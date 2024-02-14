Legal Public Notices 2/14/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Autumn Roach #1613, Darby Shipp-Christensen #1166, Sebastian Rolon #1590, Naiya Holder #1649, Mitchell Barnes #1469, Craig Trevarthen #1248, Craig Trevathen #1475, Juan Gomez #1290, Jaubri Cash #1408, Alyse Poleon #1202, Latasha Brooks #1139, Maria Mcgill #1372, Shayla Armortrading #1670, Erenstine Browne #1618, Autumn Horne #1192, Justin Restrepo #1034, Perry Hickman #1140. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: February 7 & February 14, 2024.
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights of: Giulia Parmigiani Davila, Minor(s). Case No.: D-23-679759-R, Department A, AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Davila, Darberlis, Parmigiani, Viancarlo. To: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children. You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on April 03, 2024 at 9:30 AM, in Courtroom 02 located at: 601 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION. STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court By: /s/ Vineta Tiapula, Deputy Clerk of the Court.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 23rd, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Michael Stewart - boxes. Demetrius Perkins - Boxes, totes. Wilson Alequin- car parts, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 23rd, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. .Heather Owens- antique furniture. Sparkled cleaning service/Yolanda Bell- Clothing, boxes. Marvin Kemp- shoes, safe, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on February 23rd, 2024 12:00PM. Yaima Perez-Boxes, Jamal Thomas-Office Furniture, Isis Boothe-Household Items, Christopher Skinner-Household Items,Tameshia Jones-Household Items, Erasmo Rodriguez-Household Items, Ryan Rege-Boxes, Antonisha Walker-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on February 23rd, 2024 12:00PM Joyce Hayman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 23, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Andre Jackson-Household items, Lauren Brock-Household items, William Vermillion-Household items, Torra Sanders-Household items, Jessica Williams-Household items, Johnny Tesant-Household items, Militina Dumitru-Household items, Stephanie Lero-Household items, Moses Predestin-Household items, Youssef Khedr-Household items, Marlos Jenkins-Household items, Kiana Neal-Household items, Lotian Johnson, Household items, Daniel McDellah-Household items, Shannon Richardson-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 23, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221. Ralyn Sugar-Household goods, James Gibson-Work tools, Todd Schlott-Business items, Brandon Dubose-Household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 5th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 DaShawn Haugabrooks- Office Supplies, Jorge Rullan- Christmas boxes, trees,
piano and house hold items, Sharon Pritchard- 2 Bedroom Home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on February 23rd, 2024 Carolina Roque-Household items, Dominique Speight-Household items, Fredricka Williams-Household items, Shawn Feldt-Household items, Robert Reed-Household items, Amar Zeno Saviour Marsalin-Household items, mark carmack-Household items, Robert Reed-Household items, Aisha Salcedo-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 29, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Andres Centeno: Table, boxes, toys, snow board, chair, shelves, printer, cards, lamp, speaker, statue; Jordan Migliacci: Dresser, mattress, table, boxes, totes, workout machine, mechanical bed, tool bag, medical pressure pad The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 407-208-9257: Julia McDonald: boxes, kitchenware, totes, guitar case; Elias Walker: boxes, clothes, computer, monitor, tv; Shane Whittaker: sofa, tables, chairs, fishing pole The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4293: Christine Rivera, Clothing & Shoes, Documents & Files, Sport &Outdoor, Boxes. Rudolph Narcisse Clothing Shoes, Electronics, Sports & Outdoor, Boxes, Rudolph Narcisse Appliances, Dish & Kitchenware, Heavy Equipment, Mattress & Bedding, Electronics, Household, Items, Furniture, Boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4370: Darrian Tanner-Boxes, Wall Art, Bins, Folding Table. Samantha Bell Household goods, Boxes, Toys, Bins, Portable heater, fan, clothing, furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: A Logistics Pro: Furniture, couches, tables, office furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd., Orlando, FL 32817, 407-777-2278: Linda Sang – Three sets of queen mattresses, two bed frames and part of an entertainment center; Rebekah Marsh – Chair, dresser, table, boxes, totes, towels, pogo stick and a gran father clock; JImmy Pelkey – Christmas tree, tool chest, air compressor, fishing poles, clothes and bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Jordan Horne-Christmas Decorations, Household Furniture, Surround Sound System; Vincent Quioan-Bicycle, Boes, Chair The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Amira Willingham dorm furniture; Brandin Norfleet bins; Maximilian Rapport 5 boxes; Luis Arce boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Jon Alicea, Household items, Wall Art, Collectables The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Tatiana Lopez-Crafting items, medical equipment. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Alexandra Richard, table with 6 chairs crib 15 boxes queen bed set with 2 nightstands dresser with mirror 2pc section. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Vichhyka Shelto: Household items, boxes, totes, wall decor, pictures, memorabilia The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Omyraliz Ortiz homegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on March 5th, 2024 at 12:00pm Jennifer Ruiz: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On March 5th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Latif Qadri – Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. Justice Morgan - Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on February 23rd, 2024 12:00PM Jeremy Gibson-Household items, Shemeika Johnson-Household items, Nihad Baghirov-Household items, Lena Wolczuk-Household items, David Bennett-Household items, John F Johnson III- Household items, Taquella Miller-Household items, Sabrina Johnson-Household items, Frederick Brooker- Household items, George Borysewich-Household items, Roselaure Bouzy-Household items, Treyton Lawson- Household items, Durand Sainthilaire-Household items, Jennifer Cole-Household items, Michael Grier-Household items, Takeyla Mahan-Household items, Albert Doyle-Household items, Neoniecha Barnes-Household items, Ruth Marquez-Household items, Phillip Parrish-Household items, Jerrod Ford- 1992 Pontiac Firebird VIN# 1G2FS23E2NL222489 Owner: USAA, USAA-1992 Pontiac Firebird VIN# 1G2FS23E2NL222489 Owner: USAA, Nathanuel Taylor-Household items, Marcella Ruiz-Household items, Louis Santos-Household items, Kenneth Anderson-Household items, Anthony Foster-Household items, Maryann Ward-Household items, CD Hughes- Household items, Desi James-Household items, Angel Murph-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, CASE NO: B19-DP-0070 IN THE INTEREST OF: A.J. DOB: 03/14/2016, Minor Child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Shalamar Jones 172 Ibis Road, Longwood, FL 32779. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of January 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: B22-DP-0088 IN THE INTEREST OF: G. S. DOB: 5/19/2021, S. S. DOB: 10/13/2023, Minor Children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kendrick Silimon, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on the 26th day of February, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 18th day of January 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Fl Bar No: 1010410 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP23-162, IN THE INTEREST OF A.F.M. DOB: 05/29/2011, J.F.M. DOB: 08/27/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Yuri Melgar Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 1, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected], Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP18-283 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.K. DOB: 09/24/2010, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Roslyn Elizabeth Smith (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP22-149 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.V. DOB: 02/26/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Brandon Alexander Vasquez, last known address: 4014 Hurley Street Huston, TX 77093 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on February 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP22-496 In the Interest of: G.S. DOB: 11/17/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ASHLEY NICOLE SMITH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G.S., born on November 17, 2022. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 27, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP22-196 In the Interest of: Q.L. DOB: 05/08/2020, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MARY LUCE LOZAMA, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: Q.L., born on May 8, 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 28, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP18-761 In the Interest of: T.B. DOB: 05/12/2008 T.T. DOB: 03/19/2011 T.J. DOB: 04/22/2021, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LATOYA JOHNSON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: T.B., born on May 12, 2008, T.T., born on March 19, 2011, and T.J., born on April 2, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP22-2 In the Interest of: R.C. DOB: 12/10/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TINEKA STANLEY, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: R.C. DOB: 12/10/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 19, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-111. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HAYLEY NICOLE HAMER, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-111. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LESLIE HAMER, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION NUCORP PROPERTIES, Plaintiff, vs. YHRISTINA HAWKINS and MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP. Defendants. CASE NO.: 2023-CC-011120. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP c/o DENNISE J. WEST, REGISTERED AGENT 4307 LAKE RICHMOND DRIVE, 680723, ORLANDO, FL 32811 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for damages for breach of contract relating to a 12’x 24’ premanufactured side lofted utility cabin, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Matthew G. Davis, Esq., counsel for Plaintiff, NuCorp Properties, whose address is 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 3700, Tampa, FL 33602, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s counsel or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 17th day of January, 2024. JODY PHILLIPS Clerk & Comptroller. By /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal.)
