2024
1FTPW14574KB31719
FOR 2004
2A4GP44R77R343103
CHRY 2007
JTEJU5JR1M5906813
TOYT 2021
4/14/2024
1GTCS14E588201568
GMC 2008
2C3CCAAG7HH540169
CHRY 2017
1FATP8EM1G5280260
FORD 2016
2LMDJ6JK0EBL05361
LINC 2014
53NBE1628G1042451
DIMN 2016
4/15/2024
1HGCM56603A083410
HOND 2003
JTKDE177460103905
TOYT 2006
JTHBE262495022046
LEXS 2009
1FTEX1CB5JKC77348
FORD 2018
4/16/2024
3VW2K7AJ7DM269423
VOLK 2013
5N1BA08D28N631789
NISS 2008
1HGCM56475A189337
HOND 2005
4/29/2024
JTDEPMAE0N3027319
TOYT 2022
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/13/2024
WDBRF40J75F654275
MERZ 2005
3N1CB51D1YL331130
NISS 2000
JH4DC53064S017654
ACUR 2004
1LNHL9DK0DG612248
LINC 2013
3101 McCoy Rd, Orlando, FL 32812 Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2015 Honda
VIN: 5FNRL5H43FB052025
2008 Infiniti
VIN: JNKAJ09E78M306664
2014 Dodge
VIN: 1C6RR6KG4ES356660
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on April 10, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Thursday the 28th day of March, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Brian Samuel ; Calvin Kezira laderrel ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Danethean Edwards ; Darius James ; Frederick Smith ; Jasmine Downer ; Jessica Leonard ; Kyle Moore ; Lavontay Ricks ; Markese Ellington ; Marylis Gonzalez ; Mathew Salvano ; Samentha Predestin ; Teresa A Johnson ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Alexus Porter ; Christopher Bullard ; Dylan Hoover ; Eric Lawrence ; Jennifer Hall ; Jennifer Hall ; Judy Biggers ; Mary L Farahkhan ; Anthony Clark.