LEGAL NOTICE – The business records of the following customers of ACCESS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT (or any affiliates of ACCESS) located at 1451 Ocoee-Apopka Road, Suite 200, Apopka, FL 32703 have been abandoned: HARBOUR PRIVATE DUTY NURSING LLC. All records will be shredded 9 days after publication of this notice. Anyone claiming to have an interest in the records should contact Access Information Protected in writing at the following address: 500 Unicorn Park Drive, Suite 503, Woburn, MA 01801, Attn: Legal Department, Tel. No. (888) 869-2767 (Client Support); email:
[email protected].
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on February 23rd, 2024 12:00PM Byron Michael Morgan III-tools, stock rims.-Anibal
Aparicio-3 bedroom bedsets one tv books totes boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on February 23rd, 2024 12:00PM Elijah Campbell- TV, clothes, shoes, power tools, household goods. Jaime Smith- Cabinet, shelves, lamps, shoe cases, tools, household goods. Sarah Malakie- Mattress, bed, couch, household goods. Antoine Keaton- Clothing, shoes, personal items, tools, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on February 23rd, 2024 12:00PM Monica Anderson-sofa,sofa chair, table, 3 beds, 4 tv's; Eboni Tucker-Household Goods/Furniture; Melissa LeBoeuf-Household Goods/Furniture; Chayton Smith-Household Goods/Furniture; Dominique Richardson-3 bed /10 boxes.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Moco Storage Notice of Public Sale: Personal property of Thomas Campbell in Units 28, 30 and 32 located at 6803 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810, will be sold at a public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien accordance with Florida Statutes Sections: 83.801-83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods and/or electronics. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, refuse any bid or rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. All items or units may not be available on the day of the sale. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. The sale will be held online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning February 14, 2024, and ending on February 23, 2024. The Tenant has been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce the statutory lien on the property located in his unit at Moco Storage. Ad to run: February 7, 2024, and February 14, 2024.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando Fl 32837 03/05/2024: 447 Leah Layne, 434 Angela Pierson, 511 Adelaida Santiago Laguna, 735 Janice Foster, 962 Jessica Santiago, 296 Abdul Bawazir, 527 Michael Zurita, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson, Dorothy Schulert, 600 Allie Fundalewics, 580 Bella Carter. U-Haul 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee Fl 34744 03/05/2024: 2010 Donna Herbst, 2111, Jose Acosta, 3270 Brian Tsavlakis, 3308 C.J. Watson, 2064 Mario Valencia, 3000 Robert Wilson, 1213 Jose Ramirez, 1133 Clinique Cooper, 2118 Alvaro Cerra, AA6138Q Robert Hood, 3103 Addison Duarte, 2278 Gabriel Pineiro. U-Haul 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl. 32837 03/05/2024: 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 2091 Angela Mujica, 3132 Denise Santana, 1716 Yolanda Able, 1050 Francine Ranger, 1255 Lina Sarmiento, 2244 Osmaldy de la Rosa Nunez, 1246 Christopher Darrigo. U-Haul 7800 Narcoossee Rd Orlando Fl. 32822 03/05/2024: 2196 Shemeko Stephenson, 1129 Keith Dixon, 1353 Danielle Medina, 1055 Carlos Carcamo, 3187 Nelson Aguilar, 1259 Guleed Jama, 1304 David Moy, 3036 Jeff Joachim, 1174 Millicent Espada.
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 29 Francisco Villanueva 67 Jules Marken-Love Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 215 Jacqueline Sodjian 246 Therese Tucker 440 Kitanoumi Williams 453 sherrel wiggins 484 Raymiya Barrett 515 Nelson Rodriguez 560 Talib Muhammad 565 Tierra Livingston Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 23 Amervil Jean 121 Simpson Darius 147 Aspelly Rinaldy 151 Byron Jannaka Brenda 157 williams stephanie 183 Limbaugh Briana 206 Shaw Kevin, Richard Burl Hardin, Lois Jean Hardin, 1990 Ser Vessel, VIN SERV5303B090 207 Williams Detric 237 Davis Shayeon Lamont 284 Collins Adrain 327 Diaz George 330 Jenkins Loretta Delores 443 Santos April 451 Singleton Malcolm 474 Barnes Jacquelyn 513 Brown Zaria 521 Thomas Tracy 531 Watson Karen 554 Henry Zaquia Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0140 David Turner 0166 Everett Bryant 0233 Harry Sirkis 0258 Maurice Prince 0295 Maurice Willis 0327 Lula Lowery 0328 William Hampton 0346 Twaneshia Singleton 0634 Guerinaud Bernardin 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 0643 Tory Edward Cutcher 0672 Brittany Lashae Wright 0993 David Borrero Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 1208 Mark Campbell 1414 Gary Tyler 1550 Darius Allen 1738 Wayne Brown Jr. 2313 Krystle Renae Tanner 1986 Purple Chevy Caprice Classic VIN1G1BN69H8GX101111 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1050 Maria Rodriguez 1065 Michael Long, Jr. 1094 Kevron Graham 1096 Pearl Hodges 3220 Angel Porter 3222 Tony Marks 3244 Charmaine Jackson 4056 Miguel Herrera 4095 William Greenberg 4120 Angelina Alexander 7101 Altamese Lovette.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 23rd, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Aurelia Brown: household items; Christina Trillo: Playstation, Painting supplies, personal belongings; Darrion Denson: bed, 2 TV's, TV stand, table, chairs; Donte Smith-Bey: 2-piece sectional, entertainment stand, shoe shelf, dresser, BBQ grill, ottoman, clothes; Grant Ards: household goods; Howard Arnette: boxes, personal items; Jamarieliz Rodriguez: boxes; Jimmy Harrison: 5 Furniture set, bed room set 3pc, 72” Panasonic tv, mattress and box spring, 5 lg boxes, tv stand; John Duncan: Clothes, household items; John Duncan: Artifacts; John Duncan: household goods; John Duncan: household items; Napoleon Bradley: household goods; Napoleon Bradley: household goods, lawn equipment; Precious Neely: 1 bedroom apartment; Shelove Deravine: Household goods; Stefani Martins Samuel: boxes, furniture, clothing; Tangela Harris: 1 Bedroom Sofa, S sofa, K bedroom, L dresser, nightstand, fireplace, glass wall piece; Yvonne White: personal items , misc household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on February 23, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1400 - McCalla, Khristoffe Dewight; 1501 - Stewart, Sherell; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1812 - Bivins, Nataly; 1816 - Owen, Tyler; 1905 - Pope, Joy; 1907A - Mitchell, Nikia; 1917 - White, Carla; 1921 - Strawter, Brittany; 2220 - Eloit, Olga Saint; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2428 - Ratcliff, Susan; 2503 - clay, william; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2601 - Dunn, Catherine; 2627 - brown, Chimere; 2709 - Davison, Shawna; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0085 - Wilson, Briana; 0248 - Hernandez, Chelsea; 0253 - Russell, Eustace; 0256 - Powell, Terry; 0257 - Grimley, Devin N; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0409 - Sihle, Kenneth; 0418 - Sandin-Rivera, Vivian; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 0510 - scatliffe, Chae; 1012 - Wills, Shannon; 2005 - Hey, Marlee; 2058 - Friedmann, Christopher; 3054 - Sandin-Rivera, Vivian; 4067 - Robison, Mandy S; 5023 - Brugonone, Curtis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5022 - benitez, vanessa; 5038 - Saunders, Autharine; 5091 - Henderson, Sonjay; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6040 - Londono, Julio; 6083 - Vargas, Andy; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6220 - Reese, Timothy; 6227 - Sabin, Page PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5067 - Williams, Kizzie; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5093 - Nowell, Lori; 5108 - Grillos, Michael; 5115 - Wade, April; 5137 - Clark, Cortni; 5138 - Fletcher, Malcolm; 5165 - Bent, Joshua; 6004 - Leonard, Janaya; 6033 - Baptiste, Pertrice; 6092 - Kirkland, Latrice; 6102 - Crowl, Jared; 6118 - Loggin, Daniel; 6121 - Pierga, Patrick; 6128 - Downer-Garnette, Merys; 7006 - Dotson, Larry PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B001 - Lindsay, Trevor; B009 - Jerome, Maneka; B076 - Harris, Paige; B084 - Grose, Tonya; B099 - Rivera, Joancy; B137 - Mendez, David; B170 - Bentley, Tearanny; B172 - Goodenough, Robert; B183 - Lewis, Ricky; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; B218 - Williams, Tiffany; C001 - cudjoe, Darwin; C009 - Willoughby, Kevin; C035 - Garcia, Mercedes; C044 - miller, precious; C068 - Garcia, Mercedes; D029 - Witty, Cregg; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; E013 - Bratcher, Laronda PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C1017 - Durrance, Brian; C1062 - Hill, Virgil Howard; C1086 - Alsaidi, Lamia; C1109 - Martinez, Maria; C2015 - Anderson, Madaya; C2027 - Pierre, Rachelle; C2029 - Smith, Monique; C2030 - Saner, Amanda; D1018 - Singer, Michael; D1028 - Faines, Jessica; D1044 - Fallon, Rebecca; D1058 - Cabisca, Bob; D1112 - Smith, Sharon; D1113 - Smith, Sharon; D1123 - Williams, Deandre; D1138 - Brathwaite, Madison; D2024 - Roberts, Qia; D2031 - Hollins, Gary; D2036 - Wirt, Alexander; D2079 - Willis, Jahad; D2100 - Correa, Damien; D2157 - Clarke, Arielle; D2173 - Stfleur, Feldet; D2177 - Snipes, Candy; D2187 - Andino, April; D2192 - Moise, Keyline; D2211 - MENDEZ, ROBIN; E1012 - Mayo, Ashley; E1014 - Maravilla, Bianca; E1015 - Quinones, Victor; E1042 - Mitchelle, Kristy; E1075 - Magana, David; E1087 - Ramsey, Paul; E1092 - Hensley, Emily; E1129 - Dolac, Joseph; E1133 - Torres, Angela; E1143 - Barrera, Elvira; Q0083 - Allegue, Arturo PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Mackroy, Miranda; A108 - Batey, Carla; A112 - Mack, Geresa; A124 - smith, bryan; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A141 - enriquez, Thomas; A142 - Schmidt, Arushka; B202 - Taylor, Dave; B223 - Harvey, Willatrice; B250 - McGee, Natasha; C346 - Designer Pro Services Inc Ross, Firman; C347 - CARINO, ROSA; C360 - jones, Trinity; D416 - Currie, Kimone; D430 - Esipov, Igor; E006 - Mcwhite, Audrey; E016 - TAYLOR, SHERYL; E017 - Johnson, James; E027 - Phillips, Kenneth; E034 - Vasquez, Luis; E068 - Jackson, Debbie; E069 - Casey, Robert; E074 - Bostick, Jordan; E075 - Fuller, Stephanie; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; E106 - jones, David; E109 - Khemraj, Kaylee; F613 - Francois, Francis; F621 - salome, Norberto; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F651 - Torbert, Elijha; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; G704 - Boone, Natasha; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; H814B - Jackson, Tawandra; J921 - Ramirez, Andres; P008 - MONROE, AARON; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P012 - corson, Tamieka; P038 - pastor, julio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1200A - Jeune, Acelia Louis; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1224 - Pierre Louis, Andieula; 1309 - Germain, Cintia; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1321 - Clark, Khaleelah; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1351 - Grace, Jermaine; 1430 - Limburg, Bunny; 1451 - Hall, Tiffany; 1502 - Johnson, Ezra; 1503 - John-Lewis, Ferdy; 1504 - Legree, Anthony; 1603 - Flanders, Donald ; 1622 - correa, Erick; 1631 - Dessources, Milot; 2034 - Morgan, Raymond; 2035 - Henry, Willie; 2106 - Wooten, Bianca; 2124 - Scott, Sterle; 2132 - Todarmal, Hafeez; 2166 - Cole, Alexia; 2200 - CINE, PIERRE; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2212 - Bailey, Ewan; 2231 - Williams, Brian; 2235 - Francis, Christopher; 2250 - Exinor, Wisline; 2265 - Faulk, Jessica; 2268 - Jones, Kahlil; 2288 - Geer, Markisha; 2344 - Malone, Yvonne; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2469 - Jefferson, Greg; 2606 - Julceus, Duchene; 2611 - Once N A Blue Moon Turner, Jackie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John
Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A008C - Pentecost, Matthew; A009C - mercedes, Cristobal; A010B - Cooper, Sameca; A019 - Dresch, Michel; B006 - Finklea, Jaron; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B016B - Summerall, Carleen; B019B - Lee, Michael; B025A - Law, Lakeithia; C003 - Bryant, Lamar; C046 - Evans, Norma; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C085 - Jones, Taviers T; C095 - Thompson, Jerrod; D012 - Parker, Na’Keitha; D014 - Williams, Jennifer; D018 - Hernandez, Jose; D026 - Beaufort, Christopher; D040 - Sunkett, Charles; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D093 - MARTIN, Ebony DAVIS; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; D132 - Watson, Samiel; D135 - garcia, evelyn; E010 - Rayfield, Donna; E014 - Collins, Lorraine; E026 - Cason, Johnny; E041 - Reddick, Benjamin; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; F013 - Mccree, A’bria; F030 - Vann, Jonique; F032 - Silva, Azuguir; F036 - Murphy, Brittany; F037 - Rodriguez, Victor; F069 - Jackson, Charles C; F086 - Gambles, Justin; F091 - Viera, Elise; G001 - Merine, Leon; G002 - Mckinzie, Ashley; O016 - Young, James; O024 - Phillips, Kenneth PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0016 - Maldonado, Sonia; 0029 - Codner, Zariah; 0034 - Rodney, Claudin; 0041 - Thomas, Johnny; 0072 - Alvarado, Gisel; 0082 - codner, glen; 0119 - Jean- Baptiste, Jack; 0123 - Grayson, Lashanda; 0154 - Valentine, Evelyn; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0237 - Jones, Ikeshia; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0280 - Varner, Latanya; 0303 - Hypolite, Willser; 0305 - Key, Larry; 0306 - devon, kyle; 0311 - Gorman, Charles; 0314 - salmon, noesta; 0326 - Casamagor, Smith; 0333 - Venezia, James; 0341 - johnson, Jonis; 0345 - Casper, Alexander; 0369 - hall, Tiffany carter; 0409 - Holmes, Valeria; 0450 - Josaphat, Samuel; 0454 - Williams, Freddie; 0467 - Gilles, Kenia; 0471 - Lafleur, Berry; 0484 - Mincy, Tiffany; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0508 - Davis, Ivan; 0523 - Mcrae, Earline; 0538 - Gil, Tiffany; 0558 - Shannon, Latisha; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0582 - swann, sharon; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0598 - Baksh, Waheeda; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0622 - Mene, Enuel; 0625 - Vargas, Giovanni; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0666 - Daley, Raymond; 0668 - Daley, Raymond; 0693 - Morillo, Yanil; 0708 - Simmonds, Juliette; 0759 - Johnson, Kevin; 0842 - Sallis, Naomi; 0862 - Robinson, Joseph; 0897 - Mclean, Ashley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0202 - Baker, Evelyn; 0222 - Barresi, Terri; 0303 - McCoy, Bettina; 0313 - SWIFT, WALLACE; 0508 - Farnqui, Norberto; 0603 - Castillo, Ashley; 0612 - Ponce, Evelyn; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0712 - silva, Edson; 1007 - Byrd, Amintre; 1110 - Wilcox-Christian, Zakarria; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1310 - Rose, Marcus; 1316 - Engel, Shayna; 1361 - lewis, Kyajahia; 1364T - Fiorentino, Chistopher; 1373 - Lamphere, Phillip; 1447 - Vasquez, Ismari; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1503 - Bobb, Jessika; 1708 - Wray, Lloy; 1729 - McCoy, Bettina; 1752 - Shuler, Florence; 1764 - Meeks, Michael; 1785 - Myers, Ronnesia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0426 - crouso, Ryan; 0554 - Broadbent, Robert; 0562 - Olorunfemi, Deborah Lynn; 0575 - Cruz, Eloi; 0655 - Rew, Erica; 0675 - Moreau, Melissa; 0687 - Mazzei, Anthony; 0777 - Miller, Donna; 0874 - Nurse, Treneice A PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1057 - Wade, Lily; 1068 - Mcwhorter, Tyshelle; 1069 - Rashid, Nadder; 1082 - Ramos, Elemanuel; 1109 - Ramos, Kimberly; 1130 - Miller, Arthur; 1185 - Williams, Mekia; 1259 - Hermanns, Veronique; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1272 - Short, TIffany; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1354 - Erickson, Katherine; A003 - Heslop’brown, Veneta; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C022 - Smith- Jenkins, Marisa; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D050 - Williams, Stephanie; D070 - Rodriguez, Michelle; D085 - Joseph, Basten; E010 - Little, Shundel; E016 - GOHN, CARL; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G002 - Tanner, Shameka Johnson; G004 - Cody, Jennifer; H003 - Anioce, Andy; NB06 - Forrest, Tarvega; NB17 - Lewis, Bridget; NB23 - Atg Flooring Llc Garfinkel, adam; NC07 - Site Solutions of Central Florida Rodriguez, Sonia; P116 - Dupin, Diana; S012 - Maldonado, Sinlena; S013 - Wall, Rhonda; T002 - Coates, Kristi; T004 - James, Majorie; T018 - Griffin, Marcia; U019 - Rios, Daisy; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; X012 - Tom, Sylvia. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
My Towing Company Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder on the following dates at 8:00AM 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807.
2/27/2024
2003 VW Jetta Silver
3VWSK69M33M115038
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 23, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Hector Rodriguez- boxes, bedframe, art, chairs, framed flag, christmas decorations; Joshua Smith- tool boxes, traffic cones, power tools, pipes, shelves, storage container, shop vac; Necole Davis- bedframe, table, bags, boxes, baby items, clothes, linens; Kamar Service Co Michael Mc farlane- Chair, lawnmower, concrete mix, tire; Nicole Gonzalez- baby items, toys, shelving, bags, drill, totes, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 1st, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8460: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746 (407) 429-8867 @ 12:15 PM: Adonis Silva- clothes; Zoraida Rodriguez- household items; Sylvie Paul- Barrels and bins; jordan jozef colon- Boxes, furniture; Alexandra Lin- box, furniture, dresser. Store 8753: 540 Cypress Pky, Poinciana, FL 34759, 863.240.0879 @ 12:45 PM: Vergison Internation Inenstments Incorporated - Work supplies; Christopher Reed - household items; Zachary Hill - Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 23, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Djuan Francois- 2 bedroom, furniture; Raygan Oliver-Caceres- Boxes; Ingrid Melli- medium boxes; Fabio Da Silva- household items; Jovonne Sanders- Bedroom, office kitchen; Brooke Ansley- 2 beds, boxes; SS International Distributors LLC- Madeline Silva-Wine; Christian MAKOMBO- Appliances, furnitures; SS International Distributors LLC- Madeline Silva-Business Merchandise. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 23, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Tamela Dupree: Furniture- Cidney Kulow Magana: bed frame, mattress, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, March 5, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Shagaria Inman- sofa, loveseat, king bedroom set, boxes of clothes Jessica Smith- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Beau Vittitow- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on February 22, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613- 2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 2006 - Gonzalez, Lizette; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2331 - Sutton, Sierra; 2335 - Santiago, Alma N; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4161 - melendez, Jonathan; 4183 - Harley, Jacquelyn; 4200 - Rivera, Roberto; 4214 - Patha, Aleisha; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487- 4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0165 - Pollock, Tara; 0308 - Gump, Donna; 0356 - Calendrillo, Lauren; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 3017 - Farley, Ryan; 5026 - Jones, Gary; 7036 - Jones, Gary; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher; 7094 - JONES, WILLAM PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0105 - Jackson, James; 0145 - Eady, Kimberly; 0158 - Ramirez, Gema Velez; 0166 - Castillo, Alize; 0167 - Freeman, Diane; 0176 - Mathis, Carla; 0223 - deshazo, Jamese; 2001 - Daniels, Robert; 3010 - Delgado Martinez, Aida; 4009 Borjas, Majin Orlando; 6016 - Mcdaniel, Michael; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7075 - Ruiz, Destiny; 7091 - Frankel, Brittany; 7113 - Morales, Adalis; 7131 - Tapia, Rochelle; 8029 - Carr, Brenda; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8144 - Lucret, Doris; 8155 - Gonzalez, mery; 8180 - Sedan, Katherine; 8186 - Mathis, Carla; 9017 - Chusid, Richard; 9022 - Ross, Keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0139 - Nelson, Timothy; 0379 - Kosla, John; 1020 - Estevez, Tatianna; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 3006 - Sheppard, Joseph; 3015 - Gay, Dawn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 4009 - Moore, Edna; 5014 - King, Tyrone PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.0009 - Mindrum, Rochelle; 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0116 - Vinueza, Henry; 0172 - Thomas, Julian; 0223 - Cherry, Chad; 1003 - Gheat, Mushriqi; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5163 - Miller, Gary; 6007 - mcelhanon, Alex; 6023 - Lessin, Laurie; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6044 - Jack, Sherwin; 8010 - Cherry, Chad; 9002 - guerra, richard; 9011 - Lee, Jung; 9019 - Thomas, Julian PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; C004 - Medina, Tania; D055 - Powell, Markeyth; D064 - Frazier, Sandy; D071 - Edwards, Destiny; D137 - Valentin, Angel; D157 - Rodriguez, Henry; D162 - Hernandez, Joshualvin; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E002 - Felix, Rodney; E032 - Aguilar, Ivan; E079 - Furlow, Carlos; E094 - fuste, nicolas PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.1062 - Culver, Deeric; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1294 - Carranza, Wendalyn; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2157 - Garmany, Joan; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2257 - Manning, Summer; 2270 - Bathjer, Casey; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2408 - Moore, Payton; 3067 - Goldsby, Caleb; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3251 - Meza, Alexandra; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3386 - Nichols, Riahna; F333 - castro, Jeanline; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F367 - Cohen, Todd; F375 - Wassum, Marc; F413 - Sands, Ashley; F414 - Brown, Andrew; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; H553 - Bradshaw, Tierra; H555 - Hughes, Renee; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H570 - Shock, John; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; I651 - Simon, Lutes PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.1131 - Donald, Michelle; 1250 - Larroy, Miriam; 1282 - De La Rosa, Rijo; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1318 - Velez, Jose; 1325 - Jones, Derius; 1372 - Titre, Diandra; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1788 - Buceta, Belinda; 1798 - Garcia, Mariluz Cruz; 2005 - Ballesteros, Jorge; 2419 - seymore, Erica; 2424 - Raphael, Mona; 2448 - Pacheco, Boris; 2453 - Santiago, Ciannah; 2630 - Welshans, Wesley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1212 - Maldonado, Aracelis; 1313 - Radaker, Jamie; 2006 - Marin, Pedro; 2048 - Broady, Dina; 2070 - Johnson, Destiny; 2202 - Rodriguez, Angelo; 2206 - Byron, Janiqua; 2243 - Hopkins, Greg; 2254 - Schaffner, Elizabeth R; 2272 - Washington, Erik; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2330 - Estrada, Lisandra; 2331 - Hall, Alethea; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2427 - Savary Cuello, Nelson; 2524 - Reed, Randi; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2583 - garcia, Diana; 2587 - Perez, Binto; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2706C - Barbaro, Antonio; 2723 - Musgrave, Mimi PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.0107 - Reichard, Johnathan; 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0187 - faircloth, Paul; 0422 - Flaquer, Pedro; 0440 - Duce, Mayckland; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0486 - Lucas, Bonnie; 0494 - Westerveld, Richard; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 3012 - Trail, Michael; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4014 - Reichard, Stephanni; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4059 - Starks, Sertrone; 4080 - GONZALEZ, LUZ PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A058 - Fabian, Ashley; A071 - Alfonso, Christopher; A113 - Mirtyl, Ricardo; A133 - Mcarthur, Daniel; A134 - Perez, Arnica; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A164 - Dunn, Shar-Dai; A196 - Lorde, Shameer; A202 - Colon, Bianca; A222 - Summers, Melanie; A223 - Acevedo, Sylvia; A244 - Marshall, David; B312 - Pena, Michael; B319 - Jr, William Shoaff; D435 - Diaz, Ryan; E510 - Khurshid, Jasodra; E530 - Aguilar, Fidel; E535 - Brito, Hilda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C067 - Dampier, Tyrese; C105 - Rosario, Reinaldo; D332 - Owens, Kaylen; D496A - Dial, Shelia; F543 - Pugh, Jaimie PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B145 - Daniels, Jeff; B187 - Rendon, Malaika; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B204 - Potts, Tasha; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C145 - Rivera, Giovanny; C149 - Quinn, Carmen; C177 - Melendez, Lourdes; C186 - Martinez, Milixa; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C212C - Muniz, Sherry; C222 - McCoy, Dontaye; C227A - Santini, Barbara; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C230E - Tirado Jr, David Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on February 23, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1411 - Torres, Maranda; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2404 - Oser, Daniel; 2416 - Davis, Jay; 2503 - Newsome, Christy; 2525 - Marcelin, Nehemie; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 2744 - Sundwall, Robin; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3510 - Mcdonald, Nicole; 3704 - Leibowitz, Adam; 3720 - Brown, Glen; 3726 - Pringle, Dah’neisha; 3727 - sheets, gregory PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A005 - Morales, Jenny; A028 - churchill, nicholas; A030 - Newsholme, Christina; B042 - Mason, Nefertiti; B043 - White, Caitlin; C105 - Eriksson, Robert; D126 - Carreno, Nicolas; E174 - Rivera, Rosemary; F188 - Troncoso, Eric; H232 - Garcia, Christian; J287 - Negron Jr, Alexis; J300 - Versatile Industries, LLC Nichols, Matt; J315 - Lancaster, Julie; J325 - Hernandez, Bobbie; J338 - Spratley, Vincent; K416 - Freeman, Regina; R550 - Sutton, Greg PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A112 - Smith, Wabu; A135 - Hoffman, Branden; B209 - Lewis, Nadesha; D433 - Skutski, Rick; E006 - Calhoun, Tatiana; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E058 - Chusid, Richard; E066 - Robinson, Robert; E102 - Martinez, Daniel; F602 - Hoffman, Devon; F619 - Impact Moving &; Cleaning Services, LLC Anglin, Jazmin; F621 - Alamina, Chasity; F642 - jAMARCUS, trevaughn; F658 - Taylor, Javon; F667 - Stokes, Lawrence; F668 - Manoo, Ian; F677 - cicolari, victoria; F685 - Barton, Corey; F687 - Holman, Brian; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; P005 - Fidei , Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; B212 - Spencer, Trenton; B226 - Barnes, Keona; B229 - rozier, tyran; B238 - Ford, Valarie; D429 - Bland, Dante; D445 - Myrick, Shaquana; G721 - Griffin, Horace; G747 - Freeman, Curtis; G751 - Richmond, Mark; P005 - Foster, Lyle PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545- 6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C021 - Quezada, Lesley; C025 - Lundi, Stephanie; C049 - Philyaw, Lawrence; C052 - Williams, Chameir; D032 - Duff-Gobie, Allynisha ; D044 - Thomas, Keziah; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D063 - Drummond, Patricia; E018 - grant, jessica; E043 - McFall, Tyrae; E060 - Fonollosa, Erica; E067 - schra, Joyanna; E074 - Santiago, Luz; H001 - bell, Deion; H003 - Keane, Michael; H010 - Walker, Shawn; H023 - WALKER, NADIA; I021 - Keane, Michael; J125 - Vasquez, Jamie; J201 - Mccmillan, Aumaysia; J423 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; J805 - Rivera, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A155 - Kenning, Deborah; B214 - Cammarano, James; B216 - Diocese of Orlando Parra, Zwamy; B232 - Mather, Garth; B236 - Czaja, Michael; B253 - Schenck, Shatanya; B282 - Stone, Jamie; B296 - Makene, Malaika; C309 - Parker, Tom; C317 - Champlin, Candice; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; C386 - Andujar, Laurinda; D405 - Vasquez, Veronica; E552 - Patsavos, Tracie; E595 - Zervos, Jonathan; G702 - Nichols, Angela; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G731 - Russell, Eustace; G742 - Buckley, Ronald; H832 - goff, alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00203 - Blekicki, Kim; 00407 - spicer, charles; 00505 - Paez, Anna; 00517 - Miller, Marissa; 00526 - Gracia, Greyshamil; 00540 - McLaren, Robert; 00718 - Lewis, LaShunda; 00736 - mares, ashley; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00911 - Lorne, Shanda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1067 - Louisius, Therese; 1162 - Holmes, Jamisha M; 2139 - Hinton, Joseph; 2164 - Livingston, Latiaonia; 3011 - Signature Kitchen Quint, Jason; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 4009 - Larson, Joshua; 4014 - Tucker, Kayla; 4031 - Ortiz, Violeta; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5054 - Nash, Elisha; 5060 - Fuentes, Emanuel; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 6113 - Swain, Reginald; 9001 - Rivers, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 22127, 4051 W 1st St FL 46, Sanford, FL 32771, (407) 915-6887 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1031 - Brooks, Khadjiah; 1129 - Stewart, Millie; 1176 - EUDELL, CARL L; 1187 - Sharrow, Shannon; 1197 - Kilgore, Brittany; 2027 - Nelson, Erik; 2034A - wilson, Michaiah; 2036 - Spencer, Se Vonne; 2038 - CRUMITY, RITA LOUISE; 2040 - Jackson, Larry; 2046 - Moore II, Phillip; 2052A - Sterting, Jamie; 2057 - lola, Burgos ; 2072 - Scripter, Kevin; 2074 - Hoopes, Thomas; 2105 - Watson, Kristina; 2111 - JACKSON, ALISON; 2155 - Surin, Max; 2160 - fettinger, Heather; 4001 - MENEFEE, ERICK; 4018 - Thomas, Timeka; 4028 - TERRY, TIMOTHY; 4032 - TERRY, TIMOTHY; 4048 - DASHER, LONNIE; 4058 - Scarlett, Kim; 4065 - Williams- mbugua, Alvivon. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax- exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on February 22, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - Gomez, Eddie; 1117 - All About Auctions Steinfeld, Scott; 1138 - Steinfeld, Scott; 2018 - Ultimate Party Orlando Bryant, Kendra; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 2189 - Johnson, Eugene; 2264 - Smith, Tessia; 2267 - Perez, Doris; 3014 - williams, Camaya; 3022 - Ristau, Micheal; 3057 - Albino, Anthony; 3076 - Elite Business Tax Consultant Fernandez, Sonya; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4028 - Huertas, Emanuel; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 6014 - Buckley, Twanya; 6024 - Celi, Roberto; 6122 - Pinchback, Khalieph. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0169 - guerrero, josleidy a; 0173 - Rys, Brittany; 0231 - Cabrera, John; 0270 - Nelson, Tania; 0300 - Garzon, Martha; 1037 - monsalve, Luis; 2036 - Cammarano, James; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 5022 - Cegarra Monsalve, Miguel; 7007 - Lee, Maria; 7040 - Vladi Transportation Inc. Serrano, Damaris; 7073 - Miller, Cristina; 7096 - vargas, Yisel ; 7144 - Lee, Maria; 8028 - Gomez, Edgar. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A020 - Snell, Jonathon; A023 - Dinkins, Frederick; C187 - Murray, Vicki; C193 - John, Cushun; D162 - bridges, Shinice; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; E247 - Narvaez, Fransisco; G055 - David, Maricela. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B009 - JORDAN, WILLIE; B011 - Bryant, Johnnie; D008 - Guzman, Luis; D012 - Martinez, Victor; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D039 - Jerez, Stephanie; D051 - Santiago, merva; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E028 - Martinez, Katerine; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F044 - shuler, barbara; H008 - Casseus, Jean; H016 - Wetzel, Alison; H031 - myrlande, cherislert; J005 - Deceus, Roseline; J024 - Steward, Alyssa; J030 - Resto, Jose; J047 - Huber, Justin; J069 - Lawrence, jahani; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J084 - wisberty, cruz; J131 - Heath, Shunta; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; K005 - Davila, Manuel E; K030 - usher, Dadrian; K043 - Brown, Demonika Shanez; K105 - Wesley, Navin. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Daniel, Shelia; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A139 - Vertus, Caciana; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B221 - Rodriguez, Daniel; B225 - steger, Jeremiah; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; C390 - Wright, John; D413 - Stewart, Courtney; D435 - Knowles, Monique; E522 - Brown, Natayala; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E541 - Wiltsey, Casey; E570 - Gunn, Sergoni; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; G720 - Warren, Eddie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B201 - Kenney, Lawanda; B202 - Detweiler, Christopher; B210 - berry, marshall; B226 - Petty, James; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; C317 - Jms auto repair Sanz, Manuel; D415 - Gittens, Duane; D422 - Torres, Ramonita; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; K103 - Harris, Fefflyne; L222 - Muniz, Glerisbeth; N401 - Naile, Samantha; O502 - Ramos, Jeneyda; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P015 - Mendez, Junior; P028 - Perez, Jose. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1057 - Malave Roman, Jose; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11216 - Berguido, Norma Iris; 11306 - Guzman, Marta; 11406 - Miller, Rita; 11408 - Torres, Desiree; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1192 - Rivera De Jesus, Johnnathan; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12105 - Johnson, Christopher David; 12120 - Rivera Ortiz, Jeanette; 1214 - Nelson, Benjamin; 12310 - Rodriguez, Teena Marie; 12410 - Medina, William; 208 - Angulo, Maria; 309 - Vazquez, Juan; 366 - Lara, Carlos; 484 - ortiz, Fernando; 501 - smith, Trinette; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 694 - medina, Victor; 709 - Joseph, Patrice; 908 - Green, Charles; 957 - Ballesteros, Amy; 983 - Harvin, Janice. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 015 – Sanch, Lymarie; 015 – Sanchez, Lymarie; 016 - Symonette, Tristan; 063 - Moss, Elijah; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 122 - Aza, Jordan De; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 139 - Rigolizzo Jr, Michael; 155 - Gonzalez, Naisha; 202 - Detten, Rachael; 218 - mims, Kiantae; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 346 - Santana, Hector; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 401 - Hamilton, Tiera; 444 - Baez, Shereen; 461 - Aza, Jordan De; 536 - hajili, Hamid; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 566 - Perkins, Hannah; 568 - Jones- Butler, Tony; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 607 - Jackson, Tina; 831 - Bizaldi, Eduardo; 832 - romero, enid; 857 - Rodriguez, Yashmari. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01103 - Reilly, James; 01113 - Salgado Rivera, Eduardo; 01131 - Velez Segui, Carlos; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02156 - Perez, Joseph; 02319 - Rivera, Leonard; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 04147 - marrero, Iain; 04148 - Lee, Maria; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05110 - pagan, Javier; 05145 - Gomez, Eduardo Patino; 05155 - Clayton, Daja; 05220 - Riera, Daniel; 05225 - Fois, Angie; 05226 - Alexander, Jamila; 05229 - Villamil, Catherine; 05315 - Ballestas, Oscar; 05351 - Negron, Elsa; 05368 - Garcia Posso, Sebastian. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1027 - Candanedo, Eric; 1113 - Toro, Oddra; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1409 - Jones, Ira; 1416 - Santiago, Lucy; 1506 - Frazao, Diquel; 1522 - Feliciano, Dominique; 1702 - Rodriguez, Juan; 1703 - PARSONS, SANDRINA; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2007 - Teesdale, Jennifer; 2019 - Thomas, Shakela; 2020 - Lloyd, Carlene; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2086 - Crain Sr, Venson; 2161 - perez, flavio; 2161 – Katherine; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2225 - Fowler, Matthew; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2336 - Almonte, Mario; P06 - Potter, Christopher; P10 - Ayala, Glory Ann. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0026 - Green, Tyler; 0081 - Buford, Isabella; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0117 - Gonzalez, Hector; 0157 - Lopez, Xiomara Diaz; 0202 - Peterson, Kaluv; 0202 – Peterson, Casandra; 0305 - Borrero, Maryangelie; 0326 - North America Security Agency Inc. Sanchez, Joseph; 1003 - Leon, Delaila; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1022 - Ortiz, Alba; 1026 - Burgos, Evelyn; 2010 - Baute, Daniella; 2012 - Gomez, David; 2033 - green, Loretta; 2066 - Scott, Michael; 2066 – Comer, Deborah; 2071 - Nieves, Javier; 2074 - ORTIZ BERRIOS, JOEL; 2089 - castro, Marina; 2103 - Hudson, Sheri; 6001 - Williams, Juanetta; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6072 - watters, Shawn; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6106 - Herras, carlos; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6157 - Dion, Hedwin; 6159 - gonzalez, victor miranda; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6211 - Alvarado, Ava; 8024 - peterson, casandra; 8038 - BIZALDI PUBILL, BIZANNETTE. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00054 - Griffin, Winston; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0039 - Figueroa, Carlos; 0159 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 0343 - Poventud, Janaina; 0444 - Molina, Miguel; 1030 - Gadson, Harry; 1056 - Caraballo, Luz Jessenia; 1134 - Tillman, Tory; 2009 - Pestalardo, Vera; 2072 - Richard, Cliff; 2139 - Reinl- Frias, Erica. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Clifford, Melonie; 0123 - Smith, Mariah; 0134 - Bienaise, Farah; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0238 - Brown, Lashawnda; 0317 - Mccall, Kiawanna; 0323 - Smith, Ernest; 0336 - Lozada, Sebastian; 0509 - Echeverria, Pedro; 0512 - Edwards, Akeme; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0628 - Hawkins, Sheeka; 0716 - Escobar, Zaiska; 0723 - clowers, trevaun; 0806 - gordon, Keisha; 0824 - Lund, Amanda; 0835 - louis, Wedson Jean; 09112 - Wilson, Syrus; 09126 - Newson, Keetundra; 0916 - Ortiz, Angelica; 0925 - Tillman, Elijah; 0981 - Davis, Jaquez; 0983 - wiggins, Erika; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1029 - Hall, Renee; 1033 - Williams, Lester; 1062 - Moreno, Patricia; 1107 - Samual, Brian; 1112 - Cherelus, Elysee; 1120 - fleuridor, alibert; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1174 - torres, Marquise; 1178 - Rivera, Felix; 1202 - Williams, Lester; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1243 - Chappell, Michael; 1303 - Jackson, Monica; 1305 - Lopez, Pedro; 1316 - Rodriguez, Emely; 1321 - Cooper, Chelsey; 1327 - Cabre, Leonardo; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A111 - Sol, Adames; A145 - Holtkamp, Brian; A218 - Rogers, Eric; A221 - MAXIK, FRED S; A275 - Regius, Inejah; A279 - Ortiz, Angel; A285 - Blake, Jakela; B106 - Batura, Chris; B143 - Armstrong, Jessica; B151 - Correa, Carlos; B195 - Lacomb, Joanne; B198 - Lacomb, Joanne; B199 - LA COMB, JOANNE NICOLE; B204 - Lacomb, George; C413 - HERNANDEZ, JUAN CARLOS; C427 - Lacomb, Elizabeth; C549 - Moss, Elijah; C580 - Cadet, Leroy; C581 - Orue, Sebastian PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - Henshaw, Shawn; 1028 - Graves, Mathew; 1116 - Marburger, Alan; 1127 - Meyer, Wade; 1245 - Crite, Ciesta; 1310 - DEBLASIO, PAT; 1318 - Purple Elephant Animation Studios Meyer, Wade; 1327 - Perry, Matthew; 1331 - Graves, Marie; 1335 - Willis, Andrew; 1401 - Lawson, Derek; 1414 - Meyer, Catherine; 1513 - Barrett, Jennifer; 2020 - Bersch, Ricardo; 2114 - Mascarenhas, Fernando; 2237 - Mirabelli, Priscilla; 2248 - Johnson, Quinterica; 3000 - Claude, Natalie; 3005 - Pontillo, Franco; 3020 - OLSEN, STEPHANIE; 3129 - WHEELER, WAYNE; 3207 - Feaster, Alan; 3323 - DRAIN, DEE DEE DENISE; 3407 - Estrella, Tiffany; 3514 - Fernandez, Gianna; 3609 - Smith, Patrick. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 1st, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
13N148203R1562028
2023 FONTAINE
1C4RJFAG2JC148878
2018 JEEP
1XPBDP9X4HD363832
2017 PTRB
2C4GP44R55R170832
2005 CHRY
3KPFL4A76JE248105
2018 KIA
3N1CC1AP7BL374555
2011 NISS
4T1BF1FKXGU563948
2016 TOYT
5VGFW5034LL007408
2020 KAUF
KMHTC6AD2DU094501
2013 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 1, 2024
1FAFP34N77W266061
2007 FORD
1HGCM56336A111646
2006 HOND
5FNRL18654B052504
2004 HOND
WDDGF5EB1BR133861
2011 MERZ
MARCH 3, 2024
1G1PC5SB9E7326713
2014 CHEV
3N1CB51D33L776302
2003 NISS
MARCH 4, 2024
1NXBR12E5YZ325613
2000 TOYT
MARCH 7, 2024
1FMYU02104DA05870
2004 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 1, 2024
2T1BR30E95C556008
2005 TOYT
WBANU5C55AC124891
2010 BMW
MARCH 4, 2024
1D4RE2GG7BC631226
2011 DODG
5XYZU3LB9DG119577
2013 HYUN
MARCH 5, 2024
JTMWFREV2FD064463
2015 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 5,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Latori Franklin, Eliezer Rivera Rodriguez, Gilbert Figueroa Vizcarronda, CLJ Sales N Marketing, Bernardo Jr Hernandez, Pridiesha Miller, Alvaro Froldi NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 5,2024 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Samantha Alicia Gonzalez, Deaundra Sawyer, Azizkhuja Akramkhujaev, Ashline Auguste-Harriott, Sajan Premajan, Benjamin A Ball, Franchesca Capunay, Carolette Matthew, Fernando Luis Torres Correa, Andrea Berrios, Leslie Onward Mccalla, Henry Lozada, Louis Balaguer NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 5,2024 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Erick Nicholas Jean Philippe, Carmen Garcia, Marco Antonio Trujillo Ortiz, David Feliz NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 5,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Zuannette Cuesta Avelar, Honey Renee Whittington, Jazzell Hernandez, Porsha Edwards, Daresha Garmon NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 6,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Rosie Williams / Laura Luckett NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 6,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sha’mari Johnson, Nathaniel Roitman, N, Rose Petit Frere Stinfill, Jerome Dacosta Burgess, Jerome, JB, Travis Washington NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 6,2024, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Latosha Mack, Eric Sarito Bastian, Devohn Brown, Tiffany Henry, Anthony Wiltz, Jefferey Brown, Brianna Marie Webb, Omar Ali, Eddie Tyrell Acker, Jerome E Horace, Terriah Parrish, Tyrone Anthony Groomes, Chantilee Shere Stewart, Isaiah Montgomery, Fran Smith, Nicole Harrison NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 6,2024 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Grace Lobin, Bruce Matthews Welch, Wendell Mortimer, Webdell Mortimer, Theodore Washington, Eric Ducille , Eric P Ducille, Marquse Reshard Holiday, Darla Branscum, Darla Almeida Branscum, Meyyappan Ramanathan, Walter Manuel Tyler, Todd Dean Kent, Troy Harper, Miguel Angel Camacho III NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 7,2024, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kayann F.Sharp, Labrina J. Smith, Brittany Crumpton, Deborah Kelly, Jeremiah Levi Harris, Roland Saldana, Jair F. DeLima NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 0351 –10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 7,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Lulian Luca, Leah Mims, Emonica Bullock NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 7,2024, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cassandra Noel, Luis Medina, Jeffrey Marquez Tricoche, Kalema Maynard, Constance Claybrooks, Jerika Cintron, Albert Armstrong, Glaucia De Cassia Franco, Leoncio Disla, Tyreck De Shaun Parker, Kevin Harbison, Ryan Meeks NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 7,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Chris Sassaman, STACEY CAMERON, Andrew Villeda, Przemyslaw Starowicz, Michael Bilodeau, Amber Shults, Anna Lundberg. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 7,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Alejandro Murphy, Shemar Reed, Corinne Cordon, Jaleel Anthony Crossfield.
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3/11/2024
1FUJA6CK57PX51932
FRHT 2007
WBA8E3G5XGNU01380
BMW 2016
5NPET4AC8AH639597
HYUN 2010
WVWHL73C59E527427
VOLK 2009
JTNBE46K273060991
TOYT 2007
1J4NT2GA5AD573441
JEEP 2010
3/13/2024
5NPEB4AC0CH477552
HYUN 2012
3101 McCoy Rd, Orlando, FL 32812 Towlando Towing and Recovery
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2016 Ford
VIN: 1FA6P0HD8G5115932
2003 Chevrolet
VIN: 1GNDT13X53K180728
2013 Chrysler
VIN: 1C3CCBAB5DN561310
2006 Mazda
VIN: 1YVFP80C065M48016
2016 Nissan
VIN: JN8AZ08T06W40057
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on March 6th, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage lockerfox.com and concludes Tuesday the 27th day of February, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment following at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Akeem Walker ; JAIMIL RODRIGUEZ ; Laurenvil Dejard ; Lashawn Sims ; Nyvia Medina ; Ana L Sanchez ; Tyra Jones ; Kanita Williams ; Gregorio Vasquez ; Cynthia Holmes ; Mark Niedenthal ; Keila De jesus ; Jasmine Downer ; Alicia Zellous ; Nelitza Boscan ; Cornell Woods ; Vincent Forbes ; Frederick Smith ; Eric Williams ; JAIMIL RODRIGUEZ ; Jamie Mince ; James Nazaire ; Darius James ; Alice Griffin ; Maranda Mitchell ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Jazmi Smith ; Shannon Alexander ; Terrance Chambers ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Marshal L Taylor ; Vernia Jackson ; Shawn Johnson ; Tarajee Abdul mateen ; Tyrone Henderson ; Eric Lawrence ; Luz Ortiz ; Maria Negron ; Angel Jimenez ; Aida Frances ; Scottie Ramirez ; Quinton Young ; Nysheika Barthell ; Maja Vandenbush ; Gregory Williams ; Samantha Sheets ; KAREN WETHERHOL ; Justin Samuels ; Kristine Oettl ; La Shawn Burnett ; Sol Bell ; Maja Vandenbush ; Regina Mitchell ; Candyce Nesheim ; Lee Palmer ; Tyreek Holley ; Latyrien Bradford ; Kadijah Tillmon ; Alberto Cruz ; Anthony Clark.
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE AIR PERMIT Florida Department of Environmental Protection Division of Air Resource Management, Permit Review Section Draft Air Permit No. 0951414-001-AC Orlando Bioenergy, LLC Orange County, Florida Applicant: The applicant for this project is Orlando Bioenergy, LLC. The applicant’s authorized representative and mailing address is: Søren Juul Jørgensen, Senior Vice President – Global Business Development, Bigadan Americas, 1 Ferry Building, Suite 201, San Francisco, California 94111. Facility Location: Orlando Bioenergy, LLC proposes to construct a new facility to process food waste/biomass to produce RNG, which will be in Orange County on a parcel of land between Monument Parkway and Hayes Street in Orlando, Florida. The Parcel ID is 25-23-31-0000-00-003. The Parcel ID can be found on Orange County Property Appraiser’s at https://ocpaweb.ocpafl.org/parcelsearch. The latitude and longitude coordinates (in decimal degrees) of the proposed site are 28.460524 and -81.166836, respectively. Project: The facility will process biomass and food waste (feedstock) into biogas through anaerobic digestion technology to produce renewable natural gas (RNG). The finished RNG will be injected into an existing natural gas pipeline. The facility will process the feedstock in multiple stages to produce biogas. The biogas will be cleaned/converted to natural gas standards to be injected into an existing pipeline. The facility will consist of the following emission sources: two vents for waste gas from the biogas upgrading systems, two flares to destroy biogas during upset conditions, a natural gas fired hot water heater for pasteurization of feedstock, and an odor control system for the acceptance of feedstock. The hot water heater and odor control system have been claimed as exempt from the requirement to obtain an air construction permit under Rules 62-210.300(3)(a)33 and 62-210.300(3)(b)1, F.A.C., respectively. The facility is expected to be a minor source of air pollution with the largest pollutant emission being sulfur dioxide at 38 tons per year (TPY), and all other individual pollutants at less than 20 TPY. The air construction permit requires periodic sampling of selected gas streams within the facility’s process to verify pollutant concentrations. The facility will operate a treatment system to remove pollutants from the biogas, including hydrogen sulfide. Permitting Authority: Applications for air construction permits are subject to review in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 403, Florida Statutes (F.S.) and Chapters 62-4, 62-210, and 62-212 of the Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.). The proposed project is not exempt from air permitting requirements and an air permit is required to perform the proposed work. The Permitting Authority responsible for making a permit determination for this project is the Permit Review Section in the Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Resource Management. The Permitting Authority’s physical address is: 2600 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, Florida. The Permitting Authority’s mailing address is: 2600 Blair Stone Road, MS #5505, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400. The Permitting Authority’s phone number is 850-717-9000. Project File: A complete project file is available for public inspection during the normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (except legal holidays), at the address indicated above for the Permitting Authority. The complete project file includes the Draft Permit, the Technical Evaluation and Preliminary Determination, the application and information submitted by the applicant (exclusive of confidential records under Section 403.111, F.S.). Interested persons may contact the Permitting Authority’s project engineer for additional information at the address and phone number listed above. In addition, electronic copies of these documents are available on the following web site by entering the draft permit number: https://fldep.dep.state.fl.us/air/emission/apds/default.asp. Notice of Intent to Issue Air Permit: The Permitting Authority gives notice of its intent to issue an air construction permit to the applicant for the project described above. The applicant has provided reasonable assurance that operation of proposed facility will not adversely impact air quality and that the project will comply with all applicable provisions of Chapters 62-4, 62-204, 62-210, 62-212, 62-296, and 62-297, F.A.C. The Permitting Authority will issue a Final Permit in accordance with the conditions of the proposed Draft Permit unless a timely petition for an administrative hearing is filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. or unless public comment received in accordance with this notice results in a different decision or a significant change of terms or conditions. Comments: The Permitting Authority will accept written comments concerning the proposed Draft Permit for a period of 14 days from the date of publication of the Public Notice. Written comments must be received by the Permitting Authority by close of business (5:00 p.m.) on or before the end of this 14-day period to the above address and electronically to David Read at [email protected]. If written comments received result in a significant change to the Draft Permit, the Permitting Authority shall revise the Draft Permit and require, if applicable, another Public Notice. All comments filed will be made available for public inspection. Petitions: A person whose substantial interests are affected by the proposed permitting decision may petition for an administrative hearing in accordance with Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Petitions filed by any persons other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the Public Notice or receipt of a written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3),F.S., however, any person who asked the Permitting Authority for notice of agency action may file a petition within 14 days of receipt of that notice, regardless of the date of publication. A petitioner shall mail a copy of the petition to the applicant at the address indicated above, at the time of filing. A petition for administrative hearing must contain the information set forth below and must be filed (received) with the Agency Clerk in the Office of General Counsel, 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, MS 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, [email protected], before the deadline. The failure of any person to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the approval of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C. A petition that disputes the material facts on which the Permitting Authority’s action is based must contain the following information: (a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known; (b) The name, address, any email address, telephone number and any facsimile number of the petitioner; the name, address any email address, telephone number, and any facsimile number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the agency determination; (c) A statement of when and how each petitioner received notice of the agency action or proposed decision; (d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so state; (e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action; (f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and, (g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action. A petition that does not dispute the material facts upon which the Permitting Authority’s action is based shall state that no such facts are in dispute and otherwise shall contain the same information as set forth above, as required by Rule 28-106.301, F.A.C. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means that the Permitting Authority’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this Public Notice of Intent to Issue Air Permit. Persons whose substantial interests will be affected by any such final decision of the Permitting Authority on the application have the right to petition to become a party to the proceeding, in accordance with the requirements set forth above. Extension of Time: Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, or via electronic correspondence at [email protected], before the deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon. Mediation: Mediation is not available in this proceeding.